Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne
Moolman second, Neben third
Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro dell'Emilia International Donne Saturday ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla Pro Cycling) and Amber Neben (Bepink Laclassica).
Borghini attacked Moolman as the duo were clear on the final ascent of the San Luca climb to take the win by five seconds over Moolman and seven seconds over Neben.
"It was a pretty easy race because there was only the final climb," Longo Borghini said. "It was 2.2km with a 10 percent average, so it was pretty hard in the final. Ashleigh Moolman did the forcing at the bottom, just tried to go a bit hard to weaken the others a bit…
"Then with 250 metres to go I started my sprint, because I need to start a bit long because I need a harder sprint, and I came first."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Italy
|2:29:00
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica
|0:00:07
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|0:00:15
|5
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:21
|6
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|7
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|8
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|9
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto Footon
|0:00:22
|10
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:00:40
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|12
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|13
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:00:41
|14
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:52
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|16
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano
|18
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:55
|19
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
|0:00:56
|20
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:58
|21
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:01:05
|22
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
|0:01:12
|23
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:01:17
|24
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:01:19
|25
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|26
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:20
|27
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:24
|28
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:01:25
|29
|Katia Ragusa (Ita)
|0:01:37
|30
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita)
|0:01:45
|31
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|32
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|0:01:53
|33
|Vania Canvelli (Ita)
|34
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:03
|35
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|36
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita)
|0:02:09
|37
|Betty Kals (Bel)
|0:02:16
|38
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:19
|40
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:02:30
|41
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:40
|42
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|43
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|0:02:43
|44
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|45
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:45
|46
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|47
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Martina Alzini (Ita)
|0:03:06
|49
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|50
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|0:03:12
|51
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|52
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|53
|Angela Maffeis (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:03:15
|54
|Sofia Beggin (Ita)
|0:03:26
|55
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|56
|Alice Gasparini (Ita)
|0:03:45
|57
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita)
|58
|Aurora Mancini (Ita)
|0:03:51
|59
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|0:03:52
|60
|Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
|61
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:04:04
|63
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:06
|64
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|65
|Olena Oliinyk (Ukr)
|0:04:18
|66
|Angelica Riverditi (Ita)
|0:04:20
|67
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:31
|68
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
|69
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|70
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Letizia Galvani (Ita)
|72
|Anna Faoro (Ita)
|0:04:46
|73
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|74
|Sara Mariotto (Ita)
|0:05:44
|75
|Isotta Barbieri (Ita)
|0:05:52
|76
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06:07
|77
|Sara Filippone (Ita)
|78
|Deborah Sangalli (Ita)
|0:06:30
|79
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:34
|DNF
|Cristina Landrischina (Ita)
|DNF
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNS
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita)
