Ulissi awarded stage after Visconti gets grabby

Breakaway sticks, no change on GC

Image 1 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the bunch on stage 17

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the bunch on stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Carlo Sastre (Geox-TMC) having a good time

Carlo Sastre (Geox-TMC) having a good time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) soaks in his time on the Giro d'Italia stage podium

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) soaks in his time on the Giro d'Italia stage podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) chases solo behind the split peloton

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) chases solo behind the split peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

The Movistar riders continued on in the Giro on the day of their teammate Xavier Tondo's funeral

The Movistar riders continued on in the Giro on the day of their teammate Xavier Tondo's funeral
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) survived another day in pink

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) survived another day in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

The Liquigas riders go for some sugar and caffeine

The Liquigas riders go for some sugar and caffeine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Is someone trying to say something about Alberto Contador?

Is someone trying to say something about Alberto Contador?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Liquigas-Cannondale chased and chased and chased.

Liquigas-Cannondale chased and chased and chased.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The way to Tirano

The way to Tirano

The way to Tirano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 38

Yummy, cute and disgusting all at the same time.

Yummy, cute and disgusting all at the same time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 38

Oscar Pereiro was on hand for stage 17

Oscar Pereiro was on hand for stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 38

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) at the head of the race.

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) at the head of the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 38

Giovanni Visconti drives the breakaway

Giovanni Visconti drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 38

John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) is going for world's funkiest tanlines

John Gadret (AG2R-La Mondiale) is going for world's funkiest tanlines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 38

Alberto Contador and Oscar Pereiro at the start

Alberto Contador and Oscar Pereiro at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 38

Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone)

Fabio Taborre (Acqua e Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 38

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium in Tirano

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) on the podium in Tirano
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) pops the cork on his stage win

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) pops the cork on his stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) drinks in his success on the Giro d'Italia stage 17 podium

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) drinks in his success on the Giro d'Italia stage 17 podium
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 38

Alberto Contador dons another maglia rosa

Alberto Contador dons another maglia rosa
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 23 of 38

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium in the 2011 Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium in the 2011 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 38

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) sprints on stage 17

Pablo Lastras (Movistar) sprints on stage 17
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 38

Ulissi is berated by Visconti

Ulissi is berated by Visconti
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 38

Giovanni Visconti yells at Ulissi after the sprint.

Giovanni Visconti yells at Ulissi after the sprint.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) took the biggest win of his career on stage 17 of the Giro

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) took the biggest win of his career on stage 17 of the Giro
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 38

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in pink

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in pink
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) was awarded the stage win after Visconti was relegated.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) was awarded the stage win after Visconti was relegated.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 38

Diego Ulissi celebrates after being awarded the stage victory over Visconti

Diego Ulissi celebrates after being awarded the stage victory over Visconti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 38

Diego Ulissi is led away from the stage finish

Diego Ulissi is led away from the stage finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 38

Giovanni Visconti was fired up after the sprint.

Giovanni Visconti was fired up after the sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) after a warm stage.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) after a warm stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 38

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looking concerned about his teammate's result.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looking concerned about his teammate's result.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Alberto Contador celebrates another day in pink.

Alberto Contador celebrates another day in pink.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 38

Giovanni Visconti felt Ulissi pushed him into the barriers.

Giovanni Visconti felt Ulissi pushed him into the barriers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 38

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) was shoved at the finish by Giovanni Visconti.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre) was shoved at the finish by Giovanni Visconti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Grand Tour stage wins are precious commodities which typically rate at the top of a pro's palmares. Add to the mix a reigning national champion vying for victory in his home Grand Tour, and the pressure to deliver the goods to sponsors, fans and family may prove immeasurable. Such was the toxic cauldron of passion, pride and pugnacity at the controversial finale of today's stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from Feltre to Tirano.

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), in desperate search of his first career Giro stage win, bested Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) and Pablo Lastras (Movistar) in a three-man sprint for stage honours, but race officials soon relegated Visconti to third due to his actions in the final 200m.

Visconti, Ulissi, Lastras and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had separated themselves from their seven breakaway companions, the remains of what originally was a 16-man escape, in the closing kilometres of the stage.

The 21-year-old Ulissi, winner of back-to-back junior world championships in 2006 and 2007, made a dig for home within the final 1,000 meters, but was soon caught and used the opportunity to sit back and let Bakelants lead out the sprint from 500m.

Ulissi kicked with 300m to go on the left side of the finishing straight. Visconti came around the left of Ulissi in the gap between the Lampre-ISD rider and the barriers and twice pushed Ulissi with his right arm, the second being a firm shove with his forearm, to clear his path to the finish line.

Ulissi appeared momentarily stunned as Visconti crossed the finish line first, still gesticulating at the young Lampre-ISD rider. Lastras couldn't match the pair's initial acceleration and would finish third, but almost came around the Italian duo who both sat up just shy of the finish line after their altercation.

Bakelants crossed the finish line alone four seconds later in fourth place, having sat up once Ulissi launched his sprint.

While one might imagine the reigning Italian champion may be allowed some leeway in his native Grand Tour, particularly when a stage win was at stake, the race commissaires went by the rule book and relegated Visconti from first to third. No favours were to be granted in light of the egregious nature of Visconti twice pushing Ulissi in the sprint.

“I shouted at Ulissi ten times to let me pass because I was going at twice the speed, but he closed me in against the barriers and I hadn’t raised my arm I would have fallen,” an angry Visconti claimed afterwards, but his protestations fell on deaf ears.

For his part, Ulissi was unconcerned by Visconti’s anger. “I tried to surprise them by going early and I was always on the left hand side of the road, and I don’t think I really veered that much towards the barriers,” he said.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished in the peloton 2:59 later and continues his reign in the maglia rosa. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) also finished with Contador and their respective GC positions of second, third and fourth respectively remain unchanged.

Fifth place, however, now belongs to Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), who was
part of the day's 16-man break and finished in 10th on the stage, 10 seconds behind Ulissi. The Belarusian started the day in 12th overall, 12:05 behind Contador, but moved up five positions to fifth, 9:12 back.

The break's lead at one point reached more than seven minutes which forced Liquigas-Cannondale to take up the chase in the peloton in defense of Nibali's GC position. Later in the stage, as their advantage decreased, Geox-TMC and Euskaltel-Euskadi took up the pursuit Denis Menchov's Mikel Nieve's overall positions were being undermined.

Sivtsov would leapfrog over them, however, and now tops a tight GC battle between riders in fifth through ninth overall, all separated by only 35 seconds.

The big break goes for broke

Despite plenty of tired legs in a peloton entering the final week of a particularly taxing Giro d'Italia, the opening hour was raced at 48 km/h as numerous attacks were launched but none proved successful.

At the 55km point, on the approach to Levico Terme, the elastic was finally broken, as a strong-looking group of 15 forged clear. Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was especially prominent in ensuring the break got up the road. Joining Visconti were teammate Leonardo Giordani, Christian Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Kanstanstin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank Sungard), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD), Eduard Vorganov and Alberto Losada (Katusha), Mathias Frank (BMC), Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) and Addy Engels (Quick Step).

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) soon bridged across from the peloton to form the day's decisive 16-man escape.

The peloton faced two categorised climbs on the 233km stage, the first being the category two Passo del Tonale at 166.2 kilometres. The break had been working well together approaching the climb and crossed the summit with a 6:10 advantage over the peloton. Contador's Saxo Bank Sungard team had a man in the break and a comfortable lead over those highest on general classification in the break, and seemed
unconcerned, but the presence of Sivtsov, starting the day in 12th, Dupont in 15th and Le Mevel in 16th was cause for alarm for the teams with riders in the top ten whose overall positions were now under assault.

While the break split up on the climb of the Passo del Tonale, they regrouped on the descent and held a 5:00 advantage over the Liquigas-Cannondale-led peloton once the descending was through.

With the help of Geox-TMC, the peloton had reduced the gap inside of four minutes by the time they reached the day's second and final categorised climb, the 15km-long drag to Aprica. Up the road in the escape, fireworks commenced on the ascent as thoughts turned to winning the stage. Time and time again attacks split the break into pieces, but ultimately 11 riders crested the summit together facing 18.5 downhill and flat kilometres to the finish.

On a more technical section of the descent on its lower sectors Lastras came to the fore and attempted to leave his fellow escapees behind. As the roads flattened out the 11-man break re-formed and the attacks once again commenced.

Bakelants escaped with three kilometres remaining, to be joined by Ulissi, Visconti and Lastras for the day's final, fateful selection.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5:31:51
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
5Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:08
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
10Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:10
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
12Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
13Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:36
15Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:59
16Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
20Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
30Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
32David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
33Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
35Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
36Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
37Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
40John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
42Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
43Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
44Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
46Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
47Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
50Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:33
51Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
52Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
56Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
60Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
63Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
66Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
71Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
72Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
73Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
75Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
76Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
77Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
78Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
79Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
80David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:52
81Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:04:16
82Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:24
83Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:37
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
87Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
88Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
90Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
91Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
92Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
99Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:28
101Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
102Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:07
103Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
104Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:09
105Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
106Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:55
107Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
113David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
114Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
115Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
116Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
124Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:23:21
125Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
126Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:17
127Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
129Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
132Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
133Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
137Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
138Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
139Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
140Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
142Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
144Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
145Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
146Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
147Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
148Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
149Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
151Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
153Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
154Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
155Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
156Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
158Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
160Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
161Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
162Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNSFrancesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFMatthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team24
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli18
5Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad12
8Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
9Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard8
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
12Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
15Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 1 - Passo del Tonale, Cat. 2, 166.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
4Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 2 - Aprica, Cat. 3, 211.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
3Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
4Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1

Sprint 1 - Edolo, 195.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5pts
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
5Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
7Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team16:40:50
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:41
4Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:49
5Pro Team Astana
6Acqua & Sapone
7Movistar Team0:01:15
8Lampre - ISD
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:19
10HTC-Highroad0:01:25
11Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:17
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
14Androni Giocattoli
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Geox-TMC0:04:48
17Team RadioShack0:04:57
18Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:18
19Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:56
20BMC Racing Team0:15:51
21Sky Procycling0:18:44
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:50

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli27pts
2Katusha Team23
3AG2R La Mondiale23
4Omega Pharma-Lotto22
5Lampre - ISD20
6Movistar Team19
7Acqua & Sapone16
8Saxo Bank Sungard13
9Pro Team Astana12
10HTC-Highroad11
11BMC Racing Team10
12Team Garmin-Cervelo7
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
14Androni Giocattoli2
15Team RadioShack
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17Quickstep Cycling Team
18Liquigas-Cannondale
19Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Geox-TMC
21Sky Procycling
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard68:18:27
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:58
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:45
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:35
5Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:09:12
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:09:18
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:22
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:09:38
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:09:47
10Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:25
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:58
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:37
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:38
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:18
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:03
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:53
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:23:57
18Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:56
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:37
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:29:34
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:08
22Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:30:14
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:31:24
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:28
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:34:09
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:34:27
27Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:38:10
28Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:41:25
29Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:43:30
30Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:43:57
31Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:45:12
32Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:46:39
33Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:57
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:50:39
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:43
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:53:04
37Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:54:43
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:09
39Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:10
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:35
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:02:37
42Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:55
43Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:05:31
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana1:06:19
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:07:46
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:08:57
47Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1:09:28
48Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana1:10:49
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:25
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:35
51Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1:18:59
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:21:12
53Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:22:01
54Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:23
55Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:23:47
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard1:26:01
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1:27:21
58Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:28:00
59Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:28:36
60Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1:30:57
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:31:11
62Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:31:43
63Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:31:47
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1:31:55
65Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling1:34:30
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:35
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:40:20
68Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:53
69Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1:43:12
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:43:55
71Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team1:44:18
72Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:45:42
73Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli1:47:05
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:41
75Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:49:14
76Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:50:07
77Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack1:50:35
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:50:58
79Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:52:51
80Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:54:03
81Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:54:22
82Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:54:54
83Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:55:16
84Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:55:55
85Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:58:19
86Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana2:01:24
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:02:03
88Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:05:04
89Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana2:05:08
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:05:31
91Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:57
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:09:00
93Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team2:09:09
94David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:09:12
95David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC2:09:40
96Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2:10:35
97Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:12:35
98Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:12:39
99Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2:12:42
100Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:12:45
101Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling2:13:16
102Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:13:58
103Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:14:10
104Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard2:18:13
105Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC2:20:23
106Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:21:19
107Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:21:36
108Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:21:56
109Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:22:48
110Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:26:20
111Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:26:29
112Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:28:11
113Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC2:28:24
114Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:29:05
115Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:28
116Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:31:14
117Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team2:32:16
118Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:32:17
119Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:33:09
120Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack2:36:35
121Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:38:23
122Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling2:39:35
123Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:39:42
124Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:40:14
125Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:41:00
126Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:41:10
127Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:42:24
128Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:42:38
129Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2:44:17
131Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:44:24
132Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2:45:20
133Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:45:54
134Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:47:57
135Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:48:42
136Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:53:51
137Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:54:00
138Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:54:59
139Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:19
140Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:56:18
141Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:58:33
142Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:58:59
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:59:51
144Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:00:00
145Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:01:04
146Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:01:18
147Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:01:56
148Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3:02:44
149Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard3:04:06
150Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3:04:46
151Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3:05:12
152Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:10:28
153Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3:13:48
154Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
155Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:16:31
156Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:19:49
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:26:19
158Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad3:26:32
159Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:27:15
160Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3:28:50
161Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:29:27
162Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:31:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard158pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD103
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale95
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli87
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone77
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale71
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana71
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team66
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo61
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team59
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi49
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto49
14Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli43
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale40
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli40
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC37
19Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad33
20Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
21Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
23David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team26
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
26Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
28Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
29Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone24
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team22
31David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
33Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
35Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
36Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team15
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
38Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana13
40Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad12
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team10
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team10
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
44Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
45Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
46Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
48Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
49Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
50Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
51Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard8
52Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
54Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana7
55Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
56Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone6
57Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
58Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
59Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
60Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
61Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
62Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
63Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
65Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
67Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
68Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
70Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
71Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
73Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
74Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
75Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
77Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
78Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
80Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad3
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
83Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
85Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
86Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
87Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
88Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard3
89Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack2
91Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
92Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
94Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
95Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
96Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
97Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
98Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
100Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone64pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard53
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi39
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli29
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox27
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
10Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team19
11Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana14
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
18Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack10
19Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
20Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9
21Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
22Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
28Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
31Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
32Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
33Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team4
35John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone3
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
38Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
39Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
40Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
41Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
42Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
43David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
44David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
45Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
46Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
48Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
51Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack1
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
56Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
57Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
58Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
60Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
5Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
9Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
15Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
17David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
19Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack354pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox263
4Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
11Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto152
14Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
17Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
18Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale136
19Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team134
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli133
21Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team126
22Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox117
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
24Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
25Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team98
28Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
30Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team80
31Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone77
32Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli76
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team58
35Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard48pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone35
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto29
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team25
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli22
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
7Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana12
15Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
16Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
17Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team9
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
21Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
22Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
29Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
30Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
31Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack6
32Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
35Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
36Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
37Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
38Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
39Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
40Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
41David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
42Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
43Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana4
44Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team4
45Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
46Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
47Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
48Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
49Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
51Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
52Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
53Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
55Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
56Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
57Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
58Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
59Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC2
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
62Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
63Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
65Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
66Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
67Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
68David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
69Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team1
70Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
72Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
75Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
76Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Cannondale
2Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
3HTC - Highroad
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Colnago - CSF Inox
7Team Garmin - Cervelo5pts
8Pro Team Astana10
9Rabobank Cycling Team20
10Lampre - ISD25
11Geox - Tmc25
12Movistar Team25
13Sky Procycling25
14Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team25
15Team Radioshack25
16Ag2R La Mondiale38
17Katusha Team80
18Euskaltel - Euskadi120
19Acqua & Sapone145
20Omega Pharma - Lotto170
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli190
22Saxo Bank Sungard1143

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana68:28:14
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:51
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:41
4Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:31:38
5Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:34:10
6Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:43:17
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:22
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:56:32
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:59:10
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:06:38
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:48
12Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:14:00
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1:17:34
14Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:54
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:39:27
16Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:40:20
17Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:43:04
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:52:16
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:17
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:04:23
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:16:42
22Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:18:24
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:41
24Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack2:26:48
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:30:27
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:31:13
27Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:34:37
28Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:38:55
29Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad2:44:04
30Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2:48:46
31Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:50:13
32Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2:52:57
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team3:04:01
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:06:44
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:16:32
36Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:19:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana205:14:00
2Movistar Team0:04:14
3AG2R La Mondiale0:09:07
4Androni Giocattoli0:14:17
5Katusha Team0:19:25
6Geox-TMC0:23:58
7Lampre - ISD0:25:18
8Acqua & Sapone0:25:33
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:32
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:01
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:32
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:47:55
13HTC-Highroad0:59:37
14Team RadioShack1:07:21
15Team Garmin-Cervelo1:20:31
16Quickstep Cycling Team1:23:53
17Liquigas-Cannondale1:24:53
18Sky Procycling1:56:04
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:12:30
20Colnago - CSF Inox2:34:52
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:14:48
22BMC Racing Team3:19:25

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD305pts
2Androni Giocattoli280
3Movistar Team237
4AG2R La Mondiale233
5Saxo Bank Sungard193
6HTC-Highroad193
7Liquigas-Cannondale181
8Pro Team Astana172
9Acqua & Sapone160
10Team Garmin-Cervelo158
11Katusha Team146
12Rabobank Cycling Team129
13Quickstep Cycling Team120
14Sky Procycling118
15Euskaltel-Euskadi108
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli103
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team101
18Omega Pharma-Lotto99
19Geox-TMC96
20Colnago - CSF Inox76
21Team RadioShack61
22BMC Racing Team60

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto21pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
12Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
13Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
14Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad4
15Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
17Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
18Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
19Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
20Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
21Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
22Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
25Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
26Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
27Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
31Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
37Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
38Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
39Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
40Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
42Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
43Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
44Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
45Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
46Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
47Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
48Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
49Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
50Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

 

