Trending

Basso prevails on the Zoncolan

Arroyo defends pink jersey

Image 1 of 42

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) soloed to victory atop the Zoncolan and moved into 3rd on general classification.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) soloed to victory atop the Zoncolan and moved into 3rd on general classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 42

A tired Evans had no match for Basso on the climb but still came home in second place

A tired Evans had no match for Basso on the climb but still came home in second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

A vacant looking Nibali (Liquigas) crosses the line

A vacant looking Nibali (Liquigas) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

David Arroyo stays in pink with tomorrow's rest day ahead

David Arroyo stays in pink with tomorrow's rest day ahead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

David Arroyo Duran (Caisse d'Epargne) did enough

David Arroyo Duran (Caisse d'Epargne) did enough
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Follow me: Basso was cheered on by the home support

Follow me: Basso was cheered on by the home support
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Basso sprays the crowd after his first individual Giro stage win since 2006

Basso sprays the crowd after his first individual Giro stage win since 2006
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Ivan Basso crosses the line to win stage 15

Ivan Basso crosses the line to win stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Ivan Basso crosses the line to win stage 15

Ivan Basso crosses the line to win stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

Michele Scarponi crossing the line in third place

Michele Scarponi crossing the line in third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 42

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished fourth

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 42

Gilberto Simoni won here in 2007 but thanks the crowd as they welcome him home

Gilberto Simoni won here in 2007 but thanks the crowd as they welcome him home
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 42

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) couldn't follow Basso or Evans

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) couldn't follow Basso or Evans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 42

Carlo Sastre (Cervelo) crossing the line

Carlo Sastre (Cervelo) crossing the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 42

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) finishing

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) finishing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 42

Liquigas-Doimo were on the front for most of the day

Liquigas-Doimo were on the front for most of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 42

Ivan Basso on his way to victory

Ivan Basso on his way to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 42

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) dropped Evans with around 6K to go

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) dropped Evans with around 6K to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 42

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished second on the Zoncolan

Cadel Evans (BMC) finished second on the Zoncolan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 42

Basso beams as the two podium girls congratulate him

Basso beams as the two podium girls congratulate him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

Basso and Evans dropped Scarponi but it was Basso who won the day

Basso and Evans dropped Scarponi but it was Basso who won the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 42

Ivan Basso salutes the crowd

Ivan Basso salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 42

Arroyo celebrates keeping his lead

Arroyo celebrates keeping his lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 42

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) lost nearly ten minutes

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) lost nearly ten minutes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 42

I could get used to this: Arroyo pulled on his second pink jersey

I could get used to this: Arroyo pulled on his second pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 42

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) remains atop the young rider classificaton, extending his lead over Liquigas-Doimo's Robert Kiserlovski.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) remains atop the young rider classificaton, extending his lead over Liquigas-Doimo's Robert Kiserlovski.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) rounds a switchback on the Monte Zoncolan.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) rounds a switchback on the Monte Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 42

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 6th on the difficult 15th stage.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 6th on the difficult 15th stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 42

Points leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gives it his all on the Zoncolan.

Points leader Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gives it his all on the Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 42

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) en route to a 4th place finish for stage 15.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) en route to a 4th place finish for stage 15.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 42

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) could not keep pace with Basso and fights to limit the time gap.

World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) could not keep pace with Basso and fights to limit the time gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 42

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) is alone in first near the Zoncolan summit finish.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) is alone in first near the Zoncolan summit finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 42

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) crosses the finish line first atop the Monte Zoncolan.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Doimo) crosses the finish line first atop the Monte Zoncolan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 42

The huge crowds at the sumimt of Monte Zoncolan

The huge crowds at the sumimt of Monte Zoncolan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

It was like a stadium up there

It was like a stadium up there
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 42

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) reaches the finish

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) reaches the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 42

Cadel Evans (BMC) fought to limit his losses ot Basso

Cadel Evans (BMC) fought to limit his losses ot Basso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 42

Cadel Evans (BMC) was strong in the final part of the climb

Cadel Evans (BMC) was strong in the final part of the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 42

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) takes corner on the Zoncolan

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) takes corner on the Zoncolan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 42

Basso out paces even the tifosi on the Zoncolan

Basso out paces even the tifosi on the Zoncolan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 42

Race leader David Arroyo and his Caisse d'Epargen team set tempo on stage 15.

Race leader David Arroyo and his Caisse d'Epargen team set tempo on stage 15.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 42

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The real favourites for overall success at the Giro d'Italia declared their intentions and showed their real form, as the weeklong fight for the pink jersey, that will last all of the final week, began in earnest at the summit of Monte Zoncolan.

The first round went to Ivan Basso of Liquigas-Doimo, who dropped all his rivals on the steep and painful slopes of the Zoncolan. World champion Cadel Evans (BMC) was the last to crack and they finished one-two on the stage after distancing all the other contenders.

Thanks to his huge effort, Basso gained time on everyone and skyrocketed up to third overall. David Arroyo of Caisse d'Epargne fought to hang onto the maglia rosa but Basso now has him in his sights. Arroyo was on his own for much of the final climb, but hung on come in 11th, at 3:50. He kept the pink jersey, even extending his lead over Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) but Basso is now only 3:33 behind the Spaniard.

The victory crowns Basso's return after the shame of a doping suspension. "It's a great day for me, the best day since my comeback,” Basso said. "I'm really happy for what I've done. I've got to thank the team, they were really fantastic how they pulled for over 100km."

"It was hard but when you're on a climb like the Zoncolan, you don’t think about anything except fighting it with total concentration."

The Italian was the story of the day, as he doggedly ground his way up the monstrous climb, slowly dropping his rivals one by one. Asked if he can win the Giro, Basso said: "I want to enjoy this victory first and recover of the rest day, then we'll see, because there's still a lot of suffering to come."

The long and winding road

The dreaded Monte Zoncolan hosted a Giro finish for the third time in the race's history, with the peloton going up the west side for the first time, getting a taste of the 11.9% average gradient on the 10.1km of climbing.

And yet, none of the time gaps between the favourites were really all that great considering the difficulty of the climb.  It really was an individual battle against gravity. There was only 3:20 behind winner Basso and eighth-placed Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), with the biggest gap the 1:19 between second and third, Evans and Scarponi.

A look at the top stage finishers sees the expected contenders gradually rising up the classification. Arroyo still has the pink jersey but the final decision on who will win the Giro is not clear. Basso is the strongest on the climbs but a number of riders could still win the Giro in Verona next Sunday and many are in good position, including Carlos Sastre of Cervelo TestTeam, who once again proved himself to a fighter. He was dropped early on the climb, but came back strongly to finish sixth on the stage, only 2:44 down on the day.

The only big overall loser was Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). He came in 104th at 25:32 and slipped down the overall standings.

A quiet start

After numerous days of racing in the rain, the weather co-operated again on Sunday, and the field set out from Mestre, near Venice in warm sunshine. Two more sprinters decided not to torture themselves in the mountains, with Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) both failing to start.

The first 70 kilometres of the stage were pretty flat, and six riders used that to get away and open a substantial lead. Ludovic Turpin (AG2R), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni), Guillaume Le Floch (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Jérome Pineau (Quick Step) and Francesco Reda (Quick Step) took off about 18km into the day, and quickly built up a lead which maxed out at 14:20 minutes.

But as the road then gradually went up and the first climbs of the day kicked in, the gap started to come down. Liquigas was at the head of the field and relentlessly drove things along. Everyone went smoothly up the day's first climb, the Sella Chianzutanis, a 10.65km long climb, with an average gradient of 5.4% and a maximum of 9%.

That was followed by the Passo Duron, a 4,45km long climb, with an average gradient of 9.5% and a maximum of 18%. That put the pain in riders' legs and the peloton started falling apart, as Liquigas-Doimo was also doing its best to decimate the field.

The peloton had dwindled to a favourites' group of about 25 by the time it hit the top, with Wiggins said to be about a minute behind. The group grew again on the descent, with Wiggins and Xavier Tondo (Cervelo), third overall, both getting back on, while the five remaining leaders crested the day's third climb with a lead of about three and a half minutes.

From there it was only a short dash and a brief moment for the riders to catch their breath before the climb to the summit of Monte Zoncolan. The 10.1km climb has an average gradient of 11,9%, with the maximum gradient reaching up to 22%. It was going to hurt and the rider's knew it, many of them fitting compact chain rings and lowest gears of 34x28 or even 34x29.

Up, up and away

The five in the leading group started the Zoncolan with a 3:20 gap. The favourites' group was still about 35 strong as it started the pursuit.

The climb started out gently but didn't stay that way long. The fans were not gentle either, with one reaching over the barrier and smacking Lampre rider Daniele Righi on the head.

The gap to the break fell quickly and the field started shedding riders as soon as the climb began to hurt. Le Floch was unable to stay up with the lead group and was the first to fall back.

Scarponi was the first to accelerate amongst the leaders, creating a front group, but then Basso picked up the tempo even more, and only Scarponi, Evans and Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) were able to go with him. Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) did his best to chase the four escapees but lost ground and he was soon joined by Damiano Cunego (Lampre), Alexander Efimkin (AG2R) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), while Pinotti fell back from the Evans group as gradient began to really hurt the riders. Arroyo could watch the others pull away from him. Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) had dropped back earlier, but then working his way up with a controlled ride.

With 6 km still to go and heading into the 22% section, Basso picked up the tempo yet again, and although Evans went with him, Scarponi could not hold on. They soon caught and passed Turpin, the last of the escapees and were now fighting for the stage victory as well as trying to gain time

Basso tried to drop Evans on the hairpin curves, but the World Champion fought his way back every time, using his power out of the saddle, while Basso spun a seemingly lower gear sat comfortably in the saddle.

Vinokourov managed to lose his companions and was striking off for the front on his own but he was eventually passed by Cunego, who was motoring smoothly along at his own pace.

With 3.7 km to go, Basso once again tried to drop Evans and it worked this time. Evans was unable to stay with the Italian and on the 20% gradient, Basso was able to pull away. The Australian had cracked, while the Liquigas rider just kept on going, gaining time with every pedal stroke.

Arroyo was now on his own, having lost his final teammate Arnold Jeannesson. Yet the time gaps were not so great and the Spaniard knew he still had a good chance to hold on to the coveted jersey maglia rosa.

With about 2.5km to go, Evans dug deep and tried to make up some of the lost seconds on Basso. It wasn't to be, though, and he fell further behind as Basso got a cheer from the huge crowd at the summit of the climb. Three tunnels in the final kilometre provided Basso and all of the riders with a respite from the fans lining the road and literally covering the mountainside.

Basso steadily took the last turns into the football-stadium atmosphere, packed by thousands of fans, to took his first individual Giro stage win since 2006. Evans ground his way to second, 1:18 later, with Scarponi third at about 1:30. Cunego was less than two minutes down, and Vinokourov was not far behind him.

Basso won the first round and looked strong but he had knocked out any of his rivals. There is still another week of racing to go in this Giro and still other mountain finishes to climb before we know who will emerge as the final maglia rosa.

Full Results
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6:21:58
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:30
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:58
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:02:26
6Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:02:44
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:07
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:20
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:03:31
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:50
12Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:04:24
15Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:26
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:19
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:05:27
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:05:46
19Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:50
20Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:05:53
21Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:01
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:06:11
23Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:14
24Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:06:43
25Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:45
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:10
27Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
28Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:02
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
30Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step0:08:13
31Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:36
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:08:58
33Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:09:04
34Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
35Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:09:28
36Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
37Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:09:30
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:39
39Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:59
40Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:10:39
41Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:10:41
42Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:21
43Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
44Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:59
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:12:43
46Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:20
47Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:13:36
48Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:13:47
49Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:14:20
50Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:50
51Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:14:53
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:05
53Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:15:30
54David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
55Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
56Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:17:36
57Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:17:43
58Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:22:35
59Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
60Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
61Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
62Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
63Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
64Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
65Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
66Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
67Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
68Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
69Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
70Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
71Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone
72Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
73Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
75Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha
77Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
78Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
79David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
80Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
81Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
83William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
84Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
85Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:22:46
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:22:56
87Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:05
88Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:07
89Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:09
90Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
91Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:23:26
92Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:56
93Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team0:24:04
94Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:30
95Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:50
96Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:54
97Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:03
98Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:11
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
100Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:25:25
101Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
102Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:25:29
103Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:25:32
104Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
105Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
106Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
107Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:25:36
108Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
109Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:25:51
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:26:10
111Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:26:12
112Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:26:15
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:26:25
115Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:32
116Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
117Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:44
118Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:26:59
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:05
120Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:27:10
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:27:23
122Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
123Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:27:30
124Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
125Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
126Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
127Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
128Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
129Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:57
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:02
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
133Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:28:25
134Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:28:28
135Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:28:44
136Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
137Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
138Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:50
139Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:56
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:28:59
141Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:29:06
142Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:29:07
143Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
144Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
145Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:09
146Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
147Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:29:28
148Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:29:50
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
150Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:30:24
151Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:30:38
152Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:30:46
153Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
154Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
155Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
156Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
157Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
DNFGiampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNSRobert McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha

Points
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo25pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana12
6Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia8
9Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step8
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions7
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step6
13David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
15Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank3
17Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
19Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
20Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
21Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
22Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team-5
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-5
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana-5
25Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team-5
26Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step-5
27Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-5
28Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank-5
29Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia-5
30Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank-5
31Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-5
32Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini-5

Mountain 1 - Sella Chianzutan (Cat. 2) 143.6km
1Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Passo Duron (Cat. 1) 182.8km
1Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step6
3Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
4Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 3 - Sella Valcalda (Cat. 2) 202km
1Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step3
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 4 - Monte Zoncolan (HC) 224km
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo15pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2

Sprint - Paularo, 178.4km
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step5pts
2Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step4
3Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
5Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
6Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

Azzuri d'Italia
1Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio della Fuga
1Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne200pts
2Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale199
3Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli199
4Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step198
5Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom197
6Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step164
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6

Combativity
1Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13pts
2Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
6Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
7Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
8Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step4
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
11Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
12Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams
1Liquigas - Doimo19:18:29
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:16
3Rabobank0:02:49
4Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:05:55
5Quick Step0:06:45
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:49
7Caisse d'Epargne0:09:56
8Lampre - Farnese Vini0:12:49
9Cervelo TestTeam0:14:06
10Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo0:17:04
11Team Saxo Bank0:21:36
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:21:49
13Astana0:23:47
14Team Katusha0:26:13
15BMC Racing Team0:34:58
16Team HTC - Columbia0:35:55
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:41:59
18Sky Professional Cycling Team0:42:27
19Garmin - Transitions0:44:02
20Team Milram0:45:31
21Footon - Servetto0:52:05
22Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:57

Super Teams
1Liquigas - Doimo34pts
2Ag2R La Mondiale20
3BMC Racing Team19
4Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni18
5Lampre - Farnese Vini17
6Astana16
7Cervelo TestTeam15
8Team HTC - Columbia13
9Rabobank13
10Garmin - Transitions12
11Omega Pharma - Lotto11
12Caisse d'Epargne10
13Quick Step7
14Team Saxo Bank5
15Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Team Katusha
17Sky Professional Cycling Team
18Team Milram
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
20Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo
21Footon - Servetto
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 15
1David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne67:48:42
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:35
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:33
4Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:04:21
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:43
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:05:51
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:08
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:34
9Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:12
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:13
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:19
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:53
13Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:09
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:14:35
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:14:45
16Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:37
17Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:22:02
18John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:29
19Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:22:51
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:42
21Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:23:47
22Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:24:33
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:14
24Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:32:55
25Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:33:07
26Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:33
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:35:31
28Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:30
29Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:45
30Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:38:17
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:40:48
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:40:52
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:41:09
34Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:42:07
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:50:46
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:54:09
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:55:54
38Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:56:24
39Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:11
40Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step1:00:39
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:01:32
42Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:03:26
43Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha1:07:23
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha1:07:32
45Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step1:09:06
46Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana1:09:47
47Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:11:47
48Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne1:13:30
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1:15:46
51Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1:18:00
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1:18:08
53Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:18:22
54Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:19:45
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1:20:44
56Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:23:11
57Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:23:33
58Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:25:09
59Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank1:27:04
60Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:27:07
61Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:28:24
62Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli1:28:42
63Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:05
64Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto1:29:42
65Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:34:39
66Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:35:24
67Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:38:19
68Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:38:41
69David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:39:07
70Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team1:41:21
71Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:42:25
72Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1:44:55
73Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:45:45
74Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:46:05
75William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:47:47
76Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram1:50:13
77Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:51:23
78Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:51:31
79Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:52:16
80Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:53:38
81Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1:53:47
82Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha1:54:03
83Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:54:41
84Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:55:15
85Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:58:24
86Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli1:58:46
87Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1:59:50
88Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha2:00:06
89Tiziano dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:00:18
90Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana2:01:39
91Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:02:20
92Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:23
93Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram2:04:14
94Inigo Cuesta Lopez (Spa) Cervelo Test Team2:04:54
95David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:06:15
96Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:19
97Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:07:28
98Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:07:34
99Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana2:08:28
100Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:08:39
101Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:08:55
102Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:18
103Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:10:59
104Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:12:18
105Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:13:12
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:16:11
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:16:41
108Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:17:45
109Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step2:17:58
110Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2:18:42
111Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank2:20:44
112Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:21:43
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:21:51
114Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:22:47
115Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step2:23:18
116Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram2:23:40
117Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto2:24:43
118Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:25:34
119Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:26:33
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions2:30:20
121Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:30:45
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank2:30:47
123Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2:32:04
124Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:32:11
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:33:12
126Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:33:38
127Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:34:29
128Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team2:35:20
129Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:35:36
130Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:35:57
131Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2:36:08
132Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:36:16
133Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram2:37:50
134Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia2:39:17
135Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:40:00
136Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:40:02
137Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions2:40:23
138Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:41:23
139Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step2:41:54
140Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2:42:28
141Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions2:42:35
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2:45:19
143Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2:46:08
144Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2:46:32
145Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:47:04
146Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:47:56
147Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:49:05
148Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2:54:02
149Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia2:54:18
150Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank2:56:06
151Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:58:56
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:00:25
153Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team3:02:15
154Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3:05:52
155Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions3:06:29
156Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto3:19:14
157Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3:19:32

Points classification
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team86pts
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana83
3Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step74
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha65
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo64
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini59
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli52
9Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team50
10Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram47
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team44
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia44
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone40
14Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha39
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo39
16Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank37
17Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank33
18Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto31
19Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram31
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step30
21David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne29
22Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli28
23Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team28
24John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
25Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team26
26Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne26
27William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom22
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team22
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom21
30Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
31Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale19
32Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia19
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank18
34Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto18
35Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18
36Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne17
37Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank13
39Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank13
40Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox12
41Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia11
42Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
43Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step10
44Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto10
45Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
46Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank9
47Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne8
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini8
49Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
50Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha7
51Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step7
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo6
53Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha6
54Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
55Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team6
56Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step6
57Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto6
58Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
59Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli5
60Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
61Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
62Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
63Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
64Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale4
65Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha4
66Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne3
67Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne3
68Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne3
69Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha2
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team2
71Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions2
72Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia2
74Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone1
75Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
76Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions-2
77Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team-3
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-4
79Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-5
80Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox-5
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom-5
82Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-5
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank-10
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana-12
85Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom-13
86Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank-18
87Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone-18
88Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-18
89Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team-19
90Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox-19
91Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions-19
92Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-20
93Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team-20
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team-22
95Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia-22
96Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-23
97Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team-24
98Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom-24
99Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne-25
100Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram-25
101Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-25
102Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto-25
103Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram-25
104Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions-25
105Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo-25
106Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini-25
107Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-25
108Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia-25
109Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto-25
110Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox-25
111Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step-29
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia-32

Mountains classification
1Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto29pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo25
3Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team16
5Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli16
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
8Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank15
9Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
10Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step10
11Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox10
12Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana8
13Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
14Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
17Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha5
18Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
20Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
22Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
23Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
25Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
26Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
28John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
30Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
32Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
33Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
34David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
38Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
39Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1
40Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1

Young rider classification
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank67:51:17
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:38
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:12:00
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:12:10
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:07
6Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:58
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:55
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:38:13
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:48:11
10Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:58:04
11Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne1:10:55
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1:13:11
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1:15:25
14Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:17:10
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1:24:32
16Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Acqua & Sapone1:32:49
17Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:36:06
18Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:51:03
19Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1:52:40
20Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:55:49
21Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1:57:15
22Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana1:59:04
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2:06:04
24Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2:08:24
25Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank2:18:09
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:19:16
27Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto2:22:08
28Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:23:58
29Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:28:10
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank2:28:12
31Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:31:03
32Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:33:01
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:33:41
34Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team2:37:27
35Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2:42:44
36Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:45:21
37Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:56:21
38Damien Gaudin (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:57:50
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3:03:17
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions3:03:54
41Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto3:16:39
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3:16:57

Sprint classification
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step15pts
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank15
3Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank8
4Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank8
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
6Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step5
8Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli5
9Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
12Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha4
13Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
14Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
15Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team4
16Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step4
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto4
18Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4
20Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
21Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
22Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli3
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
24Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
25Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
26Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale3
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom3
28Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank3
29Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3
30Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne2
32Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne2
33Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
35Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia2
37Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
38Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1
39Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1
40Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto1
41Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
43Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
44Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1

Azzuri d'Italia classification
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7pts
2Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha6
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
4Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step5
5Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
8Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha4
9Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
12Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli2
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
16Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
17Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank2
21Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
22Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana1
23Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team1
24Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto1
25Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram1
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
28Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1

Premio della Fuga classification
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step476pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank463
3Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank296
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto284
5Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale206
6Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto206
7Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne200
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step199
9Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli199
10Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale199
11Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom197
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox179
13Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team173
14Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha173
15Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step164
16Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale152
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom144
18Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step144
19Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne134
20Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto128
21Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox125
22Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha122
23Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli116
24Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team112
25Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto112
26William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom112
27Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne112
28Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank93
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
30Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana28
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo24
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini23
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia12
36Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone12
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
38Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
39David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
40Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team5
41Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram5

Combativity classification
1Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step30pts
2Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto26
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli20
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana18
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank15
8Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
10Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
13Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha10
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step10
15Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank10
16Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team10
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
18Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
19Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini9
21Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team9
22Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram9
23Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8
25Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom8
27Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank8
28Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini7
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox7
30Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
32Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team5
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
35Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
36Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
37Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale5
38Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox5
39Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Team Katusha4
40Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
42Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team4
44Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
45Andre Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
46Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step4
47Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto4
48Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
49Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne4
50Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions4
51David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
52Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne3
54Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
55Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
57Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale2
58John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne2
60Andrei Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne2
61Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox2
62Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
63Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step2
64Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia2
65Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
66Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
69Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step1
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team1
71Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto1
72William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
73Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
74Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1
75Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
76Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia1
77Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Liquigas - Doimo202:19:46
2Rabobank0:11:50
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:27:07
4Caisse d'Epargne0:37:48
5Team Saxo Bank0:38:27
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:38:50
7Team Katusha0:44:10
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:54:50
9Cervelo TestTeam0:57:06
10Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni1:13:13
11Quick Step1:24:39
12Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo1:26:05
13Bbox Bouygues Telecom1:38:07
14Astana2:10:26
15Lampre - Farnese Vini2:15:00
16Team Milram2:23:59
17Team HTC - Columbia2:57:29
18Footon - Servetto3:15:04
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3:17:53
20BMC Racing Team3:24:35
21Garmin - Transitions3:52:12
22Colnago - CSF Inox3:54:34

Super Teams classification
1Liquigas - Doimo236pts
2Team HTC - Columbia223
3Team Katusha183
4Garmin - Transitions181
5Sky Professional Cycling Team178
6Team Milram172
7Lampre - Farnese Vini172
8Quick Step169
9Rabobank165
10Astana155
11Team Saxo Bank150
12Bmc Racing Team142
13Omega Pharma - Lotto141
14Ag2R La Mondiale140
15Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni133
16Colnago - CSF Inox132
17Bbox Bouygues Telecom105
18Cervelo TestTeam94
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne80
20Caisse d'Epargne72
21Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo72
22Footon - Servetto55

Latest on Cyclingnews