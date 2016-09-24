Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne
Moolman-Pasio second and Amialiusik third
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) defended her title at Giro dell’Emilia Donne, winning the race on the steep slopes up to the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca, a 2km final climb. The Italian brought back a late attack from Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla), and went on to beat the South African to the line by three seconds. Belarusian Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) completed the podium another ten seconds back.
“It was a very good race, it was a fast one and we worked really well,” Longo Borghini in a press release. “Chloe [Hosking] managed to be always in the top three in the sprints, and in the end the team led me out before the climb. Chloe was very, very good, Gio [Bronzini] pulled a lot, and Emma [Johansson] was able to help me to find a good position.”
The women raced for 99km, beginning in the Emilia Romagna capital of Bologna, before following a flat parcours to San Luca. The final 2.2km consisted of the steep climb to the finish line. Longo Borghini and Moolman-Pasio escaped the peloton, and contested the victory with the Italian winning by three seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2:20:59
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:13
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) AromItalylia Vaiano
|0:00:18
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|0:00:25
|7
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:43
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|11
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:51
|12
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:57
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:07
|17
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Poland
|0:01:10
|18
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:01:15
|19
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
|0:01:17
|21
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:20
|22
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Poland
|0:01:26
|23
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|0:01:29
|25
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:01:31
|26
|Sindra Narvaez (Col)
|0:01:33
|27
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:37
|28
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|29
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:45
|30
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|31
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|32
|Monica Yuliana * Calderon Martinez (Col)
|0:01:50
|33
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:02:03
|34
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé CiPolandlini
|35
|Lija Laizane (Lat) AromItalylia Vaiano
|36
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|38
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Elise Maes (Lux) Luxembourg
|41
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|42
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Belgium
|43
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:09
|44
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Footon
|45
|Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland
|46
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:02:19
|47
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|0:02:22
|48
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|49
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|50
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|51
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|52
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|53
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Italy
|54
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|56
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:02:32
|57
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|58
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Italy
|59
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita)
|60
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|61
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:02:40
|62
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|63
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:43
|64
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|65
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:48
|66
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|67
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé CiPolandlini
|0:02:57
|69
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Belgium
|70
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:08
|71
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita)
|72
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:13
|73
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|75
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|76
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|77
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Footon
|78
|Isotta Barbieri (Ita)
|79
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita)
|80
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|81
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|82
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|83
|Claire Faber (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:24
|84
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|85
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) Poland
|0:03:33
|86
|Manuela De Iuliis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:36
|87
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|88
|Martina Stefani (Ita)
|89
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia
|0:03:42
|90
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|91
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|92
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:03:56
|93
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:04:00
|94
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|95
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|96
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
|97
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
|0:04:12
|98
|Olena Novikova (Ukr) Servetto Footon
|99
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé CiPolandlini
|100
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|101
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|102
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|103
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:04:24
|104
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:04:30
|105
|Edie Antonia Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
|106
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:04:36
|107
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
|108
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:49
|109
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:53
|110
|Giulia Tonazzini (Ita)
|0:05:02
|111
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:05:08
|112
|Alessia Martini (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|0:05:11
|113
|Martina Marchetti (Ita)
|0:05:15
|114
|Vittoria Reati (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:05:28
|115
|Silvia Folloni (Ita)
|0:05:38
|116
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:05:46
|117
|Sara Pillon (Ita)
|0:06:18
|118
|Isabella Strizzi (Ita)
|0:06:24
|119
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:06:29
|120
|Miriam Vece (Ita)
|0:07:00
|121
|Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Lara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|DNF
|Cristina Landrischina (Ita)
|DNF
|Elena Franchi (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
