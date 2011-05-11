Trending

Weening wins stage and takes over Giro d'Italia lead

Riders challenged by strade bianche

Image 1 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) celebrates winning stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 58

Bram Tankink (Rabobank) comes to grief on the strade bianche as he dropped his chain while on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 58

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) attacked on the strade bianche, but a crash and dropped chain would soon ruin their respective chances.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 58

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) looks pleased with his 3rd place finish in Orvieto.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) and John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) attack the peloton and would bridge to solo leader Martin Kohler.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 58

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) flatted and is assisted by his teammates.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 58

It was a tough day at the office for David Millar.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 58

Maglia rosa wearer David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished the stage in 49th place and surrendered the overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) wone alone after a well-timed attack

(Image credit: Anthony Tan in Burnie)
Image 10 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) wins in Orvieto

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 58

Pieter Weening hits the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 58

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) fights to survive on the dirt roads

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 58

Lone breakaway Martin Kohler (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 58

The Giro pelotons enjoys a day in the sun

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 58

Weening enjoys his winning moment

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 58

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 58

Millar goes deep on the dirt roads

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 58

David Millar in pink early in the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 58

Despite a crash, Millar continued to fight in defense of the pink jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 58

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) complained about racing on the dirt roads

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 58

The Giro peloton rolls out of Piombino

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 58

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in the dust

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 58

Rabobank were active throughout the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) finished alone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 58

Martin Kohler (BMC) on his long break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 58

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) fights back

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 58

Riders struggled on the dirt roads

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 58

Weening wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 58

Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 58

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) was dropped and forced to chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 58

The conditions were tough

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) takes the stage and the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 58

Spectacular scenes on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 58

Weening (Rabobank) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 58

A number of riders had mechanical problems during the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 58

Visconti had a poor day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 58

Scarponi looked strong

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 58

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) lost time

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 58

Nibali (Liquigas) attacked on the dirt roads

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 58

Francesco Masciarelli (Astana) worked hard all day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 58

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) is over three minutes down

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 58

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Geox-TMC) wins the sprint for second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 58

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 58

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 58

Vincenzo Nibali put his descending skills to the test on the strade bianche.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 58

David Millar was dropped twice and lost his lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) won the stage and took pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) pulls on the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 58

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 58

The stage was littered with falls

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 58

Tom Slagter (Rabobank) suffered a serious crash late in the stage and would abandon the Giro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 58

The start of stage five.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) rose to prominence with a stage win at the 2005 Tour de France with an uphill two-up sprint in Gérardmer against Andreas Klöden and today he added to his Grand Tour account with a solo victory in Orvieto after a long day punctuated by a dramatic final 40km.

"This is perfect," said Weening after the stage. "Before [the Tour de] Romandie I was already strong - behind my win in the Tour de France this is the second biggest victory in my career.

"I'm really happy and I'll try to defend the jersey for as long as possible. The Giro is already is perfect for me."

The 191km journey from Piombino to Orvieto signified a return to racing for the Giro peloton after two days of drama - for all the wrong reasons, however. The death of Wouter Weylandt in an accident during stage three ran fresh in the minds of the riders and the stage started without Weylandt's Leopard Trek teammates and close friend Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo).

Farrar's British teammate David Millar started the day in the race lead but would lose the maglia rosa by day's end after a stage he'll most likely want to forget. The overall ascendancy transferred to Weening, who now sits two seconds ahead of HTC-Highroad's Marco Pinotti and the Italian's teammate Kanstantin Sivtsov.

"It was a very hard day. My crash was a stupid crash," Millar admitted on Italian television. "I always suffer in this part of Italy with the allergies and with everything. I've never been lucky at the Giro d'Italia..."

Like last year's seventh stage to Montalcino, it was the 23km of strade bianche, which came in the final 40km of the stage, which defined the day's proceedings and kept the peloton on its toes - or in some cases off their bikes - at a crucial moment in the day.

And by day's end it was Weening who better managed the risks and benefits of the difficult finale on what Danilo Di Luca admitted were roads better suited to mountain bikes than those made for the road. It was a slim margin at the finish but the 30-year-old managed to hold on for the win.

Drama of the racing kind...

With two third category climbs on the menu and two opportunities for Colnago-CSF rider Gianluca Brambilla to grab points in the king of the mountains competition, the highest point of the day topped out at 930m in Saragiolo - not high stakes but enough to keep the opportunists on their toes.

The man who made the most of the day was Martin Kohler of BMC Racing, who attacked after 12km and was quickly allowed to open a sizeable gap which stretched to 12:50 at its zenith. The Swiss rider became the Giro's fugitiva giornata - the day's fugitive - and with 80km of the stage gone he still held an advantage of nine minutes.

A further 30km down the road and he managed to hold in excess of seven minutes over the peloton; behind him a crash for maglia rosa David Millar - he collided with stage three winner Angel Vicioso while contesting for an intermediate sprint- did little to hinder the progress of the race leader and soon enough he was back in the peloton amongst his teammates.

Like Sebastian Lang on the second stage of this year's event, Kohler was content to continue his toil unabated and make the race come to him, which it did, eventually.

Ballistics on the strade bianche

Kohler hit the first sector of white roads holding an advantage of 5:45 and with 40km left to race he may have started to hope for the best, although it was going to take a gargantuan effort from him to maintain his advantage.

And it was going to be tough, as Liquigas-Cannondale set a blistering pace leading up to the sorrato, splitting up the peloton and slashing the Swiss rider's lead in a matter of kilometres.

The favourites weren't going to be caught unawares; the likes of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) sat at the head of proceedings over the top of the dirt climb to Croce Di Fighime, It was a wise move because with grandissima fatiga setting in there was still the descent to come, the unpaved roads threatening to wreak havoc on the chasing peloton, which was now in pieces.

Kohler was still out front by a margin of 3:26 at the top of the day's second GPM and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) emerged as the main pursuers of Kohler. They were trailed by a group of about 30 riders that contained Kreuziger, Garzelli, Vincenzo Nibali, Scarponi and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) some 40 seconds behind and 24km left to race.

Behind, Millar was fighting to stay in pink, the effects of his earlier mishap and the difficulty of the gravel roads taking their toll on the Briton. But in the space of 100 metres, Cataldo fell and Tankink had a mechanical mishap, leaving the main chasing group to pass and attack the final 20 kilometres with Kohler still in front and holding onto an advantage of 1:30.

The winning move

As quickly as Cataldo and Tankink had slipped by the wayside, John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Weening tried their luck off the front of the favourites' group. Further back, a mechanical didn't help Garzelli's chances as the gap between Kohler and the rest began to reach critical point for the Swiss superman.

But he never gave up the fight - with 14km left and glory beckoning, a kilometre separated him and the chasing bunch, as Weening and Gadret found themselves in between. Just as it seemed he could hope for a fairytale finish, Gadret and Weening ended Kohler's game with 10km remaining to form a trio that would try to stay away from the hard-charging bunch behind.

Weening didn't want it that way and upped the pace with nine kilometres remaining in an attempt to drop his French and Swiss companions; it worked and soon he had a gap of 10 precious seconds - head down, arms resting on the tops of his handlebars, it was a time trial to the finish for the Dutchman.

Hot on their heels, the chasing group had swelled to form a sizeable peloton that included Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) and Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez. It trailed Weening by 40 seconds with just three kilometers left in the stage, which had become a race of attrition for most.

As Gadret and Kohler were caught with 2.3km remaining it was time for Scarponi to stretch his legs in a solo bid for victory a further 500 metres down the road before Movistar's David Arroyo did so within il ultimo kilometro...And for Weening it was simply a case of hanging on for dear life.

That he did, the Dutchman celebrating his win alone and mustering enough energy to zip his jersey and throw his arms in a triumphant return to racing for la corsa rosa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:54:49
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:08
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
14Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
17David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:19
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
28Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
29Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
31Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
32Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:36
35Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
36Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:58
37Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
42John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:22
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
46Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
47Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:02:03
49David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:50
50Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
52Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:03
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
55Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:03:43
57Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:06
59Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:39
60Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:57
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:06
63Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
64Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
66Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:16
68José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
69Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
70David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
71Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:20
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:05:31
73Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:43
74Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:06:01
75Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:06:44
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
77Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
78Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
82Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:58
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:12
87Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:07:31
88Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:33
89Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:10:40
90Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
91Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
95Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
96Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
97Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
101Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
103Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
104Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
112Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
113Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
114Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
117Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
120Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
124Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
125Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
126Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
128Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
133Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
134Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
135Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:51
137Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:12:18
138Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:12:44
139Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
140Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:48
141Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:26
142Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
143Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:42
144Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:14
145Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:15
146Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
147Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
148Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:18:49
149Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
150Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
153Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
155Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
156Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
159Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
160Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
161Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
162Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
163Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
164Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
167Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
170Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
171Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
172Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
173Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
174Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
175Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
176Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
177Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
178Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
179Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
180Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
181Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
182Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
183Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
185Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
186Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:37
187Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:28
188Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:59
189Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:21:19
190Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
191Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:48
192Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:54
193Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
194Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNSBrice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
DNSDominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNSThomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
DNSTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNSBruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
DNSDavide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
DNSFabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
DNSOliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFTom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFFrancesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC20
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard9
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana6
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
14Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
15Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
16Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad3
17Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
18Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
19Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
20Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 1 - Saragiolo, Cat. 3, 120.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
4Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 2 - Croce di Fighine, Cat. 3, 154km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana3
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Sprint - Arcidosso, 106.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
4Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
5Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC5
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
7Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
9Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana14:44:58
2Geox-TMC0:00:13
3Movistar Team0:00:15
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:35
5Sky Procycling0:00:54
6Androni Giocattoli0:01:52
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:57
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
9HTC-Highroad0:02:48
10Acqua & Sapone0:03:38
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:43
12Katusha Team0:05:11
13Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:19
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:31
15Lampre - ISD0:06:19
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:07:47
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:14
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:43
19BMC Racing Team0:13:27
20Team RadioShack0:14:47
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:33
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:08

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team30pts
2Geox-TMC24
3Androni Giocattoli18
4Team Garmin-Cervelo17
5Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli16
6Liquigas-Cannondale15
7HTC-Highroad15
8Saxo Bank Sungard14
9Pro Team Astana14
10Lampre - ISD13
11Katusha Team12
12Sky Procycling9
13Acqua & Sapone6
14Movistar Team4
15Quickstep Cycling Team2
16Euskaltel-Euskadi1
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20BMC Racing Team
21Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14:59:33
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
3Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:05
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:26
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:33
11Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:39
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:43
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:44
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:51
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:52
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:55
21Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
23Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:59
24Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
26Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:06
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:09
28Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:12
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:14
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
32Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:21
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:26
35Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:29
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
37Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39
38John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
39Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:42
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:45
41Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:57
42Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:59
44Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:08
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
46David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:35
47Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:57
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:02
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:07
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:13
51Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
52Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:04
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:13
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:17
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:04:27
56Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:04:44
57Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:53
58Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:29
59Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:05:35
60Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
61Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:38
62Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:42
63José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:49
64Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:50
65Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:06:03
66David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
67Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:06:07
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:58
69Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:02
70Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:07:15
71Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:16
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:40
73Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:56
74Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:08:07
75Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:30
76Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:09:05
77Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:24
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:09:37
79Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:09:51
80Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:38
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:56
82Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:00
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:07
84Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:11
85Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:11:12
87Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:13
88Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
89Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:15
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:16
92Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:17
93Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:41
94Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
95Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:46
96Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:57
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:12:15
98Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:12:17
99Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:22
100Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:30
101Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:38
102Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:39
103Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:12:52
104Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:54
105Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:07
106Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:13:17
107Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:13:18
109Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
110Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
111Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:13:27
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:55
113Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:10
114Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:14
115Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:15
116Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:22
117Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:35
118Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:14:42
119Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:49
120Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
121Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:57
122Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:16
123Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:25
124Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:38
125Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:47
126Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:49
127Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:50
128Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:13
129Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:16:38
130Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:44
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:01
132Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:08
133Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:17:20
134Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:26
135Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
136Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:28
137Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:41
138Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:17:49
140Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:00
141Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:18:53
142Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:05
143Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:19:11
144Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:13
145Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:20
146Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:22
147Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:24
148Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:32
149Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:37
150Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:16
151Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
152Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:40
153Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:20:41
154Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:44
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:21:30
156Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:21:52
157Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:00
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:22:23
159Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:26
161Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:31
162Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:40
163Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:45
164Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:22:49
165Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:53
166Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:55
167Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:15
168Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:24:04
169Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:26
170Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:06
171Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:14
172Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:28
173Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:31
174Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
175Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:35
176Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:25:36
177Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:09
178Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:43
179Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:26:59
180Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:27:28
181Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
182Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:44
183Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:27:54
184Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
185Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
186Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:28:01
187Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:28:09
188Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:15
189Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:50
190Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:25
191Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:31
192Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:30:46
193Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:41
194Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
4Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli25
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC20
6David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team16
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard13
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
17Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone11
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana3
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
13Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
14Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
15Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
4Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
5Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
7Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
8Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
9Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
11Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
4Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
5David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
7Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team127
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto127
6Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli110
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
8Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team15
9Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
10Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
12Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
13Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
14Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team11
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
17Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli9
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
4Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
8Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
9Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC5
10David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
12Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
14Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
19Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
20Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
21Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
22Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
23Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
25Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team
2HTC - Highroad
3Movistar Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Saxo Bank Sungard
7Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
8Sky Procycling
9Geox - TMC
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11Vacansoleil DCM Pro C.Team
12Pro Team Astana
13AG2R La Mondiale
14BMC Racing Team
15Katusha Team
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
17Acqua & Sapone
18Colnago - CSF Inox
19Team Radioshack
20Team Garmin - Cervelo5pts
21Omega Pharma - Lotto25
22Euskaltel - Euskadi100

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15:00:01
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:15
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
6Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:31
7Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:44
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:46
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:17
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:45
11Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:45
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:07
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:05:35
14Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:39
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:34
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:12
17Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:08:37
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:32
19Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:45
20Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:18
21Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:11:47
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:02
23Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:39
24Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:46
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:47
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:54
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:07
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:21
29Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:29
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:16:52
31Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:58
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:13
33Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:56
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:32
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:21:55
36Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:22:12
37Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:25
38Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:15
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:27:00
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:27:16
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:27:26
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:22
44Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team44:17:26
2Pro Team Astana0:00:18
3Geox-TMC0:00:34
4Sky Procycling0:00:59
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:16
6Androni Giocattoli0:01:38
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:47
8HTC-Highroad0:02:16
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:28
11Acqua & Sapone0:04:13
12Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:20
13Katusha Team0:05:22
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:01
15Lampre - ISD0:06:11
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:57
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:04
18Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:41
19BMC Racing Team0:13:36
20Team RadioShack0:14:25
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:08
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:13

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo90pts
2Androni Giocattoli67
3Rabobank Cycling Team65
4Lampre - ISD60
5HTC-Highroad54
6Liquigas-Cannondale41
7Movistar Team39
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
9Sky Procycling36
10AG2R La Mondiale34
11Colnago - CSF Inox33
12Team RadioShack32
13Quickstep Cycling Team31
14Katusha Team30
15Saxo Bank Sungard27
16Geox-TMC27
17Acqua & Sapone27
18Omega Pharma-Lotto23
19Pro Team Astana18
20BMC Racing Team18
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli17
22Euskaltel-Euskadi2

