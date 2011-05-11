Image 1 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) celebrates winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 58 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) comes to grief on the strade bianche as he dropped his chain while on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 58 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) attacked on the strade bianche, but a crash and dropped chain would soon ruin their respective chances. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 58 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) looks pleased with his 3rd place finish in Orvieto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) attack the peloton and would bridge to solo leader Martin Kohler. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 58 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) flatted and is assisted by his teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 58 It was a tough day at the office for David Millar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 58 Maglia rosa wearer David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished the stage in 49th place and surrendered the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) wone alone after a well-timed attack (Image credit: Anthony Tan in Burnie) Image 10 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) wins in Orvieto (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 58 Pieter Weening hits the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 58 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) fights to survive on the dirt roads (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 58 Lone breakaway Martin Kohler (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 58 The Giro pelotons enjoys a day in the sun (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 58 Weening enjoys his winning moment (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 58 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 58 Millar goes deep on the dirt roads (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 58 David Millar in pink early in the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 58 Despite a crash, Millar continued to fight in defense of the pink jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 58 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) complained about racing on the dirt roads (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 58 The Giro peloton rolls out of Piombino (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 58 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in the dust (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 58 Rabobank were active throughout the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) finished alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 58 Martin Kohler (BMC) on his long break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 58 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) fights back (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 58 Riders struggled on the dirt roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 58 Weening wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 58 David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) was dropped and forced to chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 58 The conditions were tough (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) takes the stage and the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 58 Spectacular scenes on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 58 Weening (Rabobank) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 58 A number of riders had mechanical problems during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 58 Visconti had a poor day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 58 Scarponi looked strong (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 58 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) lost time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 58 Nibali (Liquigas) attacked on the dirt roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 58 Francesco Masciarelli (Astana) worked hard all day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 58 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) is over three minutes down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 58 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Geox-TMC) wins the sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 58 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 58 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 58 Vincenzo Nibali put his descending skills to the test on the strade bianche. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 58 David Millar was dropped twice and lost his lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) won the stage and took pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) pulls on the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 58 Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 58 The stage was littered with falls (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 58 Tom Slagter (Rabobank) suffered a serious crash late in the stage and would abandon the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 58 The start of stage five. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) rose to prominence with a stage win at the 2005 Tour de France with an uphill two-up sprint in Gérardmer against Andreas Klöden and today he added to his Grand Tour account with a solo victory in Orvieto after a long day punctuated by a dramatic final 40km.

"This is perfect," said Weening after the stage. "Before [the Tour de] Romandie I was already strong - behind my win in the Tour de France this is the second biggest victory in my career.

"I'm really happy and I'll try to defend the jersey for as long as possible. The Giro is already is perfect for me."

The 191km journey from Piombino to Orvieto signified a return to racing for the Giro peloton after two days of drama - for all the wrong reasons, however. The death of Wouter Weylandt in an accident during stage three ran fresh in the minds of the riders and the stage started without Weylandt's Leopard Trek teammates and close friend Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo).

Farrar's British teammate David Millar started the day in the race lead but would lose the maglia rosa by day's end after a stage he'll most likely want to forget. The overall ascendancy transferred to Weening, who now sits two seconds ahead of HTC-Highroad's Marco Pinotti and the Italian's teammate Kanstantin Sivtsov.

"It was a very hard day. My crash was a stupid crash," Millar admitted on Italian television. "I always suffer in this part of Italy with the allergies and with everything. I've never been lucky at the Giro d'Italia..."

Like last year's seventh stage to Montalcino, it was the 23km of strade bianche, which came in the final 40km of the stage, which defined the day's proceedings and kept the peloton on its toes - or in some cases off their bikes - at a crucial moment in the day.

And by day's end it was Weening who better managed the risks and benefits of the difficult finale on what Danilo Di Luca admitted were roads better suited to mountain bikes than those made for the road. It was a slim margin at the finish but the 30-year-old managed to hold on for the win.

Drama of the racing kind...

With two third category climbs on the menu and two opportunities for Colnago-CSF rider Gianluca Brambilla to grab points in the king of the mountains competition, the highest point of the day topped out at 930m in Saragiolo - not high stakes but enough to keep the opportunists on their toes.

The man who made the most of the day was Martin Kohler of BMC Racing, who attacked after 12km and was quickly allowed to open a sizeable gap which stretched to 12:50 at its zenith. The Swiss rider became the Giro's fugitiva giornata - the day's fugitive - and with 80km of the stage gone he still held an advantage of nine minutes.

A further 30km down the road and he managed to hold in excess of seven minutes over the peloton; behind him a crash for maglia rosa David Millar - he collided with stage three winner Angel Vicioso while contesting for an intermediate sprint- did little to hinder the progress of the race leader and soon enough he was back in the peloton amongst his teammates.

Like Sebastian Lang on the second stage of this year's event, Kohler was content to continue his toil unabated and make the race come to him, which it did, eventually.

Ballistics on the strade bianche

Kohler hit the first sector of white roads holding an advantage of 5:45 and with 40km left to race he may have started to hope for the best, although it was going to take a gargantuan effort from him to maintain his advantage.

And it was going to be tough, as Liquigas-Cannondale set a blistering pace leading up to the sorrato, splitting up the peloton and slashing the Swiss rider's lead in a matter of kilometres.

The favourites weren't going to be caught unawares; the likes of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) sat at the head of proceedings over the top of the dirt climb to Croce Di Fighime, It was a wise move because with grandissima fatiga setting in there was still the descent to come, the unpaved roads threatening to wreak havoc on the chasing peloton, which was now in pieces.

Kohler was still out front by a margin of 3:26 at the top of the day's second GPM and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) emerged as the main pursuers of Kohler. They were trailed by a group of about 30 riders that contained Kreuziger, Garzelli, Vincenzo Nibali, Scarponi and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) some 40 seconds behind and 24km left to race.

Behind, Millar was fighting to stay in pink, the effects of his earlier mishap and the difficulty of the gravel roads taking their toll on the Briton. But in the space of 100 metres, Cataldo fell and Tankink had a mechanical mishap, leaving the main chasing group to pass and attack the final 20 kilometres with Kohler still in front and holding onto an advantage of 1:30.

The winning move

As quickly as Cataldo and Tankink had slipped by the wayside, John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Weening tried their luck off the front of the favourites' group. Further back, a mechanical didn't help Garzelli's chances as the gap between Kohler and the rest began to reach critical point for the Swiss superman.

But he never gave up the fight - with 14km left and glory beckoning, a kilometre separated him and the chasing bunch, as Weening and Gadret found themselves in between. Just as it seemed he could hope for a fairytale finish, Gadret and Weening ended Kohler's game with 10km remaining to form a trio that would try to stay away from the hard-charging bunch behind.

Weening didn't want it that way and upped the pace with nine kilometres remaining in an attempt to drop his French and Swiss companions; it worked and soon he had a gap of 10 precious seconds - head down, arms resting on the tops of his handlebars, it was a time trial to the finish for the Dutchman.

Hot on their heels, the chasing group had swelled to form a sizeable peloton that included Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) and Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez. It trailed Weening by 40 seconds with just three kilometers left in the stage, which had become a race of attrition for most.

As Gadret and Kohler were caught with 2.3km remaining it was time for Scarponi to stretch his legs in a solo bid for victory a further 500 metres down the road before Movistar's David Arroyo did so within il ultimo kilometro...And for Weening it was simply a case of hanging on for dear life.

That he did, the Dutchman celebrating his win alone and mustering enough energy to zip his jersey and throw his arms in a triumphant return to racing for la corsa rosa.

