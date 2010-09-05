Trending

Sinkewitz wins Giro della Romagna

German beats Pozzovivo to take win

Image 1 of 18

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) to win the Giro della Romagna.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 18

Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) wins the field sprint for third place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) easily dispatched of breakaway companion Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) to win the Giro della Romagna.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) form the day's decisive break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Riccardo Ricco' (Vacansoleil) keeps an eye on Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Alessandro Bertolini (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) returns to competition.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Italian road champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) awaits the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

The Giro della Romagna peloton passes through Forli.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

The Giro della Romagna peloton in action.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Daniele Rato (Carmiooro NGC) on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Riccardo Ricco' (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) after winning the Giro della Romagna.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Giro della Romagna winner Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

ISD - Neri's Patrik Sinkewitz and Giovanni Visconti celebrate their first and third place finishes.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD-Neri) outsprinted Domenico Pozzovivo (CSF-Colnago) to take victory at the Giro della Romagna. The duo attacked 50km from the line and managed to stay away to the finish in Lugo.

Pozzovivo, who has gained a number of important placings on the Italian calendar in recent weeks, accelerated on the Monte Trebbio and only Sinkewitz could follow. His attempts to ride the German off his wheel came to nothing and the two collaborated from there to the finish, where Sinkewitz proved quicker in the sprint.

Sinkewitz’s ISD-Neri teammate Giovanni Visconti rounded off the podium, as the Italian champion pipped Slovak sensation Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) for third place.

Full Results
1Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri5:08:00
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:02
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:58
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
7Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
8Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
12Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
13Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
15Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
17Luca Celli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
18Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
19Matija Kvasina (Cro) Zheroquadro Radenska
20Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
21Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
23Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
25Riccardo Ricco' (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
28Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
29Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:11
30Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
31Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
32Davide Bonucelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
33Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Davide Torosantucci (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
36Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
37Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
39Vincenzo Garofolo (Ita) Team Nippo
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
41Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
44Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
45Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
46Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
48Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
49Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
50Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:46
51David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
52Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
53Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal
55Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
56Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
57Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
59Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Tecnofilm - Betonexpressz 2000
60Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
62Domenico Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini

