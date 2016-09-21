Trending

Bennati wins Giro della Toscana

Bennett wins final stage in Pontedera

Image 1 of 56

Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium

Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 56

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani - CSF) drives the breakaway at Giro della Toscana stage 2

Mirco Maestri (Bardiani - CSF) drives the breakaway at Giro della Toscana stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 56

Fabio Aru in the peloton during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Fabio Aru in the peloton during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 56

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 56

Grega Bole (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Grega Bole (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 56

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom - RusVelo)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Gazprom - RusVelo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 56

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 56

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Scenery from along the route of stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 56

Diego Rosa (Astana) lies on the ground after crashing at Giro della Toscana

Diego Rosa (Astana) lies on the ground after crashing at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 56

Medics attend Diego Rosa (Astana) after crashing at Giro della Toscana

Medics attend Diego Rosa (Astana) after crashing at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 56

Luca Sterbini (Bardiani - CSF)

Luca Sterbini (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 56

Medics attend Diego Rosa (Astana) after crashing at Giro della Toscana

Medics attend Diego Rosa (Astana) after crashing at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 56

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 56

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 56

Fabio Sabatini (Italy)

Fabio Sabatini (Italy)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 56

Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rura)

Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rura)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 56

A special helmet for Italy's Enrico Gasparotto

A special helmet for Italy's Enrico Gasparotto
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 56

Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton

Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 56

Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton

Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 56

Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton

Adriano Malori (Movistar) on the front of the Toscana peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 56

Mark Cavendish waits in the peloton during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Mark Cavendish waits in the peloton during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 56

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast)

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 56

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast) in the bunch during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast) in the bunch during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 56

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 56

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 56

Arman Kamyshev (Astana)

Arman Kamyshev (Astana)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 56

Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)

Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 56

Fabio Aru (Astana) chats with the team director during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Fabio Aru (Astana) chats with the team director during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 56

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)

Dayer Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 56

Matteo Busato (Wilier - Southeast)

Matteo Busato (Wilier - Southeast)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 56

Enrico Gasparotto, Simone Consonni and Daniele Bennati ride during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Enrico Gasparotto, Simone Consonni and Daniele Bennati ride during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 56

Richard Caracas (Movistar) rides in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Richard Caracas (Movistar) rides in the breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 56

Enrico Gasparotto drives the pace for Italy during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Enrico Gasparotto drives the pace for Italy during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 56

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana.

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 56

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF) during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 56

PierPaolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini) at the team car during stage 2 in Toscana

PierPaolo De Negri (Nippo - Vini Fantini) at the team car during stage 2 in Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 56

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) in the bunch during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) in the bunch during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 56

Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural) drives the breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Caja Rural) drives the breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 56

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) attacks during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) attacks during stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 56

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) with a solo attack during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) with a solo attack during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 56

Enrico Gasparotto (Italia) drives the chase at Giro dell Toscana

Enrico Gasparotto (Italia) drives the chase at Giro dell Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 56

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) on the move during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) on the move during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 56

Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium

Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 56

Mark Cavendish reacts to his second place finish on stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana.

Mark Cavendish reacts to his second place finish on stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 56

Sam Bennett takes a turn after the finish of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Sam Bennett takes a turn after the finish of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 56

Daniele Bennati after placing third on stage 2 and winning the overall at Giro della Toscana

Daniele Bennati after placing third on stage 2 and winning the overall at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 56

Colin Stussi (Team Roth)

Colin Stussi (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 56

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 of the Girl della Toscana

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 of the Girl della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 56

Cavendish, Bennett and Bennati on the stage 2 podium at Giro della Toscana

Cavendish, Bennett and Bennati on the stage 2 podium at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 56

Daniele Bennati after placing third on stage 2 and winning the overall at Giro della Toscana

Daniele Bennati after placing third on stage 2 and winning the overall at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 56

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Sam Bennett wins stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 56

Sam Bennett after winning stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Sam Bennett after winning stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 56

Cavendish, Bennett and Bennati on the stage 2 podium at Giro della Toscana

Cavendish, Bennett and Bennati on the stage 2 podium at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 56

Mark Cavendish after the finish of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana

Mark Cavendish after the finish of stage 2 at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 56

Sam Bennett leads the celbration on the stage 2 podium at the Giro della Toscana

Sam Bennett leads the celbration on the stage 2 podium at the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 56

Richard Caracas (Movistar) attacks during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana

Richard Caracas (Movistar) attacks during stage 2 at Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) got the better of Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Daniele Bennati (Italian National Team) to win the final stage of the two-day Giro della Toscana in Pontedera in a high-speed sprint.

The Irish sprinter had struggled after finishing as lantern rouge at the Tour de France in the summer but is now building his form and his confidence for the world road race championships in Qatar, where he will lead the three-rider Irish team.

Bennett took advantage of the work of the Italian National Team in the final kilometres of the 185km stage after Bardiani and Movistar did the work to pull back the break of the early day. Bennett followed his sprinter's instinct to move through to the front and open up his sprint.

The mix of professional and under 23 riders in the Italian race worked to set up Bennati so he could secure overall victory. A television motorbike slowed the peloton coming out of the final corner and Bennett used the moment to move up several places and get onto the wheel of Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) and Cavendish.

The Italian started his sprint early, giving Bennett an excellent leadout and allowing Bennett to then get the better of Cavendish. The Manxman was a little unhappy that Bennett moved off his line slightly but admitted to Cyclingnews that it was part of sprinting. Cavendish also showed his form as the world championships begin to loom on the horizon and the Great Britain team was named with Cavendish as leader.

Bennati was also disappointed not to win the sprint but took consolation with a rare overall victory in a stage race. He finished on the same time as Colbrelli and stage 1 winner Visconti, and with no time bonuses to separate them won overall thanks to a better placing on the final stage.

Bennett was happy to be back winning after a difficult season that was also hit by crashes.

“I’m really proud to win in Italy, especially considering the bad luck I’ve had this season and the riders I’ve won against today,” Bennett told Cyclingnews.

"I was struggling on the climb a little and cramping in the last 20km in both my legs but my teammates pushed me to hang on and suffer and then helped me in the sprint. I came into the last corner a little far back but kept my speed and ran around the others and got in behind the Bardiani guy. It was hard to wait, but he went early and so that gave me a perfect lead out.”

Bennati prefers September

A local Tuscan journalist suggested that Bennati often comes good in September and revealed he has won 16 of his 50 career wins in the later summer. Bennati admitted he prefers and performs better in the fall than in the spring. This year he again has excellent form after riding the Vuelta a Espana, where he finished second in two sprints. He will also celebrate his 36th birthday on September 24.

“I’m not sure it’s a factor but I know I’m not a very fortunate in spring. I always seem to go better in September,” Bennati explained.

“I’m not a stage race rider and never will be. But this race shows my consistency. I just regret not winning and celebrating with my arms in the air. But a win is a win and this goes on my palmares. Two months ago I was out with two fractured vertebrae, and so I’m happy to win, especially in front of my family and fans, who came from my hometown of Arezzo in southern Tuscany.

"This race is special to me because it’s dedicated to two greats of Tuscan cycling who mean a lot to me: Alfredo Martini and Franco Ballerini. That makes me even more proud.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 184:36:43
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italy
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy
12Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
17Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
20Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
25Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
27David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
28Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
32Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
34Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
35Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
36Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
37Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
38Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
41Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
43Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
45Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
46Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
47Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
48Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
49Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
51Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
55Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:13
56Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
57Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:20
59Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:00:27
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Italy0:00:51
61Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:25
62Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
63Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
64Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
66Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
69Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
70Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:04
73Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:18
74Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
76Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
78Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
79Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
80Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
83Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
84Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
85Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
86Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:03
87Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
94Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy
98Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
99Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:27
101Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:06:29
102Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFAntonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFValentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDavide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Final general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Italy8:53:03
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:06
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:07
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
8Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy
9Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
10Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
13Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
18Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
20Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
25Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
31Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
33Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
35Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
37Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:25
38Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:00:55
39Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
40Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
41Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:32
42Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:07
44Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept0:02:25
45Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy0:03:08
46Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:10
47Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:30
48Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
49Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
50Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
51Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
52Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
54Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
56Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:43
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:50
58Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:07:55
59Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:34
62Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:08:48
63Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
65Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
67Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:03
68Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:58
69Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
72Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:12
73Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
74Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy0:11:16
75Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:33
76Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:11:39
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Italy0:11:49
81Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:23
82Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
83Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
84Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:37
85Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
86Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:16
87Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
88Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:30
89Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
90Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Riccardo Minali (Ita) Italy
92Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:01
93Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy
95Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:15
96Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:25
101Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:17:41
102Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:18:30

