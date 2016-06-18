Trending

Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol: Niewiadoma wins stage 1

Rabo-Liv rider solos to stage and first leader's jersey

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) celebrates her win

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:54:32
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:32
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
4Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
5Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
6Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:01
8Riejanne Markus (Ned) Netherlands0:04:39
9Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana

