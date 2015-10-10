Image 1 of 6 Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Amelia Donne. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 6 The Italian team lines up for a photo (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 6 Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Amelia Donne. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 6 Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro dell'Amelia Donne. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 6 Ashleigh Moolman, Elisa Longo Borghini and Amber Neben. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 6 The peloton rolls into action. (Image credit: Bettini)

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro dell'Emilia International Donne Saturday ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla Pro Cycling) and Amber Neben (Bepink Laclassica).

Borghini attacked Moolman as the duo were clear on the final ascent of the San Luca climb to take the win by five seconds over Moolman and seven seconds over Neben.

"It was a pretty easy race because there was only the final climb," Longo Borghini said. "It was 2.2km with a 10 percent average, so it was pretty hard in the final. Ashleigh Moolman did the forcing at the bottom, just tried to go a bit hard to weaken the others a bit…

"Then with 250 metres to go I started my sprint, because I need to start a bit long because I need a harder sprint, and I came first."

