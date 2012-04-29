Image 1 of 19 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) celebrates his victory at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 19 Giro della Tosanca winner Alessandro Ballan recovers after his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) with his second place trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) sprints to victory at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Marco Pinotti congratulates his BMC teammate Alessandro Ballan for his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Alessandro Ballan outsprinted his breakaway companions to win the Giro della Tosana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Alessandro Ballan gets a blast of champagne from Giro della Toscana runner-up Carlos Betancur. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium after finishing second at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 19 Third-placed Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) receives his trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 19 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) hasn't won a road since the 2009 Tour of Poland, but that ended today at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 19 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) sprint to the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 19 The peloton awaits the start of the 2012 Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 19 One day after winning the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano, Filippo Pozzato lined up at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 19 Tim Roe congratulates BMC teammate Alessandro Ballan for his victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 19 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is ready to race at the Giro della Tosana. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 19 Giro della Toscana champion Alessandro Ballan with BMC assistant director Max Sciandri. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 19 Giro della Toscana podium (l-r): Carlos Betancur, Alessandro Ballan and Valerio Agnoli (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 19 2012 Giro della Toscana champion Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 19 2012 Giro della Toscana winner Alessandro Ballan receives his trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) received a boost to his morale six days prior to the Giro d'Italia with a win at the Giro della Toscana. The 32-year-old Italian hadn't won a road race since the 2009 Tour of Poland, but the drought ended today with his victory from a breakaway. Carlos Betancur (Acqua & Sapone) finished second with Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third for the 199km race.

"I was feeling good and we had a very strong team here today," Ballan said. "When we went over the major climb of the day [with 55km to go], I think we had seven guys in the lead group of 40."

Early in the race Ballan's teammates Adam Blythe and Taylor Phinney combined to help bring back a two-man breakaway that at one point enjoyed a 12-minute lead. After the peloton was whittled down to fewer than four dozen riders over the major climb, Ballan and teammates Mathias Frank, Tim Roe and Ivan Santaromita were part of a group of 12 that gained more than a minute's lead heading toward the first of two laps of the finishing circuits.

"I thought the race was going to go there but Farnese-Vini, even though they had a guy in the group, pulled it back," said Max Sciandri, BMC assistant director Max Sciandri. "Our team did an incredible job today. The plan was to race for Mauro Santambrogio (runner-up here a year ago), keeping Mathias in mind and having Ballan and Marco Pinotti as wild cards. But with 20 kilometers to go, Ballan came to me and said he was feeling good today."