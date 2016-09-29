Trending

Nizzolo wins Gran Piemonte

Trek-Segafredo rider beats Gaviria and Bennati in sprint

Image 1 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo sprints to the win in Gran Piemonte

Giacomo Nizzolo sprints to the win in Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: ANSA - Peri / Bazzi)
Image 2 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo tops the Gran Piemonte podium

Giacomo Nizzolo tops the Gran Piemonte podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

Fernando Gaviria, Giacomo Nizzolo and Daniele Bennati on the podium

Fernando Gaviria, Giacomo Nizzolo and Daniele Bennati on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 12

Nizzolo gets a prosecco shower

Nizzolo gets a prosecco shower
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo starts a prosecco war

Giacomo Nizzolo starts a prosecco war
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 12

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 12

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins Gran Piemonte

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins Gran Piemonte

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins Gran Piemonte

Giacomo Nizzolo (Italy) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 12

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) claimed victory at Gran Piemonte, beating Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) in a sprint finish in Agliè.

The victory was Nizzolo’s sixth of the current season and his second in recent weeks following his triumph at the Coppa Bernocchi. Nizzolo will be part of the Italian team at the UCI Road World Championships in Doha next month, where he will split leadership duties with Elia Viviani (Sky).

"It's a great victory because it comes at the end of a race contested at a very high tempo. I'm also happy because I felt great on the climbs,” Nizzolo said. “To be honest, this morning, I didn't feel well – I had fever or something like that but once I started racing, I felt normal. I couldn't ask for better timing, winning a race ahead of the World Championships. Now I know that I can go to Doha with great motivation."

Some 40 riders were still in contention come the slightly uphill finishing sprint in Agliè, where Nizzolo produced a fine acceleration inside the last 200 metres to lead into the gentle final curves to claim the honours ahead of Gaviria and Bennati.

Juan José Lobato (Movistar) took fourth place, while the on-form Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) – winner of the Tre Valli Varesine, Coppa Agostoni and Coppa Sabatini in recent weeks – had to settle for fifth.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Ben Swift (Sky) and Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Southeast) all placed in the top ten but were never in a position to discommode Nizzolo and Gaviria.

The race got off to a rapid opening on leaving the start in Diano d’Alba, with a group of 38 riders – including Gilbert, Swift and Bennati – breaking clear in the early kilometres, with the Italian national team and Wilier-Southeast forced to lead the chase behind once the gap nudged towards two minutes.

After two hours of racing, the average speed was a brisk 48.95kph, but the break’s lead was inside 40 seconds, and the unity of the group fragmented soon afterwards. After a spate of attacking, Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) went clear at the end of the race, and opted to press on alone rather than wait for company with a shade under 100 kilometres remaining.

There was a détente in the peloton as the remnants of the early break were caught, and Rossetto was able to stretch his advantage out to a maximum of 4:40 before the sprinters’ teams began to wind the pace up once again on the run-in towards Agliè.

By the climb of Alice Superiore, Rossetto’s lead was already down to just two minutes, and the work of BMC on the ascent made further inroads into his advantage, and also reduced the main peloton to just 40 or so riders.

Rossetto stuck gamely to his task in the final 20 kilometres even though there was a sense of inevitability about his fate. 10 kilometres from home, his lead was just 19 seconds, but it wasn’t until Etixx-QuickStep took up the reins on the approach to Agliè that the gap was eventually snapped shut.

After Rossetto was swept up with two kilometres remaining, the scene was set for a sprint finish, and it Nizzolo, riding for the Italian national team, who conjured up the winning effort.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:25:21
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
21Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:09
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:12
24Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
25Ric Carapaz Montenegro (Ecu) Movistar Team
26Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:21
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
29Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:00:25
30David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
35Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
36Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:12
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:23
39Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:24
40Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
41Rémy Rochas (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
43Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Tinkoff Team
44Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:26
45Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
48Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
49Davide Ballerini (Ita) Tinkoff Team
50Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
51Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
55Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
56Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
57Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
59Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Andre Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
62Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
64Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
65Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
67Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy
68Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:16
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
73Rafae Andriato Demattos (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:08:15
74Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
75Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
76Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
78Minali Riccardo (Ita) Italy
79Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
83Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
84Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
85Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
86Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Michael Bresciani (Ita) Italy
88Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
89Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale-Drapac
90Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
93Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
94Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
96Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:36
98Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:38
99Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
103Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
104Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
105Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
106Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
107Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
108Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
110Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
112Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
113Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
114Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
115Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
116Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
117Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
118Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSJaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFFranco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFRodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFTanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
DNFNurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
DNFJakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

