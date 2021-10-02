Trending

Mavi Garcia wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne

Spanish champion tops Sierra, Neylan

COLICO ITALY JULY 07 Margarita Victoria Garcia Caellas of Spain and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 6 a 155km stage from Colico to Colico GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 07 2021 in Colico Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana 2:14:47
2Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
3Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
5Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
6Gemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
7Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
8Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
9Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
10Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service

