Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) showed she on form for the world road race championships by winning stage five of the Giro della Toscana stage race.

Vos joined a late breakaway that formed on the last climb of the stage and then won the sprint ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) and Emma Johansson (Sweden).

Thanks to second place, Arndt took the race lead from teammate Noemi Cantele. The Italian slipped to third overall at 41 seconds. Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) is second at 29 seconds.

The Giro della Toscana ends on Sunday with the 106.9km sixth stage from Quarrata to the centre of Florence.



Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:39:19 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden 4 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data 0:00:02 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:00:03