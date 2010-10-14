Image 1 of 37 No contest as Gilbert leaves everyone trailing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Gilbert gets a hug from Olivier Kaisen (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 37 The Gran Piemonte podium: Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) on the podium of Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 37 Something for the trophy cabinet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 37 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 37 Matti Breschel smiles on the podium, the season is almost over (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 37 Matti Breschel enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 37 Androni team manager Gianni Savio, il principe of the Italian peloton, with Leonardo Bertagnolli (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 37 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was fourth (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 37 Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti was off the pace in Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets the kisses on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) shows how to win with class (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) held off the chasers (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won alone (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 37 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 37 Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) went deep chasing after Gilbert (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 37 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 37 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) shows his new kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 37 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 37 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) was hurting as he took second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 37 Number 1: Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) left his rivals and the peloton in his wake (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 37 New world champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) crosses the line after his first race in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 37 The sun comes out to celebrates Gilbert's victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes it on the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 Bertagnolli, Gilbert and Breschel on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Hands up if you've got one of these jerseys (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Hushovd was the star attraction at the start of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Thor Hushovd in his new world champion jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Hushovd was the star attraction at the start of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Worlds in motion: Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) speeds along in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the race (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 37 of 37 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) repeated his victory at the Gran Piemonte race with a text-book solo attack in the final kilometre that took his rivals by surprise. Italy's Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) finished second and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) was third. Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was fourth but again missed out on victory.

Gilbert won the Italian race in 2009 before going on to dominate the Tour of Lombardy and must now be favourite for Saturday's final classic of the season.

“I felt good and was able to finish off the work of the team,” Gilberto told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With 700 metres to go I felt more or less like I did at the world championships but you can’t always win even when your form is great.”

Asked about about his chance of further success in Saturday's Tour of Lombardy, Gilbert admitted he was slightly worried about the new course. But has already picked his big rivals.

I’ll go and look at the new part of the course tomorrow but I’m most worried about the descent after the Colma di Sormano,” he said.

“My rivals? Evans, Kolobnev, above all, then Nibali and Visconti.”

The break takes the wrong road

Despite many of the riders in the peloton already thinking about their end of season holidays, the Gran Piemonte got off to a rapid start, with the first hour covered at a leg-burning average speed of 51.60km/h.

An early break was chased down by the Katusha team, but then six riders went away after 56km, and the peloton let them go.

Luca Solari (Androni Giocattoli) Oscar Puyol (Cervelo TestTeam), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF Inox), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) and Elia Favilli (ISD-Neri) quickly opened an eight-minute lead as the peloton enjoyed the views across the vineyards and rolling hills of north Piemonte.

Former world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) and several other riders climbed off at the first feed zone after 100km but after lunch the peloton began the serious chase of the sextet.

However the break lost all of its advantage and was even overtaken by the peloton after taking the wrong road following a descent with approximately 30km to go. The riders apparently kept racing for several minutes before they and the organisers realised they had gone off course.

Seven other riders then went on the attack on the La Morra climb, just after the race came back together, but they were pulled back before the 18km finishing circuit around Cossato.

Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) tried to go clear but the Omega Pharma-Lotto team kept them in check, preparing the ground for Gilbert to make his late move.

The classy Belgian jumped away with one kilometre to go as the two were pulled back. He crossed the line alone with his arms in the air, reminding everyone that he will be the big favourite to pull off a similar move on Saturday at the Tour of Lombardy.