Ulissi awarded stage after Visconti gets grabby
Breakaway sticks, no change on GC
Grand Tour stage wins are precious commodities which typically rate at the top of a pro's palmares. Add to the mix a reigning national champion vying for victory in his home Grand Tour, and the pressure to deliver the goods to sponsors, fans and family may prove immeasurable. Such was the toxic cauldron of passion, pride and pugnacity at the controversial finale of today's stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia from Feltre to Tirano.
Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), in desperate search of his first career Giro stage win, bested Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) and Pablo Lastras (Movistar) in a three-man sprint for stage honours, but race officials soon relegated Visconti to third due to his actions in the final 200m.
Visconti, Ulissi, Lastras and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) had separated themselves from their seven breakaway companions, the remains of what originally was a 16-man escape, in the closing kilometres of the stage.
The 21-year-old Ulissi, winner of back-to-back junior world championships in 2006 and 2007, made a dig for home within the final 1,000 meters, but was soon caught and used the opportunity to sit back and let Bakelants lead out the sprint from 500m.
Ulissi kicked with 300m to go on the left side of the finishing straight. Visconti came around the left of Ulissi in the gap between the Lampre-ISD rider and the barriers and twice pushed Ulissi with his right arm, the second being a firm shove with his forearm, to clear his path to the finish line.
Ulissi appeared momentarily stunned as Visconti crossed the finish line first, still gesticulating at the young Lampre-ISD rider. Lastras couldn't match the pair's initial acceleration and would finish third, but almost came around the Italian duo who both sat up just shy of the finish line after their altercation.
Bakelants crossed the finish line alone four seconds later in fourth place, having sat up once Ulissi launched his sprint.
While one might imagine the reigning Italian champion may be allowed some leeway in his native Grand Tour, particularly when a stage win was at stake, the race commissaires went by the rule book and relegated Visconti from first to third. No favours were to be granted in light of the egregious nature of Visconti twice pushing Ulissi in the sprint.
“I shouted at Ulissi ten times to let me pass because I was going at twice the speed, but he closed me in against the barriers and I hadn’t raised my arm I would have fallen,” an angry Visconti claimed afterwards, but his protestations fell on deaf ears.
For his part, Ulissi was unconcerned by Visconti’s anger. “I tried to surprise them by going early and I was always on the left hand side of the road, and I don’t think I really veered that much towards the barriers,” he said.
Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) finished in the peloton 2:59 later and continues his reign in the maglia rosa. Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) also finished with Contador and their respective GC positions of second, third and fourth respectively remain unchanged.
Fifth place, however, now belongs to Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), who was
part of the day's 16-man break and finished in 10th on the stage, 10 seconds behind Ulissi. The Belarusian started the day in 12th overall, 12:05 behind Contador, but moved up five positions to fifth, 9:12 back.
The break's lead at one point reached more than seven minutes which forced Liquigas-Cannondale to take up the chase in the peloton in defense of Nibali's GC position. Later in the stage, as their advantage decreased, Geox-TMC and Euskaltel-Euskadi took up the pursuit Denis Menchov's Mikel Nieve's overall positions were being undermined.
Sivtsov would leapfrog over them, however, and now tops a tight GC battle between riders in fifth through ninth overall, all separated by only 35 seconds.
The big break goes for broke
Despite plenty of tired legs in a peloton entering the final week of a particularly taxing Giro d'Italia, the opening hour was raced at 48 km/h as numerous attacks were launched but none proved successful.
At the 55km point, on the approach to Levico Terme, the elastic was finally broken, as a strong-looking group of 15 forged clear. Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) was especially prominent in ensuring the break got up the road. Joining Visconti were teammate Leonardo Giordani, Christian Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Kanstanstin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad), Jesus Hernandez (Saxo Bank Sungard), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD), Eduard Vorganov and Alberto Losada (Katusha), Mathias Frank (BMC), Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) and Addy Engels (Quick Step).
Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) soon bridged across from the peloton to form the day's decisive 16-man escape.
The peloton faced two categorised climbs on the 233km stage, the first being the category two Passo del Tonale at 166.2 kilometres. The break had been working well together approaching the climb and crossed the summit with a 6:10 advantage over the peloton. Contador's Saxo Bank Sungard team had a man in the break and a comfortable lead over those highest on general classification in the break, and seemed
unconcerned, but the presence of Sivtsov, starting the day in 12th, Dupont in 15th and Le Mevel in 16th was cause for alarm for the teams with riders in the top ten whose overall positions were now under assault.
While the break split up on the climb of the Passo del Tonale, they regrouped on the descent and held a 5:00 advantage over the Liquigas-Cannondale-led peloton once the descending was through.
With the help of Geox-TMC, the peloton had reduced the gap inside of four minutes by the time they reached the day's second and final categorised climb, the 15km-long drag to Aprica. Up the road in the escape, fireworks commenced on the ascent as thoughts turned to winning the stage. Time and time again attacks split the break into pieces, but ultimately 11 riders crested the summit together facing 18.5 downhill and flat kilometres to the finish.
On a more technical section of the descent on its lower sectors Lastras came to the fore and attempted to leave his fellow escapees behind. As the roads flattened out the 11-man break re-formed and the attacks once again commenced.
Bakelants escaped with three kilometres remaining, to be joined by Ulissi, Visconti and Lastras for the day's final, fateful selection.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5:31:51
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:04
|5
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:08
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:10
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|13
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:36
|15
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:59
|16
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|30
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|36
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|37
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|38
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|44
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|50
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:03:33
|51
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|52
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|56
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|63
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|66
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|73
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|75
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|78
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|80
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:52
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:04:16
|82
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:24
|83
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|87
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|88
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|90
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|91
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|99
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|100
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:28
|101
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:07
|103
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|104
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:09
|105
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|106
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:55
|107
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|113
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|114
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|115
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|116
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|123
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|124
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:23:21
|125
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:17
|127
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|129
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|132
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|133
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|137
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|138
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|139
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|142
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|144
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|145
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|146
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|147
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|148
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|149
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|150
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|151
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|153
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|154
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|155
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|160
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|161
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|162
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNS
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|5
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|7
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|12
|8
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|9
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|15
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|4
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|3
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|4
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|5
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|7
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|16:40:50
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:41
|4
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:49
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|6
|Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:19
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|0:01:25
|11
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:17
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:40
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Geox-TMC
|0:04:48
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:04:57
|18
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|19
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:56
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:51
|21
|Sky Procycling
|0:18:44
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|27
|pts
|2
|Katusha Team
|23
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|20
|6
|Movistar Team
|19
|7
|Acqua & Sapone
|16
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|11
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|2
|15
|Team RadioShack
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Geox-TMC
|21
|Sky Procycling
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68:18:27
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:58
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:45
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:35
|5
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:12
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:18
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:22
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:09:38
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:47
|10
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:25
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:58
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:37
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:38
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:03
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:53
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:23:57
|18
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:56
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:37
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:29:34
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:08
|22
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:30:14
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:24
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:28
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:34:09
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:27
|27
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:38:10
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:41:25
|29
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:43:30
|30
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:43:57
|31
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:45:12
|32
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:46:39
|33
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:57
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:50:39
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:43
|36
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:53:04
|37
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:54:43
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:09
|39
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:10
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:35
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:37
|42
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:55
|43
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:05:31
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|1:06:19
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:07:46
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:08:57
|47
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:09:28
|48
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|1:10:49
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:25
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:17:35
|51
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1:18:59
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:21:12
|53
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:22:01
|54
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:23
|55
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:23:47
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:26:01
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1:27:21
|58
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:28:00
|59
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:28:36
|60
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1:30:57
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:31:11
|62
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:31:43
|63
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:31:47
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1:31:55
|65
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|1:34:30
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:35
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:40:20
|68
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:53
|69
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:43:12
|70
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:43:55
|71
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:44:18
|72
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:45:42
|73
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|1:47:05
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:41
|75
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:49:14
|76
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:50:07
|77
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|1:50:35
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:50:58
|79
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:51
|80
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:54:03
|81
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:54:22
|82
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:54:54
|83
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:55:16
|84
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:55:55
|85
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:58:19
|86
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|2:01:24
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:02:03
|88
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:05:04
|89
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|2:05:08
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:05:31
|91
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:57
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:09:00
|93
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|2:09:09
|94
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:09:12
|95
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|2:09:40
|96
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2:10:35
|97
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:35
|98
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:12:39
|99
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:12:42
|100
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:12:45
|101
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2:13:16
|102
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:13:58
|103
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:14:10
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:18:13
|105
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2:20:23
|106
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:19
|107
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:21:36
|108
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:56
|109
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:22:48
|110
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:26:20
|111
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:26:29
|112
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:28:11
|113
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|2:28:24
|114
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:29:05
|115
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:28
|116
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:31:14
|117
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|2:32:16
|118
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:32:17
|119
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:33:09
|120
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:36:35
|121
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:23
|122
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|2:39:35
|123
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:39:42
|124
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:40:14
|125
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:41:00
|126
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:41:10
|127
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:42:24
|128
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:42:38
|129
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2:44:17
|131
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:44:24
|132
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2:45:20
|133
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:45:54
|134
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:47:57
|135
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:48:42
|136
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:53:51
|137
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:54:00
|138
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:54:59
|139
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:19
|140
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:56:18
|141
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:58:33
|142
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:58:59
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:59:51
|144
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:00:00
|145
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:01:04
|146
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:01:18
|147
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:01:56
|148
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:02:44
|149
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:04:06
|150
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:04:46
|151
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3:05:12
|152
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:10:28
|153
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:13:48
|154
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|155
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:16:31
|156
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:19:49
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:26:19
|158
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3:26:32
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:27:15
|160
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3:28:50
|161
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:29:27
|162
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:31:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|158
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|71
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|61
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|17
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|18
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|37
|19
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|33
|20
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|21
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|23
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|26
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|28
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|29
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|31
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|33
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|35
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|36
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|37
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|38
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|13
|40
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|12
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|10
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|44
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|45
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|46
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|48
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|49
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|50
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|51
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|52
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|54
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|7
|55
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|56
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|57
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|58
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|59
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|60
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|61
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|62
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|63
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|67
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|68
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|70
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|73
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|74
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|75
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|76
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|77
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|78
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|80
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|83
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|85
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|86
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|87
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|88
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|89
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|2
|91
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|92
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|94
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|95
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|96
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|97
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|98
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|100
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|53
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|10
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|19
|11
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|14
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|18
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|10
|19
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|20
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|21
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|22
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|28
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|31
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|32
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|33
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|35
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|39
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|40
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|41
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|42
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|43
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|45
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|46
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|48
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|51
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|1
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|53
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|56
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|57
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|58
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|60
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|pts
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|5
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|9
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|17
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|19
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|20
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|354
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|263
|4
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|14
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|17
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|18
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|19
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|133
|21
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|22
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|24
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|25
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|27
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|28
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|29
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|30
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|31
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|32
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|35
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|7
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|12
|15
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|16
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|17
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|9
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|21
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|22
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|29
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|30
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|31
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|6
|32
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|35
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|36
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|37
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|39
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|40
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|41
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|42
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|43
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|4
|44
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|45
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|46
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|47
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|48
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|49
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|52
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|55
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|56
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|57
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|58
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|59
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|2
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|62
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|63
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|65
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|66
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|67
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|68
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|69
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|70
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|72
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|74
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|75
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|76
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|78
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|3
|HTC - Highroad
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|pts
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|25
|11
|Geox - Tmc
|25
|12
|Movistar Team
|25
|13
|Sky Procycling
|25
|14
|Vacansoleil Dcm Pro C.Team
|25
|15
|Team Radioshack
|25
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|17
|Katusha Team
|80
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|19
|Acqua & Sapone
|145
|20
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|170
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|190
|22
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|1143
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|68:28:14
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:41
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:31:38
|5
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:10
|6
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:43:17
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:22
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:56:32
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:10
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:06:38
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:48
|12
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:14:00
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1:17:34
|14
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:54
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:39:27
|16
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:40:20
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:04
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:52:16
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:17
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:04:23
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:16:42
|22
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:18:24
|23
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:41
|24
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|2:26:48
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:30:27
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:31:13
|27
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:34:37
|28
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:38:55
|29
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|2:44:04
|30
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2:48:46
|31
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:50:13
|32
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:52:57
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:01
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:06:44
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:16:32
|36
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:19:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|205:14:00
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:07
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:17
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:19:25
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:23:58
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:25:18
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:25:33
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:32
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:01
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:32
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:47:55
|13
|HTC-Highroad
|0:59:37
|14
|Team RadioShack
|1:07:21
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:20:31
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:23:53
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:24:53
|18
|Sky Procycling
|1:56:04
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:30
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:34:52
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:14:48
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|3:19:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|305
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|280
|3
|Movistar Team
|237
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|233
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|193
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|193
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|181
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|172
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|160
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|158
|11
|Katusha Team
|146
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|13
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|14
|Sky Procycling
|118
|15
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|103
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|19
|Geox-TMC
|96
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|76
|21
|Team RadioShack
|61
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|8
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|12
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|13
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|14
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|15
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|18
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|19
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|20
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|21
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|22
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|25
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|26
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|29
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|31
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|37
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|38
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|39
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|42
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|43
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|44
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|45
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|46
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|47
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|49
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
