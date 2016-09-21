Bennati wins Giro della Toscana
Bennett wins final stage in Pontedera
Stage 2: Montecatini Terme - Pontedera
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) got the better of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Daniele Bennati (Italian National Team) to win the final stage of the two-day Giro della Toscana in Pontedera in a high-speed sprint.
The Irish sprinter had struggled after finishing as lantern rouge at the Tour de France in the summer but is now building his form and his confidence for the world road race championships in Qatar, where he will lead the three-rider Irish team.
Bennett took advantage of the work of the Italian National Team in the final kilometres of the 185km stage after Bardiani and Movistar did the work to pull back the break of the early day. Bennett followed his sprinter's instinct to move through to the front and open up his sprint.
The mix of professional and under 23 riders in the Italian race worked to set up Bennati so he could secure overall victory. A television motorbike slowed the peloton coming out of the final corner and Bennett used the moment to move up several places and get onto the wheel of Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) and Cavendish.
The Italian started his sprint early, giving Bennett an excellent leadout and allowing Bennett to then get the better of Cavendish. The Manxman was a little unhappy that Bennett moved off his line slightly but admitted to Cyclingnews that it was part of sprinting. Cavendish also showed his form as the world championships begin to loom on the horizon and the Great Britain team was named with Cavendish as leader.
Bennati was also disappointed not to win the sprint but took consolation with a rare overall victory in a stage race. He finished on the same time as Colbrelli and stage 1 winner Visconti, and with no time bonuses to separate them won overall thanks to a better placing on the final stage.
Bennett was happy to be back winning after a difficult season that was also hit by crashes.
“I’m really proud to win in Italy, especially considering the bad luck I’ve had this season and the riders I’ve won against today,” Bennett told Cyclingnews.
"I was struggling on the climb a little and cramping in the last 20km in both my legs but my teammates pushed me to hang on and suffer and then helped me in the sprint. I came into the last corner a little far back but kept my speed and ran around the others and got in behind the Bardiani guy. It was hard to wait, but he went early and so that gave me a perfect lead out.”
Bennati prefers September
A local Tuscan journalist suggested that Bennati often comes good in September and revealed he has won 16 of his 50 career wins in the later summer. Bennati admitted he prefers and performs better in the fall than in the spring. This year he again has excellent form after riding the Vuelta a Espana, where he finished second in two sprints. He will also celebrate his 36th birthday on September 24.
“I’m not sure it’s a factor but I know I’m not a very fortunate in spring. I always seem to go better in September,” Bennati explained.
“I’m not a stage race rider and never will be. But this race shows my consistency. I just regret not winning and celebrating with my arms in the air. But a win is a win and this goes on my palmares. Two months ago I was out with two fractured vertebrae, and so I’m happy to win, especially in front of my family and fans, who came from my hometown of Arezzo in southern Tuscany.
"This race is special to me because it’s dedicated to two greats of Tuscan cycling who mean a lot to me: Alfredo Martini and Franco Ballerini. That makes me even more proud.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4:36:43
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italy
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy
|12
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|34
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|35
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|36
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|37
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|38
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|41
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|42
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|43
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|45
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|46
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|47
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|49
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|55
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:13
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|57
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:20
|59
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:27
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Italy
|0:00:51
|61
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|62
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|63
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|64
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|69
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|70
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:04
|73
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:18
|74
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|76
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|79
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|80
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|83
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|84
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|85
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|86
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:03
|87
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|88
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|94
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy
|98
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|99
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:27
|101
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|102
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italy
|8:53:03
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:06
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy
|9
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|10
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|13
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|31
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|33
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:25
|38
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:55
|39
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|40
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|41
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:32
|42
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|44
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|0:02:25
|45
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|0:03:08
|46
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:10
|47
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:30
|48
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|49
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|50
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|51
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|52
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|54
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|56
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:43
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:06:50
|58
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:07:55
|59
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:34
|62
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:08:48
|63
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|64
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|65
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|66
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|67
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:03
|68
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:58
|69
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|72
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:12
|73
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|74
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
|0:11:16
|75
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:33
|76
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|79
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:11:39
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Italy
|0:11:49
|81
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:23
|82
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|83
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:37
|85
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:16
|87
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:30
|89
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|90
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
|92
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:01
|93
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy
|95
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:15
|96
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:25
|101
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:41
|102
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:30
