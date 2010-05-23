Image 1 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) soloed to victory atop the Zoncolan and moved into 3rd on general classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 42 A tired Evans had no match for Basso on the climb but still came home in second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 A vacant looking Nibali (Liquigas) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 David Arroyo stays in pink with tomorrow's rest day ahead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 David Arroyo Duran (Caisse d'Epargne) did enough (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Follow me: Basso was cheered on by the home support (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Basso sprays the crowd after his first individual Giro stage win since 2006 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Ivan Basso crosses the line to win stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Ivan Basso crosses the line to win stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Michele Scarponi crossing the line in third place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 42 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Gilberto Simoni won here in 2007 but thanks the crowd as they welcome him home (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 42 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) couldn't follow Basso or Evans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Carlo Sastre (Cervelo) crossing the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 42 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) finishing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 42 Liquigas-Doimo were on the front for most of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 42 Ivan Basso on his way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) dropped Evans with around 6K to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 42 Cadel Evans (BMC) finished second on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 42 Basso beams as the two podium girls congratulate him (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 42 Basso and Evans dropped Scarponi but it was Basso who won the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 42 Ivan Basso salutes the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Arroyo celebrates keeping his lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) lost nearly ten minutes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 I could get used to this: Arroyo pulled on his second pink jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) remains atop the young rider classificaton, extending his lead over Liquigas-Doimo's Robert Kiserlovski. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) rounds a switchback on the Monte Zoncolan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 42 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 6th on the difficult 15th stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 42 Points leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gives it his all on the Zoncolan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 42 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) en route to a 4th place finish for stage 15. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 42 World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) could not keep pace with Basso and fights to limit the time gap. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) is alone in first near the Zoncolan summit finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) crosses the finish line first atop the Monte Zoncolan. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 42 The huge crowds at the sumimt of Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 It was like a stadium up there (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) reaches the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 42 Cadel Evans (BMC) fought to limit his losses ot Basso (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 42 Cadel Evans (BMC) was strong in the final part of the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) takes corner on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 42 Basso out paces even the tifosi on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 42 Race leader David Arroyo and his Caisse d'Epargen team set tempo on stage 15. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 42 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The real favourites for overall success at the Giro d'Italia declared their intentions and showed their real form, as the weeklong fight for the pink jersey, that will last all of the final week, began in earnest at the summit of Monte Zoncolan.

The first round went to Ivan Basso of Liquigas-Doimo, who dropped all his rivals on the steep and painful slopes of the Zoncolan. World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) was the last to crack and they finished one-two on the stage after distancing all the other contenders.

Thanks to his huge effort, Basso gained time on everyone and skyrocketed up to third overall. David Arroyo of Caisse d'Epargne fought to hang onto the maglia rosa but Basso now has him in his sights. Arroyo was on his own for much of the final climb, but hung on come in 11th, at 3:50. He kept the pink jersey, even extending his lead over Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) but Basso is now only 3:33 behind the Spaniard.

The victory crowns Basso's return after the shame of a doping suspension. "It's a great day for me, the best day since my comeback,” Basso said. "I'm really happy for what I've done. I've got to thank the team, they were really fantastic how they pulled for over 100km."

"It was hard but when you're on a climb like the Zoncolan, you don’t think about anything except fighting it with total concentration."

The Italian was the story of the day, as he doggedly ground his way up the monstrous climb, slowly dropping his rivals one by one. Asked if he can win the Giro, Basso said: "I want to enjoy this victory first and recover of the rest day, then we'll see, because there's still a lot of suffering to come."

The long and winding road

The dreaded Monte Zoncolan hosted a Giro finish for the third time in the race's history, with the peloton going up the west side for the first time, getting a taste of the 11.9% average gradient on the 10.1km of climbing.

And yet, none of the time gaps between the favourites were really all that great considering the difficulty of the climb. It really was an individual battle against gravity. There was only 3:20 behind winner Basso and eighth-placed Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), with the biggest gap the 1:19 between second and third, Evans and Scarponi.

A look at the top stage finishers sees the expected contenders gradually rising up the classification. Arroyo still has the pink jersey but the final decision on who will win the Giro is not clear. Basso is the strongest on the climbs but a number of riders could still win the Giro in Verona next Sunday and many are in good position, including Carlos Sastre of Cervelo TestTeam, who once again proved himself to a fighter. He was dropped early on the climb, but came back strongly to finish sixth on the stage, only 2:44 down on the day.

The only big overall loser was Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). He came in 104th at 25:32 and slipped down the overall standings.

A quiet start

After numerous days of racing in the rain, the weather co-operated again on Sunday, and the field set out from Mestre, near Venice in warm sunshine. Two more sprinters decided not to torture themselves in the mountains, with Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) both failing to start.

The first 70 kilometres of the stage were pretty flat, and six riders used that to get away and open a substantial lead. Ludovic Turpin (AG2R), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni), Guillaume Le Floch (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Jérome Pineau (Quick Step) and Francesco Reda (Quick Step) took off about 18km into the day, and quickly built up a lead which maxed out at 14:20 minutes.

But as the road then gradually went up and the first climbs of the day kicked in, the gap started to come down. Liquigas was at the head of the field and relentlessly drove things along. Everyone went smoothly up the day's first climb, the Sella Chianzutanis, a 10.65km long climb, with an average gradient of 5.4% and a maximum of 9%.

That was followed by the Passo Duron, a 4,45km long climb, with an average gradient of 9.5% and a maximum of 18%. That put the pain in riders' legs and the peloton started falling apart, as Liquigas-Doimo was also doing its best to decimate the field.

The peloton had dwindled to a favourites' group of about 25 by the time it hit the top, with Wiggins said to be about a minute behind. The group grew again on the descent, with Wiggins and Xavier Tondo (Cervelo), third overall, both getting back on, while the five remaining leaders crested the day's third climb with a lead of about three and a half minutes.

From there it was only a short dash and a brief moment for the riders to catch their breath before the climb to the summit of Monte Zoncolan. The 10.1km climb has an average gradient of 11,9%, with the maximum gradient reaching up to 22%. It was going to hurt and the rider's knew it, many of them fitting compact chain rings and lowest gears of 34x28 or even 34x29.

Up, up and away

The five in the leading group started the Zoncolan with a 3:20 gap. The favourites' group was still about 35 strong as it started the pursuit.

The climb started out gently but didn't stay that way long. The fans were not gentle either, with one reaching over the barrier and smacking Lampre rider Daniele Righi on the head.

The gap to the break fell quickly and the field started shedding riders as soon as the climb began to hurt. Le Floch was unable to stay up with the lead group and was the first to fall back.

Scarponi was the first to accelerate amongst the leaders, creating a front group, but then Basso picked up the tempo even more, and only Scarponi, Evans and Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) were able to go with him. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) did his best to chase the four escapees but lost ground and he was soon joined by Damiano Cunego (Lampre), Alexander Efimkin (AG2R) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), while Pinotti fell back from the Evans group as gradient began to really hurt the riders. Arroyo could watch the others pull away from him. Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) had dropped back earlier, but then working his way up with a controlled ride.

With 6 km still to go and heading into the 22% section, Basso picked up the tempo yet again, and although Evans went with him, Scarponi could not hold on. They soon caught and passed Turpin, the last of the escapees and were now fighting for the stage victory as well as trying to gain time

Basso tried to drop Evans on the hairpin curves, but the World Champion fought his way back every time, using his power out of the saddle, while Basso spun a seemingly lower gear sat comfortably in the saddle.

Vinokourov managed to lose his companions and was striking off for the front on his own but he was eventually passed by Cunego, who was motoring smoothly along at his own pace.

With 3.7 km to go, Basso once again tried to drop Evans and it worked this time. Evans was unable to stay with the Italian and on the 20% gradient, Basso was able to pull away. The Australian had cracked, while the Liquigas rider just kept on going, gaining time with every pedal stroke.

Arroyo was now on his own, having lost his final teammate Arnold Jeannesson. Yet the time gaps were not so great and the Spaniard knew he still had a good chance to hold on to the coveted jersey maglia rosa.

With about 2.5km to go, Evans dug deep and tried to make up some of the lost seconds on Basso. It wasn't to be, though, and he fell further behind as Basso got a cheer from the huge crowd at the summit of the climb. Three tunnels in the final kilometre provided Basso and all of the riders with a respite from the fans lining the road and literally covering the mountainside.

Basso steadily took the last turns into the football-stadium atmosphere, packed by thousands of fans, to took his first individual Giro stage win since 2006. Evans ground his way to second, 1:18 later, with Scarponi third at about 1:30. Cunego was less than two minutes down, and Vinokourov was not far behind him.

Basso won the first round and looked strong but he had knocked out any of his rivals. There is still another week of racing to go in this Giro and still other mountain finishes to climb before we know who will emerge as the final maglia rosa.

Full Results 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6:21:58 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:30 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:58 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:02:26 6 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:44 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:07 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:20 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:31 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 11 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:50 12 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:24 15 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:26 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:19 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:27 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:46 19 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:50 20 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:05:53 21 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:01 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:06:11 23 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:14 24 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:06:43 25 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:45 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:10 27 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 28 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:02 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 0:08:13 31 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:08:36 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:58 33 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:04 34 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 35 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:28 36 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 37 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:30 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:39 39 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:59 40 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:10:39 41 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:10:41 42 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:21 43 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 44 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:59 45 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:43 46 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:20 47 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:13:36 48 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:47 49 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:20 50 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:50 51 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:53 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:05 53 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:15:30 54 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 55 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 56 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:17:36 57 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:43 58 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:22:35 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 60 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 61 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 62 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 64 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 65 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 66 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 67 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 68 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 69 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 70 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 71 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone 72 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 75 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 78 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 79 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 80 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 81 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 83 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 84 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 85 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:22:46 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:22:56 87 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:05 88 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:07 89 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:09 90 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 91 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:26 92 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:56 93 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:04 94 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:30 95 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:50 96 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:54 97 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:03 98 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:11 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 100 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:25:25 101 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 102 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:25:29 103 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:25:32 104 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 105 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 106 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 107 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:25:36 108 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 109 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:25:51 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:26:10 111 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:26:12 112 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:26:15 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:26:25 115 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:32 116 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 117 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:26:44 118 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:26:59 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:05 120 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:27:10 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:23 122 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 123 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:27:30 124 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 125 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 126 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 127 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 128 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 129 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:57 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:02 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:28:25 134 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:28:28 135 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:28:44 136 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 137 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 138 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:50 139 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:56 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:28:59 141 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:06 142 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:29:07 143 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 144 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 145 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:29:09 146 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 147 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:29:28 148 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:29:50 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 150 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:30:24 151 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:38 152 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:30:46 153 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 154 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 155 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 156 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 157 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne DNF Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNS Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha

Points 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 12 6 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 8 9 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 8 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 7 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 6 13 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 15 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 3 17 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 19 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 20 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 21 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 22 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team -5 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -5 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana -5 25 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team -5 26 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step -5 27 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -5 28 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank -5 29 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia -5 30 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank -5 31 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -5 32 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini -5

Mountain 1 - Sella Chianzutan (Cat. 2) 143.6km 1 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 3 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Passo Duron (Cat. 1) 182.8km 1 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 6 3 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 4 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 3 - Sella Valcalda (Cat. 2) 202km 1 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 3 3 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - Monte Zoncolan (HC) 224km 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2

Sprint - Paularo, 178.4km 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 5 pts 2 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 4 3 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 6 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

Azzuri d'Italia 1 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio della Fuga 1 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 200 pts 2 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 199 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 199 4 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 198 5 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 197 6 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 164 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6

Combativity 1 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 pts 2 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 7 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 8 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 4 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 11 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 12 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1

Teams 1 Liquigas - Doimo 19:18:29 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 3 Rabobank 0:02:49 4 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 0:05:55 5 Quick Step 0:06:45 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:49 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:09:56 8 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:12:49 9 Cervelo TestTeam 0:14:06 10 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 0:17:04 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:21:36 12 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:21:49 13 Astana 0:23:47 14 Team Katusha 0:26:13 15 BMC Racing Team 0:34:58 16 Team HTC - Columbia 0:35:55 17 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:59 18 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:42:27 19 Garmin - Transitions 0:44:02 20 Team Milram 0:45:31 21 Footon - Servetto 0:52:05 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:57

Super Teams 1 Liquigas - Doimo 34 pts 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 20 3 BMC Racing Team 19 4 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 18 5 Lampre - Farnese Vini 17 6 Astana 16 7 Cervelo TestTeam 15 8 Team HTC - Columbia 13 9 Rabobank 13 10 Garmin - Transitions 12 11 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 12 Caisse d'Epargne 10 13 Quick Step 7 14 Team Saxo Bank 5 15 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Team Katusha 17 Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 Team Milram 19 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 20 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 21 Footon - Servetto 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 15 1 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 67:48:42 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:35 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:33 4 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:21 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:05:51 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:08 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:34 9 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:12 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:13 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:19 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:53 13 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:09 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:35 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:14:45 16 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:37 17 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:22:02 18 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:29 19 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:22:51 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:42 21 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:23:47 22 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:24:33 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:14 24 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:32:55 25 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:33:07 26 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:33 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:35:31 28 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:36:30 29 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:45 30 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:38:17 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:48 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:40:52 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:41:09 34 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:42:07 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:50:46 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:54:09 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:55:54 38 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:56:24 39 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:11 40 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 1:00:39 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:01:32 42 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:03:26 43 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 1:07:23 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 1:07:32 45 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 1:09:06 46 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana 1:09:47 47 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:11:47 48 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 1:13:30 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1:15:46 51 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1:18:00 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1:18:08 53 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:18:22 54 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:45 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1:20:44 56 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:23:11 57 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:23:33 58 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:25:09 59 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 1:27:04 60 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:27:07 61 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:28:24 62 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 1:28:42 63 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:05 64 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1:29:42 65 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:34:39 66 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:35:24 67 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:38:19 68 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:38:41 69 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:39:07 70 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 1:41:21 71 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:42:25 72 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1:44:55 73 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:45:45 74 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:46:05 75 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:47:47 76 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 1:50:13 77 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:51:23 78 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:51:31 79 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:52:16 80 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:53:38 81 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1:53:47 82 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 1:54:03 83 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:54:41 84 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:55:15 85 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:58:24 86 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 1:58:46 87 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1:59:50 88 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:00:06 89 Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:00:18 90 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 2:01:39 91 Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:02:20 92 Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:23 93 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 2:04:14 94 Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 2:04:54 95 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:06:15 96 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:19 97 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:07:28 98 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:07:34 99 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 2:08:28 100 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:08:39 101 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:08:55 102 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:18 103 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:10:59 104 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:12:18 105 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:13:12 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:16:11 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:16:41 108 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:17:45 109 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 2:17:58 110 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2:18:42 111 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 2:20:44 112 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:21:43 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:21:51 114 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2:22:47 115 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 2:23:18 116 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 2:23:40 117 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2:24:43 118 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:25:34 119 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:26:33 120 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 2:30:20 121 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:30:45 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 2:30:47 123 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2:32:04 124 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:32:11 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:33:12 126 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:33:38 127 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:34:29 128 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 2:35:20 129 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:35:36 130 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:35:57 131 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2:36:08 132 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:36:16 133 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2:37:50 134 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 2:39:17 135 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:40:00 136 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 2:40:02 137 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 2:40:23 138 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:41:23 139 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 2:41:54 140 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2:42:28 141 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 2:42:35 142 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2:45:19 143 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2:46:08 144 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2:46:32 145 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:47:04 146 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:47:56 147 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:49:05 148 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2:54:02 149 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 2:54:18 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 2:56:06 151 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:58:56 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3:00:25 153 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 3:02:15 154 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3:05:52 155 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3:06:29 156 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3:19:14 157 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3:19:32

Points classification 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 83 3 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 74 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 65 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 59 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 9 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 10 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 47 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 44 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 44 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 40 14 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 39 16 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 37 17 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 33 18 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 19 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 31 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 30 21 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 29 22 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 28 23 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 28 24 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 25 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 26 26 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 26 27 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 30 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 31 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 19 32 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 18 34 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 35 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 36 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 17 37 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 13 39 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 13 40 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 12 41 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 11 42 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 43 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 10 44 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 10 45 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 46 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 9 47 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 8 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 49 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 50 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 51 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 7 52 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 6 53 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 6 54 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 55 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 6 56 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 6 57 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 6 58 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 59 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 5 60 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 61 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 62 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 63 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 64 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 4 65 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 66 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 3 67 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 3 68 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 3 69 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 2 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 2 71 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 2 72 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 2 74 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 1 75 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 76 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions -2 77 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team -3 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -4 79 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -5 80 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox -5 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom -5 82 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank -5 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank -10 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana -12 85 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom -13 86 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank -18 87 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone -18 88 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank -18 89 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team -19 90 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox -19 91 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions -19 92 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -20 93 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team -20 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team -22 95 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia -22 96 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -23 97 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team -24 98 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom -24 99 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne -25 100 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram -25 101 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto -25 102 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto -25 103 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram -25 104 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions -25 105 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo -25 106 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini -25 107 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone -25 108 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia -25 109 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto -25 110 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox -25 111 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step -29 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia -32

Mountains classification 1 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 3 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 16 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 16 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 9 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 10 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 10 11 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 10 12 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 8 13 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 14 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 17 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 18 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 20 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 22 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 23 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 25 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 26 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 28 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 30 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 32 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 33 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 34 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 38 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 39 Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1 40 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1

Young rider classification 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 67:51:17 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:38 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:00 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:12:10 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:07 6 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:58 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:55 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:38:13 9 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:48:11 10 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:58:04 11 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 1:10:55 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1:13:11 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1:15:25 14 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:17:10 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1:24:32 16 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone 1:32:49 17 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:36:06 18 Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1:51:03 19 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1:52:40 20 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:55:49 21 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1:57:15 22 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1:59:04 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2:06:04 24 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2:08:24 25 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 2:18:09 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:19:16 27 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2:22:08 28 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:23:58 29 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:28:10 30 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 2:28:12 31 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2:31:03 32 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:33:01 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:33:41 34 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 2:37:27 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2:42:44 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:45:21 37 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:56:21 38 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2:57:50 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3:03:17 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3:03:54 41 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 3:16:39 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3:16:57

Sprint classification 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 15 pts 2 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 15 3 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 4 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 8 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 6 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 5 8 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 5 9 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 12 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 4 13 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 14 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 15 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 4 16 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 4 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 4 18 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 4 20 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 21 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 22 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 3 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 24 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 25 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 26 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 3 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 3 28 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 29 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 30 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 2 32 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 2 33 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 35 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 2 37 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 38 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1 39 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1 40 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1 41 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 44 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Azzuri d'Italia classification 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 pts 2 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 6 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 4 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 5 5 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 9 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 12 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 2 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 16 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 17 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 2 21 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 22 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 1 23 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 1 24 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1 25 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 1 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 27 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 28 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1

Premio della Fuga classification 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 476 pts 2 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 463 3 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 296 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 284 5 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 206 6 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 206 7 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 200 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 199 9 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 199 10 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 199 11 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 197 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 179 13 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 173 14 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 173 15 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 164 16 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 152 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 144 18 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 144 19 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 134 20 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 21 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 125 22 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 122 23 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 116 24 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 112 25 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 112 26 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 112 27 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 112 28 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 93 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 30 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 28 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 12 36 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 38 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 39 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 41 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 5

Combativity classification 1 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 30 pts 2 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 20 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 18 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 15 8 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 14 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 10 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 13 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 10 15 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 10 16 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 10 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 18 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 19 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 9 21 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 9 22 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 9 23 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 25 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 27 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 8 28 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 7 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 7 30 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 32 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 5 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 35 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 36 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 37 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 5 38 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 5 39 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha 4 40 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 42 Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team 4 44 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 45 Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 46 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 4 47 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 4 48 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 49 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 4 50 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 4 51 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 52 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 53 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 3 54 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 55 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 57 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 2 58 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 2 60 Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 2 61 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 2 62 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 63 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 2 64 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 2 65 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 66 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 69 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 1 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 1 71 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 1 72 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 74 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 1 75 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 76 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 1 77 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Teams classification 1 Liquigas - Doimo 202:19:46 2 Rabobank 0:11:50 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:27:07 4 Caisse d'Epargne 0:37:48 5 Team Saxo Bank 0:38:27 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:38:50 7 Team Katusha 0:44:10 8 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:54:50 9 Cervelo TestTeam 0:57:06 10 Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni 1:13:13 11 Quick Step 1:24:39 12 Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo 1:26:05 13 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1:38:07 14 Astana 2:10:26 15 Lampre - Farnese Vini 2:15:00 16 Team Milram 2:23:59 17 Team HTC - Columbia 2:57:29 18 Footon - Servetto 3:15:04 19 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3:17:53 20 BMC Racing Team 3:24:35 21 Garmin - Transitions 3:52:12 22 Colnago - CSF Inox 3:54:34