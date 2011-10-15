Image 1 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 50 Ivan Basso and Samuel Sanchez chat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins the Giro di Lombardia (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) celebrates his Giro di Lombardia win (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 50 Podium kisses for Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) holds up his trophy (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 50 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line as top Italian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Luca Paolini (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) powers away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) pushes toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Cervelo) finishes the Giro di Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) in a long break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) gets some encouragement (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) passes the Madonna di Ghisallo chapel and museum (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) drives the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 50 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) finishes in Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) on the podium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 Andrea Pasqualon (Colnago CSF Inox) and Claudio Corioni (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 The peloton departs Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 All lined up for the start in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) shakes hands with Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) talks to Ernesto Colnago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Ernesto Colnago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins in Lecco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 2011 Giro di Lombardia Podium: Daniel Martin (Garmin), Oliver Zaugg (Leopard -Trek), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) wins in Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale) on a climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Pablo Llastras (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Michael Rogers (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oliver Zaugg had never won the Giro di Lombardia before Saturday. Or indeed any Classic. Or for that matter a professional race of any description. The Swiss rider won't enjoy the comparison, but the 30-year-old Leopard-Trek rider's victory in Lecco on Saturday was a Lombardy upset in the Raimondas Rumsas or Vladislav Bobrik league.

On a course that lived up to the pre-race hype in beauty but perhaps not difficulty, Zaugg romped clear alone with a powerful attack on the Villa Vergano climb, 10 kilometres from the finish line in Lecco. Best of the rest was Garmin-Cervélo's Daniel Martin, whose sprint to pip Joaquin Rodriguez to second place underlined the Irishman's affinity for Lombardy and hilly one-day races in general. Zaugg's final winning margin was 15 seconds.

Martin could have few complaints. Zaugg's triumph came, as the French say, à la pédale. He proved the strongest rider in the crucial final kilometre of the Villa Vergano ascent, the so-called Muro dell'Alpino, and was faultless on the descent into Lecco. It was on the Muro dell'Alpino that many expected Philippe Gilbert to ride away to his third consecutive Lombardy title. But the world's number one rider seemed laboured, losing 20 seconds in less than a kilometre as the gradient reared up to 15 percent and dropping out of contention.

Ahead of Gilbert, a group comprising Przemyslaw Niemec, Domenico Pozzovivo, Ivan Basso, Martin and Rodriguez had also conceded too much time to trouble Zaugg on the run-in. Giovanni Visconti outsprinted Gilbert for seventh place but, if anything, was the more frustrated of the pair. "It's another opportunity thrown away," the Italian champion, riding his last race for Farnese Vini, cursed. "I didn't believe in myself and consequently took the Villa Vergano climb too far back. I chucked it away."

Most pundits argued that Vincenzo Nibali had also sabotaged his own chances. The Sicilian pandered to the calls for a rousing finale to a miserable season for Italian riders with an attack as exciting as it was unwise. The Liquigas captain had jumped at the foot of the Ghisallo, 55km from the finish, and soon built an advantage of nearly two minutes. Behind, though, Team Sky hit the front of a still sizeable peloton and reeled him in on the 16 kilometres of flat road before the start of the Villa Vergano climb. Sky's attempts to seize first place in the UCI World Tour team rankings from Gilbert's Omega-Pharma, alas, turned out to be in vain.

Nibali claimed that he was caught because of the restyled course, or at least hinted there was too much time for recovery between its three major obstacles - the Valcava, the Colma di Sormano and the Ghisallo. "It would have been different on last year's course," he said. He had a point but not an excuse. Like his old mountain domestique Zaugg, he had done his recces and liked what he had seen; unlike Zaugg, he had inexplicably decided that a single rider could escape on a route which alternated long climbs, long descents and long flat sections. Either that or he’d been terrified of what Gilbert might do on the Villa Vergano.

At least Nibali had tried. And finished - more than could be said of 150 riders who started in Milan. The five of HTC-Highroad's already threadbare sextet who had abandoned before the Colma di Sormano will have had their reasons, no doubt including fatigue. Maybe Lombardy should take place in September after all, as it will next year. But then there will be no HTC-Highroad in the peloton - and frankly a team of their record and stature owed itself a rather better send-off.

How it happened

After an eleven o'clock start in Milan, a six-man break had enlivened the early stages of a race billed as one of the toughest Tours of Lombardy in recent years. Claudio Corioni, Johan Van Summeren, Andrea Pasqualon, Yukiya Arashiro, Mikel Astarloza and Omar Bertazzo saw their advantage rise to over eight minutes before the feared Valcava climb, plummet to under two at the summit, then rise again to over six by kilometre 108. By this point, though, Liquigas and Nibali's intentions were already clear: under their impulse, the gap was down to less than two minutes again at the foot of the Colma di Sormano climb, with just over 100 kilometres remaining. It had evaporated altogether by the time Gilbert tried a few tentative accelerations at the end of the Colma’s descent.

These early skirmishes were Nibali's cue: he attacked as the leaders took drinks and a breather in Bellagio, and for a moment Gilbert, Jakob Fuglsang, Luca Paolini and Mauro Santambrogio were able to follow. Nibali then surged again. His suicide mission up the Ghisallo had begun. Gilbert, Fuglsang and the rest were happy to let him go, and the tifosi to revel in an illusion which lasted all of 30 kilometres.

The team Sky duo of Michael Rogers and Steve Cummings now assured the chase, handing over to Thomas Löfkvist as Nibali was caught before the first ramps of the Villa Vergano. Martin now looked strong on Löfkvist's wheel, as did Basso, but the speed nudged 30kph; all bets and attacks were off until the Muro dell'Alpino. Here Zaugg applied his coup de grâce. And what a coup - and surprise - it turned out to be.

