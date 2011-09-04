Trending

Gatto gallops to Giro della Romagna victory

Ponzi and Battaglin complete podium

Image 1 of 10

Thumbs up from race winner Oscar Gatto.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 10

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his victory in the 2011 Giro della Romagna.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Giro della Romagna winner Oscar Gatto and team manager Luca Scinto celebrate on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 10

The peloton awaits the start in Imola.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 10

Giro della Romagna top three (l-r): Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 6 of 10

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won the Giro della Romagna from a 41-rider field sprint.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 7 of 10

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli manager Luca Scinto with Giro della Romagna winner Oscar Gatto.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 10

It's a drag race to the finish line between Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Giro della Romagna podium (l-r): Simone Ponzi, Oscar Gatto and Enrico Battaglin.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Runner-up Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is consoled at the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won his fourth race of the season on Sunday with a sprint victory in the Giro della Romagna. The 26-year-old Italian prevailed in a 41-rider field sprint with Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) finishing in second while stagiaire Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF Inox) secured third, his first podium appearance in the professional ranks.

A six man break containing Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) and Stefan Schumacher (Miche-Guerciotti) was swept up with 800 metres remaining, setting up the bunch sprint finale in Lugo.

Full Results
1Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:46:10
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
7Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
8Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
10Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
15Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
16Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
17Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
18Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
19Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
20Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
22Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
23José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
25Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
26Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
28Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
29Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
34Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
37Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
39Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
40Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41José Ochoa Alvarado (Mex) Androni Giocattoli
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:21
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:35
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:02:40
48Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
49Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:10
50Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
51Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
52Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
53Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
54Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:50
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
58Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Jan Polanc (Slo) Radenska
60Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis

