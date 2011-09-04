Gatto gallops to Giro della Romagna victory
Ponzi and Battaglin complete podium
Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won his fourth race of the season on Sunday with a sprint victory in the Giro della Romagna. The 26-year-old Italian prevailed in a 41-rider field sprint with Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) finishing in second while stagiaire Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF Inox) secured third, his first podium appearance in the professional ranks.
A six man break containing Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) and Stefan Schumacher (Miche-Guerciotti) was swept up with 800 metres remaining, setting up the bunch sprint finale in Lugo.
|1
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:46:10
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|7
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|15
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|17
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|18
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|23
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|25
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|26
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|29
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|37
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|39
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
|40
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|José Ochoa Alvarado (Mex) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:21
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:35
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:40
|48
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|49
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:10
|50
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|52
|Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|53
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:50
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|58
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
|60
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
