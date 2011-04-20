Trending

Voeckler takes victory in Ledro Bezzecca

Two-man break puts Scarponi into overall lead

Image 1 of 35

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) broke away to fight for the stage win.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) broke away to fight for the stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Androni Giocattoli's line up is packed with climbing talent.

Androni Giocattoli's line up is packed with climbing talent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) during stage two.

Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was back racing on Italian roads in Trentino.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was back racing on Italian roads in Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Dariusz Batek (CCC Polsat Polkowice) was a faller on stage two.

Dariusz Batek (CCC Polsat Polkowice) was a faller on stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in action during stage two.

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in action during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali had a strong Liquigas-Cannondale team to help him in Trentino.

Vincenzo Nibali had a strong Liquigas-Cannondale team to help him in Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives the peloton.

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) was working for Vincenzo Nibali.

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) was working for Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

Anthony Charteau (Europcar) is testing his form in Trentino.

Anthony Charteau (Europcar) is testing his form in Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 35

Claudio Corioni (Acqua&Sapone) on the road to Ledro Bezzecca.

Claudio Corioni (Acqua&Sapone) on the road to Ledro Bezzecca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

Giuseppe De Maria (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) on stage two.

Giuseppe De Maria (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) on stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the strong man in the chasing group.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the strong man in the chasing group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 35

Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-ISD) won the sprint for third.

Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-ISD) won the sprint for third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 35

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the road to Ledro Bezzecca.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the road to Ledro Bezzecca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) were natural allies on the road to Ledro Bezzecca.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) were natural allies on the road to Ledro Bezzecca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looks back to see the damage behind.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looks back to see the damage behind.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after stage two of the Giro del Trentino.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after stage two of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack at the Giro del Trentino.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) beats Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) beats Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

The swashbuckling Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was a fitting winner of the prize honouring Garibaldi.

The swashbuckling Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was a fitting winner of the prize honouring Garibaldi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Stage two celebrated 150 years of Italian unity, and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was awarded a red shirt honouring Giuseppe Garibaldi.

Stage two celebrated 150 years of Italian unity, and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was awarded a red shirt honouring Giuseppe Garibaldi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in Trentino to build form for the Giro d'Italia.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in Trentino to build form for the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Marco Marzano (Lampre-ISD) after the finish.

Marco Marzano (Lampre-ISD) after the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his victory.

Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Charly Wegelius (Unitedhealthcare) has a lot of experience on Italian roads.

Charly Wegelius (Unitedhealthcare) has a lot of experience on Italian roads.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) at the finish in Ledro Bezzecca.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) at the finish in Ledro Bezzecca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Young Fabio Felline (Geox-TMC) continues his apprenticeship in Trentino.

Young Fabio Felline (Geox-TMC) continues his apprenticeship in Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Giro del Trentino.

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line in 9th place on stage two of the Giro del Trentino.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line in 9th place on stage two of the Giro del Trentino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rode into the race lead with his second place.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rode into the race lead with his second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) claimed the stage win

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) claimed the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) topped Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) to win the stage.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) topped Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) to win the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

UCI Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 2 of Giro del Trentino

UCI Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 2 of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Tomas Voeckler sports some unique fashion statements on the podium of Giro del Trentino

Tomas Voeckler sports some unique fashion statements on the podium of Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) took his sixth victory of the season on stage two of the Giro del Trentino, while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) demonstrated that his form remains intact after spell of altitude training by moving into the overall lead.

When Voeckler attacked on the final climb, Scarponi was quick to follow and the duo finished 26 seconds clear of a select chase group that was driven largely by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). In the finishing straight, Voeckler’s speed proved to be too much for Scarponi, but the Italian was able to content himself with the overall lead, 14 seconds ahead of RadioShack’s Tiago Machado.

Scarponi’s teammate Przemyslaw Niemec led the chasing group to take third place, while Nibali rolled home in 9th place in the same time.

After launching his attack 7km from the line, Thomas Voeckler explained that he was careful to ensure that he had enough left in his legs to take the win.

“I turned around and I saw Scarponi, so I slowed and waited, and then we went away together,” Voeckler said. “He was riding for the classification, and I saved myself for the sprint.”

For his part, Scarponi admitted that when he Voeckler made his move with 7km to go, it was a case of following the right man at the right time.

“30km from the finish, I went up to Voeckler and said ‘you’ll win today.’ He thought I was joking, but I was convinced,” Scarponi said. “So, knowing that he would win, I looked to respond to his attack. I knew that the final 5km were flat, so a small advantage on the climb was going to be enough to hold on to the finish.”

Klöden cracks on final climb

The early part of the stage was dominated by a four-man breakaway featuring Yuriy Krivstov (AG2R La Mondiale), Giuseppe de Maria (De Rosa–Ceramica Flaminia), Volodymyr Zagorodny (Miche) and Davide Torosantucci (D’Angelo & Antenucci), but they were closely marshalled by the bunch behind.

The quartet had two minutes in hand 20km to go but as the road began to pitch upwards towards the finish, the main favourites massed at the head of the peloton and the gap dropped accordingly. Torosantucci opted to try his luck alone in the finale, and he was the last of the group to be swallowed up inside the final ten kilometres.

Meanwhile, the increase in pace in the main peloton was beginning to take its toll on a climb that proved to be more testing than the stage profile suggested. While Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), second overall after stage one, was expected to struggle, it was surprising to see race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) go out the back as the road pitched upwards on the drag to Ledro Bezzecca.

When Voeckler made his move 7km from the line, he was soon joined by Scarponi, who was determined to make amends for a non-descript showing in the previous day’s time trial. Both riders with naturally aggressive instincts, the Franco-Italian tandem reached an instant understanding, and they worked well to open an advantage of half a minute on the approach to the finish.

When the road flattened out in the final five kilometres, Vincenzo Nibali came to the front in person to close the gap to the dangerous Scarponi, but in spite of his best efforts, he was unable to make significant inroads on their lead. Up front the impressive Voeckler was dominant in the sprint, but Scarponi will have been content with a day's work that saw him lay down an important psychological marker against one of his major rivals.

As ever, the Giro del Trentino provides a fascinating dress rehearsal for the Giro d’Italia, and after fluffing his lines in the opening time trial, Scarponi took centre stage on day two. But with summit finishes at Fai della Paganella and Madonna di Campiglio to come, Nibali still has a chance to make his pitch to be Italy’s leading man ahead of the corsa rosa.

“Aside from the duel between me and Nibali, for me it’s important to verify my form,” Scarponi said. “Trentino is an important test, decisive in view of the Giro d’Italia.”

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4:47:51
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:25
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
7Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
8Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
12Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
15José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
18Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
19Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
21Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
22Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
23Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
24Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
25Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
26José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:37
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:11
30Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
32Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
33Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
34Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
35Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
36Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
37Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
39Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
40Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
42Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
44Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
46Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
51Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
55Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:45
58Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
59Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
60Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
62Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
63Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
64Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:45
65Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
66Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
68Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:56
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
70Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
73Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
74Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
76Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
78Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
79Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:20
80Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:47
81Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
82Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
83Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
84Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
85Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
86Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
87Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:27
90Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
92Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
94Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
96Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
100Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
101Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:18
102Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:23
103Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
104Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
107Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
108Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
109Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
110Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
112Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
114Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:40
116Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
117Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
118Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
119Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:11:14
120Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
122Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
123David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
124Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
126Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
130Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
131John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
132Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
134Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
135Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
136Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
137Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
138Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
139Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
140Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
141Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
142Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
DNFPatxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6pts
2Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo4
3Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti2

KoM - Vigolo Vattaro (Cat 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:49:02
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
4Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
5Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
7Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:34
9Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
10Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
12Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:34
14Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
15Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:36
16Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
18Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:12
22Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
23Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
24Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:10:03
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
28Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
29Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
30Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
31Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:39

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5:03:36
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
4Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:00:15
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:31
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:38
9Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:00:40
10Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:47
12Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:48
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
14Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:56
15Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
16Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:02
17Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:06
19Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
20Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:08
21José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
22Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:12
23Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:01:15
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:18
25Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:19
26José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:20
27Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:23
28Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
29Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:26
30Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:01:27
31Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:28
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:01:31
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:01:32
34Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:36
35Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
36Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:37
37Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:39
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:41
39Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:45
40Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:47
41Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:48
42Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:01:51
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:57
44Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:00
45Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:02
47Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
48Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:04
50Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:07
51Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
52Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:02:14
53Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
54Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:15
55Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:16
56Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:17
57Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:18
58Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:19
59Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:02:21
60Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:02:35
61Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
62Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:46
63Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:02:49
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:02:58
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:05
66Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
67Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:26
68Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:27
70Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:28
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:30
72Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:03:35
73Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC0:03:39
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
75Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
77Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:03:56
78Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:34
79Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:01
80Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:05:26
81Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:42
82Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:05:49
83Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:06:06
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:12
85Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:14
86Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:30
87Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
88Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:06:42
89Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:48
90Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:07:02
91Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
92Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:15
93Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:07:18
94Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:19
95Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:22
96Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:24
97Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:30
98Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:31
99Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:48
100Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:55
101Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:31
102Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:39
103Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:43
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:48
105Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
106Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:06
107Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:09:10
108Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:09:16
109Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:18
110Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:23
111Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:09:33
112Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:09:41
113Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:44
114Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:46
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:55
116Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:09:58
117Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:10:31
118Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:48
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:54
120Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:14
121Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:25
122John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:28
123Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:34
124Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:40
125Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:42
126Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:11:44
127Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:11:45
128Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:11:46
129Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:11:56
130Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:03
131Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:12:05
132Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:06
133Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:08
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:14
135David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
136Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:22
137Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
138Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:24
139Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:47
140Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:51
141Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:49
142Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:35

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia6pts
2Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo4
3Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2
3Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team5:05:03
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:18
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:30
4Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:40
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:47
7Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:49
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:50
9Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:51
10Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:01:08
11Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:19
12Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:22
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:01:31
14Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
15Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:47
16Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:03
17Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:39
18Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:52
19Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:03
20Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:28
21Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:07:43
22Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:07:49
23Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:19
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:27
25Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:10:07
26Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:10:13
27Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:10:17
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:55
29Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:10:57
30Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:20
31Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD15:11:39
2Androni Giocattoli0:01:05
3Pro Team Astana0:01:17
4Katusha Team0:01:43
5D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:45
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
7Miche - Guerciotti0:02:10
8Acqua & Sapone0:02:27
9Team Europcar0:02:47
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:52
11Team Radioshack0:03:00
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:33
13Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:03:49
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:52
15Geox-TMC0:05:24
16CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:11
17De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:07:31
18BMC Racing Team0:07:35

