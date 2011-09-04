Image 1 of 10 Thumbs up from race winner Oscar Gatto. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 10 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his victory in the 2011 Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Giro della Romagna winner Oscar Gatto and team manager Luca Scinto celebrate on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 10 The peloton awaits the start in Imola. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 10 Giro della Romagna top three (l-r): Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 10 Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won the Giro della Romagna from a 41-rider field sprint. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 10 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli manager Luca Scinto with Giro della Romagna winner Oscar Gatto. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 10 It's a drag race to the finish line between Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Giro della Romagna podium (l-r): Simone Ponzi, Oscar Gatto and Enrico Battaglin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Runner-up Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is consoled at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) won his fourth race of the season on Sunday with a sprint victory in the Giro della Romagna. The 26-year-old Italian prevailed in a 41-rider field sprint with Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale) finishing in second while stagiaire Enrico Battaglin (Colnago-CSF Inox) secured third, his first podium appearance in the professional ranks.

A six man break containing Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone), Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia), Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (d'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo) and Stefan Schumacher (Miche-Guerciotti) was swept up with 800 metres remaining, setting up the bunch sprint finale in Lugo.