Image 1 of 59 Yesterday's stage winner John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 59 Overall race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is given a diversion to test out some different equipment. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 59 Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates winning stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 59 The peloton in stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) fastens his helmet to do battle for another day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 59 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD) gets a feed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 59 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 59 Riders stand up out of their saddles on the ascent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 59 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 59 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 59 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) gets some lunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 59 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 59 Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 59 Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 59 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 59 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) rides along clad in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 59 Champagne time for stage winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 21 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets ready to give the victory salute (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 22 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 23 of 59 Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 24 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 25 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) is on the podium as race leader (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 26 of 59 The peloton is cheered on by many spectators. (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 27 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) sprays champagne (Image credit: Dane Zaffke / Giro Sport Design) Image 28 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) beats Appollonio and Petacchi to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) beats Appollonio and Petacchi to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) left the race on a high note (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 59 Number two: Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his second win of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) winner of stage 12 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the podium for the second time in the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 59 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 59 The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali and his Liquigas - Cannondale teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 59 Stef Clement (Rabobank) takes a pull (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 59 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) and teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) plays a pink instrument (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 42 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) onthe podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 59 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 59 Carlos Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 59 Kisses for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was the first man across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) speeds toward victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 59 Some scantily clad Liquigas fans were out in force to cheer on the riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 59 The peloton rolls across the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 59 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Sungard) opens the champagne. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins in Ravenna (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 57 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) counts his stage wins so far in the 2011 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 59 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) enjoys winning (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 59 The final dash to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish rounded off an exemplary display of pace-making and lead-out work by the HTC-Highroad team by sprinting home for his second victory in three days as stage 12 took the Giro d'Italia into Ravenna. The Manxman was pressed all the way to the line by Team Sky's Davide Appollonio, but was three-quarters of a bike-length clear of the young Italian sprinter at the line, with points leader Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) well beaten in third place.

"I'm really pleased, the Giro is a very important race for me. There aren't any more sprint stages in this year's race, and I wanted to get another win here," said Cavendish.

Cavendish's HTC-Highroad teammates set the pace on the front of the bunch for much of the day. Just inside the final 2km, most of the field was held up on a tight left-hand bend when an Androni rider towards the front of the HTC-led line misjudged the corner and went into the barriers, setting off a domino effect that left Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) and Robbie Hunter (RadioShack) remonstrating with each other. However, HTC's lead-out remained right on track.

"We controlled the break all day but then the other teams came up, the sprinters teams and the GC teams and even the mountains teams. Every team came to the front to fight in the finale. But we kept it together like a team who had been riding together for five years."

With only 15 or so riders now lined out behind, Lars Bak powered into the final kilometre, maintaining the pace until 500 metres out, when Mark Renshaw took over. As ever, Cavendish was tucked right in on the Australian's wheel, with Petacchi right on the Briton's.

"Coming into the final we knew it was narrow corners because we look at Google maps to get an idea of the finish, so we knew it was tight with two kilometres to go," said Cavendish. "Before the bridge, an Androni guy came up at 50km/h but crashed. We were behind him but we got around him because we knew what it was like."

Perhaps anticipating a move by the veteran Italian, Cavendish accelerated away with 150 metres remaining, with Petacchi trying vainly to make up ground on his left. Instead, it was Sky's Appollonio who offered the greatest threat, jumping across from the fading Petacchi's wheel in an attempt to come through on Cavendish's right. But in the end he, too, was well beaten, as Cavendish breezed through the line, holding two fingers aloft to highlight his stage-winning tally for the race.

"We had Lars Bak do 1.5km and then Alex Rasmussen do 1.5km and he took Mark Renshaw to 600 metres to go. When Renshaw went, I knew that Petacchi was on my wheel. I took a look behind with 400 metres to go and he didn't look too good, so I knew he wouldn't go for a long one and that I could leave it until 200 metre to go and then accelerate. It was a headwind finish and so I knew they'd try and come around me but I jumped at 90% and then waited for them to come and then accelerated to the finish."

Speaking in Italian to Italian TV just beyond the line, Cavendish paid fulsome tribute to his teammates, pointing out that they had received little assistance during the stage in keeping a four-man breakaway in check.

"Winning today was really important," said Cavendish. "My teammates had worked all day with no help at all from any other squad and I wanted to thank them for it by winning. "They did an incredible job."

The maglia rosa stayed on the shoulders of Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Sungard) ahead of the first of three crucial stages in the mountains. The first of those comes on Friday with a summit finish on Austria's famous Grossglockner. Kept well up towards the front of the bunch during some very nervy closing kilometres, Contador was in the midst of the riders held up 1.5km out, but suffered no damage either to his lead or to his body in the melee.

"This was the last quiet stage of the Giro. For my team it was a quiet day but it's the last one. Now it's time for the first hard day of mountains. I'm recoverying well and hope it all goes well," said Contador.

"My rivals will be sure to try and challenge me," Contador told reporters, "and I will have to be very attentive." Contador said his favorite stage would be the one in the Dolomites on Mount Zoncolan on Saturday. "But all of them are important, and each one has its own particular challenges."

Four minute max for breakaway four

With a string of fearsome mountain stages to come, there was never any doubt that the sprinters were going to sort out today's stage between them. Several riders, including Cavendish, have indicated that Ravenna would be the finishing point for them, making it very unlikely any breakaway would go the distance. But someone had to try.

After 5km, four riders of different nationalities did. Dutchman Stef Clement (Rabobank), Pole Michal Golas (Vacansoleil), Spaniard Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel) and Italy's Davide Ricci Bitti (Farnese Vini) quickly built a lead of four minutes. But, after just 20km, HTC's riders started to push the pace on the front of the peloton, and the result was that the four riders' advantage never went beyond the four-minute mark.

The pace of the leading quartet and the pack cantering along behind remained around 40km/h for the first two hours of racing on almost pan-flat roads. From the stage's halfway point, the quartet's lead was gradually whittled away, but began to fall rapidly once the HTC-led peloton got inside the final 25km. The two-minute advantage the four leaders had there was wiped out within 12km, as HTC's Patrick Gretsch, Craig Lewis, Alex Rasmussen and Frantisek Rabon pushed the pace up on the front of the bunch.

Every once a while, a small posse of riders from a different team attempted to take over HTC's lead, notably Omega Pharma and Liquigas, but none could maintain the relentless perfection of the American team's pace-setting. From 10km out, Petacchi stuck stubbornly to Cavendish's wheel, with his lead-out man Danilo Hondo, also close at hand. With roundabouts and road furniture making the fast-moving group particularly edgy, this was the ideal place to be, as Saxo Bank underlined when they moved race leader Contador right up to the front with 7km remaining.

After some very brief and, compared to HTC, ragged-looking pace-making by a trio of BMC riders, HTC's well-drilled lead-out train took over once again, with Marco Pinotti now prominent. Other teams persisted in trying to get riders aboard, and Androni did manage it - until that corner 1.6km out - but most realised the best option was to stick behind HTC and hope that they slipped up coming into the finish.

However, with Cavendish looking red hot once again, that never looked likely to happen. Although Appollonio impressed, Cavendish delivered the reward for the work his team-mates had put in. His second stage win at this year's Giro was his seventh in total at the corsa rosa and brought up his quarter of a century in the grand tours.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4:17:25 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 11 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 14 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 17 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 23 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 27 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 29 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 37 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 41 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 42 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 54 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 56 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 64 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 65 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 66 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 68 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 69 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 71 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 76 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 77 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 82 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 83 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 84 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 85 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 88 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 89 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 92 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 93 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 94 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 95 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 96 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 97 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 98 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 99 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 100 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 101 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 102 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 106 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 108 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 112 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 115 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 116 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 119 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 120 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 121 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 122 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 123 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 125 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 126 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 127 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 128 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 130 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 131 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 133 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 135 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 136 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 137 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 138 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 139 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 142 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 143 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 144 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 145 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 146 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 148 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 149 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 150 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 151 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 152 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 153 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 154 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 155 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 157 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 158 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 159 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 160 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 161 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:14 162 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 163 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 164 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 165 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 166 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 167 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 169 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 170 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 171 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:17 172 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 173 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 175 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 176 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:19 177 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:24 178 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 179 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 180 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 181 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 182 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:03:05 183 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 184 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 185 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 186 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 25 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 20 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 11 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 6 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 15 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 16 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 17 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 18 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 19 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 2 20 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 21 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint - Recanati, 129.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 5 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 4 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 165 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 165 3 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 6 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 5 3 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 9 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 11 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 12:52:15 2 Lampre - ISD 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Sky Procycling 5 Saxo Bank Sungard 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Team RadioShack 10 Movistar Team 11 Acqua & Sapone 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Pro Team Astana 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Androni Giocattoli 17 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 Colnago - CSF Inox 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Katusha Team 21 Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Geox-TMC

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 42 pts 2 Lampre - ISD 31 3 Sky Procycling 27 4 Colnago - CSF Inox 18 5 Androni Giocattoli 17 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 16 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 15 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 9 Team RadioShack 13 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 5 12 AG2R La Mondiale 3 13 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 14 Movistar Team 15 Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Pro Team Astana 18 Acqua & Sapone 19 Katusha Team 20 Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Geox-TMC

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 44:55:16 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:59 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:21 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:28 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:41 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:47 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:21 10 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:35 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:39 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 15 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:02 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:03:18 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:03:20 18 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:22 19 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:03:40 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:21 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:40 22 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:57 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:05:09 24 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:05:10 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:04 26 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:05 27 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:50 28 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:58 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:07:26 30 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:32 31 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:09:05 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:09:21 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:10:15 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:02 35 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:55 36 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:21 37 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:24 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:17:50 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:18:25 40 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:36 41 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:00 42 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:19:14 43 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:20:18 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:40 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:01 46 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:26 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:22:27 48 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:49 49 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:38 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:24:01 51 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:26 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:43 53 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:53 54 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:54 55 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:50 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:14 57 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:30:21 58 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:30:35 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:36 60 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:42 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:08 62 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:31:18 63 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:32:44 64 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:24 65 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:34:28 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:35:12 67 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:36:53 68 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:37:26 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:37:49 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:13 71 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:39:15 72 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:39:17 73 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:29 74 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:39:31 75 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:42 76 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:39:43 77 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:27 78 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:40:58 79 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:42:18 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:42:40 81 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:07 82 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:43:30 83 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:52 84 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:43:53 85 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:44:59 86 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:20 87 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:46:26 88 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:46:30 89 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:16 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:49:08 91 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:50:43 92 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:51:24 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:57 94 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:53:02 95 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:19 96 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:56 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:53:58 98 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:35 99 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:55:17 100 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:55:46 101 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:57:04 102 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:57:10 103 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:59:16 104 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:36 105 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:38 106 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:43 107 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:02 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:00:03 109 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:00:09 110 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:00:35 111 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:22 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:01:26 113 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:37 114 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:01:44 115 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:24 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:49 117 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:02:52 118 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:03:53 119 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:06 120 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:04:23 121 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:04:27 122 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 1:04:35 123 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:04:42 124 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:05:10 125 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:05:38 126 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:05:58 127 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:06:29 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:08:10 129 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:08:26 130 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:08:28 131 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:09:16 132 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:09:19 133 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:25 134 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:11:42 135 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:12:21 136 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:12:30 137 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:13:51 138 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 1:14:06 139 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:14:24 140 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:14:38 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:15:13 142 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:15:29 143 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:31 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:15:46 145 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:15:50 146 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:52 147 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:15 148 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:16:39 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:04 150 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:17:29 151 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:18:11 152 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:18:29 153 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:42 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:19:12 155 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:47 156 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:20:08 157 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:23:32 158 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:23:51 159 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:21 160 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:15 161 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:25:42 162 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:25:43 163 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:26:58 164 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:28 165 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:27:49 166 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:28:06 167 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:28:17 168 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 1:29:01 169 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1:31:19 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:31:30 171 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:32:09 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:32:58 173 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 1:35:03 174 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 175 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:37:50 176 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:39:12 177 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:39:46 178 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:40:20 179 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:40:24 180 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:40:56 181 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:41:22 182 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:42:50 183 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 184 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:43:10 185 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:46:55 186 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:52:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 77 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 70 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 64 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 56 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 44 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 12 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 13 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 37 14 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 33 16 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 32 17 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 31 18 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 26 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 22 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 22 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 22 26 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 28 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 17 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 35 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 36 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 13 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 38 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 41 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 42 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 43 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 44 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 8 45 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 46 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 47 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 48 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 50 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 51 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 8 52 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 54 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 55 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 56 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 57 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 60 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 61 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 62 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 6 63 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 64 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 65 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 5 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 67 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 68 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 5 69 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 70 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 71 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 72 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 4 73 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 4 74 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 76 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 4 78 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 4 79 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 80 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 3 82 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 83 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 84 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 86 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 87 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 88 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 89 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 90 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2 91 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 92 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 94 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 95 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 97 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 3 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 6 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 9 7 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 8 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 16 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 5 18 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 22 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 3 23 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 24 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 26 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 27 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 28 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 2 29 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1 35 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 36 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 37 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 6 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 11 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 14 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 17 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 18 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 19 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 21 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 3 22 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 24 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 27 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 30 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 31 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 32 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 33 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 34 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 36 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 39 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 40 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 41 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 42 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 43 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 44 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 10 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 4 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 7 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 11 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 12 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 16 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 17 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 20 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 21 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 296 pts 2 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 275 3 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 222 4 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 5 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 212 6 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 7 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 9 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 10 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 180 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 13 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 15 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 150 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 149 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 147 18 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 19 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 118 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 24 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 25 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 103 26 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 28 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 29 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 85 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 33 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 30 34 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 35 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 36 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 21 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 38 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 39 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 40 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 41 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 42 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 43 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 44 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 46 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 14 47 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 48 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 49 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 51 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 52 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 53 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 54 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 55 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5 56 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 20 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 17 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 11 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 11 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 9 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 11 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 9 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 8 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 18 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 19 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 24 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 25 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 28 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 30 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 31 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 32 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 33 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 34 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 35 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 36 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 4 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 38 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 39 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 40 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 41 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 43 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 44 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 3 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 3 47 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 48 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 50 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 51 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 3 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 54 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 55 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 56 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 58 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 59 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 60 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 61 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 2 62 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 63 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 1 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 65 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 66 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1 67 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 68 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 69 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 70 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 71 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1 73 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 74 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-Highroad 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Quickstep Cycling Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Colnago-CSF Inox 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 pts 8 Pro Team Astana 10 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 10 Lampre-ISD 25 11 Movistar Team 25 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 13 Geox-TMC 25 14 Sky Procycling 25 15 Team RadioShack 25 16 Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli 30 17 AG2R La Mondiale 38 18 Katusha Team 80 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 103 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 21 Acqua & Sapone 125 22 Omega Pharma-Lotto 170

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 44:56:57 2 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:21 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:40 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:09 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:16:09 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:16:44 7 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:16:55 8 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:33 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:20 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:20:46 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:57 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:02 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:33 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:28:40 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:27 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:31 17 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:08 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:37:34 19 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:49:02 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:55 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:57 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:59:41 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:08 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:25 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:03:01 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:04:17 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:10:01 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:12:10 29 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 1:12:25 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:57 31 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:50 32 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:14:09 33 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:15:23 34 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:17:31 35 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:26:36 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:31:17 37 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:36:09 38 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:38:05 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:38:43 40 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:39:15 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:41:29

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pro Team Astana 134:10:05 2 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15 3 Movistar Team 0:03:58 4 Geox-TMC 0:08:29 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:03 6 Katusha Team 0:12:01 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:58 8 Lampre - ISD 0:13:59 9 Acqua & Sapone 0:19:01 10 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:31 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:42 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:45 13 Sky Procycling 0:27:09 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:36 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:14 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:32:41 17 HTC-Highroad 0:36:29 18 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:38:00 19 Team RadioShack 0:46:29 20 BMC Racing Team 1:13:12 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:34 22 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:35:21