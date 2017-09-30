Trending

Giovanni Visconti wins Giro dell'Emilia

NIbali and Uran complete podium

Giovanni Visconti wins Giro dell'Emilia

Nicolas Roche in Giro dell'Emilia

Ian Boswell in Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Jens Keukeleire, Jack Haig and Carlos Verona

Diego Rosa gets a bottle from the team car

Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia

Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

Thibaut Pinot finishes Giro dell'Emilia

Nicolas Roche finishes Giro dell'Emilia

Diego Rosa supplies the power near the end of Giro dell'Emilia

Vimcenzo Nibali, Jack Haig and Nicolas Roche

Gianni Visconti attacks near the end of Git dell'Emilia

Patrick Muller talks with BMC director Fabio Baldato

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

Edoardo Zardini and Francesco Manuel Bongiorno

The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing)

Near the start of Giro dell'Emilia

Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank

Jan Bakelants (AG2R)

Kenny Elissonde (AG2R)

Nicolas Roche and Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

The start of Giro dell'Emilia

Giovanni Visconti wins Giro dell'Emilia

Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia

Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia

The breakaway at Giro dell'Emilia

Image 38 of 46

Sebastian Henao

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R)

Adrien Niyonshuti

Davide Ballerini in the Giro dell'Emilia breakaway

Danilo Celano

Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott)

Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia

Davide Ballerini

Giovanni Visconti attacks alone to win Giro dell'Emilia

Giovanni Visconti took his first win in Bahrain-Merida colours on Saturday with an impressive ride in the Giro dell'Emlia. The 34-year-old attacked on the finishing circuit with 16 kilometres remaining and held off a late chase from the peloton to seal the win as teammate Vincenzo Nibali marked several counter-attacks.

Nibali put in a late attack to finish second, while Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac) completed the podium.

“It was a whirlwind of emotion," Visconti said. "Also because I have been waiting for this victory for a long time. A perfect day, there are no other words."

Bahrain Merida controlled the race for most of the day and had numbers when it mattered most, chasing several key moves before Visconti’s second attack on the penultimate lap of the finishing circuit created a gap of 30 seconds. Team Sky, BMC Racing and several other teams tried to chase the veteran Italian rider but the pursuit was halted briefly when last year’s winner Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott) crashed on a descent. The Colombian was on the front of the bunch when he hit the deck and bounced into the verge on the side of the road.

With one lap to go Visconti only needed to hold firm and despite a late attack from Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) the Bahrain rider took the win.

“I attacked during the penultimate lap and made an almost perfect downhill," Visconti said. "Then I managed to climb up and told myself that everything was going for the best. It was a sort of liberation; many seconds and third places but victory did not want to come."

The race began at an electric pace with Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec), Redi Halilaj (Amore e Vita Selle SMP), Francois Bidard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis Solutions Credits), Fabien Doubey (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia), Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani - CSF) and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) forming the break of the day.

The group initially had a lead of seven minutes but the likes of Bahrain Merida, Team Sky, Cannondale and FDJ slowly reduced the gap to just over a minute with 40 kilometres remaining.

Ahead of the break and the bunch were five loops of a punishing circuit. Each loop finished with the climb up to San Luca, with its average slopes of 10 per cent but pitches of 18 per cent included. On the first ascent the leaders were reduced to just Edet, Doubey and Mosca.

Behind the trio, Team Sky and Orica Scott marked attacks before Visconti made his first move as he closed down an attack that included Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale).

Team Sky took a firmer grip on the front of the bunch on the second ascent with Kenny Elissonde particularly active. Behind him, however Bahrain were lying in wait. With the race regrouping and the break finally caught, Visconti turned to Nibali and asked if he could attack. With permission granted, the experienced all-rounder wasted no time and immediately kicked clear.

He instantly opened up a 13 second lead with Team Sky and FDJ both caught napping. The gap moved out to 23 seconds and then 30 seconds on the final lap and when Chavez took a heavy fall the chase lost momentum.

Take nothing away from Visconti, however, who still had the final climb to come. He was never troubled though, and when Moscon attacked he was quickly marked by Nibali. Nicolas Roche and Uran were in the mix but soon after Visconti took the corner it was Nibali who rounded the final bend to make it a Bahrain Merida one-two.

“I’m very happy for Giovanni," Nibali said. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5:31:50
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:15
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:23
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
9Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:33
10Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
13Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
17Valerio Conti (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
18Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:05
19Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina0:01:13
20Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
21Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:24
23Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:30
24Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina0:02:00
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
26Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest0:02:10
27Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:02:24
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:02:30
30Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
31Simone Petilli (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
32Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:58
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:59
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:02
37Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) Team UAE Emirates0:03:04
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:09
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
42Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:20
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
44Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:03:35
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:03:50
46Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
47Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:53
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
52Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Team UAE Emirates0:04:33
53Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis0:05:28
54Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:05:48
55Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
59Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
60Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:08
61Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:30
62Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:20
63Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott0:08:50
66Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:02
68Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Marco Tizza (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
70Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
73Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
74Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Edward Ravasi (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFEsteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFDavid Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
DNFSebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFFrancesco Romano (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFIgor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFAmanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilul (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Pat's Veg Holistic Development Team
DNFTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFKarl Patrick Lauk (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFMichele Gazzara (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFPaolo Toto (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFNiccolo Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFCristian Scarroni (Ita) Sangemini - Mg. K Vis
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFPatrick Muller (Sui) BMC Racing Team
DNFDylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFPavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFNikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMiguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina
DNFCristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFIvan Ramiro Sosa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFFelix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLeszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMichal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLuis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFGonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFBesmir Banushi (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFFrancesco Mancini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFUri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFRedi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP p/b Fondriest
DNFAdriano Brogi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFRossano Mauti (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFDavide Pacchiardo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAntonio Parrinello (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFMatteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAndrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFJoão Almeida (Por) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNFMarco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNFSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNFDonovan Alonso Davila Cespedes (CRa) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNFGerman Nicolas Tivani Perez (Arg) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNFRiccardo Cenghialta (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
DNSZahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896

 

Latest on Cyclingnews