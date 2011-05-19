Trending

Cavendish reigns in Ravenna

HTC-Highroad sprinter takes second stage win

Image 1 of 59

Yesterday's stage winner John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 59

Overall race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is given a diversion to test out some different equipment.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 59

Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates winning stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 59

The peloton in stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) fastens his helmet to do battle for another day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 59

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD) gets a feed

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 59

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 59

Riders stand up out of their saddles on the ascent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 59

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 59

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 59

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) gets some lunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 59

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) in the bunch

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 59

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 59

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) rides along clad in pink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 59

Champagne time for stage winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 21 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets ready to give the victory salute

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 22 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 23 of 59

Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 24 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 25 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is on the podium as race leader

(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 26 of 59

The peloton is cheered on by many spectators.

(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 27 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) sprays champagne

(Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design)
Image 28 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) beats Appollonio and Petacchi to the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) beats Appollonio and Petacchi to the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) left the race on a high note

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 59

Number two: Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his second win of the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) winner of stage 12

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium for the second time in the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 59

The peloton rolls out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali and his Liquigas - Cannondale teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 59

Stef Clement (Rabobank) takes a pull

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 59

The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) and teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) plays a pink instrument

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 42 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) onthe podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 59

Carlos Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 59

Kisses for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was the first man across the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) opens the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) speeds toward victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 59

Some scantily clad Liquigas fans were out in force to cheer on the riders.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 59

The peloton rolls across the finish line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins in Ravenna

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 57 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) counts his stage wins so far in the 2011 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) enjoys winning

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 59

The final dash to the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish rounded off an exemplary display of pace-making and lead-out work by the HTC-Highroad team by sprinting home for his second victory in three days as stage 12 took the Giro d'Italia into Ravenna. The Manxman was pressed all the way to the line by Team Sky's Davide Appollonio, but was three-quarters of a bike-length clear of the young Italian sprinter at the line, with points leader Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) well beaten in third place.

"I'm really pleased, the Giro is a very important race for me. There aren't any more sprint stages in this year's race, and I wanted to get another win here," said Cavendish.

Cavendish's HTC-Highroad teammates set the pace on the front of the bunch for much of the day. Just inside the final 2km, most of the field was held up on a tight left-hand bend when an Androni rider towards the front of the HTC-led line misjudged the corner and went into the barriers, setting off a domino effect that left Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) and Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) remonstrating with each other. However, HTC's lead-out remained right on track.

"We controlled the break all day but then the other teams came up, the sprinters teams and the GC teams and even the mountains teams. Every team came to the front to fight in the finale. But we kept it together like a team who had been riding together for five years."

With only 15 or so riders now lined out behind, Lars Bak powered into the final kilometre, maintaining the pace until 500 metres out, when Mark Renshaw took over. As ever, Cavendish was tucked right in on the Australian's wheel, with Petacchi right on the Briton's.

"Coming into the final we knew it was narrow corners because we look at Google maps to get an idea of the finish, so we knew it was tight with two kilometres to go," said Cavendish. "Before the bridge, an Androni guy came up at 50km/h but crashed. We were behind him but we got around him because we knew what it was like."

Perhaps anticipating a move by the veteran Italian, Cavendish accelerated away with 150 metres remaining, with Petacchi trying vainly to make up ground on his left. Instead, it was Sky's Appollonio who offered the greatest threat, jumping across from the fading Petacchi's wheel in an attempt to come through on Cavendish's right. But in the end he, too, was well beaten, as Cavendish breezed through the line, holding two fingers aloft to highlight his stage-winning tally for the race.

"We had Lars Bak do 1.5km and then Alex Rasmussen do 1.5km and he took Mark Renshaw to 600 metres to go. When Renshaw went, I knew that Petacchi was on my wheel. I took a look behind with 400 metres to go and he didn't look too good, so I knew he wouldn't go for a long one and that I could leave it until 200 metre to go and then accelerate. It was a headwind finish and so I knew they'd try and come around me but I jumped at 90% and then waited for them to come and then accelerated to the finish."

Speaking in Italian to Italian TV just beyond the line, Cavendish paid fulsome tribute to his teammates, pointing out that they had received little assistance during the stage in keeping a four-man breakaway in check.

"Winning today was really important," said Cavendish. "My teammates had worked all day with no help at all from any other squad and I wanted to thank them for it by winning. "They did an incredible job."

The maglia rosa stayed on the shoulders of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) ahead of the first of three crucial stages in the mountains. The first of those comes on Friday with a summit finish on Austria's famous Grossglockner. Kept well up towards the front of the bunch during some very nervy closing kilometres, Contador was in the midst of the riders held up 1.5km out, but suffered no damage either to his lead or to his body in the melee.

"This was the last quiet stage of the Giro. For my team it was a quiet day but it's the last one. Now it's time for the first hard day of mountains. I'm recoverying well and hope it all goes well," said Contador.

"My rivals will be sure to try and challenge me," Contador told reporters, "and I will have to be very attentive."  Contador said his favorite stage would be the one in the Dolomites on Mount Zoncolan on Saturday.  "But all of them are important, and each one has its own particular challenges."

Four minute max for breakaway four

With a string of fearsome mountain stages to come, there was never any doubt that the sprinters were going to sort out today's stage between them. Several riders, including Cavendish, have indicated that Ravenna would be the finishing point for them, making it very unlikely any breakaway would go the distance. But someone had to try.

After 5km, four riders of different nationalities did. Dutchman Stef Clement (Rabobank), Pole Michal Golas (Vacansoleil), Spaniard Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel) and Italy's Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini) quickly built a lead of four minutes. But, after just 20km, HTC's riders started to push the pace on the front of the peloton, and the result was that the four riders' advantage never went beyond the four-minute mark.

The pace of the leading quartet and the pack cantering along behind remained around 40km/h for the first two hours of racing on almost pan-flat roads. From the stage's halfway point, the quartet's lead was gradually whittled away, but began to fall rapidly once the HTC-led peloton got inside the final 25km. The two-minute advantage the four leaders had there was wiped out within 12km, as HTC's Patrick Gretsch, Craig Lewis, Alex Rasmussen and Frantisek Rabon pushed the pace up on the front of the bunch.

Every once a while, a small posse of riders from a different team attempted to take over HTC's lead, notably Omega Pharma and Liquigas, but none could maintain the relentless perfection of the American team's pace-setting. From 10km out, Petacchi stuck stubbornly to Cavendish's wheel, with his lead-out man Danilo Hondo, also close at hand. With roundabouts and road furniture making the fast-moving group particularly edgy, this was the ideal place to be, as Saxo Bank underlined when they moved race leader Contador right up to the front with 7km remaining.

After some very brief and, compared to HTC, ragged-looking pace-making by a trio of BMC riders, HTC's well-drilled lead-out train took over once again, with Marco Pinotti now prominent. Other teams persisted in trying to get riders aboard, and Androni did manage it - until that corner 1.6km out - but most realised the best option was to stick behind HTC and hope that they slipped up coming into the finish.

However, with Cavendish looking red hot once again, that never looked likely to happen. Although Appollonio impressed, Cavendish delivered the reward for the work his team-mates had put in. His second stage win at this year's Giro was his seventh in total at the corsa rosa and brought up his quarter of a century in the grand tours.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4:17:25
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
10Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
11Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
14Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
15Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
17Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
23Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
25Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
27Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
28Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
29Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
38Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
42Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
54Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
56Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
65José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
66David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
67Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
68Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
69Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
70Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
76Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
77John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
82Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
83Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
84Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
85Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
89Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
91Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
92Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
93Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
94Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
95Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
96Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
97Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
98Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
99Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
100Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
101Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
106Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
108Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
112Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
115Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
116Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
119Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
120Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
121Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
122David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
123Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
125Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
126Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
127Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
128Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
130Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
131Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
132Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
133Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
135Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
136Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
137Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
138Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
139Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
143Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
144Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
145Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
146Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
147Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
148Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
149Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
150Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
151Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
152Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
153Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
154Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
155Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
156Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
157Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
158Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
159Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
160Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
161Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:14
162Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
163Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
164Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
165Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
166Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
167Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
169Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
170Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
171Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:17
172Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
173Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
175Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
176Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:19
177Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:24
178Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
179Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
180Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
181David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
182Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:03:05
183Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
184Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
185Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
186Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:58

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad25pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling20
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team12
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
11Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack6
12Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
13Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
15Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
16Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
17Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
18Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
19Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad2
20Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
21Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint - Recanati, 129.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
5Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli165pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team165
3Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad6pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling5
3Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
5Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
7Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2
9Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
11Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad12:52:15
2Lampre - ISD
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4Sky Procycling
5Saxo Bank Sungard
6Quickstep Cycling Team
7Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Team RadioShack
10Movistar Team
11Acqua & Sapone
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Pro Team Astana
14BMC Racing Team
15Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Androni Giocattoli
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Colnago - CSF Inox
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Katusha Team
21Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Geox-TMC

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad42pts
2Lampre - ISD31
3Sky Procycling27
4Colnago - CSF Inox18
5Androni Giocattoli17
6Quickstep Cycling Team16
7Liquigas-Cannondale15
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
9Team RadioShack13
10Rabobank Cycling Team9
11Saxo Bank Sungard5
12AG2R La Mondiale3
13Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
14Movistar Team
15Team Garmin-Cervelo
16BMC Racing Team
17Pro Team Astana
18Acqua & Sapone
19Katusha Team
20Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard44:55:16
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:59
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:21
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:28
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:41
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:47
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:21
10Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:35
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:57
15Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:02
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:03:18
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:03:20
18Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:22
19Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:03:40
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:21
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:40
22Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:57
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:05:09
24Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:05:10
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:04
26José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:05
27Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:50
28Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:58
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:07:26
30Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:32
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:09:05
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:09:21
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:10:15
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:02
35Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:55
36Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:21
37Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:17:24
38Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:17:50
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:18:25
40Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:36
41Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:00
42Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:19:14
43Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:20:18
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:40
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:01
46Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:26
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:22:27
48Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:49
49Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:38
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:24:01
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:26
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:43
53Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:53
54Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:26:54
55Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:50
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:14
57Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:30:21
58Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:30:35
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:36
60Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:42
61Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:08
62Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:31:18
63Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:32:44
64Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:24
65Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:34:28
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:35:12
67Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:36:53
68Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:37:26
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:37:49
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:13
71Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:39:15
72Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:39:17
73Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:29
74Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:39:31
75Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:39:42
76Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:39:43
77Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:27
78Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:40:58
79Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:42:18
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:42:40
81Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:07
82Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:43:30
83Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:52
84Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:43:53
85Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:44:59
86Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:20
87David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:46:26
88Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:46:30
89Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:16
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:49:08
91Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:50:43
92Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:51:24
93Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:57
94Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:53:02
95Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:19
96Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:56
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:53:58
98Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:35
99Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:55:17
100Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:55:46
101Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:57:04
102Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:57:10
103Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:59:16
104Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:36
105Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:38
106Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:43
107Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:02
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:00:03
109Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1:00:09
110Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:00:35
111Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:22
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:01:26
113David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:37
114Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:01:44
115Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:24
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:49
117Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:02:52
118Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:53
119Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:06
120Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:04:23
121Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:04:27
122Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana1:04:35
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:04:42
124Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard1:05:10
125Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:05:38
126Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:05:58
127Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:06:29
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:08:10
129Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:08:26
130Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:08:28
131Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:09:16
132Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:09:19
133Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:25
134Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:11:42
135Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:12:21
136Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:30
137Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:13:51
138Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack1:14:06
139Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:14:24
140Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:38
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:15:13
142Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad1:15:29
143Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:31
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:15:46
145Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:15:50
146Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:52
147Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:15
148Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:16:39
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:04
150Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:17:29
151Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling1:18:11
152Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:18:29
153Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:42
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:19:12
155Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:47
156Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:20:08
157Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:23:32
158Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:23:51
159Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:21
160Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:25:15
161Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:25:42
162Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:25:43
163Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:26:58
164Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:27:28
165Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard1:27:49
166Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:28:06
167Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:28:17
168Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack1:29:01
169Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1:31:19
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:31:30
171Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:32:09
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:32:58
173Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad1:35:03
174Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
175Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:37:50
176Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:39:12
177Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:39:46
178Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:40:20
179Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:40:24
180Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:40:56
181Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:41:22
182Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:42:50
183Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
184Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:43:10
185Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:46:55
186Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:52:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD96pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard77
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad70
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli70
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling64
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo59
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team56
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD50
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana44
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli43
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale42
12Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone37
13Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team37
14John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team33
16José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli32
17Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli31
18Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team26
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
22Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team22
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli22
26David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team20
28Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team17
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team17
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
35Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
36Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad13
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
38Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team10
41Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team10
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
43Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
44Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack8
45Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
46Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
47Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
48Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
50Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
51Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack8
52Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team7
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
54Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
55Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
56Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
57Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
59Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
60Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
61Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD6
63Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
64Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
65Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC5
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
67Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
68Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad5
69Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
70Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad4
71Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
72Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team4
73Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad4
74Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
75Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
76Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad4
78Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad4
79Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
80Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling3
82Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad3
83Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
84Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
86Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
87Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
88Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
89Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
90Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2
91Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
92Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
94Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
95Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
97Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard15
3Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
5Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli9
7Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana8
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team7
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
16Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team5
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack5
18Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
20Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
22Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack3
23Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
24Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
26Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
27David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
28Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad2
29Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack1
35Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
36Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
37Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
5Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
6Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
10Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
11Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
14Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
15Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
16Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
17Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
19Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
21Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack3
22Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
24Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
26Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
27Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
31Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
32Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
33Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
34Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
35Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
36Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
39Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
40Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
41Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
42Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
43Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
44Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad10pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard6
4Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
9Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
11Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
12José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
17Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
20Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack296pts
2Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli275
3Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli222
4Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219
5Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team212
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
7Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli185
9Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
10Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team180
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team165
13Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi165
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156
15Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team150
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto149
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack147
18Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi147
19Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale131
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team118
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team109
24Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox105
25Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team103
26Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale103
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
28Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team92
29Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox85
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad85
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale75
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
33Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli30
34Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team23
35Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
36Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team21
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team19
38Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team18
39Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
40Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
41Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
42Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
43Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
44Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
46Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team14
47Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
48Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard7
49José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
51Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
53Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5
54Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
55Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5
56Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard20
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad17
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team11
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling11
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
9Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana9
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team8
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
18José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
19Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
24Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
25Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
28Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
31Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
32Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
33Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
34David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
35Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
36Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack4
37Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
38Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
39Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
40Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
41Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
42Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
43Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
44Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team3
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad3
47Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
48Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
49Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
50Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
51Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team3
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad3
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
54Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
55Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
56Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team2
58Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
59Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
60Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
61Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad2
62Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
63David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team1
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
65Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
66Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1
67Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad1
68Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
69Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
71Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team1
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1
73Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1
74Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Androni Giocattoli
4Quickstep Cycling Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Colnago-CSF Inox
7Team Garmin-Cervelo5pts
8Pro Team Astana10
9Rabobank Cycling Team20
10Lampre-ISD25
11Movistar Team25
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
13Geox-TMC25
14Sky Procycling25
15Team RadioShack25
16Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli30
17AG2R La Mondiale38
18Katusha Team80
19Saxo Bank Sungard103
20Euskaltel-Euskadi120
21Acqua & Sapone125
22Omega Pharma-Lotto170

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana44:56:57
2Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:21
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:40
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:09
5Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:16:09
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:16:44
7Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:16:55
8Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:17:33
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:20
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:20:46
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:57
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:02
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:33
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:28:40
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:27
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:31
17Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:08
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:37:34
19Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:49:02
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:55
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:57
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:59:41
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:08
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:02:25
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:03:01
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:04:17
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling1:10:01
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:10
29Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack1:12:25
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:57
31Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:50
32Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:14:09
33Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:15:23
34Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1:17:31
35Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team1:26:36
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:31:17
37Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:36:09
38Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:38:05
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:38:43
40Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:39:15
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:41:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pro Team Astana134:10:05
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
3Movistar Team0:03:58
4Geox-TMC0:08:29
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:03
6Katusha Team0:12:01
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:58
8Lampre - ISD0:13:59
9Acqua & Sapone0:19:01
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:31
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:42
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:45
13Sky Procycling0:27:09
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:36
15Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:14
16Quickstep Cycling Team0:32:41
17HTC-Highroad0:36:29
18Team Garmin-Cervelo0:38:00
19Team RadioShack0:46:29
20BMC Racing Team1:13:12
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:34
22Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:35:21

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli213pts
2Lampre - ISD206
3Movistar Team167
4HTC-Highroad143
5Team Garmin-Cervelo143
6AG2R La Mondiale126
7Sky Procycling118
8Liquigas-Cannondale117
9Quickstep Cycling Team112
10Saxo Bank Sungard104
11Acqua & Sapone93
12Pro Team Astana91
13Rabobank Cycling Team90
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team86
15Katusha Team81
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli76
17Colnago - CSF Inox75
18Omega Pharma-Lotto69
19Team RadioShack54
20BMC Racing Team48
21Geox-TMC45
22Euskaltel-Euskadi22

