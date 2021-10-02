Mavi Garcia wins Giro dell'Emilia Donne
By Cyclingnews
Spanish champion tops Sierra, Neylan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:14:47
|2
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|5
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|6
|Gemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|7
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|9
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mavi Garcia wins Giro dell'Emilia DonneSpanish champion tops Sierra, Neylan
-
Stevie Williams takes first pro win on stage 5 of CRO RaceBriton moves into race lead with solo attack
-
RCS Sport confirms foreign start for 2022 Giro d'ItaliaMilano-Torino shifts to March ahead of Milan-San Remo
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 - Live coverageAll the action from the inaugural edition of the race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.