Image 1 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the bunch on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 38 Carlo Sastre (Geox-TMC) having a good time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) soaks in his time on the Giro d'Italia stage podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) chases solo behind the split peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 The Movistar riders continued on in the Giro on the day of their teammate Xavier Tondo's funeral (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) survived another day in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 The Liquigas riders go for some sugar and caffeine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Is someone trying to say something about Alberto Contador? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Liquigas-Cannondale chased and chased and chased. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 The way to Tirano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Yummy, cute and disgusting all at the same time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Oscar Pereiro was on hand for stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 38 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) at the head of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 38 Giovanni Visconti drives the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 38 John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) is going for world's funkiest tanlines (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 38 Alberto Contador and Oscar Pereiro at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 38 Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium in Tirano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) pops the cork on his stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) drinks in his success on the Giro d'Italia stage 17 podium (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 22 of 38 Alberto Contador dons another maglia rosa (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 23 of 38 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium in the 2011 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 38 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) sprints on stage 17 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 38 Ulissi is berated by Visconti (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 38 Giovanni Visconti yells at Ulissi after the sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) took the biggest win of his career on stage 17 of the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 38 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in pink (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) was awarded the stage win after Visconti was relegated. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 38 Diego Ulissi celebrates after being awarded the stage victory over Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 38 Diego Ulissi is led away from the stage finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 38 Giovanni Visconti was fired up after the sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) after a warm stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 38 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looking concerned about his teammate's result. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Alberto Contador celebrates another day in pink. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 38 Giovanni Visconti felt Ulissi pushed him into the barriers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 38 Diego Ulissi (Lampre) was shoved at the finish by Giovanni Visconti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Grand Tour stage wins are precious commodities which typically rate at the top of a pro's palmares. Add to the mix a reigning national champion vying for victory in his home Grand Tour, and the pressure to deliver the goods to sponsors, fans and family may prove immeasurable. Such was the toxic cauldron of passion, pride and pugnacity at the controversial finale of today's stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from Feltre to Tirano.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), in desperate search of his first career Giro stage win, bested Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) and Pablo Lastras (Movistar) in a three-man sprint for stage honours, but race officials soon relegated Visconti to third due to his actions in the final 200m.

Visconti, Ulissi, Lastras and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had separated themselves from their seven breakaway companions, the remains of what originally was a 16-man escape, in the closing kilometres of the stage.

The 21-year-old Ulissi, winner of back-to-back junior world championships in 2006 and 2007, made a dig for home within the final 1,000 meters, but was soon caught and used the opportunity to sit back and let Bakelants lead out the sprint from 500m.

Ulissi kicked with 300m to go on the left side of the finishing straight. Visconti came around the left of Ulissi in the gap between the Lampre-ISD rider and the barriers and twice pushed Ulissi with his right arm, the second being a firm shove with his forearm, to clear his path to the finish line.

Ulissi appeared momentarily stunned as Visconti crossed the finish line first, still gesticulating at the young Lampre-ISD rider. Lastras couldn't match the pair's initial acceleration and would finish third, but almost came around the Italian duo who both sat up just shy of the finish line after their altercation.

Bakelants crossed the finish line alone four seconds later in fourth place, having sat up once Ulissi launched his sprint.

While one might imagine the reigning Italian champion may be allowed some leeway in his native Grand Tour, particularly when a stage win was at stake, the race commissaires went by the rule book and relegated Visconti from first to third. No favours were to be granted in light of the egregious nature of Visconti twice pushing Ulissi in the sprint.

“I shouted at Ulissi ten times to let me pass because I was going at twice the speed, but he closed me in against the barriers and I hadn’t raised my arm I would have fallen,” an angry Visconti claimed afterwards, but his protestations fell on deaf ears.

For his part, Ulissi was unconcerned by Visconti’s anger. “I tried to surprise them by going early and I was always on the left hand side of the road, and I don’t think I really veered that much towards the barriers,” he said.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished in the peloton 2:59 later and continues his reign in the maglia rosa. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) also finished with Contador and their respective GC positions of second, third and fourth respectively remain unchanged.

Fifth place, however, now belongs to Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), who was

part of the day's 16-man break and finished in 10th on the stage, 10 seconds behind Ulissi. The Belarusian started the day in 12th overall, 12:05 behind Contador, but moved up five positions to fifth, 9:12 back.

The break's lead at one point reached more than seven minutes which forced Liquigas-Cannondale to take up the chase in the peloton in defense of Nibali's GC position. Later in the stage, as their advantage decreased, Geox-TMC and Euskaltel-Euskadi took up the pursuit Denis Menchov's Mikel Nieve's overall positions were being undermined.

Sivtsov would leapfrog over them, however, and now tops a tight GC battle between riders in fifth through ninth overall, all separated by only 35 seconds.

The big break goes for broke

Despite plenty of tired legs in a peloton entering the final week of a particularly taxing Giro d'Italia, the opening hour was raced at 48 km/h as numerous attacks were launched but none proved successful.

At the 55km point, on the approach to Levico Terme, the elastic was finally broken, as a strong-looking group of 15 forged clear. Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was especially prominent in ensuring the break got up the road. Joining Visconti were teammate Leonardo Giordani, Christian Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Kanstanstin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank Sungard), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD), Eduard Vorganov and Alberto Losada (Katusha), Mathias Frank (BMC), Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) and Addy Engels (Quick Step).

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) soon bridged across from the peloton to form the day's decisive 16-man escape.

The peloton faced two categorised climbs on the 233km stage, the first being the category two Passo del Tonale at 166.2 kilometres. The break had been working well together approaching the climb and crossed the summit with a 6:10 advantage over the peloton. Contador's Saxo Bank Sungard team had a man in the break and a comfortable lead over those highest on general classification in the break, and seemed

unconcerned, but the presence of Sivtsov, starting the day in 12th, Dupont in 15th and Le Mevel in 16th was cause for alarm for the teams with riders in the top ten whose overall positions were now under assault.

While the break split up on the climb of the Passo del Tonale, they regrouped on the descent and held a 5:00 advantage over the Liquigas-Cannondale-led peloton once the descending was through.

With the help of Geox-TMC, the peloton had reduced the gap inside of four minutes by the time they reached the day's second and final categorised climb, the 15km-long drag to Aprica. Up the road in the escape, fireworks commenced on the ascent as thoughts turned to winning the stage. Time and time again attacks split the break into pieces, but ultimately 11 riders crested the summit together facing 18.5 downhill and flat kilometres to the finish.

On a more technical section of the descent on its lower sectors Lastras came to the fore and attempted to leave his fellow escapees behind. As the roads flattened out the 11-man break re-formed and the attacks once again commenced.

Bakelants escaped with three kilometres remaining, to be joined by Ulissi, Visconti and Lastras for the day's final, fateful selection.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5:31:51 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:04 5 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:08 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 10 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:10 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 12 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 13 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:36 15 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:59 16 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 20 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 30 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 32 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 35 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 36 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 37 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 43 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 44 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 46 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 47 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 50 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:33 51 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 52 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 56 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 60 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 63 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 66 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 71 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 72 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 73 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 75 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 77 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 78 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 79 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 80 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:52 81 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:16 82 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:24 83 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:37 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 87 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 88 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 90 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 91 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 96 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 99 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 100 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:28 101 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:07 103 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 104 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:09 105 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 106 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:55 107 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 113 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 114 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 115 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 116 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 123 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 124 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:23:21 125 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:17 127 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 129 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 132 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 133 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 137 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 138 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 139 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 142 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 144 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 145 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 146 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 147 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 148 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 149 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 151 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 153 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 154 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 155 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 158 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 160 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 161 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 162 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNS Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 24 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 5 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 12 8 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 9 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 15 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Tonale, Cat. 2, 166.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 4 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 2 - Aprica, Cat. 3, 211.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 3 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 2 4 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1

Sprint 1 - Edolo, 195.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 pts 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 5 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 7 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 16:40:50 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:41 4 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:49 5 Pro Team Astana 6 Acqua & Sapone 7 Movistar Team 0:01:15 8 Lampre - ISD 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:19 10 HTC-Highroad 0:01:25 11 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:17 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 14 Androni Giocattoli 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Geox-TMC 0:04:48 17 Team RadioShack 0:04:57 18 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:18 19 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:56 20 BMC Racing Team 0:15:51 21 Sky Procycling 0:18:44 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:50

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 27 pts 2 Katusha Team 23 3 AG2R La Mondiale 23 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 5 Lampre - ISD 20 6 Movistar Team 19 7 Acqua & Sapone 16 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 13 9 Pro Team Astana 12 10 HTC-Highroad 11 11 BMC Racing Team 10 12 Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Androni Giocattoli 2 15 Team RadioShack 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Geox-TMC 21 Sky Procycling 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 68:18:27 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:58 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:45 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:35 5 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:09:12 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:09:18 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:22 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:09:38 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:09:47 10 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:25 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:58 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:37 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:38 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:03 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:53 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:23:57 18 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:56 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:37 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:29:34 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:08 22 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:30:14 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:31:24 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:28 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:34:09 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:34:27 27 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:38:10 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:41:25 29 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:43:30 30 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:43:57 31 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:45:12 32 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:46:39 33 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:57 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:50:39 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:43 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:53:04 37 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:54:43 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:09 39 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:10 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:35 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:37 42 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:55 43 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:05:31 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 1:06:19 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:07:46 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:08:57 47 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:09:28 48 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 1:10:49 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:25 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:35 51 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1:18:59 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:21:12 53 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:22:01 54 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:23 55 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:23:47 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:26:01 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1:27:21 58 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:00 59 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:28:36 60 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1:30:57 61 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:31:11 62 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:31:43 63 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:31:47 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1:31:55 65 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 1:34:30 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:35 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:40:20 68 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:40:53 69 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:43:12 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:43:55 71 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 1:44:18 72 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:45:42 73 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 1:47:05 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:41 75 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:49:14 76 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:50:07 77 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 1:50:35 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:50:58 79 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:52:51 80 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:54:03 81 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:54:22 82 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:54:54 83 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:55:16 84 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:55:55 85 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:58:19 86 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 2:01:24 87 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:02:03 88 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:05:04 89 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 2:05:08 90 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:05:31 91 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:57 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:09:00 93 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 2:09:09 94 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:09:12 95 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 2:09:40 96 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2:10:35 97 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:12:35 98 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:12:39 99 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:12:42 100 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:12:45 101 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 2:13:16 102 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:13:58 103 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:14:10 104 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:18:13 105 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 2:20:23 106 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:21:19 107 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:21:36 108 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:21:56 109 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:22:48 110 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:26:20 111 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:26:29 112 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:28:11 113 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 2:28:24 114 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:29:05 115 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:28 116 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:31:14 117 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 2:32:16 118 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:32:17 119 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:33:09 120 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 2:36:35 121 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:38:23 122 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 2:39:35 123 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:39:42 124 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:40:14 125 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:41:00 126 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:41:10 127 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:42:24 128 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:42:38 129 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2:44:17 131 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:44:24 132 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2:45:20 133 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:45:54 134 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:47:57 135 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:48:42 136 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:53:51 137 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:54:00 138 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:54:59 139 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:19 140 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:56:18 141 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:58:33 142 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:58:59 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:59:51 144 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:00:00 145 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:01:04 146 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:01:18 147 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:01:56 148 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:02:44 149 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:04:06 150 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:04:46 151 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3:05:12 152 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:10:28 153 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:13:48 154 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 155 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:16:31 156 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:19:49 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:26:19 158 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 3:26:32 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:27:15 160 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3:28:50 161 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:29:27 162 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:31:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 158 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 87 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 71 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 66 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 61 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 59 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 14 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 18 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 37 19 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 33 20 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 21 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 23 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 26 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 25 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 26 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 28 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 29 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 31 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 33 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 35 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 36 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 15 37 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 38 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 13 40 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 12 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 10 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 44 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 45 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 46 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 48 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 49 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 50 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 51 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 52 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 53 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 54 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 7 55 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 56 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 6 57 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 58 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 59 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 60 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 61 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 62 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 63 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 66 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 67 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 68 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 70 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 71 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 73 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 74 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 75 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 76 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 77 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 78 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 80 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 83 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 85 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 86 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 87 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 88 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 89 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 2 91 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 92 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 94 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 95 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 96 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 97 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 98 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 100 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 64 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 29 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 6 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 10 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 19 11 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 14 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 13 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 18 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 10 19 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 20 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9 21 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 22 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 28 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 31 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 32 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 33 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 4 35 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 3 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 38 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 39 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 41 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 2 42 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 43 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 45 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 46 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 48 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 1 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 56 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 57 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 58 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 60 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 5 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 9 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 15 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 17 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 19 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 354 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 263 4 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 8 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 14 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 17 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 18 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 19 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 133 21 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 126 22 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 24 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 25 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 28 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 29 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 30 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 31 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 77 32 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 35 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 25 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 22 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 7 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 12 15 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 16 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 17 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 9 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 21 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 22 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 29 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 30 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 31 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 6 32 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 35 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 36 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 37 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 38 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 39 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 40 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 41 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 42 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 4 43 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 4 44 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 4 45 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 46 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 47 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 48 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 49 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 52 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 53 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 55 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 56 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 57 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 58 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 59 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 2 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 62 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 63 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 64 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 65 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 66 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 67 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 68 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 69 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 1 70 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 72 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 75 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 76 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 77 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 2 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I. 3 HTC - Highroad 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Team Garmin - Cervelo 5 pts 8 Pro Team Astana 10 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 10 Lampre - ISD 25 11 Geox - Tmc 25 12 Movistar Team 25 13 Sky Procycling 25 14 Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team 25 15 Team Radioshack 25 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 38 17 Katusha Team 80 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 19 Acqua & Sapone 145 20 Omega Pharma - Lotto 170 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 190 22 Saxo Bank Sungard 1143

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 68:28:14 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:51 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:41 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:31:38 5 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:10 6 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:43:17 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:22 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:56:32 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:59:10 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:06:38 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:48 12 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:14:00 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1:17:34 14 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:54 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:39:27 16 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:40:20 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:43:04 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:52:16 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:17 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:04:23 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:16:42 22 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:18:24 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:41 24 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 2:26:48 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:30:27 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:31:13 27 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:34:37 28 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:38:55 29 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 2:44:04 30 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2:48:46 31 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:50:13 32 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:52:57 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:04:01 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:06:44 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:16:32 36 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:19:40

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 205:14:00 2 Movistar Team 0:04:14 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:07 4 Androni Giocattoli 0:14:17 5 Katusha Team 0:19:25 6 Geox-TMC 0:23:58 7 Lampre - ISD 0:25:18 8 Acqua & Sapone 0:25:33 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:32 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:01 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:32 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:47:55 13 HTC-Highroad 0:59:37 14 Team RadioShack 1:07:21 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:20:31 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 1:23:53 17 Liquigas-Cannondale 1:24:53 18 Sky Procycling 1:56:04 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:12:30 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 2:34:52 21 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:14:48 22 BMC Racing Team 3:19:25

Super teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 305 pts 2 Androni Giocattoli 280 3 Movistar Team 237 4 AG2R La Mondiale 233 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 193 6 HTC-Highroad 193 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 181 8 Pro Team Astana 172 9 Acqua & Sapone 160 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 158 11 Katusha Team 146 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 129 13 Quickstep Cycling Team 120 14 Sky Procycling 118 15 Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 16 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 103 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 18 Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 19 Geox-TMC 96 20 Colnago - CSF Inox 76 21 Team RadioShack 61 22 BMC Racing Team 60