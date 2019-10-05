Trending

Roglic wins Giro dell'Emilia

Slovenian flies up final climb to leave EF duo of Woods and Higuita in second and third

Image 1 of 30

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his win

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

The final podium - Woods (second), Roglic (first) and Higuita (third)

The final podium - Woods (second), Roglic (first) and Higuita (third)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 30

Woods, Roglic and Higuita on the podium

Woods, Roglic and Higuita on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 30

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 30

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 30

Alex Howes (EF Education First)

Alex Howes (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 30

Contenders on the start line at Giro dell'Emilia

Contenders on the start line at Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 30

Alex Howes (EF Education First)

Alex Howes (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 30

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 30

Egan Bernall (Team Ineos)

Egan Bernall (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 30

Giro dell'Emilia 2019

Giro dell'Emilia 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 30

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 30

The peloton during the Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton during the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 30

The peloton race through the Italian countryside

The peloton race through the Italian countryside
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 30

The peloton cross a bridge during the Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton cross a bridge during the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 30

The peloton during the Giro dell'Emilia

The peloton during the Giro dell'Emilia
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 30

Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) leads an attack on the closing circuit

Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) leads an attack on the closing circuit
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 30

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in a late break move

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in a late break move
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 30

The peloton climb the San Luca above Bologna

The peloton climb the San Luca above Bologna
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 30

A rear view of the peloton in Bologna

A rear view of the peloton in Bologna
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 30

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 30

Roglic launches his race-winning attack

Roglic launches his race-winning attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 30

Roglic out front on his own

Roglic out front on his own
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 30

Higuita and Woods cross the line together

Higuita and Woods cross the line together
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 30

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) checks behind as he crosses the line

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) checks behind as he crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Roglic celebrates with his teammates after the finish

Roglic celebrates with his teammates after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) bounced back from a disappointing World Championships with victory at the Giro dell'Emilia. The Slovenian attacked late on the final ascent of the San Luca climb in Bologna to solo across the line and take his 12th win of 2019.

Michael Woods (EF Education First) took second place, having tried his own attack in the final kilometre. The Canadian was joined by his teammate Sergio Higuita after being dropped by Roglič, with Higuita taking third at the finish. 

The victory is Roglič's first one-day race success and recalls his success at the same venue back in May when he won the opening time trial of the Giro d'Italia.

The Slovenian, who had seen teammates Sepp Kuss, George Bennett and Antwan Tolhoek go on the attack on the finishing circuits earlier on, kept his powder dry until the final kilometre of the race, chasing down Woods before pushing on alone to the line.

"Last time I was here I won and today again, so I like San Luca, for sure," said Roglič after the finish.

"If I'm alone in cycling, it's hard to do something but our guys were really amazing. Actually, I didn't feel really good, but I fight until the end for them and it's nice to be able to win again here.

"My next race will be in Varese (Tre Valli Varesine) and then I'll finish my season at Il Lombardia."

How it unfolded

The 91st edition of the 207km semi-classic started and ended in Bologna, with a loop around the city encompassing several climbs. The main obstacle of the day would be climb to the Santuario della Madonna di San Luca in Bologna tough, with the steep double-digit slopes featuring five times – once for every lap of the finishing circuit.

A small group got away in the opening five kilometres without much resistance. Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Astana) and Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF) were the men to get away from the peloton, and by the race's halfway mark the trio had amassed a lead of 11 minutes.

It was a fairly uneventful race for much of the day, with the action only really hotting up on the finishing circuits. By the time the break got back to Bologna, they were just four minutes up on the peloton.

Almost immediately, Mosca pushed on alone, taking advantage of the steep slopes to distance his companions. Further back, Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) put in an attack, forcing other teams to chase as Jumbo-Visma took on the responsibility.

Mosca stood strong alone as the remaining breakaway riders were brought back by the peloton, while further back Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), George Bennett and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education) all got across to Rosa with 30km to race.

They didn't last long though, thanks to the high pace behind blowing the peloton apart on the first ascent of San Luca. Ciccone hung on to attack, with Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) going with him.

Mosca was brought back the third time up San Luca, while Ciccone and Latour yo-yoed up front, maintaining a small gap. As the peloton neared the top, Tolhoek gave it a go, but quickly dropped back to help his team lead the way.

The lead duo had just 20 seconds on the peloton as they hit the penultimate climb of the day, with the peloton visible behind them but still some way off thanks to the steep slopes. With team leaders pushing the pace on the climb, it was all over for Ciccone and Latour as they crossed the line over the top.

More attacks came on the descent, as Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) jumped away, followed by the Colombian duo of Higuita and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

They pushed on at full pace heading into the final climb, but so did the peloton, and the quintet was duly caught 2km from the line. Further back, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) struggled and was dropped off the back.

Rosa reappeared once more to briefly set the pace up front but couldn't give much more before the attacks started. Woods was the first to go, jumping just before the flamme rouge and getting a small gap on the right-hand side of the road.

Then it was Roglič's turn. The Vuelta winner flew out of the favourites group without anyone able to answer his effort. Woods tried, and briefly managed to hold the wheel, but soon afterwards he was gone, too.

And that was that. Over the final 700 metres or so it never looked like Roglič was in trouble, and despite the teamwork between Woods and Higuita, he never was. It was another win for Roglič, another addition to his palmarès towards the end of his best year yet.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo - Visma 5:08:08
2Michael Woods (Can) Ef Education First 0:00:14
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Ef Education First
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:16
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:20
7Pierre Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:23
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:27
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:31
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:34
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:44
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:45
14Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton - Scott
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama - Fdj 0:00:49
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:53
17Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:58
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:07
19Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:24
20George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:01:31
21Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:41
22Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:02:21
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:02:25
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:36
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo - Visma
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
27Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:39
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:02:42
29Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 0:02:46
31Mattia Bais (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd 0:02:49
32Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani Csf 0:02:58
33Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm 0:03:07
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic 0:04:04
35Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:04:12
36Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:46
37Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:04:51
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First 0:05:02
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
40Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
41Clément Chevrier (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
42Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
43Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) Ag2R La Mondiale
44Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
46Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
47Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:06:13
48Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama - Fdj 0:06:41
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida 0:06:44
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:06:52
51Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:06:55
52Filippo Zana (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
54Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
55Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 0:07:09
56Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
57Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 0:07:14
58Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:07:22
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:27
60Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton - Scott
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida
62Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
63Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:08:19
64Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane' 0:08:32
65Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:13:41
DNSThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNSJerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFNicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFJonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFNicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFRichard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFCarlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
DNFAleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFDavid Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
DNFLachlan Morton (Aus) Ef Education First
DNFAlex Howes (USA) Ef Education First
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFHugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
DNFYukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFAurélien Doleatto (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFElie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFDavide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFSebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFRuben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFSho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFHideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFAlejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane'
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFJon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFUmberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFFrancesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani Csf
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFNicola Graziato (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFRiccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFDario Puccioni (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFGianni Pugi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.K Vis
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFAndrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFViesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFRubens Rosini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
DNFFilippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFSebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFMatteo Domenicali (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFJavier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFNicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFWilson Estiben Pena Molano (Col) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFThomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltramitsa Hoppla' Petroli Firenze
DNFFelix James Meo (NZl) Team Colpack
DNFLucio Pierantozzi (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFPaul Double (GBr) Team Colpack
DNFJalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFFilippo Rocchetti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFAndrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFEmil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Giotti Victoria
DNFEmanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
DNFAlberto Amici (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFAndrea Berzi (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFDiego Bosini (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFJacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFMatteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFRaul Colombo (Ita) Biesse Carrera
DNFSimone Ravanelli (Ita) Biesse Carrera

