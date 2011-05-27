Image 1 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins at Macugnaga. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tries to go across (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 The peloton heads out from Bergamo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 A little flash flood on the Giro's 19th stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 The peloton heads through a small lake caused by a downpour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 Mountains leader Stefano Garzelli pushes the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 The Androni-Giocattoli team gets attention from the tifosi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Michele Scarponi leads John Gadret on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 45 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) holds his own on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) on the attack in the final kilometers of stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Highroad) waved goodbye to the Giro d'Italia after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Alberto Contador enjoys another day on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo made his first trip to the podium the best in the Giro. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 45 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) comes across in eighth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 45 Kreuziger checks the board to see his teammate won (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 45 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 45 Scarponi chased to the line by Nibali, Gadret and Kruijswick (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 45 Alberto Contador attacks to go across to Tiralongo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 45 Tiralongo was fading until Contador came across (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 45 Alberto Contador's Giro d'Italia win is nearly secure (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 45 Alberto Contador congratulates his friend Paolo Tiralongo (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 23 of 45 Tiralongo gets a little payback from Alberto Contador for his service in 2010 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 24 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his first professional win at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 25 of 45 Alberto Contador secured another day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 26 of 45 Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 45 A motorcycle heads through a deep puddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) could do little against Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) takes the win ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) has been in unfamiliar territory as a gregario at this Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) worked hard for Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) prepares to make his move. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) will wear the pink jersey in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) was a popular winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in the red points jersey at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) closes in on Tiralongo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) rips past Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at Marcugnaga. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) wins in Marcugnaga. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) attacked inside the final 6km. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) looks back at Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) on crossing line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) celebrates his win at Marcugnaga ahead of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) en route to the biggest win of his career at Marcugnaga. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) thanks his former team leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) for his gesture at the end of stage 19. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was disappointed at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Veteran climber Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) took the first victory of his 12-year career as he came in just ahead of race leader Alberto Contador at the summit of the third-category climb into Macugnaga. The Italian had made his move with 6km remaining of the long drag to the finish, only to be caught by the race leader with just 400m to the line. But, after a few words were exchanged between the pair, Contador took over the pace-making and led his former domestique at Astana towards the finish, where Tiralongo came through to take what is a long-overdue success.

The riders strung out behind these two were led in by Vincenzo Nibali, who trimmed a few seconds off his deficit to Michele Scarponi, who finished seventh on the day but remains second overall going into Saturday’s final mountain stage. Now 5-18 down on the apparently unassailable Contador, Scarponi’s advantage on Nibali stands at just 44 seconds.

The final kilometres of the stage were a microcosm of the Giro so far. They started with Katusha chasing down Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini), the last survivors of the day’s major escape. Thanks to some huge turns on the front by Danilo Di Luca, Katusha scattered the maglia rosa group in a clear attempt to set up Joaquim Rodriguez for the stage win.

Tiralongo was the first to make his move, however, jumping clear with 7km remaining as the wet roads started to dry in the late afternoon sun. It was Di Luca once again who brought that move back just before the lead group went into a tunnel. Tiralongo emerged from that with a narrow advantage. As he pressed for home, Contador and his rivals eyed each other, waiting for the inevitable counter-attacks.

After Saxo Bank’s Richie Porte had set the pace for a couple of kilometres, it was Ag2r’s Hubert Dupont who finally made the first decisive move among the favourites with 2.5km remaining. Rodriguez quickly responded and then dropped the Frenchman, as he ate into Tiralongo’s 25-second advantage.

With 1500m left, Contador made his initial move, to which his rivals Nibali, Scarponi and John Gadret all responded. Gadret launched an attack of his own, but could not find an answer when Contador went again and swept past with almost ridiculous ease. First Dupont was caught and dropped, then Rodriguez. Just as he had done in the Nevegal time trial on Tuesday, Contador clearly demonstrated the gap between him and the rest as he flew up the closing part of the climb to reach Tiralongo’s wheel.

There was no question that he could have gone on to win, but there was little to be gained by doing so. Instead, like a true patron distributing favours, he allowed Tiralongo his moment. The Italian, of course, did a huge amount of work for him at the Tour last year, when the strength of Contador’s support riders at Astana had been widely questioned. This stage win was Tiralongo’s reward for those endeavours. He claimed it with a grimace that suggested pain and delight. Behind him, Contador looked cool and unflustered.

Pinotti and Lewis crash out

As had been the case on Thursday, the stage started with lots of frantic activity as dozens of riders attempted to take advantage of what would be the last realistic opportunity of a stage win for most of the field. Soon after the start in Bergamo, a group of 19 riders got away, but only managed to get a gap of 25 seconds before they were caught again after 28km.

After 51km, three riders finally managed to break free of the peloton’s grip.

Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) pulled out a lead of almost eight minutes heading into the day’s biggest obstacle, the first-category Mottarone.

Heading towards this climb, Acqua e Sapone took over pace-making duties on the front of the peloton to set up mountains leader Stefano Garzelli for a shot at the points available on the summit. The lead breakaway’s advantage fell rapidly, and even more so when Garzelli launched a lone attack on the Mottarone.

Although the Italian just failed to get up to the lead trio before the summit, he joined them going over the top, and the quartet soon became a sextet as BMC’s Johann Tschopp and Ag2r’s Mikael Cherel got across as well. These six worked well through the valley that followed, where the rain was falling heavily.

Soon after Katusha had begun their pace-setting in the peloton, several riders went down including Thomas Peterson (Garmin), Carlos Sastre (Geox), HTC duo Marco Pinotti and Craig Lewis (HTC), Carlos Ochoa (Androni), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese), Tiago Machado (Radioshack) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil). The HTC pair appeared to be the most seriously affected. Lewis was taken to hospital with what was later diagnosed as a broken femur, while Pinotti quit the race.

The high-speed pursuit of the six leaders barely faltered, though. As the peloton reached the lower slopes of the climb to Macugnaga, the six riders ahead were just 40 seconds clear. Bak was the first to be caught and Tschopp, Cherel and Garzelli were swallowed up soon after. Pineau and Rabottini pressed on until they were 13.5km from the finish, when they eased up, shook hands and fell back. From that point on, the stage was all about Astana’s Paolo Tiralongo and his former leader Contador.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5:26:27 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:03 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:08 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:21 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 10 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:34 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:40 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:56 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:01:01 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:04 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:09 18 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 19 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:20 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 23 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:20 24 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 25 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 27 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:25 32 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:58 35 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:03:17 36 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:04:29 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:28 39 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:06:00 40 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:52 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 42 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:09 43 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 44 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 45 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 46 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:07:30 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 48 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:46 49 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:10:32 50 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:01 51 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:07 52 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:17 53 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:53 54 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:45 55 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 57 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 61 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:53 63 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:19:31 64 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 67 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 68 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 71 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 73 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 75 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 81 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:20:19 82 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 83 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 93 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 99 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 102 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 103 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 107 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 108 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 114 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:22 117 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:55 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 119 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:26 120 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 122 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 125 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 126 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 127 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 128 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 131 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 132 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 133 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 140 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 142 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 143 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 144 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 145 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 146 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 149 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 150 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 151 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 152 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 153 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 154 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 155 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 156 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 157 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:26:38 158 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:49 159 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:26 DNF Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad DNF Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 9 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 6 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 6 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Mountain 1 - Mottarone, km 135.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Macugnaga, km 209 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 5 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 pts 2 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 148 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 136 3 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 122 4 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 48 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 16:21:18 2 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:43 3 Pro Team Astana 0:00:44 4 Katusha Team 0:03:34 5 Movistar Team 0:03:58 6 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:03 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:40 8 Geox-Tmc 0:11:03 9 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:16:12 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:22 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:56 12 Lampre - Isd 0:25:03 13 Team Radioshack 0:25:26 14 Acqua & Sapone 0:27:09 15 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:32:23 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:55 17 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I 0:33:59 18 Sky Procycling 0:36:44 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:39 20 Bmc Racing Team 0:40:03 21 Htc-Highroad 0:40:48 22 Colnago - Csf Inox 0:54:26

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 33 pts 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 29 3 Katusha Team 24 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 22 5 Liquigas - Cannondale 18 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 7 Lampre - Isd 14 8 Htc - Highroad 11 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 9 11 Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team 7 12 Geox - Tmc 6 13 Team Radioshack 5 14 Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 15 Movistar Team 3 16 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I. 17 Acqua & Sapone 18 Team Garmin - Cervelo 19 Bmc Racing Team 20 Sky Procycling 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 Colnago - Csf Inox

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 77:11:24 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:18 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:52 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:53 5 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:09:58 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:08 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:10:20 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:43 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:10:51 10 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:50 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:56 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:24 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:40 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:59 15 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:23:25 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:29:35 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:17 18 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:41 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:43 20 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:33:43 21 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:08 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:35:25 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:43:57 24 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:46:29 25 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:49 26 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:52:04 27 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:55:53 28 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:56:19 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:59:46 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:59:59 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1:00:39 32 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1:01:09 33 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:02:37 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:41 35 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:07:10 36 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:07:33 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 1:09:38 38 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:34 39 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:13:21 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:14:09 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:14:50 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:40 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:20:16 44 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:38 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:25:14 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:26:02 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:26:06 48 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:29:15 49 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:32:36 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:36:39 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:37:51 52 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1:38:03 53 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:38:06 54 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:41:39 55 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:46:58 56 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:47:43 57 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:48:39 58 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:51:26 59 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 1:54:13 60 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:56:36 61 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1:56:47 62 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:57:11 63 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 2:00:31 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:00:36 65 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:01:39 66 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 2:02:51 67 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:02:55 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:03:16 69 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 2:03:20 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:58 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:38 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:07:03 73 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2:07:25 74 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 2:09:12 75 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:09:56 76 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:10:33 77 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2:10:38 78 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 2:12:29 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:14:11 80 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 2:14:21 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:24 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:16:53 83 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:21:26 84 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:22:31 85 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:24:39 86 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:53 87 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:25:57 88 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:26:02 89 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 2:27:42 90 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 2:28:07 91 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:28:41 92 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 2:29:45 93 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:30:24 94 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:32:59 95 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:34:54 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:37:24 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:37:34 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:38:23 99 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:38:32 100 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:38:35 101 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:39:06 102 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:42:02 103 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:42:05 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:44:36 105 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:46:05 106 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:46:56 107 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:49:36 108 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:50:59 109 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:52:58 110 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:55:04 111 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:56:03 112 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:57:26 113 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:59:52 114 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 3:01:39 115 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:02:54 116 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:03:09 117 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:03:41 118 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 3:03:54 119 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:04:58 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:05:59 121 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:06:52 122 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3:06:56 123 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:08:17 124 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:10:03 125 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:11:00 126 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3:11:47 127 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 3:12:05 128 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:13:53 129 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:14:31 130 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:15:02 131 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 3:15:05 132 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:15:17 133 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:17:20 134 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:18:27 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:24:37 136 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:27:56 137 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:28:22 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:29:21 139 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:30:29 140 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:30:54 141 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:31:48 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:32:03 143 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:32:07 144 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:32:41 145 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:32:49 146 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:35:30 147 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:36:48 148 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:37:26 149 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3:38:02 150 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3:46:38 151 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:49:18 152 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:52:01 153 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:55:19 154 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 4:01:49 155 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 4:02:02 156 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:02:45 157 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4:04:20 158 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4:05:16 159 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:07:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 178 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 87 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 6 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 79 8 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 71 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 10 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 66 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 50 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 15 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 19 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 39 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 38 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 23 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 24 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 26 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 34 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 35 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 17 39 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 40 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 42 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 43 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 44 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 46 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 47 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 49 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 10 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 51 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 52 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 53 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 54 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 55 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 56 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 57 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 58 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 60 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 61 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 62 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 6 63 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 64 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 65 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 66 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 67 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 68 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 5 69 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 71 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 72 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 73 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 74 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 76 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 78 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 81 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 82 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 83 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 84 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 85 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 86 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 88 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 89 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 90 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 91 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 92 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 93 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 95 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 96 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 97 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 98 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 100 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 67 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 29 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 29 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 9 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 10 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 11 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 19 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 13 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 20 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 22 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 23 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 28 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 29 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 7 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 32 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 35 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 36 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 38 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 39 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 40 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 43 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 44 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 2 45 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 46 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 48 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 49 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 50 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 51 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 52 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 57 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 58 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 59 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 60 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 62 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 4 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 5 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 8 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 8 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 10 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 11 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 13 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 15 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 16 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 18 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 20 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 21 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 22 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 23 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 26 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 27 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 32 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 38 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 39 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 40 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 41 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 42 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 44 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 45 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 46 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 47 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 49 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 51 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 52 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 39 3 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 22 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 8 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 9 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 17 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 10 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 10 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 20 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 21 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 23 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 25 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 26 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 28 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 32 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 34 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 35 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 36 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 41 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 42 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 43 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 44 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 45 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 46 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 47 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 48 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 49 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 50 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 51 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 52 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 53 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 55 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 58 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 59 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 60 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 61 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 64 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 66 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 67 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 70 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 71 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 72 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 74 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 75 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 76 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 77 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 79 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 77:21:44 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:36 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:37 4 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:36:09 5 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:29 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:26 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:59:18 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:09:56 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:15:42 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:26:19 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:27:46 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:36:38 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1:52:31 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:56:18 15 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 2:00:18 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:03:51 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:04 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:11:06 19 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:18:21 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:34:16 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:36:36 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:44:44 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:45:43 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:52:34 25 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:53:21 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:54:38 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:56:32 28 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 3:01:45 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:17:36 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3:19:01 31 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:21:47 32 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:25:10 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:38:58 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:41:41 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:51:29 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:54:56

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 12 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 13 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 16 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 17 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 19 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 23 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 354 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 273 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 269 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 255 6 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 7 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 207 10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 11 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 13 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 15 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 16 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 20 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 22 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 23 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 24 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 25 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 125 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 28 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 29 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 30 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 32 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 37 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 34 38 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 31 40 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 30 41 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 24 42 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 44 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 45 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 46 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 47 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 17 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 49 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 50 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 51 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 52 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 54 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 55 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 56 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 57 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 59 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 61 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 63 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 64 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 65 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 231:51:24 2 Movistar Team 0:10:45 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:13:07 4 Katusha Team 0:24:41 5 Geox-Tmc 0:36:10 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:44:50 7 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I 0:52:16 8 Lampre - Isd 0:54:21 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:56:42 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:24 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:11 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:21 13 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:29:34 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 1:30:29 15 Team Radioshack 1:35:20 16 Htc-Highroad 1:38:21 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 1:52:29 18 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:31:15 19 Sky Procycling 2:35:18 20 Colnago - Csf Inox 3:28:34 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:49:41 22 Bmc Racing Team 4:21:12

Super team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Isd 319 pts 2 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I. 280 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 264 4 Movistar Team 248 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 229 6 Htc - Highroad 223 7 Pro Team Astana 221 8 Liquigas - Cannondale 219 9 Katusha Team 184 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 162 11 Acqua & Sapone 160 12 Team Garmin - Cervelo 158 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 154 14 Sky Procycling 131 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 16 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 115 17 Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team 114 18 Omega Pharma - Lotto 114 19 Geox - Tmc 110 20 Colnago - Csf Inox 93 21 Team Radioshack 73 22 Bmc Racing Team 60