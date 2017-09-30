Image 1 of 46 Giovanni Visconti wins Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Nicolas Roche in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Ian Boswell in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Jens Keukeleire, Jack Haig and Carlos Verona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Diego Rosa gets a bottle from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Thibaut Pinot finishes Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Nicolas Roche finishes Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Diego Rosa supplies the power near the end of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Vimcenzo Nibali, Jack Haig and Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Gianni Visconti attacks near the end of Git dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Patrick Muller talks with BMC director Fabio Baldato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Edoardo Zardini and Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 The peloton in action in Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Near the start of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Jan Bakelants (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Kenny Elissonde (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Nicolas Roche and Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 The start of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Giovanni Visconti wins Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 The breakaway at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Sebastian Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Adrien Niyonshuti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Davide Ballerini in the Giro dell'Emilia breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Danilo Celano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Scenery along the route of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Davide Ballerini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Giovanni Visconti attacks alone to win Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giovanni Visconti took his first win in Bahrain-Merida colours on Saturday with an impressive ride in the Giro dell'Emlia. The 34-year-old attacked on the finishing circuit with 16 kilometres remaining and held off a late chase from the peloton to seal the win as teammate Vincenzo Nibali marked several counter-attacks.

Nibali put in a late attack to finish second, while Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac) completed the podium.

“It was a whirlwind of emotion," Visconti said. "Also because I have been waiting for this victory for a long time. A perfect day, there are no other words."

Bahrain Merida controlled the race for most of the day and had numbers when it mattered most, chasing several key moves before Visconti’s second attack on the penultimate lap of the finishing circuit created a gap of 30 seconds. Team Sky, BMC Racing and several other teams tried to chase the veteran Italian rider but the pursuit was halted briefly when last year’s winner Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott) crashed on a descent. The Colombian was on the front of the bunch when he hit the deck and bounced into the verge on the side of the road.

With one lap to go Visconti only needed to hold firm and despite a late attack from Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) the Bahrain rider took the win.

“I attacked during the penultimate lap and made an almost perfect downhill," Visconti said. "Then I managed to climb up and told myself that everything was going for the best. It was a sort of liberation; many seconds and third places but victory did not want to come."

The race began at an electric pace with Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec), Redi Halilaj (Amore e Vita Selle SMP), Francois Bidard (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis Solutions Credits), Fabien Doubey (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia), Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani - CSF) and Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) forming the break of the day.

The group initially had a lead of seven minutes but the likes of Bahrain Merida, Team Sky, Cannondale and FDJ slowly reduced the gap to just over a minute with 40 kilometres remaining.

Ahead of the break and the bunch were five loops of a punishing circuit. Each loop finished with the climb up to San Luca, with its average slopes of 10 per cent but pitches of 18 per cent included. On the first ascent the leaders were reduced to just Edet, Doubey and Mosca.

Behind the trio, Team Sky and Orica Scott marked attacks before Visconti made his first move as he closed down an attack that included Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale).

Team Sky took a firmer grip on the front of the bunch on the second ascent with Kenny Elissonde particularly active. Behind him, however Bahrain were lying in wait. With the race regrouping and the break finally caught, Visconti turned to Nibali and asked if he could attack. With permission granted, the experienced all-rounder wasted no time and immediately kicked clear.

He instantly opened up a 13 second lead with Team Sky and FDJ both caught napping. The gap moved out to 23 seconds and then 30 seconds on the final lap and when Chavez took a heavy fall the chase lost momentum.

Take nothing away from Visconti, however, who still had the final climb to come. He was never troubled though, and when Moscon attacked he was quickly marked by Nibali. Nicolas Roche and Uran were in the mix but soon after Visconti took the corner it was Nibali who rounded the final bend to make it a Bahrain Merida one-two.

“I’m very happy for Giovanni," Nibali said.

