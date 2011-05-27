Trending

Tiralongo gets by with a little help from a friend

Contador paces Astana man to stage win in Macugnaga

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins at Macugnaga.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tries to go across

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton heads out from Bergamo

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A little flash flood on the Giro's 19th stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton heads through a small lake caused by a downpour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mountains leader Stefano Garzelli pushes the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Androni-Giocattoli team gets attention from the tifosi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi leads John Gadret on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) holds his own on the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the attack in the final kilometers of stage 19

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) waved goodbye to the Giro d'Italia after a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador enjoys another day on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Paolo Tiralongo made his first trip to the podium the best in the Giro.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana) comes across in eighth

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Kreuziger checks the board to see his teammate won

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Scarponi chased to the line by Nibali, Gadret and Kruijswick

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador attacks to go across to Tiralongo

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tiralongo was fading until Contador came across

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador's Giro d'Italia win is nearly secure

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador congratulates his friend Paolo Tiralongo

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Tiralongo gets a little payback from Alberto Contador for his service in 2010

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his first professional win at the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Alberto Contador secured another day in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A motorcycle heads through a deep puddle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) could do little against Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the win ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has been in unfamiliar territory as a gregario at this Giro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) worked hard for Joaquim Rodriguez.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) prepares to make his move.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) will wear the pink jersey in Milan.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was a popular winner.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in the red points jersey at the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) closes in on Tiralongo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rips past Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at Marcugnaga.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins in Marcugnaga.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) attacked inside the final 6km.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) looks back at Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on crossing line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his win at Marcugnaga ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) en route to the biggest win of his career at Marcugnaga.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) thanks his former team leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) for his gesture at the end of stage 19.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was disappointed at the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Veteran climber Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) took the first victory of his 12-year career as he came in just ahead of race leader Alberto Contador at the summit of the third-category climb into Macugnaga. The Italian had made his move with 6km remaining of the long drag to the finish, only to be caught by the race leader with just 400m to the line. But, after a few words were exchanged between the pair, Contador took over the pace-making and led his former domestique at Astana towards the finish, where Tiralongo came through to take what is a long-overdue success.

The riders strung out behind these two were led in by Vincenzo Nibali, who trimmed a few seconds off his deficit to Michele Scarponi, who finished seventh on the day but remains second overall going into Saturday’s final mountain stage. Now 5-18 down on the apparently unassailable Contador, Scarponi’s advantage on Nibali stands at just 44 seconds.

The final kilometres of the stage were a microcosm of the Giro so far. They started with Katusha chasing down Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini), the last survivors of the day’s major escape. Thanks to some huge turns on the front by Danilo Di Luca, Katusha scattered the maglia rosa group in a clear attempt to set up Joaquim Rodriguez for the stage win.

Tiralongo was the first to make his move, however, jumping clear with 7km remaining as the wet roads started to dry in the late afternoon sun. It was Di Luca once again who brought that move back just before the lead group went into a tunnel. Tiralongo emerged from that with a narrow advantage. As he pressed for home, Contador and his rivals eyed each other, waiting for the inevitable counter-attacks.

After Saxo Bank’s Richie Porte had set the pace for a couple of kilometres, it was Ag2r’s Hubert Dupont who finally made the first decisive move among the favourites with 2.5km remaining. Rodriguez quickly responded and then dropped the Frenchman, as he ate into Tiralongo’s 25-second advantage.

With 1500m left, Contador made his initial move, to which his rivals Nibali, Scarponi and John Gadret all responded. Gadret launched an attack of his own, but could not find an answer when Contador went again and swept past with almost ridiculous ease. First Dupont was caught and dropped, then Rodriguez. Just as he had done in the Nevegal time trial on Tuesday, Contador clearly demonstrated the gap between him and the rest as he flew up the closing part of the climb to reach Tiralongo’s wheel.

There was no question that he could have gone on to win, but there was little to be gained by doing so. Instead, like a true patron distributing favours, he allowed Tiralongo his moment. The Italian, of course, did a huge amount of work for him at the Tour last year, when the strength of Contador’s support riders at Astana had been widely questioned. This stage win was Tiralongo’s reward for those endeavours. He claimed it with a grimace that suggested pain and delight. Behind him, Contador looked cool and unflustered.

Pinotti and Lewis crash out

As had been the case on Thursday, the stage started with lots of frantic activity as dozens of riders attempted to take advantage of what would be the last realistic opportunity of a stage win for most of the field. Soon after the start in Bergamo, a group of 19 riders got away, but only managed to get a gap of 25 seconds before they were caught again after 28km.

After 51km, three riders finally managed to break free of the peloton’s grip.

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) pulled out a lead of almost eight minutes heading into the day’s biggest obstacle, the first-category Mottarone.

Heading towards this climb, Acqua e Sapone took over pace-making duties on the front of the peloton to set up mountains leader Stefano Garzelli for a shot at the points available on the summit. The lead breakaway’s advantage fell rapidly, and even more so when Garzelli launched a lone attack on the Mottarone.

Although the Italian just failed to get up to the lead trio before the summit, he joined them going over the top, and the quartet soon became a sextet as BMC’s Johann Tschopp and Ag2r’s Mikael Cherel got across as well. These six worked well through the valley that followed, where the rain was falling heavily.

Soon after Katusha had begun their pace-setting in the peloton, several riders went down including Thomas Peterson (Garmin), Carlos Sastre (Geox), HTC duo Marco Pinotti and Craig Lewis (HTC), Carlos Ochoa (Androni), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese), Tiago Machado (Radioshack) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil). The HTC pair appeared to be the most seriously affected. Lewis was taken to hospital with what was later diagnosed as a broken femur, while Pinotti quit the race.

The high-speed pursuit of the six leaders barely faltered, though. As the peloton reached the lower slopes of the climb to Macugnaga, the six riders ahead were just 40 seconds clear. Bak was the first to be caught and Tschopp, Cherel and Garzelli were swallowed up soon after. Pineau and Rabottini pressed on until they were 13.5km from the finish, when they eased up, shook hands and fell back. From that point on, the stage was all about Astana’s Paolo Tiralongo and his former leader Contador.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana5:26:27
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:03
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:08
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:21
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:34
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:40
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:56
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:01:01
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:04
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:09
18David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
19Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:20
20Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
23José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:20
24Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
25Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
26Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
27Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:25
32Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:58
35Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:03:17
36David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:04:29
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:28
39Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:06:00
40Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:52
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
42Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:09
43Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
44Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
45Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
46Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:07:30
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
48Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:46
49Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:10:32
50Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:01
51Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:07
52Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:17
53Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:53
54Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:45
55Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
57Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
58Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
61Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:53
63Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:19:31
64Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
67Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
68Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
71Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
72Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
73Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
75Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
81Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:19
82Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
83Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
93Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
99Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
102Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
103Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
108Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
111Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
114Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:22
117Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:21:55
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
119Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:26
120Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
122Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
125Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
126Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
127Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
128Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
132Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
133Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
140Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
144Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
145Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
146Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
149Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
150Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
151Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
152Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
153Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
154Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
155Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
156Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
157Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:26:38
158Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:49
159Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:26
DNFFilippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFCraig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFMarco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
9Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad6
11Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team4
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad5pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
6Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Mountain 1 - Mottarone, km 135.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team15pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad5
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Macugnaga, km 209
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana5pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana8pts
2Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team6
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
7Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana4pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team148pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli136
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad122
4Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone48
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team38
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale16:21:18
2Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:43
3Pro Team Astana0:00:44
4Katusha Team0:03:34
5Movistar Team0:03:58
6Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:03
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:40
8Geox-Tmc0:11:03
9Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:16:12
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:22
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:56
12Lampre - Isd0:25:03
13Team Radioshack0:25:26
14Acqua & Sapone0:27:09
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:32:23
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:55
17Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I0:33:59
18Sky Procycling0:36:44
19Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:39
20Bmc Racing Team0:40:03
21Htc-Highroad0:40:48
22Colnago - Csf Inox0:54:26

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana33pts
2Ag2R La Mondiale29
3Katusha Team24
4Saxo Bank Sungard22
5Liquigas - Cannondale18
6Rabobank Cycling Team15
7Lampre - Isd14
8Htc - Highroad11
9Euskaltel - Euskadi10
10Quickstep Cycling Team9
11Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team7
12Geox - Tmc6
13Team Radioshack5
14Omega Pharma - Lotto4
15Movistar Team 3
16Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
17Acqua & Sapone
18Team Garmin - Cervelo
19Bmc Racing Team
20Sky Procycling
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
22Colnago - Csf Inox

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard77:11:24
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:18
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:52
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:53
5Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:09:58
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:08
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:10:20
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:43
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:10:51
10José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:11:50
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:56
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:24
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:40
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:59
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:23:25
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:29:35
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:17
18Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:41
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:43
20Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:33:43
21Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:35:08
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:35:25
23Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:43:57
24Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:46:29
25Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:49
26Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:52:04
27Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:55:53
28Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:56:19
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:59:46
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:59:59
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1:00:39
32Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1:01:09
33Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC1:02:37
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:41
35Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:07:10
36Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:07:33
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC1:09:38
38Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:34
39Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:13:21
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:14:09
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:14:50
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:40
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:20:16
44Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:38
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:25:14
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:26:02
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:26:06
48Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:29:15
49Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:32:36
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:36:39
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:37:51
52Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:38:03
53Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:38:06
54Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:41:39
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:46:58
56Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:47:43
57Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:48:39
58Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:51:26
59Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling1:54:13
60Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:56:36
61Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1:56:47
62Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:57:11
63Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team2:00:31
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:00:36
65Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:01:39
66Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack2:02:51
67Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard2:02:55
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:03:16
69Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC2:03:20
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:58
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:38
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:07:03
73Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2:07:25
74Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli2:09:12
75Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2:09:56
76Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:10:33
77Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2:10:38
78Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana2:12:29
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:14:11
80David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC2:14:21
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:24
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:16:53
83Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:21:26
84Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:22:31
85Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:24:39
86Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:53
87Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:25:57
88Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:26:02
89Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling2:27:42
90Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana2:28:07
91Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:28:41
92Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC2:29:45
93Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:30:24
94Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2:32:59
95Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:34:54
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:37:24
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:37:34
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:38:23
99Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:38:32
100David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:38:35
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:39:06
102Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:42:02
103Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:42:05
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:44:36
105Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:46:05
106Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:46:56
107Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:49:36
108Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:50:59
109Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:52:58
110Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:55:04
111Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:56:03
112Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:57:26
113Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:59:52
114Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team3:01:39
115Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:02:54
116Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:03:09
117Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:03:41
118Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC3:03:54
119Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:04:58
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:05:59
121Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:06:52
122Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:06:56
123Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:08:17
124Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3:10:03
125Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard3:11:00
126Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3:11:47
127Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack3:12:05
128Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:13:53
129Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:14:31
130Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:15:02
131Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling3:15:05
132Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:15:17
133Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:17:20
134Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:18:27
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3:24:37
136Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:27:56
137Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:28:22
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:29:21
139Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:30:29
140Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3:30:54
141Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:31:48
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:32:03
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:32:07
144Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:32:41
145Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:32:49
146Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:35:30
147Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:36:48
148Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:37:26
149Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:38:02
150Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3:46:38
151Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3:49:18
152Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:52:01
153Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:55:19
154Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team4:01:49
155Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad4:02:02
156Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:02:45
157Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4:04:20
158Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:05:16
159Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:07:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard178pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD112
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale111
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli87
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale85
6Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone81
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana79
8Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team71
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
10Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team66
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto63
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo61
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana50
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli50
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi49
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi43
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli40
19Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad39
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC38
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team37
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team35
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
24Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
26David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team26
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team25
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
34Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone24
35David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team17
39Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
40Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team15
42Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
43Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
44Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team13
45Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad12
46Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard12
47Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling11
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
49Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team10
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
51Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
52Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
53Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
54Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
55Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
56Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
57Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
58Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
60Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
61Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
62Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone6
63Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
64Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
65Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
66Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
67Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
68Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack5
69Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
70Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
71Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
72Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
73Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
74Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
77Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
78Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
82Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
83Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team3
84Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
85Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
86Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
88Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
89Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
90Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
91Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
92Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
93Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
96Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
97Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
98Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
100Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone67pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard56
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli29
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox29
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
9Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
10Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team20
11Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli19
13Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team11
20Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack10
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9
22Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
23Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
28Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad7
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
32Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
35Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
36John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
38Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
39Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
40Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
44Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
45Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
46David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
48David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
49Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
50Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
51Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
52Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
57Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
58Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
59Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
60Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
62Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto26pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
4Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad8
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
10Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
11Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
15Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
16Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
18Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
19Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
20Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
21Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
22Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
23Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
26Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
27Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
28Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
30Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
32Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
38Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
40Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
41Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
42Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
43Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
44Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
45Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
46Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
47Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
49Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
51Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
52Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard54pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone39
3Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team25
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli22
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
8Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
9John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
17Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana10
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad10
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
20Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
21Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
23Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
25Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
26Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
28Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team8
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
31Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
32Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
34Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
35Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
36Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
41Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
43Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
45David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
46Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
47Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
48Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
49Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
50Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
51Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
52Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
53Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
55Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
57Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
58Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
59Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
60Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
61Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
64Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
66Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
67Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
70Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
71Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
72David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
74Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
76Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
77Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
79Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana77:21:44
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:36
3Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:37
4Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:36:09
5Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:29
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:26
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:59:18
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:09:56
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:15:42
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:26:19
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:27:46
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:36:38
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1:52:31
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:56:18
15Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone2:00:18
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling2:03:51
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:04
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:11:06
19Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:18:21
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:34:16
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:36:36
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:44:44
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:45:43
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:52:34
25Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:53:21
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:54:38
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:56:32
28Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack3:01:45
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:17:36
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3:19:01
31Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:21:47
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:25:10
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3:38:58
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:41:41
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:51:29
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:54:56

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard17pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
12Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
13Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
16Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
17Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
19David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
23Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack354pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox273
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli269
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team255
6Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
7Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad207
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
11Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
13Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
16Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto152
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
20Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale141
22Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
23Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
25Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone125
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team106
28Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
29Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
32Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale48
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team38
37Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team34
38Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi34
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana31
40Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
41Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team24
42Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team23
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
44Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard18
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
46Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
47José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli17
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
49Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
50Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
51Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
54Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC12
55Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
56Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling9
57Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana6
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
61Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
63Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
64Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana231:51:24
2Movistar Team0:10:45
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:13:07
4Katusha Team0:24:41
5Geox-Tmc0:36:10
6Saxo Bank Sungard0:44:50
7Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I0:52:16
8Lampre - Isd0:54:21
9Acqua & Sapone0:56:42
10Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:24
11Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:11
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:21
13Team Garmin-Cervelo1:29:34
14Liquigas-Cannondale1:30:29
15Team Radioshack1:35:20
16Htc-Highroad1:38:21
17Quickstep Cycling Team1:52:29
18Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:31:15
19Sky Procycling2:35:18
20Colnago - Csf Inox3:28:34
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:49:41
22Bmc Racing Team4:21:12

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Isd319pts
2Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.280
3Ag2R La Mondiale264
4Movistar Team248
5Saxo Bank Sungard229
6Htc - Highroad223
7Pro Team Astana221
8Liquigas - Cannondale219
9Katusha Team184
10Quickstep Cycling Team162
11Acqua & Sapone160
12Team Garmin - Cervelo158
13Rabobank Cycling Team154
14Sky Procycling131
15Euskaltel - Euskadi118
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli115
17Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team114
18Omega Pharma - Lotto114
19Geox - Tmc110
20Colnago - Csf Inox93
21Team Radioshack73
22Bmc Racing Team60

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Cannondale
2Htc - Highroad
3Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5Bmc Racing Team
6Colnago - Csf Inox
7Team Garmin - Cervelo5pts
8Pro Team Astana10
9Rabobank Cycling Team20
10Lampre - Isd25
11Geox - Tmc25
12Sky Procycling25
13Team Radioshack25
14Ag2R La Mondiale38
15Katusha Team80
16Movistar Team105
17Euskaltel - Euskadi120
18Acqua & Sapone145
19Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team165
20Omega Pharma - Lotto170
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli230
22Saxo Bank Sungard1143

