Mark Cavendish rounded off an exemplary display of pace-making and lead-out work by the HTC-Highroad team by sprinting home for his second victory in three days as stage 12 took the Giro d'Italia into Ravenna. The Manxman was pressed all the way to the line by Team Sky's Davide Appollonio, but was three-quarters of a bike-length clear of the young Italian sprinter at the line, with points leader Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) well beaten in third place.
"I'm really pleased, the Giro is a very important race for me. There aren't any more sprint stages in this year's race, and I wanted to get another win here," said Cavendish.
Cavendish's HTC-Highroad teammates set the pace on the front of the bunch for much of the day. Just inside the final 2km, most of the field was held up on a tight left-hand bend when an Androni rider towards the front of the HTC-led line misjudged the corner and went into the barriers, setting off a domino effect that left Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) and Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) remonstrating with each other. However, HTC's lead-out remained right on track.
"We controlled the break all day but then the other teams came up, the sprinters teams and the GC teams and even the mountains teams. Every team came to the front to fight in the finale. But we kept it together like a team who had been riding together for five years."
With only 15 or so riders now lined out behind, Lars Bak powered into the final kilometre, maintaining the pace until 500 metres out, when Mark Renshaw took over. As ever, Cavendish was tucked right in on the Australian's wheel, with Petacchi right on the Briton's.
"Coming into the final we knew it was narrow corners because we look at Google maps to get an idea of the finish, so we knew it was tight with two kilometres to go," said Cavendish. "Before the bridge, an Androni guy came up at 50km/h but crashed. We were behind him but we got around him because we knew what it was like."
Perhaps anticipating a move by the veteran Italian, Cavendish accelerated away with 150 metres remaining, with Petacchi trying vainly to make up ground on his left. Instead, it was Sky's Appollonio who offered the greatest threat, jumping across from the fading Petacchi's wheel in an attempt to come through on Cavendish's right. But in the end he, too, was well beaten, as Cavendish breezed through the line, holding two fingers aloft to highlight his stage-winning tally for the race.
"We had Lars Bak do 1.5km and then Alex Rasmussen do 1.5km and he took Mark Renshaw to 600 metres to go. When Renshaw went, I knew that Petacchi was on my wheel. I took a look behind with 400 metres to go and he didn't look too good, so I knew he wouldn't go for a long one and that I could leave it until 200 metre to go and then accelerate. It was a headwind finish and so I knew they'd try and come around me but I jumped at 90% and then waited for them to come and then accelerated to the finish."
Speaking in Italian to Italian TV just beyond the line, Cavendish paid fulsome tribute to his teammates, pointing out that they had received little assistance during the stage in keeping a four-man breakaway in check.
"Winning today was really important," said Cavendish. "My teammates had worked all day with no help at all from any other squad and I wanted to thank them for it by winning. "They did an incredible job."
The maglia rosa stayed on the shoulders of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) ahead of the first of three crucial stages in the mountains. The first of those comes on Friday with a summit finish on Austria's famous Grossglockner. Kept well up towards the front of the bunch during some very nervy closing kilometres, Contador was in the midst of the riders held up 1.5km out, but suffered no damage either to his lead or to his body in the melee.
"This was the last quiet stage of the Giro. For my team it was a quiet day but it's the last one. Now it's time for the first hard day of mountains. I'm recoverying well and hope it all goes well," said Contador.
"My rivals will be sure to try and challenge me," Contador told reporters, "and I will have to be very attentive." Contador said his favorite stage would be the one in the Dolomites on Mount Zoncolan on Saturday. "But all of them are important, and each one has its own particular challenges."
Four minute max for breakaway four
With a string of fearsome mountain stages to come, there was never any doubt that the sprinters were going to sort out today's stage between them. Several riders, including Cavendish, have indicated that Ravenna would be the finishing point for them, making it very unlikely any breakaway would go the distance. But someone had to try.
After 5km, four riders of different nationalities did. Dutchman Stef Clement (Rabobank), Pole Michal Golas (Vacansoleil), Spaniard Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel) and Italy's Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini) quickly built a lead of four minutes. But, after just 20km, HTC's riders started to push the pace on the front of the peloton, and the result was that the four riders' advantage never went beyond the four-minute mark.
The pace of the leading quartet and the pack cantering along behind remained around 40km/h for the first two hours of racing on almost pan-flat roads. From the stage's halfway point, the quartet's lead was gradually whittled away, but began to fall rapidly once the HTC-led peloton got inside the final 25km. The two-minute advantage the four leaders had there was wiped out within 12km, as HTC's Patrick Gretsch, Craig Lewis, Alex Rasmussen and Frantisek Rabon pushed the pace up on the front of the bunch.
Every once a while, a small posse of riders from a different team attempted to take over HTC's lead, notably Omega Pharma and Liquigas, but none could maintain the relentless perfection of the American team's pace-setting. From 10km out, Petacchi stuck stubbornly to Cavendish's wheel, with his lead-out man Danilo Hondo, also close at hand. With roundabouts and road furniture making the fast-moving group particularly edgy, this was the ideal place to be, as Saxo Bank underlined when they moved race leader Contador right up to the front with 7km remaining.
After some very brief and, compared to HTC, ragged-looking pace-making by a trio of BMC riders, HTC's well-drilled lead-out train took over once again, with Marco Pinotti now prominent. Other teams persisted in trying to get riders aboard, and Androni did manage it - until that corner 1.6km out - but most realised the best option was to stick behind HTC and hope that they slipped up coming into the finish.
However, with Cavendish looking red hot once again, that never looked likely to happen. Although Appollonio impressed, Cavendish delivered the reward for the work his team-mates had put in. His second stage win at this year's Giro was his seventh in total at the corsa rosa and brought up his quarter of a century in the grand tours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4:17:25
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|11
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|14
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|17
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|23
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|27
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|29
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|36
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|37
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|42
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|54
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|56
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|64
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|65
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|68
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|69
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|76
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|77
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|82
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|83
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|92
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|93
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|96
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|97
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|98
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|100
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|106
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|108
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|112
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|115
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|116
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|119
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|120
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|121
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|122
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|123
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|125
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|127
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|128
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|130
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|131
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|135
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|137
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|138
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|139
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|143
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|144
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|145
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|146
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|148
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|149
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|150
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|151
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|152
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|153
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|154
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|155
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|158
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|159
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|161
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:14
|162
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|163
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|164
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|165
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|166
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|169
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|170
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|171
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:17
|172
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|173
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|175
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|176
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:19
|177
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:24
|178
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|179
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|180
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|181
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|182
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:05
|183
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|184
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|185
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|186
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|11
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|6
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|18
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|19
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|2
|20
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|21
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|5
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|4
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|165
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|165
|3
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|6
|pts
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|5
|3
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|11
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|12:52:15
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team RadioShack
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Pro Team Astana
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Katusha Team
|21
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|42
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|31
|3
|Sky Procycling
|27
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|5
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Team RadioShack
|13
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|13
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Katusha Team
|20
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44:55:16
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:59
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:21
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:28
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:41
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:47
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|10
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:35
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|15
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:02
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:03:18
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|18
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:22
|19
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:03:40
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:40
|22
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:57
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:09
|24
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:05:10
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:04
|26
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:05
|27
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|28
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:58
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:26
|30
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:32
|31
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:05
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:09:21
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:10:15
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|35
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:55
|36
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:21
|37
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:24
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:17:50
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:25
|40
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:18:36
|41
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:00
|42
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:14
|43
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:20:18
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:40
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:01
|46
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:26
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:22:27
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:49
|49
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:38
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:24:01
|51
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:26
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:43
|53
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:53
|54
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:54
|55
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:50
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:14
|57
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:30:21
|58
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:30:35
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:36
|60
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:42
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:08
|62
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:31:18
|63
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:32:44
|64
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:24
|65
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:28
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:35:12
|67
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:36:53
|68
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:37:26
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:37:49
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:13
|71
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:39:15
|72
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:39:17
|73
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:29
|74
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:39:31
|75
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:42
|76
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:39:43
|77
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:27
|78
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:40:58
|79
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:42:18
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:42:40
|81
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:07
|82
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:43:30
|83
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:52
|84
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:43:53
|85
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:44:59
|86
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:20
|87
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:46:26
|88
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:46:30
|89
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:16
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:49:08
|91
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:50:43
|92
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:51:24
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:57
|94
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:53:02
|95
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:19
|96
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:56
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:53:58
|98
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:35
|99
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:55:17
|100
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:55:46
|101
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:57:04
|102
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:10
|103
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:59:16
|104
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:36
|105
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:38
|106
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:43
|107
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:02
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:00:03
|109
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:00:09
|110
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:00:35
|111
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:22
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:26
|113
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:37
|114
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:01:44
|115
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:24
|116
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:49
|117
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:02:52
|118
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:53
|119
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:06
|120
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:23
|121
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:04:27
|122
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|1:04:35
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:42
|124
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:05:10
|125
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:05:38
|126
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:05:58
|127
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:06:29
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:08:10
|129
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:08:26
|130
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:28
|131
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:16
|132
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:19
|133
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:25
|134
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:11:42
|135
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:12:21
|136
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:30
|137
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:13:51
|138
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:14:06
|139
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:24
|140
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:38
|141
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:15:13
|142
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:15:29
|143
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:31
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:15:46
|145
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:15:50
|146
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:52
|147
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:15
|148
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:16:39
|149
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:17:04
|150
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:17:29
|151
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:18:11
|152
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:18:29
|153
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:42
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:19:12
|155
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:47
|156
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:20:08
|157
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:23:32
|158
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:23:51
|159
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:21
|160
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:15
|161
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1:25:42
|162
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:25:43
|163
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:26:58
|164
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:28
|165
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:27:49
|166
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:28:06
|167
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:17
|168
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|1:29:01
|169
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1:31:19
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:31:30
|171
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:32:09
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:58
|173
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|1:35:03
|174
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|175
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:37:50
|176
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:39:12
|177
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:39:46
|178
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:40:20
|179
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:40:24
|180
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:40:56
|181
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:41:22
|182
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:42:50
|183
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|184
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:43:10
|185
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:46:55
|186
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:52:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|77
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|70
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|64
|6
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|44
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|12
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|13
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|37
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|16
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|17
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|18
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|26
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|22
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|22
|26
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|28
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|35
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|36
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|13
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|38
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|41
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|43
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|44
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|8
|45
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|46
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|47
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|48
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|51
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|8
|52
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|7
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|54
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|55
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|56
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|57
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|60
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|61
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|62
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|6
|63
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|64
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|65
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|5
|66
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|67
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|68
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|5
|69
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|70
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|71
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|72
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|4
|73
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|4
|74
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|76
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|4
|78
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|4
|79
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|80
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|3
|82
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|83
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|84
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|86
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|87
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|88
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|89
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|90
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|91
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|92
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|94
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|95
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|97
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|3
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|7
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|8
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|16
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|5
|18
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|22
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|3
|23
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|24
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|26
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|27
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|28
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|2
|29
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|1
|35
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|36
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|6
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|10
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|11
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|14
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|17
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|19
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|21
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|3
|22
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|24
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|31
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|32
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|33
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|34
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|36
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|38
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|39
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|40
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|41
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|42
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|4
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|12
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|16
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|17
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|20
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|296
|pts
|2
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|275
|3
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|222
|4
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|5
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|212
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|7
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|9
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|10
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|180
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|13
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|15
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|149
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|147
|18
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|19
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|24
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|25
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|103
|26
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|28
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|29
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|85
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|33
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|34
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|23
|35
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|38
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|39
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|40
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|41
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|42
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|43
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|46
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|14
|47
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|48
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|49
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|51
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|52
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|53
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|54
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|55
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|56
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|20
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|17
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|6
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|11
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|9
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|11
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|9
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|18
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|19
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|24
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|25
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|28
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|32
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|33
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|34
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|35
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|36
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|4
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|39
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|40
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|41
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|43
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|44
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|3
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|3
|47
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|48
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|49
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|50
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|51
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|3
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|54
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|55
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|56
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|57
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|58
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|59
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|61
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|2
|62
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|63
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|65
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|66
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|68
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|69
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|71
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|72
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|73
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|74
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|pts
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Lampre-ISD
|25
|11
|Movistar Team
|25
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|13
|Geox-TMC
|25
|14
|Sky Procycling
|25
|15
|Team RadioShack
|25
|16
|Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli
|30
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|18
|Katusha Team
|80
|19
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|103
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|125
|22
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|44:56:57
|2
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:21
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:16:09
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:44
|7
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:16:55
|8
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:33
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:20
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:20:46
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:57
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:02
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:33
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:28:40
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:27
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:31
|17
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:08
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:37:34
|19
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:49:02
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:55
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:57
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:59:41
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:08
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:02:25
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:03:01
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:04:17
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:10:01
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:10
|29
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|1:12:25
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:57
|31
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:50
|32
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:14:09
|33
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:15:23
|34
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:17:31
|35
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:26:36
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:31:17
|37
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:36:09
|38
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:38:05
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:38:43
|40
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:39:15
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:41:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pro Team Astana
|134:10:05
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|4
|Geox-TMC
|0:08:29
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:03
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:12:01
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:58
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:13:59
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:19:01
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:31
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:42
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:45
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:09
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:36
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:14
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|17
|HTC-Highroad
|0:36:29
|18
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:38:00
|19
|Team RadioShack
|0:46:29
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|1:13:12
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:34
|22
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:35:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|213
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|206
|3
|Movistar Team
|167
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|143
|5
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|143
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|7
|Sky Procycling
|118
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|104
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|93
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|91
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|15
|Katusha Team
|81
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|18
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|19
|Team RadioShack
|54
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|48
|21
|Geox-TMC
|45
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
