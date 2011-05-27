Tiralongo gets by with a little help from a friend
Contador paces Astana man to stage win in Macugnaga
Veteran climber Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) took the first victory of his 12-year career as he came in just ahead of race leader Alberto Contador at the summit of the third-category climb into Macugnaga. The Italian had made his move with 6km remaining of the long drag to the finish, only to be caught by the race leader with just 400m to the line. But, after a few words were exchanged between the pair, Contador took over the pace-making and led his former domestique at Astana towards the finish, where Tiralongo came through to take what is a long-overdue success.
The riders strung out behind these two were led in by Vincenzo Nibali, who trimmed a few seconds off his deficit to Michele Scarponi, who finished seventh on the day but remains second overall going into Saturday’s final mountain stage. Now 5-18 down on the apparently unassailable Contador, Scarponi’s advantage on Nibali stands at just 44 seconds.
The final kilometres of the stage were a microcosm of the Giro so far. They started with Katusha chasing down Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) and Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini), the last survivors of the day’s major escape. Thanks to some huge turns on the front by Danilo Di Luca, Katusha scattered the maglia rosa group in a clear attempt to set up Joaquim Rodriguez for the stage win.
Tiralongo was the first to make his move, however, jumping clear with 7km remaining as the wet roads started to dry in the late afternoon sun. It was Di Luca once again who brought that move back just before the lead group went into a tunnel. Tiralongo emerged from that with a narrow advantage. As he pressed for home, Contador and his rivals eyed each other, waiting for the inevitable counter-attacks.
After Saxo Bank’s Richie Porte had set the pace for a couple of kilometres, it was Ag2r’s Hubert Dupont who finally made the first decisive move among the favourites with 2.5km remaining. Rodriguez quickly responded and then dropped the Frenchman, as he ate into Tiralongo’s 25-second advantage.
With 1500m left, Contador made his initial move, to which his rivals Nibali, Scarponi and John Gadret all responded. Gadret launched an attack of his own, but could not find an answer when Contador went again and swept past with almost ridiculous ease. First Dupont was caught and dropped, then Rodriguez. Just as he had done in the Nevegal time trial on Tuesday, Contador clearly demonstrated the gap between him and the rest as he flew up the closing part of the climb to reach Tiralongo’s wheel.
There was no question that he could have gone on to win, but there was little to be gained by doing so. Instead, like a true patron distributing favours, he allowed Tiralongo his moment. The Italian, of course, did a huge amount of work for him at the Tour last year, when the strength of Contador’s support riders at Astana had been widely questioned. This stage win was Tiralongo’s reward for those endeavours. He claimed it with a grimace that suggested pain and delight. Behind him, Contador looked cool and unflustered.
Pinotti and Lewis crash out
As had been the case on Thursday, the stage started with lots of frantic activity as dozens of riders attempted to take advantage of what would be the last realistic opportunity of a stage win for most of the field. Soon after the start in Bergamo, a group of 19 riders got away, but only managed to get a gap of 25 seconds before they were caught again after 28km.
After 51km, three riders finally managed to break free of the peloton’s grip.
Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini) and Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) pulled out a lead of almost eight minutes heading into the day’s biggest obstacle, the first-category Mottarone.
Heading towards this climb, Acqua e Sapone took over pace-making duties on the front of the peloton to set up mountains leader Stefano Garzelli for a shot at the points available on the summit. The lead breakaway’s advantage fell rapidly, and even more so when Garzelli launched a lone attack on the Mottarone.
Although the Italian just failed to get up to the lead trio before the summit, he joined them going over the top, and the quartet soon became a sextet as BMC’s Johann Tschopp and Ag2r’s Mikael Cherel got across as well. These six worked well through the valley that followed, where the rain was falling heavily.
Soon after Katusha had begun their pace-setting in the peloton, several riders went down including Thomas Peterson (Garmin), Carlos Sastre (Geox), HTC duo Marco Pinotti and Craig Lewis (HTC), Carlos Ochoa (Androni), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese), Tiago Machado (Radioshack) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil). The HTC pair appeared to be the most seriously affected. Lewis was taken to hospital with what was later diagnosed as a broken femur, while Pinotti quit the race.
The high-speed pursuit of the six leaders barely faltered, though. As the peloton reached the lower slopes of the climb to Macugnaga, the six riders ahead were just 40 seconds clear. Bak was the first to be caught and Tschopp, Cherel and Garzelli were swallowed up soon after. Pineau and Rabottini pressed on until they were 13.5km from the finish, when they eased up, shook hands and fell back. From that point on, the stage was all about Astana’s Paolo Tiralongo and his former leader Contador.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5:26:27
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:03
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:08
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:21
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:34
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:01:01
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:04
|17
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:09
|18
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|19
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:20
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|23
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:20
|24
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|26
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|27
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:25
|32
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:58
|35
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:03:17
|36
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:04:29
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|39
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:06:00
|40
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:52
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|42
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:09
|43
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|44
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|45
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:07:30
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|48
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:46
|49
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:10:32
|50
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:01
|51
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:07
|52
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:17
|53
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:53
|54
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:45
|55
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:53
|63
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:19:31
|64
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|67
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|68
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|71
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|73
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|75
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|81
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:19
|82
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|83
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|89
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|99
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|102
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|103
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|108
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|114
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:22
|117
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:55
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|119
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|120
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|122
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|126
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|127
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|128
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|132
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|133
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|143
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|144
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|145
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|146
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|149
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|152
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|153
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|154
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|155
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|156
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:38
|158
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:49
|159
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:26
|DNF
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|9
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|11
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|6
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|pts
|2
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|148
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|136
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|122
|4
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16:21:18
|2
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:43
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:44
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:34
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|6
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:03
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:40
|8
|Geox-Tmc
|0:11:03
|9
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:22
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:56
|12
|Lampre - Isd
|0:25:03
|13
|Team Radioshack
|0:25:26
|14
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:09
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:32:23
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:55
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|0:33:59
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:36:44
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:39
|20
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:40:03
|21
|Htc-Highroad
|0:40:48
|22
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:54:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|33
|pts
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|29
|3
|Katusha Team
|24
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|5
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|18
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Lampre - Isd
|14
|8
|Htc - Highroad
|11
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team
|7
|12
|Geox - Tmc
|6
|13
|Team Radioshack
|5
|14
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|15
|Movistar Team 3
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|17
|Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|19
|Bmc Racing Team
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77:11:24
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:18
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:52
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|5
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:58
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:08
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:20
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:43
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:10:51
|10
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:50
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:24
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:59
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:23:25
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:29:35
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:17
|18
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:41
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:43
|20
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:33:43
|21
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:08
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:35:25
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:43:57
|24
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:46:29
|25
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:49
|26
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:52:04
|27
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:55:53
|28
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:56:19
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:59:46
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:59
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:00:39
|32
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1:01:09
|33
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:02:37
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:41
|35
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:07:10
|36
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:07:33
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|1:09:38
|38
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:34
|39
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:13:21
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:14:09
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:14:50
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:40
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:20:16
|44
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:38
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:25:14
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:26:02
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:26:06
|48
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:29:15
|49
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:32:36
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:36:39
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:37:51
|52
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:38:03
|53
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:38:06
|54
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:41:39
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:46:58
|56
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:47:43
|57
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:48:39
|58
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:51:26
|59
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|1:54:13
|60
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:56:36
|61
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1:56:47
|62
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:57:11
|63
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:00:31
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:36
|65
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:01:39
|66
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|2:02:51
|67
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:02:55
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:03:16
|69
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2:03:20
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:58
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:38
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:07:03
|73
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2:07:25
|74
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|2:09:12
|75
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:09:56
|76
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:10:33
|77
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2:10:38
|78
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|2:12:29
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:14:11
|80
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2:14:21
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:24
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:16:53
|83
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:26
|84
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:22:31
|85
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:24:39
|86
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:53
|87
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:25:57
|88
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:26:02
|89
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2:27:42
|90
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|2:28:07
|91
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:28:41
|92
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2:29:45
|93
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:30:24
|94
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:32:59
|95
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:34:54
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:37:24
|97
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:37:34
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:38:23
|99
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:38:32
|100
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:38:35
|101
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:39:06
|102
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:42:02
|103
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:42:05
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:44:36
|105
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:46:05
|106
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:46:56
|107
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:49:36
|108
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:50:59
|109
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:52:58
|110
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:55:04
|111
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:56:03
|112
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:26
|113
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:59:52
|114
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|3:01:39
|115
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:02:54
|116
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:03:09
|117
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:03:41
|118
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|3:03:54
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:04:58
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:05:59
|121
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:06:52
|122
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:06:56
|123
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:08:17
|124
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:10:03
|125
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:11:00
|126
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:11:47
|127
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:12:05
|128
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:13:53
|129
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:14:31
|130
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:15:02
|131
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|3:15:05
|132
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:15:17
|133
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:17:20
|134
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:18:27
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:24:37
|136
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:27:56
|137
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:28:22
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:29:21
|139
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:30:29
|140
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:30:54
|141
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:31:48
|142
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:32:03
|143
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:32:07
|144
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:32:41
|145
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:32:49
|146
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:35:30
|147
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:36:48
|148
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:37:26
|149
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:38:02
|150
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3:46:38
|151
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:49:18
|152
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:52:01
|153
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:55:19
|154
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|4:01:49
|155
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4:02:02
|156
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:02:45
|157
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4:04:20
|158
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:05:16
|159
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:07:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|178
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|6
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|79
|8
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|71
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|10
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|50
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|19
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|39
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|38
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|24
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|26
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|34
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|39
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|40
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|42
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|43
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|44
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|46
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|47
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|49
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|51
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|52
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|53
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|54
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|55
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|56
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|57
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|58
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|60
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|61
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|62
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|63
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|64
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|65
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|66
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|67
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|68
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|5
|69
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|71
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|72
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|73
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|74
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|76
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|78
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|80
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|82
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|83
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|84
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|85
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|86
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|88
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|89
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|90
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|91
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|92
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|93
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|95
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|96
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|97
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|98
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|100
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|9
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|10
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|13
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|20
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|22
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|23
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|28
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|29
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|7
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|32
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|35
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|36
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|38
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|39
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|40
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|44
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|45
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|46
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|48
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|49
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|50
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|52
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|53
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|57
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|58
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|59
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|60
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|62
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|4
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|8
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|8
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|10
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|11
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|15
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|16
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|18
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|20
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|21
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|22
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|23
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|26
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|27
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|30
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|32
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|38
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|41
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|42
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|44
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|45
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|46
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|47
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|49
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|51
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|52
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|3
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|8
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|9
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|10
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|20
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|21
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|23
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|25
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|26
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|28
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|31
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|32
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|34
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|35
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|36
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|41
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|43
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|45
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|46
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|47
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|48
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|49
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|50
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|51
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|52
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|53
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|55
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|58
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|59
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|61
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|62
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|64
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|66
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|67
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|70
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|71
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|72
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|74
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|75
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|76
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|77
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|79
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|77:21:44
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|3
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:37
|4
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:36:09
|5
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:29
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:26
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:59:18
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:56
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:15:42
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:26:19
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:27:46
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:36:38
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1:52:31
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:18
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|2:00:18
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:03:51
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:04
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:06
|19
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:18:21
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:34:16
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:36:36
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:44:44
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:45:43
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:52:34
|25
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:53:21
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:54:38
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:56:32
|28
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|3:01:45
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:17:36
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3:19:01
|31
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:21:47
|32
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:25:10
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:38:58
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:41:41
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:51:29
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:54:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|12
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|13
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|16
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|17
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|19
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|354
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|273
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|269
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|255
|6
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|7
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|207
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|11
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|13
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|15
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|16
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|20
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|22
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|23
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|24
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|25
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|125
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|28
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|29
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|30
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|32
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|37
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|34
|38
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|31
|40
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|41
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|24
|42
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|44
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|45
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|46
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|47
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|49
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|50
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|51
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|54
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|55
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|57
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|63
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|64
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|231:51:24
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:10:45
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:13:07
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:24:41
|5
|Geox-Tmc
|0:36:10
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:44:50
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|0:52:16
|8
|Lampre - Isd
|0:54:21
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:56:42
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:24
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:11
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:21
|13
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:29:34
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:30:29
|15
|Team Radioshack
|1:35:20
|16
|Htc-Highroad
|1:38:21
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:52:29
|18
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:31:15
|19
|Sky Procycling
|2:35:18
|20
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|3:28:34
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:49:41
|22
|Bmc Racing Team
|4:21:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Isd
|319
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|280
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|264
|4
|Movistar Team
|248
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|229
|6
|Htc - Highroad
|223
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|221
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|219
|9
|Katusha Team
|184
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|162
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|160
|12
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|158
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|154
|14
|Sky Procycling
|131
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|115
|17
|Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team
|114
|18
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|114
|19
|Geox - Tmc
|110
|20
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|93
|21
|Team Radioshack
|73
|22
|Bmc Racing Team
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|Htc - Highroad
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|6
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|pts
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Lampre - Isd
|25
|11
|Geox - Tmc
|25
|12
|Sky Procycling
|25
|13
|Team Radioshack
|25
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|15
|Katusha Team
|80
|16
|Movistar Team
|105
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|145
|19
|Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team
|165
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|170
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|230
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1143
