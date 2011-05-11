Weening wins stage and takes over Giro d'Italia lead
Riders challenged by strade bianche
Pieter Weening (Rabobank) rose to prominence with a stage win at the 2005 Tour de France with an uphill two-up sprint in Gérardmer against Andreas Klöden and today he added to his Grand Tour account with a solo victory in Orvieto after a long day punctuated by a dramatic final 40km.
"This is perfect," said Weening after the stage. "Before [the Tour de] Romandie I was already strong - behind my win in the Tour de France this is the second biggest victory in my career.
"I'm really happy and I'll try to defend the jersey for as long as possible. The Giro is already is perfect for me."
The 191km journey from Piombino to Orvieto signified a return to racing for the Giro peloton after two days of drama - for all the wrong reasons, however. The death of Wouter Weylandt in an accident during stage three ran fresh in the minds of the riders and the stage started without Weylandt's Leopard Trek teammates and close friend Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo).
Farrar's British teammate David Millar started the day in the race lead but would lose the maglia rosa by day's end after a stage he'll most likely want to forget. The overall ascendancy transferred to Weening, who now sits two seconds ahead of HTC-Highroad's Marco Pinotti and the Italian's teammate Kanstantin Sivtsov.
"It was a very hard day. My crash was a stupid crash," Millar admitted on Italian television. "I always suffer in this part of Italy with the allergies and with everything. I've never been lucky at the Giro d'Italia..."
Like last year's seventh stage to Montalcino, it was the 23km of strade bianche, which came in the final 40km of the stage, which defined the day's proceedings and kept the peloton on its toes - or in some cases off their bikes - at a crucial moment in the day.
And by day's end it was Weening who better managed the risks and benefits of the difficult finale on what Danilo Di Luca admitted were roads better suited to mountain bikes than those made for the road. It was a slim margin at the finish but the 30-year-old managed to hold on for the win.
Drama of the racing kind...
With two third category climbs on the menu and two opportunities for Colnago-CSF rider Gianluca Brambilla to grab points in the king of the mountains competition, the highest point of the day topped out at 930m in Saragiolo - not high stakes but enough to keep the opportunists on their toes.
The man who made the most of the day was Martin Kohler of BMC Racing, who attacked after 12km and was quickly allowed to open a sizeable gap which stretched to 12:50 at its zenith. The Swiss rider became the Giro's fugitiva giornata - the day's fugitive - and with 80km of the stage gone he still held an advantage of nine minutes.
A further 30km down the road and he managed to hold in excess of seven minutes over the peloton; behind him a crash for maglia rosa David Millar - he collided with stage three winner Angel Vicioso while contesting for an intermediate sprint- did little to hinder the progress of the race leader and soon enough he was back in the peloton amongst his teammates.
Like Sebastian Lang on the second stage of this year's event, Kohler was content to continue his toil unabated and make the race come to him, which it did, eventually.
Ballistics on the strade bianche
Kohler hit the first sector of white roads holding an advantage of 5:45 and with 40km left to race he may have started to hope for the best, although it was going to take a gargantuan effort from him to maintain his advantage.
And it was going to be tough, as Liquigas-Cannondale set a blistering pace leading up to the sorrato, splitting up the peloton and slashing the Swiss rider's lead in a matter of kilometres.
The favourites weren't going to be caught unawares; the likes of Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) sat at the head of proceedings over the top of the dirt climb to Croce Di Fighime, It was a wise move because with grandissima fatiga setting in there was still the descent to come, the unpaved roads threatening to wreak havoc on the chasing peloton, which was now in pieces.
Kohler was still out front by a margin of 3:26 at the top of the day's second GPM and Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) and Bram Tankink (Rabobank) emerged as the main pursuers of Kohler. They were trailed by a group of about 30 riders that contained Kreuziger, Garzelli, Vincenzo Nibali, Scarponi and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) some 40 seconds behind and 24km left to race.
Behind, Millar was fighting to stay in pink, the effects of his earlier mishap and the difficulty of the gravel roads taking their toll on the Briton. But in the space of 100 metres, Cataldo fell and Tankink had a mechanical mishap, leaving the main chasing group to pass and attack the final 20 kilometres with Kohler still in front and holding onto an advantage of 1:30.
The winning move
As quickly as Cataldo and Tankink had slipped by the wayside, John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Weening tried their luck off the front of the favourites' group. Further back, a mechanical didn't help Garzelli's chances as the gap between Kohler and the rest began to reach critical point for the Swiss superman.
But he never gave up the fight - with 14km left and glory beckoning, a kilometre separated him and the chasing bunch, as Weening and Gadret found themselves in between. Just as it seemed he could hope for a fairytale finish, Gadret and Weening ended Kohler's game with 10km remaining to form a trio that would try to stay away from the hard-charging bunch behind.
Weening didn't want it that way and upped the pace with nine kilometres remaining in an attempt to drop his French and Swiss companions; it worked and soon he had a gap of 10 precious seconds - head down, arms resting on the tops of his handlebars, it was a time trial to the finish for the Dutchman.
Hot on their heels, the chasing group had swelled to form a sizeable peloton that included Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) and Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez. It trailed Weening by 40 seconds with just three kilometers left in the stage, which had become a race of attrition for most.
As Gadret and Kohler were caught with 2.3km remaining it was time for Scarponi to stretch his legs in a solo bid for victory a further 500 metres down the road before Movistar's David Arroyo did so within il ultimo kilometro...And for Weening it was simply a case of hanging on for dear life.
That he did, the Dutchman celebrating his win alone and mustering enough energy to zip his jersey and throw his arms in a triumphant return to racing for la corsa rosa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:54:49
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:08
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|13
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|17
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|28
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|29
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|31
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|32
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|35
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:50
|36
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:58
|37
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|42
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:22
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|46
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|47
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:47
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:03
|49
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:50
|50
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:03
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|55
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:43
|57
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|59
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:39
|60
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:57
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:06
|63
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:16
|68
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|70
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|71
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:20
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:05:31
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:43
|74
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:06:01
|75
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:06:44
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|77
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|78
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:06:58
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:12
|87
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:07:31
|88
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:33
|89
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:10:40
|90
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|91
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|95
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|97
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|101
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|104
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|112
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|113
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|114
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|123
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|124
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|125
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|126
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|128
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|133
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|134
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|135
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:51
|137
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:18
|138
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:12:44
|139
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:48
|141
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:26
|142
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:42
|144
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:14
|145
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:15
|146
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|148
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:18:49
|149
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|150
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|153
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|155
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|156
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|157
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|159
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|160
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|161
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|162
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|163
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|164
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|167
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|170
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|171
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|172
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|173
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|174
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|175
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|176
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|179
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|182
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|183
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|185
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|186
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:37
|187
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:28
|188
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:59
|189
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:21:19
|190
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|191
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:48
|192
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:54
|193
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|194
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNS
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|20
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|15
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|16
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|3
|17
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|18
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|19
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|20
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|4
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|4
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|5
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|5
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|6
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|7
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|8
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|9
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|14:44:58
|2
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:35
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:52
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:57
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|9
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:48
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:38
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:05:11
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:31
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:19
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:07:47
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:14
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:43
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:27
|20
|Team RadioShack
|0:14:47
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:33
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Geox-TMC
|24
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|18
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|17
|5
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|15
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|14
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|13
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|12
|Sky Procycling
|9
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|6
|14
|Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:59:33
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|3
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:05
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:26
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:30
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:33
|11
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:52
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:55
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|23
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:59
|24
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|26
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:09
|28
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:14
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|32
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:21
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:26
|35
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:29
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|37
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:39
|38
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|39
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:42
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:45
|41
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:57
|42
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:59
|44
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:08
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|46
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:35
|47
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:57
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:02
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:07
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:13
|51
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|52
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:04
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:13
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:27
|56
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:44
|57
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:53
|58
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:29
|59
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:05:35
|60
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|61
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:38
|62
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|63
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:49
|64
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:50
|65
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:06:03
|66
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|67
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:07
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:58
|69
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:02
|70
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:07:15
|71
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:40
|73
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:56
|74
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:08:07
|75
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:30
|76
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:05
|77
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:24
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:37
|79
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:09:51
|80
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:38
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:56
|82
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:11:12
|87
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|88
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:15
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|92
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:17
|93
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:41
|94
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|95
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|96
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:57
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:12:15
|98
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:17
|99
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:22
|100
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:30
|101
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:38
|102
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:39
|103
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:12:52
|104
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:54
|105
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:07
|106
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:17
|107
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:13:18
|109
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|110
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|111
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:13:27
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:55
|113
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|114
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:14
|115
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|116
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:22
|117
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:35
|118
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:14:42
|119
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:49
|120
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|121
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:57
|122
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:16
|123
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:25
|124
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:38
|125
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:47
|126
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:49
|127
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:50
|128
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:13
|129
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:38
|130
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:44
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:01
|132
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:08
|133
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:20
|134
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:26
|135
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|136
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:28
|137
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:41
|138
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|139
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:17:49
|140
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:00
|141
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:18:53
|142
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:05
|143
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:19:11
|144
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:13
|145
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:20
|146
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:22
|147
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:24
|148
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:32
|149
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:37
|150
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:16
|151
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:32
|152
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:40
|153
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:41
|154
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:44
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:21:30
|156
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:21:52
|157
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:00
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:23
|159
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:26
|161
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:31
|162
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:40
|163
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:45
|164
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:22:49
|165
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:53
|166
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:55
|167
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:15
|168
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:04
|169
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:24:26
|170
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:06
|171
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:14
|172
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|173
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:31
|174
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|175
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:35
|176
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|177
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:09
|178
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:43
|179
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:59
|180
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:27:28
|181
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|182
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:44
|183
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:27:54
|184
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|186
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:28:01
|187
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:09
|188
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:15
|189
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:50
|190
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:25
|191
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:31
|192
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:46
|193
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:41
|194
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|4
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|20
|6
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|3
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|13
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|14
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|15
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|4
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|5
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|7
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|8
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|9
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|10
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|4
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|5
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|7
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|6
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|8
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|12
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|13
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|14
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|17
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|6
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|8
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|9
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|5
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|14
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|19
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|20
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|21
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|22
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|23
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Geox - TMC
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro C.Team
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Team Radioshack
|20
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|pts
|21
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15:00:01
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:15
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:31
|7
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:46
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:17
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:45
|11
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:45
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:07
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:05:35
|14
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:39
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:34
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:12
|17
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:37
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:32
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:45
|20
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|21
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:11:47
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:02
|23
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:39
|24
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:46
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:54
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:07
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:21
|29
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:29
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:52
|31
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:58
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:13
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:56
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:32
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:55
|36
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:22:12
|37
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:25
|38
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:15
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:00
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:27:16
|41
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:27:26
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:22
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|44:17:26
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:18
|3
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:34
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:16
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:38
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:47
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:16
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:13
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:01
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:11
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:57
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:04
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:41
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:36
|20
|Team RadioShack
|0:14:25
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:08
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|90
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|67
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|60
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|54
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|7
|Movistar Team
|39
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|9
|Sky Procycling
|36
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|12
|Team RadioShack
|32
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|14
|Katusha Team
|30
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|16
|Geox-TMC
|27
|17
|Acqua & Sapone
|27
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|18
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
