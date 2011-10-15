Zaugg solos to win in Lombardia
Swiss rider holds off favorites after escaping on Salita di Ello
Oliver Zaugg had never won the Giro di Lombardia before Saturday. Or indeed any Classic. Or for that matter a professional race of any description. The Swiss rider won't enjoy the comparison, but the 30-year-old Leopard-Trek rider's victory in Lecco on Saturday was a Lombardy upset in the Raimondas Rumsas or Vladislav Bobrik league.
Related Articles
On a course that lived up to the pre-race hype in beauty but perhaps not difficulty, Zaugg romped clear alone with a powerful attack on the Villa Vergano climb, 10 kilometres from the finish line in Lecco. Best of the rest was Garmin-Cervélo's Daniel Martin, whose sprint to pip Joaquin Rodriguez to second place underlined the Irishman's affinity for Lombardy and hilly one-day races in general. Zaugg's final winning margin was 15 seconds.
Martin could have few complaints. Zaugg's triumph came, as the French say, à la pédale. He proved the strongest rider in the crucial final kilometre of the Villa Vergano ascent, the so-called Muro dell'Alpino, and was faultless on the descent into Lecco. It was on the Muro dell'Alpino that many expected Philippe Gilbert to ride away to his third consecutive Lombardy title. But the world's number one rider seemed laboured, losing 20 seconds in less than a kilometre as the gradient reared up to 15 percent and dropping out of contention.
Ahead of Gilbert, a group comprising Przemyslaw Niemec, Domenico Pozzovivo, Ivan Basso, Martin and Rodriguez had also conceded too much time to trouble Zaugg on the run-in. Giovanni Visconti outsprinted Gilbert for seventh place but, if anything, was the more frustrated of the pair. "It's another opportunity thrown away," the Italian champion, riding his last race for Farnese Vini, cursed. "I didn't believe in myself and consequently took the Villa Vergano climb too far back. I chucked it away."
Most pundits argued that Vincenzo Nibali had also sabotaged his own chances. The Sicilian pandered to the calls for a rousing finale to a miserable season for Italian riders with an attack as exciting as it was unwise. The Liquigas captain had jumped at the foot of the Ghisallo, 55km from the finish, and soon built an advantage of nearly two minutes. Behind, though, Team Sky hit the front of a still sizeable peloton and reeled him in on the 16 kilometres of flat road before the start of the Villa Vergano climb. Sky's attempts to seize first place in the UCI World Tour team rankings from Gilbert's Omega-Pharma, alas, turned out to be in vain.
Nibali claimed that he was caught because of the restyled course, or at least hinted there was too much time for recovery between its three major obstacles - the Valcava, the Colma di Sormano and the Ghisallo. "It would have been different on last year's course," he said. He had a point but not an excuse. Like his old mountain domestique Zaugg, he had done his recces and liked what he had seen; unlike Zaugg, he had inexplicably decided that a single rider could escape on a route which alternated long climbs, long descents and long flat sections. Either that or he’d been terrified of what Gilbert might do on the Villa Vergano.
At least Nibali had tried. And finished - more than could be said of 150 riders who started in Milan. The five of HTC-Highroad's already threadbare sextet who had abandoned before the Colma di Sormano will have had their reasons, no doubt including fatigue. Maybe Lombardy should take place in September after all, as it will next year. But then there will be no HTC-Highroad in the peloton - and frankly a team of their record and stature owed itself a rather better send-off.
How it happened
After an eleven o'clock start in Milan, a six-man break had enlivened the early stages of a race billed as one of the toughest Tours of Lombardy in recent years. Claudio Corioni, Johan Van Summeren, Andrea Pasqualon, Yukiya Arashiro, Mikel Astarloza and Omar Bertazzo saw their advantage rise to over eight minutes before the feared Valcava climb, plummet to under two at the summit, then rise again to over six by kilometre 108. By this point, though, Liquigas and Nibali's intentions were already clear: under their impulse, the gap was down to less than two minutes again at the foot of the Colma di Sormano climb, with just over 100 kilometres remaining. It had evaporated altogether by the time Gilbert tried a few tentative accelerations at the end of the Colma’s descent.
These early skirmishes were Nibali's cue: he attacked as the leaders took drinks and a breather in Bellagio, and for a moment Gilbert, Jakob Fuglsang, Luca Paolini and Mauro Santambrogio were able to follow. Nibali then surged again. His suicide mission up the Ghisallo had begun. Gilbert, Fuglsang and the rest were happy to let him go, and the tifosi to revel in an illusion which lasted all of 30 kilometres.
The team Sky duo of Michael Rogers and Steve Cummings now assured the chase, handing over to Thomas Löfkvist as Nibali was caught before the first ramps of the Villa Vergano. Martin now looked strong on Löfkvist's wheel, as did Basso, but the speed nudged 30kph; all bets and attacks were off until the Muro dell'Alpino. Here Zaugg applied his coup de grâce. And what a coup - and surprise - it turned out to be.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard - Trek
|6:20:02
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:08
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:16
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|Carlos A. Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|11
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:27
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox - TMC
|0:01:11
|23
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:15
|28
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard - Trek
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|33
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:39
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:30
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:06:44
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard - Trek
|0:07:14
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
|41
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC - Highroad
|0:11:20
|44
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:04
|46
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:31
|47
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|50
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard - Trek
|52
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|55
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|56
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|57
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|59
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:15:34
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|61
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin - Cervelo
|63
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
|DNF
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Luca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy