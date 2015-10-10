Trending

Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne

Moolman second, Neben third

Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Amelia Donne.

(Image credit: Bettini)
The Italian team lines up for a photo

(Image credit: Bettini)
Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Amelia Donne.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Amelia Donne.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Ashleigh Moolman, Elisa Longo Borghini and Amber Neben.

(Image credit: Bettini)
The peloton rolls into action.

(Image credit: Bettini)

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro dell'Emilia International Donne Saturday ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla Pro Cycling) and Amber Neben (Bepink Laclassica).

Borghini attacked Moolman as the duo were clear on the final ascent of the San Luca climb to take the win by five seconds over Moolman and seven seconds over Neben.

"It was a pretty easy race because there was only the final climb," Longo Borghini said. "It was 2.2km with a 10 percent average, so it was pretty hard in the final. Ashleigh Moolman did the forcing at the bottom, just tried to go a bit hard to weaken the others a bit…

"Then with 250 metres to go I started my sprint, because I need to start a bit long because I need a harder sprint, and I came first."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Italy2:29:00
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
3Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica0:00:07
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon0:00:15
5Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:00:21
6Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
8Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
9Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto Footon0:00:22
10Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:00:40
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
12Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
13Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon0:00:41
14Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:52
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
16Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano
18Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:55
19Sari Saarelainen (Fin)0:00:56
20Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy0:00:58
21Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:01:05
22Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)0:01:12
23Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:01:17
24Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:01:19
25Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
26Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:20
27Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:24
28Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek Team0:01:25
29Katia Ragusa (Ita)0:01:37
30Nadia Quagliotto (Ita)0:01:45
31Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
32Silvia Persico (Ita)0:01:53
33Vania Canvelli (Ita)
34Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:03
35Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
36Chiara Zanettin (Ita)0:02:09
37Betty Kals (Bel)0:02:16
38Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
39Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:19
40Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:02:30
41Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:40
42Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
43Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy0:02:43
44Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
45Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:45
46Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
47Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Martina Alzini (Ita)0:03:06
49Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
50Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:03:12
51Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
52Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
53Angela Maffeis (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:03:15
54Sofia Beggin (Ita)0:03:26
55Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
56Alice Gasparini (Ita)0:03:45
57Carmela Cipriani (Ita)
58Aurora Mancini (Ita)0:03:51
59Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira0:03:52
60Maria San Jose Tejerina (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira
61Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
62Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:04:04
63Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:04:06
64Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
65Olena Oliinyk (Ukr)0:04:18
66Angelica Riverditi (Ita)0:04:20
67Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:31
68Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
69Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
70Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
71Letizia Galvani (Ita)
72Anna Faoro (Ita)0:04:46
73Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
74Sara Mariotto (Ita)0:05:44
75Isotta Barbieri (Ita)0:05:52
76Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06:07
77Sara Filippone (Ita)
78Deborah Sangalli (Ita)0:06:30
79Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:34
DNFCristina Landrischina (Ita)
DNFUrska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNSRachele Barbieri (Ita)

