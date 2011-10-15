Trending

Zaugg solos to win in Lombardia

Swiss rider holds off favorites after escaping on Salita di Ello

Image 1 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 50

Ivan Basso and Samuel Sanchez chat

Ivan Basso and Samuel Sanchez chat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) celebrates his Giro di Lombardia win

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) celebrates his Giro di Lombardia win
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 50

Podium kisses for Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek)

Podium kisses for Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) holds up his trophy

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) holds up his trophy
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 8 of 50

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line as top Italian

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line as top Italian
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Luca Paolini (Katusha) crosses the line

Luca Paolini (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) powers away

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) powers away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) pushes toward the finish

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) pushes toward the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes the Giro di Lombardia

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes the Giro di Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) in a long break

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) in a long break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) gets some encouragement

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) gets some encouragement
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) drives the pace

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) drives the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) finishes in Lombardia

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) finishes in Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium)

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago CSF Inox) and Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone)

Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago CSF Inox) and Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

The peloton departs Milan

The peloton departs Milan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

All lined up for the start in Milan

All lined up for the start in Milan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) shakes hands with Paolo Bettini

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) shakes hands with Paolo Bettini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) talks to Ernesto Colnago

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) talks to Ernesto Colnago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Ernesto Colnago

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Ernesto Colnago
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)

Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins in Lecco

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins in Lecco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

2011 Giro di Lombardia Podium: Daniel Martin (Garmin), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard -Trek), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

2011 Giro di Lombardia Podium: Daniel Martin (Garmin), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard -Trek), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins in Lombardia

Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins in Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale) on a climb

Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale) on a climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar)

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank Sungard)

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas Cannondale)

Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Pablo Llastras (Movistar)

Pablo Llastras (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Michael Rogers (Sky)

Michael Rogers (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oliver Zaugg had never won the Giro di Lombardia before Saturday. Or indeed any Classic. Or for that matter a professional race of any description. The Swiss rider won't enjoy the comparison, but the 30-year-old Leopard-Trek rider's victory in Lecco on Saturday was a Lombardy upset in the Raimondas Rumsas or Vladislav Bobrik league.

On a course that lived up to the pre-race hype in beauty but perhaps not difficulty, Zaugg romped clear alone with a powerful attack on the Villa Vergano climb, 10 kilometres from the finish line in Lecco. Best of the rest was Garmin-Cervélo's Daniel Martin, whose sprint to pip Joaquin Rodriguez to second place underlined the Irishman's affinity for Lombardy and hilly one-day races in general. Zaugg's final winning margin was 15 seconds.

Martin could have few complaints. Zaugg's triumph came, as the French say, à la pédale. He proved the strongest rider in the crucial final kilometre of the Villa Vergano ascent, the so-called Muro dell'Alpino, and was faultless on the descent into Lecco. It was on the Muro dell'Alpino that many expected Philippe Gilbert to ride away to his third consecutive Lombardy title. But the world's number one rider seemed laboured, losing 20 seconds in less than a kilometre as the gradient reared up to 15 percent and dropping out of contention.

Ahead of Gilbert, a group comprising Przemyslaw Niemec, Domenico Pozzovivo, Ivan Basso, Martin and Rodriguez had also conceded too much time to trouble Zaugg on the run-in. Giovanni Visconti outsprinted Gilbert for seventh place but, if anything, was the more frustrated of the pair. "It's another opportunity thrown away," the Italian champion, riding his last race for Farnese Vini, cursed. "I didn't believe in myself and consequently took the Villa Vergano climb too far back. I chucked it away."

Most pundits argued that Vincenzo Nibali had also sabotaged his own chances. The Sicilian pandered to the calls for a rousing finale to a miserable season for Italian riders with an attack as exciting as it was unwise. The Liquigas captain had jumped at the foot of the Ghisallo, 55km from the finish, and soon built an advantage of nearly two minutes. Behind, though, Team Sky hit the front of a still sizeable peloton and reeled him in on the 16 kilometres of flat road before the start of the Villa Vergano climb. Sky's attempts to seize first place in the UCI World Tour team rankings from Gilbert's Omega-Pharma, alas, turned out to be in vain.

Nibali claimed that he was caught because of the restyled course, or at least hinted there was too much time for recovery between its three major obstacles - the Valcava, the Colma di Sormano and the Ghisallo. "It would have been different on last year's course," he said. He had a point but not an excuse. Like his old mountain domestique Zaugg, he had done his recces and liked what he had seen; unlike Zaugg, he had inexplicably decided that a single rider could escape on a route which alternated long climbs, long descents and long flat sections. Either that or he’d been terrified of what Gilbert might do on the Villa Vergano.

At least Nibali had tried. And finished - more than could be said of 150 riders who started in Milan. The five of HTC-Highroad's already threadbare sextet who had abandoned before the Colma di Sormano will have had their reasons, no doubt including fatigue. Maybe Lombardy should take place in September after all, as it will next year. But then there will be no HTC-Highroad in the peloton - and frankly a team of their record and stature owed itself a rather better send-off.

How it happened

After an eleven o'clock start in Milan, a six-man break had enlivened the early stages of a race billed as one of the toughest Tours of Lombardy in recent years. Claudio Corioni, Johan Van Summeren, Andrea Pasqualon, Yukiya Arashiro, Mikel Astarloza and Omar Bertazzo saw their advantage rise to over eight minutes before the feared Valcava climb, plummet to under two at the summit, then rise again to over six by kilometre 108. By this point, though, Liquigas and Nibali's intentions were already clear: under their impulse, the gap was down to less than two minutes again at the foot of the Colma di Sormano climb, with just over 100 kilometres remaining. It had evaporated altogether by the time Gilbert tried a few tentative accelerations at the end of the Colma’s descent.

These early skirmishes were Nibali's cue: he attacked as the leaders took drinks and a breather in Bellagio, and for a moment Gilbert, Jakob Fuglsang, Luca Paolini and Mauro Santambrogio were able to follow. Nibali then surged again. His suicide mission up the Ghisallo had begun. Gilbert, Fuglsang and the rest were happy to let him go, and the tifosi to revel in an illusion which lasted all of 30 kilometres.

The team Sky duo of Michael Rogers and Steve Cummings now assured the chase, handing over to Thomas Löfkvist as Nibali was caught before the first ramps of the Villa Vergano. Martin now looked strong on Löfkvist's wheel, as did Basso, but the speed nudged 30kph; all bets and attacks were off until the Muro dell'Alpino. Here Zaugg applied his coup de grâce. And what a coup - and surprise - it turned out to be.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard - Trek6:20:02
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:08
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
4Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
5Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:16
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
9Carlos A. Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
10Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
11Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:27
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
15Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Nicholas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
18Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
20Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox - TMC0:01:11
23Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:15
28Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard - Trek
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
33Chris Sorensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin - Cervelo0:02:39
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:30
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:44
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard - Trek0:07:14
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas - Cannondale
41Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Steven Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) HTC - Highroad0:11:20
44Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:12:04
46Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:31
47Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
48Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
49Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard - Trek
52Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
54Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
55Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
56Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin - Cervelo
57Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas - Cannondale0:15:34
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
61Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin - Cervelo
63Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFRafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
DNFClaudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFAlessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFrancesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFLuca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFOmar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFAlessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFAlessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFGiairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFLuca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I
DNFAlessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAngelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAlberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavid Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFArnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
DNFLuca Mirenda G. (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFAlessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFDiego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFDavid Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNFDavid De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
DNFXavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
DNFMartin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
DNFPeter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
DNFArkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFLeonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMarco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRuben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAndrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFFrancesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFDmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
DNFYevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFFrancesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFKevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFAndré Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFDario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFMatthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Radioshack
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Radioshack
DNFTiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
DNFNelson Oliveira (Por) Team Radioshack
DNFHaimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRuslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

 

