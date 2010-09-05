Image 1 of 18 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) to win the Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 18 Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins the field sprint for third place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) easily dispatched of breakaway companion Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) to win the Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) form the day's decisive break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Riccardo Ricco' (Vacansoleil) keeps an eye on Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Stefan Schumacher (Miche) returns to competition. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Italian road champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) awaits the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 The Giro della Romagna peloton passes through Forli. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 The Giro della Romagna peloton in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Daniele Rato (Carmiooro NGC) on the attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Riccardo Ricco' (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) after winning the Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Giro della Romagna winner Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 ISD - Neri's Patrik Sinkewitz and Giovanni Visconti celebrate their first and third place finishes. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD-Neri) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (CSF-Colnago) to take victory at the Giro della Romagna. The duo attacked 50km from the line and managed to stay away to the finish in Lugo.

Pozzovivo, who has gained a number of important placings on the Italian calendar in recent weeks, accelerated on the Monte Trebbio and only Sinkewitz could follow. His attempts to ride the German off his wheel came to nothing and the two collaborated from there to the finish, where Sinkewitz proved quicker in the sprint.

Sinkewitz’s ISD-Neri teammate Giovanni Visconti rounded off the podium, as the Italian champion pipped Slovak sensation Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) for third place.