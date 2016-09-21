Image 1 of 56 Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 56 Mirco Maestri (Bardiani - CSF) drives the breakaway at Giro della Toscana stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 56 Fabio Aru in the peloton during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 56 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 56 Grega Bole (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 56 Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom - RusVelo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 56 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 56 Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 56 Diego Rosa (Astana) lies on the ground after crashing at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 56 Medics attend Diego Rosa (Astana) after crashing at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 56 Luca Sterbini (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 56 Medics attend Diego Rosa (Astana) after crashing at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 56 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 56 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 56 Fabio Sabatini (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 56 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rura) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 56 A special helmet for Italy's Enrico Gasparotto (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 56 Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 56 Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 56 Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 56 Mark Cavendish waits in the peloton during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 56 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 56 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast) in the bunch during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 56 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 56 Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 56 Arman Kamyshev (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 56 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 56 Fabio Aru (Astana) chats with the team director during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 56 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 56 Matteo Busato (Wilier - Southeast) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 56 Enrico Gasparotto, Simone Consonni and Daniele Bennati ride during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 56 Richard Caracas (Movistar) rides in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 56 Enrico Gasparotto drives the pace for Italy during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 56 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 56 Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 56 PierPaolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini) at the team car during stage 2 in Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 56 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) in the bunch during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 56 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural) drives the breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 56 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) attacks during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 56 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) with a solo attack during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 56 Enrico Gasparotto (Italia) drives the chase at Giro dell Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 56 Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) on the move during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 56 Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 56 Mark Cavendish reacts to his second place finish on stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 56 Sam Bennett takes a turn after the finish of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 46 of 56 Daniele Bennati after placing third on stage 2 and winning the overall at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 56 Colin Stussi (Team Roth) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 48 of 56 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 of the Girl della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 56 Cavendish, Bennett and Bennati on the stage 2 podium at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 50 of 56 Daniele Bennati after placing third on stage 2 and winning the overall at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 51 of 56 Sam Bennett wins stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 52 of 56 Sam Bennett after winning stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 53 of 56 Cavendish, Bennett and Bennati on the stage 2 podium at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 54 of 56 Mark Cavendish after the finish of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 55 of 56 Sam Bennett leads the celbration on the stage 2 podium at the Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 56 of 56 Richard Caracas (Movistar) attacks during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) got the better of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Daniele Bennati (Italian National Team) to win the final stage of the two-day Giro della Toscana in Pontedera in a high-speed sprint.

The Irish sprinter had struggled after finishing as lantern rouge at the Tour de France in the summer but is now building his form and his confidence for the world road race championships in Qatar, where he will lead the three-rider Irish team.

Bennett took advantage of the work of the Italian National Team in the final kilometres of the 185km stage after Bardiani and Movistar did the work to pull back the break of the early day. Bennett followed his sprinter's instinct to move through to the front and open up his sprint.

The mix of professional and under 23 riders in the Italian race worked to set up Bennati so he could secure overall victory. A television motorbike slowed the peloton coming out of the final corner and Bennett used the moment to move up several places and get onto the wheel of Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) and Cavendish.

The Italian started his sprint early, giving Bennett an excellent leadout and allowing Bennett to then get the better of Cavendish. The Manxman was a little unhappy that Bennett moved off his line slightly but admitted to Cyclingnews that it was part of sprinting. Cavendish also showed his form as the world championships begin to loom on the horizon and the Great Britain team was named with Cavendish as leader.

Bennati was also disappointed not to win the sprint but took consolation with a rare overall victory in a stage race. He finished on the same time as Colbrelli and stage 1 winner Visconti, and with no time bonuses to separate them won overall thanks to a better placing on the final stage.

Bennett was happy to be back winning after a difficult season that was also hit by crashes.

“I’m really proud to win in Italy, especially considering the bad luck I’ve had this season and the riders I’ve won against today,” Bennett told Cyclingnews.

"I was struggling on the climb a little and cramping in the last 20km in both my legs but my teammates pushed me to hang on and suffer and then helped me in the sprint. I came into the last corner a little far back but kept my speed and ran around the others and got in behind the Bardiani guy. It was hard to wait, but he went early and so that gave me a perfect lead out.”

Bennati prefers September

A local Tuscan journalist suggested that Bennati often comes good in September and revealed he has won 16 of his 50 career wins in the later summer. Bennati admitted he prefers and performs better in the fall than in the spring. This year he again has excellent form after riding the Vuelta a Espana, where he finished second in two sprints. He will also celebrate his 36th birthday on September 24.

“I’m not sure it’s a factor but I know I’m not a very fortunate in spring. I always seem to go better in September,” Bennati explained.

“I’m not a stage race rider and never will be. But this race shows my consistency. I just regret not winning and celebrating with my arms in the air. But a win is a win and this goes on my palmares. Two months ago I was out with two fractured vertebrae, and so I’m happy to win, especially in front of my family and fans, who came from my hometown of Arezzo in southern Tuscany.

"This race is special to me because it’s dedicated to two greats of Tuscan cycling who mean a lot to me: Alfredo Martini and Franco Ballerini. That makes me even more proud.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4:36:43 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italy 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 10 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy 12 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 17 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 23 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 26 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 27 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 31 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 32 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 34 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 35 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 36 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 37 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 38 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 39 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 41 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 42 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 43 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 45 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 46 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 47 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 49 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 51 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 54 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 55 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:13 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 57 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:20 59 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:00:27 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Italy 0:00:51 61 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:25 62 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 63 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 64 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 69 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 70 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:04 73 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:18 74 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy 76 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 79 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy 80 Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 83 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 84 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 85 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept 86 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:03 87 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 94 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy 98 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 99 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:27 101 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:29 102 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team DNF Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team DNF Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec DNF Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth DNF Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice