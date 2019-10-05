Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia
Slovenian flies up final climb to leave EF duo of Woods and Higuita in second and third
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) bounced back from a disappointing World Championships with victory at the Giro dell'Emilia. The Slovenian attacked late on the final ascent of the San Luca climb in Bologna to solo across the line and take his 12th win of 2019.
Michael Woods (EF Education First) took second place, having tried his own attack in the final kilometre. The Canadian was joined by his teammate Sergio Higuita after being dropped by Roglič, with Higuita taking third at the finish.
The victory is Roglič's first one-day race success and recalls his success at the same venue back in May when he won the opening time trial of the Giro d'Italia.
The Slovenian, who had seen teammates Sepp Kuss, George Bennett and Antwan Tolhoek go on the attack on the finishing circuits earlier on, kept his powder dry until the final kilometre of the race, chasing down Woods before pushing on alone to the line.
"Last time I was here I won and today again, so I like San Luca, for sure," said Roglič after the finish.
"If I'm alone in cycling, it's hard to do something but our guys were really amazing. Actually, I didn't feel really good, but I fight until the end for them and it's nice to be able to win again here.
"My next race will be in Varese (Tre Valli Varesine) and then I'll finish my season at Il Lombardia."
How it unfolded
The 91st edition of the 207km semi-classic started and ended in Bologna, with a loop around the city encompassing several climbs. The main obstacle of the day would be climb to the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca in Bologna tough, with the steep double-digit slopes featuring five times – once for every lap of the finishing circuit.
A small group got away in the opening five kilometres without much resistance. Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Astana) and Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF) were the men to get away from the peloton, and by the race's halfway mark the trio had amassed a lead of 11 minutes.
It was a fairly uneventful race for much of the day, with the action only really hotting up on the finishing circuits. By the time the break got back to Bologna, they were just four minutes up on the peloton.
Almost immediately, Mosca pushed on alone, taking advantage of the steep slopes to distance his companions. Further back, Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) put in an attack, forcing other teams to chase as Jumbo-Visma took on the responsibility.
Mosca stood strong alone as the remaining breakaway riders were brought back by the peloton, while further back Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), George Bennett and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education) all got across to Rosa with 30km to race.
They didn't last long though, thanks to the high pace behind blowing the peloton apart on the first ascent of San Luca. Ciccone hung on to attack, with Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) going with him.
Mosca was brought back the third time up San Luca, while Ciccone and Latour yo-yoed up front, maintaining a small gap. As the peloton neared the top, Tolhoek gave it a go, but quickly dropped back to help his team lead the way.
The lead duo had just 20 seconds on the peloton as they hit the penultimate climb of the day, with the peloton visible behind them but still some way off thanks to the steep slopes. With team leaders pushing the pace on the climb, it was all over for Ciccone and Latour as they crossed the line over the top.
More attacks came on the descent, as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) jumped away, followed by the Colombian duo of Higuita and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).
They pushed on at full pace heading into the final climb, but so did the peloton, and the quintet was duly caught 2km from the line. Further back, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) struggled and was dropped off the back.
Rosa reappeared once more to briefly set the pace up front but couldn't give much more before the attacks started. Woods was the first to go, jumping just before the flamme rouge and getting a small gap on the right-hand side of the road.
Then it was Roglič's turn. The Vuelta winner flew out of the favourites group without anyone able to answer his effort. Woods tried, and briefly managed to hold the wheel, but soon afterwards he was gone, too.
And that was that. Over the final 700 metres or so it never looked like Roglič was in trouble, and despite the teamwork between Woods and Higuita, he never was. It was another win for Roglič, another addition to his palmarès towards the end of his best year yet.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma
|5:08:08
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) Ef Education First
|0:00:14
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Ef Education First
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:16
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:27
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:31
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:34
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:44
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:45
|14
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Scott
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:49
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|17
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:58
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|19
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:24
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:01:31
|21
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:41
|22
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:02:21
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:25
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:39
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:02:42
|29
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|0:02:46
|31
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|0:02:49
|32
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:02:58
|33
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|0:03:07
|34
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:04:04
|35
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:04:12
|36
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:46
|37
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:04:51
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
|0:05:02
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
|40
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|41
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|42
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|45
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|46
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
|47
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:13
|48
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama - Fdj
|0:06:41
|49
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:44
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|0:06:52
|51
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:06:55
|52
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|54
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|55
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:07:09
|56
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|57
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|0:07:14
|58
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:07:22
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:27
|60
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|63
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:19
|64
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|0:08:32
|65
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:13:41
|DNS
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|DNF
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|DNF
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|DNF
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
|DNF
|Evgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|DNF
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Nicola Graziato (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Gianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Rubens Rosini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Matteo Domenicali (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Wilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
|DNF
|Felix James Meo (NZl) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Lucio Pierantozzi (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Paul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Alberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Andrea Berzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Diego Bosini (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Jacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Matteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
|DNF
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera
