Image 1 of 35 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) broke away to fight for the stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Androni Giocattoli's line up is packed with climbing talent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale) during stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) was back racing on Italian roads in Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Dariusz Batek (CCC Polsat Polkowice) was a faller on stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in action during stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali had a strong Liquigas-Cannondale team to help him in Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) drives the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) was working for Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Anthony Charteau (Europcar) is testing his form in Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Claudio Corioni (Acqua&Sapone) on the road to Ledro Bezzecca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Giuseppe De Maria (De Rosa-Ceramica Flaminia) on stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the strong man in the chasing group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-ISD) won the sprint for third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) leads Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the road to Ledro Bezzecca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) were natural allies on the road to Ledro Bezzecca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) looks back to see the damage behind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after stage two of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the attack at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) beats Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 The swashbuckling Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was a fitting winner of the prize honouring Garibaldi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Stage two celebrated 150 years of Italian unity, and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was awarded a red shirt honouring Giuseppe Garibaldi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is in Trentino to build form for the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 Marco Marzano (Lampre-ISD) after the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Charly Wegelius (Unitedhealthcare) has a lot of experience on Italian roads. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) at the finish in Ledro Bezzecca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Young Fabio Felline (Geox-TMC) continues his apprenticeship in Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) crosses the line in 9th place on stage two of the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) rode into the race lead with his second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) claimed the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) topped Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) to win the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 UCI Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 2 of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Tomas Voeckler sports some unique fashion statements on the podium of Giro del Trentino (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) took his sixth victory of the season on stage two of the Giro del Trentino, while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) demonstrated that his form remains intact after spell of altitude training by moving into the overall lead.

When Voeckler attacked on the final climb, Scarponi was quick to follow and the duo finished 26 seconds clear of a select chase group that was driven largely by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). In the finishing straight, Voeckler’s speed proved to be too much for Scarponi, but the Italian was able to content himself with the overall lead, 14 seconds ahead of RadioShack’s Tiago Machado.

Scarponi’s teammate Przemyslaw Niemec led the chasing group to take third place, while Nibali rolled home in 9th place in the same time.

After launching his attack 7km from the line, Thomas Voeckler explained that he was careful to ensure that he had enough left in his legs to take the win.

“I turned around and I saw Scarponi, so I slowed and waited, and then we went away together,” Voeckler said. “He was riding for the classification, and I saved myself for the sprint.”

For his part, Scarponi admitted that when he Voeckler made his move with 7km to go, it was a case of following the right man at the right time.

“30km from the finish, I went up to Voeckler and said ‘you’ll win today.’ He thought I was joking, but I was convinced,” Scarponi said. “So, knowing that he would win, I looked to respond to his attack. I knew that the final 5km were flat, so a small advantage on the climb was going to be enough to hold on to the finish.”

Klöden cracks on final climb

The early part of the stage was dominated by a four-man breakaway featuring Yuriy Krivstov (AG2R La Mondiale), Giuseppe de Maria (De Rosa–Ceramica Flaminia), Volodymyr Zagorodny (Miche) and Davide Torosantucci (D’Angelo & Antenucci), but they were closely marshalled by the bunch behind.

The quartet had two minutes in hand 20km to go but as the road began to pitch upwards towards the finish, the main favourites massed at the head of the peloton and the gap dropped accordingly. Torosantucci opted to try his luck alone in the finale, and he was the last of the group to be swallowed up inside the final ten kilometres.

Meanwhile, the increase in pace in the main peloton was beginning to take its toll on a climb that proved to be more testing than the stage profile suggested. While Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), second overall after stage one, was expected to struggle, it was surprising to see race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) go out the back as the road pitched upwards on the drag to Ledro Bezzecca.

When Voeckler made his move 7km from the line, he was soon joined by Scarponi, who was determined to make amends for a non-descript showing in the previous day’s time trial. Both riders with naturally aggressive instincts, the Franco-Italian tandem reached an instant understanding, and they worked well to open an advantage of half a minute on the approach to the finish.

When the road flattened out in the final five kilometres, Vincenzo Nibali came to the front in person to close the gap to the dangerous Scarponi, but in spite of his best efforts, he was unable to make significant inroads on their lead. Up front the impressive Voeckler was dominant in the sprint, but Scarponi will have been content with a day's work that saw him lay down an important psychological marker against one of his major rivals.

As ever, the Giro del Trentino provides a fascinating dress rehearsal for the Giro d’Italia, and after fluffing his lines in the opening time trial, Scarponi took centre stage on day two. But with summit finishes at Fai della Paganella and Madonna di Campiglio to come, Nibali still has a chance to make his pitch to be Italy’s leading man ahead of the corsa rosa.

“Aside from the duel between me and Nibali, for me it’s important to verify my form,” Scarponi said. “Trentino is an important test, decisive in view of the Giro d’Italia.”



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4:47:51 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:25 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 8 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 12 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 15 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 18 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 19 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 21 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 22 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 26 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:37 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:11 30 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 32 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 34 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 35 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 36 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 37 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 39 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 40 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 42 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 44 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 46 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 51 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:45 58 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 59 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 60 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 62 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 63 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 64 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:45 65 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 66 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 68 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:56 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 73 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 74 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 76 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 78 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:20 80 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:47 81 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 82 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 83 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 84 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 85 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 86 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:27 90 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 91 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 92 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 96 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 100 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 101 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:18 102 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:23 103 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 104 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 107 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 108 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 110 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 112 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 114 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:40 116 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 117 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 118 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 119 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:11:14 120 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 122 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 123 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 124 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 126 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 130 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 131 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 132 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 133 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 134 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 135 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 136 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 137 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 138 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 139 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 140 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 141 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 142 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 DNF Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 pts 2 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 4 3 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 2

KoM - Vigolo Vattaro (Cat 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:49:02 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 4 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 5 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 7 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:34 9 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 10 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:34 14 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 15 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:36 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 18 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:12 22 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 23 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 24 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:10:03 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 28 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 29 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 30 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 31 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:39

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5:03:36 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 4 Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:00:15 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:31 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:38 9 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:40 10 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:47 12 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:48 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 14 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:56 15 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 16 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:02 17 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:06 19 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 20 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:08 21 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 22 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:12 23 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:01:15 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:18 25 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:19 26 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:20 27 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:23 28 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:26 30 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:01:27 31 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:28 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:01:31 33 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:32 34 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:36 35 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 36 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:37 37 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:39 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:41 39 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:45 40 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:47 41 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:48 42 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:51 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:57 44 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:00 45 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:02 47 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 48 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:04 50 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:07 51 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 52 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:02:14 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 54 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:15 55 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:16 56 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:17 57 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:18 58 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:19 59 Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:02:21 60 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:02:35 61 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 62 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:46 63 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:49 64 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:02:58 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:05 66 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 67 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:26 68 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:27 70 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:28 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:30 72 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:35 73 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:03:39 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 75 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 77 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:03:56 78 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:34 79 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:01 80 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:05:26 81 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:42 82 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:05:49 83 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:06:06 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:12 85 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:14 86 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:30 87 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:31 88 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:06:42 89 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:48 90 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:07:02 91 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 92 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:15 93 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:07:18 94 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:19 95 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:07:22 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:24 97 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:30 98 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:31 99 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:48 100 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:55 101 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:31 102 Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:39 103 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:43 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:48 105 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 106 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:06 107 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:09:10 108 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:09:16 109 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:18 110 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:23 111 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:09:33 112 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:09:41 113 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:44 114 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:46 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:55 116 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:09:58 117 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:10:31 118 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:48 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:54 120 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:14 121 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:25 122 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:28 123 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:34 124 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:40 125 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:42 126 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:11:44 127 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:11:45 128 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:11:46 129 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:11:56 130 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:03 131 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:12:05 132 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:06 133 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:08 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:14 135 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:22 137 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 138 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:24 139 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:47 140 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:51 141 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:49 142 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:35

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 6 pts 2 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 4 3 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 2 3 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 5:05:03 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:18 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:30 4 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:40 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:47 7 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:49 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:50 9 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:51 10 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:01:08 11 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:19 12 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:22 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:01:31 14 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:47 16 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:03 17 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:39 18 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:52 19 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:03 20 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:28 21 Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:07:43 22 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:07:49 23 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:19 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:27 25 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:10:07 26 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:10:13 27 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:10:17 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:55 29 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:10:57 30 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:20 31 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:08