Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne

Moolman-Pasio second and Amialiusik third

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Giro dell'Emilia

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) tops the podium at Giro dell'Emila Donne

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) tops the podium at Giro dell'Emila Donne
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) attacks to win Giro dell'Emilia

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) attacks to win Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) defended her title at Giro dell’Emilia Donne, winning the race on the steep slopes up to the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca, a 2km final climb. The Italian brought back a late attack from Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla), and went on to beat the South African to the line by three seconds. Belarusian Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) completed the podium another ten seconds back.

“It was a very good race, it was a fast one and we worked really well,” Longo Borghini in a press release. “Chloe [Hosking] managed to be always in the top three in the sprints, and in the end the team led me out before the climb. Chloe was very, very good, Gio [Bronzini] pulled a lot, and Emma [Johansson] was able to help me to find a good position.”

The women raced for 99km, beginning in the Emilia Romagna capital of Bologna, before following a flat parcours to San Luca. The final 2.2km consisted of the steep climb to the finish line. Longo Borghini and Moolman-Pasio escaped the peloton, and contested the victory with the Italian winning by three seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52:20:59
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:13
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) AromItalylia Vaiano0:00:18
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia0:00:25
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:39
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:43
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
11Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:51
12Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
14Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:57
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:01:07
17Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Poland0:01:10
18Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:01:15
19Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
20Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland0:01:17
21Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:20
22Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Poland0:01:26
23Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Nicole Nesti (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano0:01:29
25Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:01:31
26Sindra Narvaez (Col)0:01:33
27Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:37
28Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
29Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Italy0:01:45
30Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
31Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
32Monica Yuliana * Calderon Martinez (Col)0:01:50
33Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:02:03
34Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé CiPolandlini
35Lija Laizane (Lat) AromItalylia Vaiano
36Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
37Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
38Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
39Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Belgium
40Elise Maes (Lux) Luxembourg
41Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
42Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Belgium
43Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium0:02:09
44Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Footon
45Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland
46Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon0:02:19
47Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy0:02:22
48Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
49Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
50Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
51Silvia Persico (Ita)
52Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
53Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Italy
54Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
55Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
56Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:02:32
57Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
58Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Italy
59Silvia Pollicini (Ita)
60Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
61Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:02:40
62Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
63Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands0:02:43
64Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
65Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium0:02:48
66Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
67Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé CiPolandlini0:02:57
69Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Belgium
70Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands0:03:08
71Chiara Zanettin (Ita)
72Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:13
73Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
74Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
75Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
76Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
77Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Footon
78Isotta Barbieri (Ita)
79Allegra Arzuffi (Ita)
80Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
81Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
82Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
83Claire Faber (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:24
84Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
85Dorota Przezak (Pol) Poland0:03:33
86Manuela De Iuliis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:36
87Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
88Martina Stefani (Ita)
89Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia0:03:42
90Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
91Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
92Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:03:56
93Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:04:00
94Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
95Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
96Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
97Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini0:04:12
98Olena Novikova (Ukr) Servetto Footon
99Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé CiPolandlini
100Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
101Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
102Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
103Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon0:04:24
104Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:04:30
105Edie Antonia Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
106Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:04:36
107Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
108Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:04:49
109Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Luxembourg0:04:53
110Giulia Tonazzini (Ita)0:05:02
111Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:05:08
112Alessia Martini (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano0:05:11
113Martina Marchetti (Ita)0:05:15
114Vittoria Reati (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:05:28
115Silvia Folloni (Ita)0:05:38
116Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:05:46
117Sara Pillon (Ita)0:06:18
118Isabella Strizzi (Ita)0:06:24
119Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:06:29
120Miriam Vece (Ita)0:07:00
121Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFAnnemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
DNFKseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
DNFCristina Landrischina (Ita)
DNFElena Franchi (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano

