Sinkewitz wins Giro della Romagna
German beats Pozzovivo to take win
Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD-Neri) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (CSF-Colnago) to take victory at the Giro della Romagna. The duo attacked 50km from the line and managed to stay away to the finish in Lugo.
Pozzovivo, who has gained a number of important placings on the Italian calendar in recent weeks, accelerated on the Monte Trebbio and only Sinkewitz could follow. His attempts to ride the German off his wheel came to nothing and the two collaborated from there to the finish, where Sinkewitz proved quicker in the sprint.
Sinkewitz’s ISD-Neri teammate Giovanni Visconti rounded off the podium, as the Italian champion pipped Slovak sensation Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) for third place.
|1
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|5:08:00
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:02
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:58
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|7
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|8
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|12
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|13
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|15
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|17
|Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|18
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
|20
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|21
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|25
|Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|29
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:11
|30
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|31
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|32
|Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|33
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|36
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|37
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|39
|Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|41
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|44
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|45
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|46
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|48
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|49
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|50
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:46
|51
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|52
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal
|55
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|56
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|57
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|59
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm - Betonexpressz 2000
|60
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|Domenico Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
