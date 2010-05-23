Basso prevails on the Zoncolan
Arroyo defends pink jersey
The real favourites for overall success at the Giro d'Italia declared their intentions and showed their real form, as the weeklong fight for the pink jersey, that will last all of the final week, began in earnest at the summit of Monte Zoncolan.
The first round went to Ivan Basso of Liquigas-Doimo, who dropped all his rivals on the steep and painful slopes of the Zoncolan. World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) was the last to crack and they finished one-two on the stage after distancing all the other contenders.
Thanks to his huge effort, Basso gained time on everyone and skyrocketed up to third overall. David Arroyo of Caisse d'Epargne fought to hang onto the maglia rosa but Basso now has him in his sights. Arroyo was on his own for much of the final climb, but hung on come in 11th, at 3:50. He kept the pink jersey, even extending his lead over Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) but Basso is now only 3:33 behind the Spaniard.
The victory crowns Basso's return after the shame of a doping suspension. "It's a great day for me, the best day since my comeback,” Basso said. "I'm really happy for what I've done. I've got to thank the team, they were really fantastic how they pulled for over 100km."
"It was hard but when you're on a climb like the Zoncolan, you don’t think about anything except fighting it with total concentration."
The Italian was the story of the day, as he doggedly ground his way up the monstrous climb, slowly dropping his rivals one by one. Asked if he can win the Giro, Basso said: "I want to enjoy this victory first and recover of the rest day, then we'll see, because there's still a lot of suffering to come."
The long and winding road
The dreaded Monte Zoncolan hosted a Giro finish for the third time in the race's history, with the peloton going up the west side for the first time, getting a taste of the 11.9% average gradient on the 10.1km of climbing.
And yet, none of the time gaps between the favourites were really all that great considering the difficulty of the climb. It really was an individual battle against gravity. There was only 3:20 behind winner Basso and eighth-placed Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), with the biggest gap the 1:19 between second and third, Evans and Scarponi.
A look at the top stage finishers sees the expected contenders gradually rising up the classification. Arroyo still has the pink jersey but the final decision on who will win the Giro is not clear. Basso is the strongest on the climbs but a number of riders could still win the Giro in Verona next Sunday and many are in good position, including Carlos Sastre of Cervelo TestTeam, who once again proved himself to a fighter. He was dropped early on the climb, but came back strongly to finish sixth on the stage, only 2:44 down on the day.
The only big overall loser was Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). He came in 104th at 25:32 and slipped down the overall standings.
A quiet start
After numerous days of racing in the rain, the weather co-operated again on Sunday, and the field set out from Mestre, near Venice in warm sunshine. Two more sprinters decided not to torture themselves in the mountains, with Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) both failing to start.
The first 70 kilometres of the stage were pretty flat, and six riders used that to get away and open a substantial lead. Ludovic Turpin (AG2R), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni), Guillaume Le Floch (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Jérome Pineau (Quick Step) and Francesco Reda (Quick Step) took off about 18km into the day, and quickly built up a lead which maxed out at 14:20 minutes.
But as the road then gradually went up and the first climbs of the day kicked in, the gap started to come down. Liquigas was at the head of the field and relentlessly drove things along. Everyone went smoothly up the day's first climb, the Sella Chianzutanis, a 10.65km long climb, with an average gradient of 5.4% and a maximum of 9%.
That was followed by the Passo Duron, a 4,45km long climb, with an average gradient of 9.5% and a maximum of 18%. That put the pain in riders' legs and the peloton started falling apart, as Liquigas-Doimo was also doing its best to decimate the field.
The peloton had dwindled to a favourites' group of about 25 by the time it hit the top, with Wiggins said to be about a minute behind. The group grew again on the descent, with Wiggins and Xavier Tondo (Cervelo), third overall, both getting back on, while the five remaining leaders crested the day's third climb with a lead of about three and a half minutes.
From there it was only a short dash and a brief moment for the riders to catch their breath before the climb to the summit of Monte Zoncolan. The 10.1km climb has an average gradient of 11,9%, with the maximum gradient reaching up to 22%. It was going to hurt and the rider's knew it, many of them fitting compact chain rings and lowest gears of 34x28 or even 34x29.
Up, up and away
The five in the leading group started the Zoncolan with a 3:20 gap. The favourites' group was still about 35 strong as it started the pursuit.
The climb started out gently but didn't stay that way long. The fans were not gentle either, with one reaching over the barrier and smacking Lampre rider Daniele Righi on the head.
The gap to the break fell quickly and the field started shedding riders as soon as the climb began to hurt. Le Floch was unable to stay up with the lead group and was the first to fall back.
Scarponi was the first to accelerate amongst the leaders, creating a front group, but then Basso picked up the tempo even more, and only Scarponi, Evans and Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) were able to go with him. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) did his best to chase the four escapees but lost ground and he was soon joined by Damiano Cunego (Lampre), Alexander Efimkin (AG2R) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), while Pinotti fell back from the Evans group as gradient began to really hurt the riders. Arroyo could watch the others pull away from him. Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) had dropped back earlier, but then working his way up with a controlled ride.
With 6 km still to go and heading into the 22% section, Basso picked up the tempo yet again, and although Evans went with him, Scarponi could not hold on. They soon caught and passed Turpin, the last of the escapees and were now fighting for the stage victory as well as trying to gain time
Basso tried to drop Evans on the hairpin curves, but the World Champion fought his way back every time, using his power out of the saddle, while Basso spun a seemingly lower gear sat comfortably in the saddle.
Vinokourov managed to lose his companions and was striking off for the front on his own but he was eventually passed by Cunego, who was motoring smoothly along at his own pace.
With 3.7 km to go, Basso once again tried to drop Evans and it worked this time. Evans was unable to stay with the Italian and on the 20% gradient, Basso was able to pull away. The Australian had cracked, while the Liquigas rider just kept on going, gaining time with every pedal stroke.
Arroyo was now on his own, having lost his final teammate Arnold Jeannesson. Yet the time gaps were not so great and the Spaniard knew he still had a good chance to hold on to the coveted jersey maglia rosa.
With about 2.5km to go, Evans dug deep and tried to make up some of the lost seconds on Basso. It wasn't to be, though, and he fell further behind as Basso got a cheer from the huge crowd at the summit of the climb. Three tunnels in the final kilometre provided Basso and all of the riders with a respite from the fans lining the road and literally covering the mountainside.
Basso steadily took the last turns into the football-stadium atmosphere, packed by thousands of fans, to took his first individual Giro stage win since 2006. Evans ground his way to second, 1:18 later, with Scarponi third at about 1:30. Cunego was less than two minutes down, and Vinokourov was not far behind him.
Basso won the first round and looked strong but he had knocked out any of his rivals. There is still another week of racing to go in this Giro and still other mountain finishes to climb before we know who will emerge as the final maglia rosa.
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6:21:58
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:30
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:58
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:26
|6
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:44
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:07
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:20
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:31
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:50
|12
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:24
|15
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:26
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:19
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:27
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:46
|19
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:50
|20
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:05:53
|21
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:01
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:11
|23
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|24
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:06:43
|25
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:10
|27
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|28
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:02
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|0:08:13
|31
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:36
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:58
|33
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:04
|34
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|35
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:28
|36
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:30
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:39
|39
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:59
|40
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:10:39
|41
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:41
|42
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:21
|43
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|44
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:59
|45
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:43
|46
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:20
|47
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:36
|48
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:47
|49
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:20
|50
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:50
|51
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:53
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:05
|53
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:15:30
|54
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|55
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:17:36
|57
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:43
|58
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:22:35
|59
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|61
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|62
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|64
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|66
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|68
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|70
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|71
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|72
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|78
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|79
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|83
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|84
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|85
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:22:46
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:22:56
|87
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:05
|88
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:07
|89
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:09
|90
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|91
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:26
|92
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:56
|93
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:04
|94
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:30
|95
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:50
|96
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:54
|97
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:03
|98
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:11
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|100
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:25:25
|101
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|102
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:25:29
|103
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:32
|104
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|105
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|107
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:25:36
|108
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|109
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:25:51
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:26:10
|111
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:12
|112
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:26:15
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|114
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:26:25
|115
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:32
|116
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|117
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:44
|118
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:59
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:05
|120
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:27:10
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:23
|122
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:27:30
|124
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|125
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|126
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|127
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|128
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|129
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:57
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:02
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:28:25
|134
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:28:28
|135
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:28:44
|136
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|137
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|138
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:50
|139
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:56
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:59
|141
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:06
|142
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:29:07
|143
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|144
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|145
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:09
|146
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|147
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:29:28
|148
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:50
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|150
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:30:24
|151
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:38
|152
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:30:46
|153
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|154
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|155
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|156
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|157
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Robert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|12
|6
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|9
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|8
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|13
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|15
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|17
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|18
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|19
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|20
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|21
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|22
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-5
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|-5
|25
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-5
|26
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|-5
|27
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-5
|28
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|-5
|29
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|-5
|30
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|-5
|31
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-5
|32
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-5
|1
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|6
|3
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|4
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|3
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|3
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|5
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|6
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|1
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|200
|pts
|2
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|199
|3
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|199
|4
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|198
|5
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|197
|6
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|164
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|1
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|pts
|2
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|7
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|8
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|11
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|12
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|19:18:29
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|3
|Rabobank
|0:02:49
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|0:05:55
|5
|Quick Step
|0:06:45
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:49
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:09:56
|8
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:12:49
|9
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:14:06
|10
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|0:17:04
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:36
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:21:49
|13
|Astana
|0:23:47
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:26:13
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:58
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:35:55
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:59
|18
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:27
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:44:02
|20
|Team Milram
|0:45:31
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|0:52:05
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:57
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|34
|pts
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|18
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|17
|6
|Astana
|16
|7
|Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|9
|Rabobank
|13
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|12
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|12
|Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|13
|Quick Step
|7
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|5
|15
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Team Milram
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|67:48:42
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:35
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:33
|4
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:21
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:51
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:08
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:34
|9
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:07:12
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:13
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:19
|12
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:53
|13
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:09
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:35
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:14:45
|16
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:37
|17
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:22:02
|18
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:29
|19
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:42
|21
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:23:47
|22
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:24:33
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|24
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:32:55
|25
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:33:07
|26
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:33
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:35:31
|28
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:30
|29
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:45
|30
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:17
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:48
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:40:52
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:41:09
|34
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:42:07
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:50:46
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:54:09
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:55:54
|38
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:56:24
|39
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:11
|40
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|1:00:39
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:01:32
|42
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:03:26
|43
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:07:23
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:07:32
|45
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|1:09:06
|46
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
|1:09:47
|47
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:11:47
|48
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:13:30
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1:15:46
|51
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:18:00
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:18:08
|53
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:18:22
|54
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:45
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1:20:44
|56
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|1:23:11
|57
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:23:33
|58
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:25:09
|59
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|1:27:04
|60
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:27:07
|61
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:28:24
|62
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|1:28:42
|63
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:05
|64
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1:29:42
|65
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:34:39
|66
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:35:24
|67
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:38:19
|68
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:38:41
|69
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:39:07
|70
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:41:21
|71
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:42:25
|72
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:44:55
|73
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:45:45
|74
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:46:05
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:47:47
|76
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|1:50:13
|77
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:51:23
|78
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:51:31
|79
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:52:16
|80
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:53:38
|81
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1:53:47
|82
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:54:03
|83
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:54:41
|84
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:55:15
|85
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:58:24
|86
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|1:58:46
|87
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:59:50
|88
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:00:06
|89
|Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:00:18
|90
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|2:01:39
|91
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:20
|92
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:23
|93
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|2:04:14
|94
|Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|2:04:54
|95
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:06:15
|96
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:19
|97
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:07:28
|98
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:07:34
|99
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|2:08:28
|100
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:08:39
|101
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:08:55
|102
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:18
|103
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:10:59
|104
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:12:18
|105
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:13:12
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:16:11
|107
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:41
|108
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:17:45
|109
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|2:17:58
|110
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2:18:42
|111
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|2:20:44
|112
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:21:43
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:21:51
|114
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:22:47
|115
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|2:23:18
|116
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|2:23:40
|117
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2:24:43
|118
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:25:34
|119
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:26:33
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|2:30:20
|121
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:30:45
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|2:30:47
|123
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2:32:04
|124
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:32:11
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:33:12
|126
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:33:38
|127
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:34:29
|128
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|2:35:20
|129
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:35:36
|130
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:35:57
|131
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2:36:08
|132
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:36:16
|133
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2:37:50
|134
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:39:17
|135
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:40:00
|136
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|2:40:02
|137
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|2:40:23
|138
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:41:23
|139
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|2:41:54
|140
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:42:28
|141
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|2:42:35
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:45:19
|143
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:46:08
|144
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2:46:32
|145
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:47:04
|146
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:47:56
|147
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:49:05
|148
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2:54:02
|149
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:54:18
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|2:56:06
|151
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:58:56
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:00:25
|153
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|3:02:15
|154
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3:05:52
|155
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3:06:29
|156
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3:19:14
|157
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3:19:32
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|83
|3
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|74
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|65
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|59
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|9
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|10
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|44
|12
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|40
|14
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|16
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|17
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|18
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|19
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|31
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|30
|21
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|22
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|23
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|28
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|25
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|26
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|26
|27
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|29
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|30
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|31
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|32
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|18
|34
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|35
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|36
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|17
|37
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|39
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|40
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|12
|41
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|11
|42
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|43
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|10
|44
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|10
|45
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|46
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|47
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|49
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|50
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|51
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|7
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|53
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|54
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|55
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|56
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|57
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|6
|58
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|59
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|60
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|61
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|62
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|63
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|64
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|65
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|66
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|67
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|68
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|3
|69
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|71
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|72
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|74
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|75
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|76
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|-2
|77
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-3
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-4
|79
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-5
|80
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|-5
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|-5
|82
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|-5
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|-10
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|-12
|85
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|-13
|86
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|-18
|87
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|-18
|88
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|-18
|89
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-19
|90
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|-19
|91
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|-19
|92
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-20
|93
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-20
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-22
|95
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|-22
|96
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-23
|97
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|-24
|98
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|-24
|99
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|-25
|100
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|-25
|101
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|-25
|102
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|-25
|103
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|-25
|104
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|-25
|105
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|-25
|106
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|-25
|107
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|-25
|108
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|-25
|109
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|-25
|110
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|-25
|111
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|-29
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|-32
|1
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|3
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|5
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|9
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|10
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|10
|11
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|10
|12
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|8
|13
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|14
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|17
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|18
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|20
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|22
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|23
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|25
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|26
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|28
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|30
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|32
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|33
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|34
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|38
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|39
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|40
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|67:51:17
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:38
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:00
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:12:10
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:07
|6
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:58
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:55
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:38:13
|9
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:48:11
|10
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:58:04
|11
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:10:55
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1:13:11
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:15:25
|14
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:17:10
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1:24:32
|16
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|1:32:49
|17
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:36:06
|18
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:51:03
|19
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:52:40
|20
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:55:49
|21
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:57:15
|22
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1:59:04
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2:06:04
|24
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2:08:24
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|2:18:09
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:19:16
|27
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2:22:08
|28
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:23:58
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:28:10
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|2:28:12
|31
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:31:03
|32
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:33:01
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:33:41
|34
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|2:37:27
|35
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:42:44
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:45:21
|37
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:56:21
|38
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:57:50
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3:03:17
|40
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3:03:54
|41
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|3:16:39
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3:16:57
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|3
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|4
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|6
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|8
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|9
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|12
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|16
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|4
|18
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4
|20
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|21
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|22
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|24
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|25
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|26
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3
|28
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|29
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|30
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|32
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|33
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|35
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|37
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|38
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|39
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|40
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1
|41
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|44
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|4
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|5
|5
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|12
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|16
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|2
|21
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|22
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|23
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|24
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|25
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|26
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|28
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|476
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|463
|3
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|296
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|284
|5
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|206
|6
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|206
|7
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|200
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|199
|9
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|199
|10
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|199
|11
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|197
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|179
|13
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|173
|14
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|15
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|164
|16
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|144
|18
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|144
|19
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|134
|20
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|21
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|125
|22
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|122
|23
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|116
|24
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|112
|25
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|112
|26
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|112
|27
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|112
|28
|Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|30
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|28
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|36
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|38
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|39
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|41
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|5
|1
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|18
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|8
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|10
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|13
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|10
|15
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|16
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|18
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|10
|19
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|9
|21
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|9
|22
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|23
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|25
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|27
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|8
|28
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|30
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|32
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|35
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|36
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|37
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|38
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|5
|39
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|40
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|42
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|44
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|45
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|46
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|47
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|4
|48
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|49
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|4
|50
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|51
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|52
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|53
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|54
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|55
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|57
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|58
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|60
|Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|61
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|2
|62
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2
|63
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|64
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|65
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|66
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|69
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|1
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|71
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|1
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|74
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1
|75
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|76
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|77
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|202:19:46
|2
|Rabobank
|0:11:50
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:27:07
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:37:48
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:27
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:38:50
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:44:10
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:54:50
|9
|Cervelo TestTeam
|0:57:06
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|1:13:13
|11
|Quick Step
|1:24:39
|12
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|1:26:05
|13
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1:38:07
|14
|Astana
|2:10:26
|15
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2:15:00
|16
|Team Milram
|2:23:59
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|2:57:29
|18
|Footon - Servetto
|3:15:04
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3:17:53
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|3:24:35
|21
|Garmin - Transitions
|3:52:12
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:54:34
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|236
|pts
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|223
|3
|Team Katusha
|183
|4
|Garmin - Transitions
|181
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|178
|6
|Team Milram
|172
|7
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|172
|8
|Quick Step
|169
|9
|Rabobank
|165
|10
|Astana
|155
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|150
|12
|Bmc Racing Team
|142
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|141
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|140
|15
|Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
|133
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|132
|17
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|105
|18
|Cervelo TestTeam
|94
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|20
|Caisse d'Epargne
|72
|21
|Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
|72
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|55
