Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) showed she on form for the world road race championships by winning stage five of the Giro della Toscana stage race.

Vos joined a late breakaway that formed on the last climb of the stage and then won the sprint ahead of Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) and Emma Johansson (Sweden).

Thanks to second place, Arndt took the race lead from teammate Noemi Cantele. The Italian slipped to third overall at 41 seconds. Tatiana Antoshina (Team Valdarno) is second at 29 seconds.

The Giro della Toscana ends on Sunday with the 106.9km sixth stage from Quarrata to the centre of Florence.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:39:19
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden
4Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Team System Data0:00:02
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:03

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women9:53:04
2Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:29
3Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women0:00:41
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:58
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Sweden0:01:03

 

