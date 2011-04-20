Voeckler takes victory in Ledro Bezzecca
Two-man break puts Scarponi into overall lead
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) took his sixth victory of the season on stage two of the Giro del Trentino, while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) demonstrated that his form remains intact after spell of altitude training by moving into the overall lead.
When Voeckler attacked on the final climb, Scarponi was quick to follow and the duo finished 26 seconds clear of a select chase group that was driven largely by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). In the finishing straight, Voeckler’s speed proved to be too much for Scarponi, but the Italian was able to content himself with the overall lead, 14 seconds ahead of RadioShack’s Tiago Machado.
Scarponi’s teammate Przemyslaw Niemec led the chasing group to take third place, while Nibali rolled home in 9th place in the same time.
After launching his attack 7km from the line, Thomas Voeckler explained that he was careful to ensure that he had enough left in his legs to take the win.
“I turned around and I saw Scarponi, so I slowed and waited, and then we went away together,” Voeckler said. “He was riding for the classification, and I saved myself for the sprint.”
For his part, Scarponi admitted that when he Voeckler made his move with 7km to go, it was a case of following the right man at the right time.
“30km from the finish, I went up to Voeckler and said ‘you’ll win today.’ He thought I was joking, but I was convinced,” Scarponi said. “So, knowing that he would win, I looked to respond to his attack. I knew that the final 5km were flat, so a small advantage on the climb was going to be enough to hold on to the finish.”
Klöden cracks on final climb
The early part of the stage was dominated by a four-man breakaway featuring Yuriy Krivstov (AG2R La Mondiale), Giuseppe de Maria (De Rosa–Ceramica Flaminia), Volodymyr Zagorodny (Miche) and Davide Torosantucci (D’Angelo & Antenucci), but they were closely marshalled by the bunch behind.
The quartet had two minutes in hand 20km to go but as the road began to pitch upwards towards the finish, the main favourites massed at the head of the peloton and the gap dropped accordingly. Torosantucci opted to try his luck alone in the finale, and he was the last of the group to be swallowed up inside the final ten kilometres.
Meanwhile, the increase in pace in the main peloton was beginning to take its toll on a climb that proved to be more testing than the stage profile suggested. While Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), second overall after stage one, was expected to struggle, it was surprising to see race leader Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) go out the back as the road pitched upwards on the drag to Ledro Bezzecca.
When Voeckler made his move 7km from the line, he was soon joined by Scarponi, who was determined to make amends for a non-descript showing in the previous day’s time trial. Both riders with naturally aggressive instincts, the Franco-Italian tandem reached an instant understanding, and they worked well to open an advantage of half a minute on the approach to the finish.
When the road flattened out in the final five kilometres, Vincenzo Nibali came to the front in person to close the gap to the dangerous Scarponi, but in spite of his best efforts, he was unable to make significant inroads on their lead. Up front the impressive Voeckler was dominant in the sprint, but Scarponi will have been content with a day's work that saw him lay down an important psychological marker against one of his major rivals.
As ever, the Giro del Trentino provides a fascinating dress rehearsal for the Giro d’Italia, and after fluffing his lines in the opening time trial, Scarponi took centre stage on day two. But with summit finishes at Fai della Paganella and Madonna di Campiglio to come, Nibali still has a chance to make his pitch to be Italy’s leading man ahead of the corsa rosa.
“Aside from the duel between me and Nibali, for me it’s important to verify my form,” Scarponi said. “Trentino is an important test, decisive in view of the Giro d’Italia.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:47:51
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:25
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|8
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|12
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|15
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|18
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|21
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|22
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|25
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|26
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:37
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|30
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|32
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|34
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|35
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|36
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|37
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|38
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|39
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|40
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|42
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|46
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|51
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:45
|58
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|59
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|60
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|63
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:45
|65
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|66
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|68
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|73
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|76
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|78
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:20
|80
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:47
|81
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|82
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|83
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|84
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|85
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:27
|90
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|92
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|96
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|101
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:18
|102
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:23
|103
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|104
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|107
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|108
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|110
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|112
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|114
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:40
|116
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|117
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|118
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|119
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:11:14
|120
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|122
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|123
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|124
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|126
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|130
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|131
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|133
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|135
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|136
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|137
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|138
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|139
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|140
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|141
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|142
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|DNF
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:49:02
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|4
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|5
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:34
|9
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|10
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:34
|14
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|15
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:36
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|18
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:12
|22
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|23
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:10:03
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|29
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|30
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|31
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5:03:36
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:12
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|4
|Luca Ascani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:00:15
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:31
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:38
|9
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:40
|10
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:47
|12
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:48
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:56
|15
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|16
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:06
|19
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|20
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:08
|21
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|22
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:12
|23
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:01:15
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:18
|25
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:19
|26
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:20
|27
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:23
|28
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:26
|30
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:01:27
|31
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:28
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:31
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:32
|34
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:36
|35
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:37
|37
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:39
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|39
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|40
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:47
|41
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:48
|42
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:01:51
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:57
|44
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:00
|45
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:02
|47
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|48
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:04
|50
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:07
|51
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|52
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:02:14
|53
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|54
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:15
|55
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:16
|56
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:17
|57
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:18
|58
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:19
|59
|Jahir Pérez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:02:21
|60
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:35
|61
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|62
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:46
|63
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:49
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:58
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:05
|66
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|67
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:26
|68
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|70
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:28
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:30
|72
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:35
|73
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:03:39
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|75
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|77
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:56
|78
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:34
|79
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:01
|80
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:05:26
|81
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:42
|82
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:05:49
|83
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:06:06
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:12
|85
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:14
|86
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:30
|87
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:31
|88
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:06:42
|89
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:48
|90
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:07:02
|91
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|92
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:15
|93
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:07:18
|94
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:19
|95
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:22
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:24
|97
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:30
|98
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:31
|99
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:48
|100
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:55
|101
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:31
|102
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:39
|103
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:43
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:48
|105
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|106
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:06
|107
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:09:10
|108
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:09:16
|109
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:18
|110
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:23
|111
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:09:33
|112
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:09:41
|113
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:44
|114
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:46
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:55
|116
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:58
|117
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:10:31
|118
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:48
|119
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:54
|120
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:14
|121
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:25
|122
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:28
|123
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:34
|124
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:40
|125
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:42
|126
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:11:44
|127
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:45
|128
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:11:46
|129
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:56
|130
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:03
|131
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:12:05
|132
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:06
|133
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:08
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:14
|135
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:22
|137
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|138
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:24
|139
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:47
|140
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:51
|141
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:49
|142
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|5:05:03
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:18
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:30
|4
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:40
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:47
|7
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:49
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:50
|9
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:51
|10
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:01:08
|11
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:19
|12
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:22
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:31
|14
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:47
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|17
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:39
|18
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:52
|19
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:03
|20
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:28
|21
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:43
|22
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:07:49
|23
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:19
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:27
|25
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:10:07
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:10:13
|27
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:10:17
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:55
|29
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:10:57
|30
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:20
|31
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|15:11:39
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:05
|3
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:17
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:43
|5
|D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:45
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:49
|7
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:02:10
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:27
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:02:47
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:52
|11
|Team Radioshack
|0:03:00
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|13
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:03:49
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:52
|15
|Geox-TMC
|0:05:24
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:11
|17
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:07:31
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:35
