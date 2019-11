Image 1 of 10 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) takes the win at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 10 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) beats Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 10 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) beats Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 10 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 10 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the bunch at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 10 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 10 Romain Bardet (AG2R la Mondiale) second at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 10 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) takes the win at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 10 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) takes the win at Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 10 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) won the Giro dell'Emilia at the top of the steep 2km San Luca climb. The Colombian made a late-race move on the final climb, passed the remaining breakaway riders, and took the victory ahead of Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac).

“It was a really good day for the team,” said Chaves after the win. “I know the climb because I did this race four years ago so I know that everyone usually attacks early in the final.

“I stayed calm and just followed Fabio Aru because his team Astana were working a lot. In the last 500 metres when everyone was without fire I tried.

“It is good that I had the legs to win as the team today was unbelievable."

Giro dell’Emilia’s 213km race from Bologna to San Luca included a main climb over Passo Brasimone, a smaller climb over Valico di Badolo, and then ended with four circuits over the decisive San Luca climb. A breakaway of seven built a 2:55-minute gap heading into the first of four final laps.

Three riders emerged as the strongest including Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alberto Nardin (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), who pushed out a two-minute gap with just under 30km to the finish line.

The remaining breakaway riders of Thomas Degand (Wanty Groupe-Gobert), Alexander Geniez (FDJ), Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF) and Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen- Baloise) fell off pace.

As the race came to a close, with 9km to go, and toward the fifth and circuit final climb to the finish line, De Marchi and Latour cleared the last of the breakaway men with 50 seconds on the main field of favourites. But with one kilometre to go, it was Latour who led the race by a small margin toward the San Luca summit finish.

But back in the dwindled main field, it was the favourite climbers who showed their intent to take the day's win. Fabio Aru (Astana) made a move, followed by Chaves, who passed the last of the breakaway riders. And the Colombian stole the show with that late-race attack to take the day's victory.

More to follow...

