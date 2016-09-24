Image 1 of 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) tops the podium at Giro dell'Emila Donne (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 3 of 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) attacks to win Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) defended her title at Giro dell’Emilia Donne, winning the race on the steep slopes up to the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca, a 2km final climb. The Italian brought back a late attack from Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla), and went on to beat the South African to the line by three seconds. Belarusian Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) completed the podium another ten seconds back.

“It was a very good race, it was a fast one and we worked really well,” Longo Borghini in a press release. “Chloe [Hosking] managed to be always in the top three in the sprints, and in the end the team led me out before the climb. Chloe was very, very good, Gio [Bronzini] pulled a lot, and Emma [Johansson] was able to help me to find a good position.”

The women raced for 99km, beginning in the Emilia Romagna capital of Bologna, before following a flat parcours to San Luca. The final 2.2km consisted of the steep climb to the finish line. Longo Borghini and Moolman-Pasio escaped the peloton, and contested the victory with the Italian winning by three seconds.

