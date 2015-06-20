Amanda Spratt working tirelessly for her team (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com)

Orica-AIS' Amanda Spratt took a solo victory at the UCI 1.1 Giro del Trentino Alto Adige - Südtirol on Saturday. The Australian broke away from the select group of 10 riders who crested the final climb, and she descended to the win by 20 seconds. Italians Anna Stricker (Inpa-Sottoli) and Lara Vieceli (SC Michela Fanini) round out the podium.

“I am super happy with the win,” said Spratt in a team press release. “The team did a great job and we seem to be going from strength to strength. Both Kat (Garfoot) and I have been climbing well recently and once I had held the gap and the commissaire car was behind me I was pretty confident I had clinched it.”

Brief Results