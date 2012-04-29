Trending

Ballan wins Giro della Toscana

BMC Italian too fast for breakaway companions

Image 1 of 19

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) celebrates his victory at the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 19

Giro della Tosanca winner Alessandro Ballan recovers after his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) with his second place trophy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) sprints to victory at the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Marco Pinotti congratulates his BMC teammate Alessandro Ballan for his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Alessandro Ballan outsprinted his breakaway companions to win the Giro della Tosana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Alessandro Ballan gets a blast of champagne from Giro della Toscana runner-up Carlos Betancur.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium after finishing second at the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 19

Third-placed Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) receives his trophy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 19

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) hasn't won a road since the 2009 Tour of Poland, but that ended today at the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 19

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) sprint to the finish line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 19

The peloton awaits the start of the 2012 Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 19

One day after winning the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano, Filippo Pozzato lined up at the Giro della Toscana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 19

Tim Roe congratulates BMC teammate Alessandro Ballan for his victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 19

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is ready to race at the Giro della Tosana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 19

Giro della Toscana champion Alessandro Ballan with BMC assistant director Max Sciandri.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 19

Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Carlos Betancur, Alessandro Ballan and Valerio Agnoli

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 19

2012 Giro della Toscana champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 19

2012 Giro della Toscana winner Alessandro Ballan receives his trophy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) received a boost to his morale six days prior to the Giro d'Italia with a win at the Giro della Toscana. The 32-year-old Italian hadn't won a road race since the 2009 Tour of Poland, but the drought ended today with his victory from a breakaway. Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) finished second with Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third for the 199km race.

"I was feeling good and we had a very strong team here today," Ballan said. "When we went over the major climb of the day [with 55km to go], I think we had seven guys in the lead group of 40."

Early in the race Ballan's teammates Adam Blythe and Taylor Phinney combined to help bring back a two-man breakaway that at one point enjoyed a 12-minute lead. After the peloton was whittled down to fewer than four dozen riders over the major climb, Ballan and teammates Mathias Frank, Tim Roe and Ivan Santaromita were part of a group of 12 that gained more than a minute's lead heading toward the first of two laps of the finishing circuits.

"I thought the race was going to go there but Farnese-Vini, even though they had a guy in the group, pulled it back," said Max Sciandri, BMC assistant director Max Sciandri. "Our team did an incredible job today. The plan was to race for Mauro Santambrogio (runner-up here a year ago), keeping Mathias in mind and having Ballan and Marco Pinotti as wild cards. But with 20 kilometers to go, Ballan came to me and said he was feeling good today."

Full Results
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team5:09:51
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Team Idea0:00:09
7Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:18
8Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Yoeri Havik (Ned) Netherlands
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
19Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea
20Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
21Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
22Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
23Davide Mucelli (Ita) Utensilnord Named
24Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) Utensilnord Named
25Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
27Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Team Idea
31Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
32Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
34Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
35Javier Gonzalez Barrera (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
36Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
39Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Adria Mobil
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
45Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:35
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
47Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:01:00
48Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands0:01:32
49Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
50Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
51Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
52Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
53Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
55Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Utensilnord Named
56Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
57Mike Terpstra (Ned) Netherlands
58Yovcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
59Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
60Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
61Mats Boeve (Ned) Netherlands
62Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
63Andrea Palini (Ita) Team Idea
64Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
65Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:24
67Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
68Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Team Idea
69Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
70Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
71Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFMaksym Averin (Ukr) Amore & Vita
DNFViesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
DNFPatrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
DNFNiv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
DNFUri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
DNFBendeguz Bernard (Hun) Hungary
DNFPeter Simon (Hun) Hungary
DNFIstvan Cziraki (Hun) Hungary
DNFIstvan Molnar (Hun) Hungary
DNFMaté Radonics (Hun) Hungary
DNFMarton Solymosi (Hun) Hungary
DNFZoltan Vigh (Hun) Hungary
DNFEnrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFRoberto Cesaro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFDavid John McLean (GBr) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFLuka Grubic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands
DNFKay Welten (Ned) Netherlands
DNFGijs Strating (Ned) Netherlands
DNFSimone Boifava (Ita) Team Idea
DNFLuca Dodi (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAristide Ratti (Ita) Team Idea
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDanilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFAndrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFTomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMiguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSalvatore Mancuso (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMatvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFDalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFRobinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFFranck Osorio (Col) Colombia - Coldeportes
DNFOleg Berdos (Mda) Utensilnord Named
DNFSergio Lagana (Ita) Utensilnord Named
DNFFabio Piscopiello (Ita) Utensilnord Named

