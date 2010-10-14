Trending

Gilbert repeats at Gran Piemonte

Bertagnolli, Breschel complete podium in Italy

Image 1 of 37

No contest as Gilbert leaves everyone trailing

No contest as Gilbert leaves everyone trailing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Gilbert gets a hug from Olivier Kaisen

Gilbert gets a hug from Olivier Kaisen
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 37

The Gran Piemonte podium: Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank)

The Gran Piemonte podium: Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) on the podium of Gran Piemonte

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) on the podium of Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 37

Something for the trophy cabinet

Something for the trophy cabinet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 37

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli)

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 37

Matti Breschel smiles on the podium, the season is almost over

Matti Breschel smiles on the podium, the season is almost over
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 37

Matti Breschel enjoys his moment on the podium

Matti Breschel enjoys his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 37

Androni team manager Gianni Savio, il principe of the Italian peloton, with Leonardo Bertagnolli

Androni team manager Gianni Savio, il principe of the Italian peloton, with Leonardo Bertagnolli
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 37

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was fourth

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was fourth
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 37

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti was off the pace in Piemonte

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti was off the pace in Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets the kisses on the podium

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) gets the kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) shows how to win with class

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) shows how to win with class
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) held off the chasers

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) held off the chasers
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won alone

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won alone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 37

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli)

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 37

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) went deep chasing after Gilbert

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) went deep chasing after Gilbert
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 37

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 37

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) shows his new kit

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) shows his new kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 37

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 37

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) was hurting as he took second

Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) was hurting as he took second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 37

Number 1: Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins again

Number 1: Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) left his rivals and the peloton in his wake

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) left his rivals and the peloton in his wake
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 37

New world champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) crosses the line after his first race in the rainbow jersey

New world champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) crosses the line after his first race in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 37

The sun comes out to celebrates Gilbert's victory

The sun comes out to celebrates Gilbert's victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes it on the line

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes it on the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins again

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the win

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37

Bertagnolli, Gilbert and Breschel on the podium

Bertagnolli, Gilbert and Breschel on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Hands up if you've got one of these jerseys

Hands up if you've got one of these jerseys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Hushovd was the star attraction at the start of the race

Hushovd was the star attraction at the start of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Thor Hushovd in his new world champion jersey

Thor Hushovd in his new world champion jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Hushovd was the star attraction at the start of the race

Hushovd was the star attraction at the start of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Worlds in motion: Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) speeds along in his rainbow jersey

Worlds in motion: Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) speeds along in his rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the race

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the race
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 37 of 37

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on the podium

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) repeated his victory at the Gran Piemonte race with a text-book solo attack in the final kilometre that took his rivals by surprise. Italy's Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) finished second and Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) was third. Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was fourth but again missed out on victory.

Gilbert won the Italian race in 2009 before going on to dominate the Tour of Lombardy and must now be favourite for Saturday's final classic of the season.

“I felt good and was able to finish off the work of the team,” Gilberto told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With 700 metres to go I felt more or less like I did at the world championships but you can’t always win even when your form is great.”

Asked about about his chance of further success in Saturday's Tour of Lombardy, Gilbert admitted he was slightly worried about the new course. But has already picked his big rivals.

I’ll go and look at the new part of the course tomorrow but I’m most worried about the descent after the Colma di Sormano,” he said.

“My rivals? Evans, Kolobnev, above all, then Nibali and Visconti.”

The break takes the wrong road

Despite many of the riders in the peloton already thinking about their end of season holidays, the Gran Piemonte got off to a rapid start, with the first hour covered at a leg-burning average speed of 51.60km/h.

An early break was chased down by the Katusha team, but then six riders went away after 56km, and the peloton let them go.

Luca Solari (Androni Giocattoli) Oscar Puyol (Cervelo TestTeam), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago-CSF Inox), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) and Elia Favilli (ISD-Neri) quickly opened an eight-minute lead as the peloton enjoyed the views across the vineyards and rolling hills of north Piemonte.

Former world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) and several other riders climbed off at the first feed zone after 100km but after lunch the peloton began the serious chase of the sextet.

However the break lost all of its advantage and was even overtaken by the peloton after taking the wrong road following a descent with approximately 30km to go. The riders apparently kept racing for several minutes before they and the organisers realised they had gone off course.

Seven other riders then went on the attack on the La Morra climb, just after the race came back together, but they were pulled back before the 18km finishing circuit around Cossato.

Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) tried to go clear but the Omega Pharma-Lotto team kept them in check, preparing the ground for Gilbert to make his late move.

The classy Belgian jumped away with one kilometre to go as the two were pulled back. He crossed the line alone with his arms in the air, reminding everyone that he will be the big favourite to pull off a similar move on Saturday at the Tour of Lombardy.

Full Results
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto4:28:03
2Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:00:02
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:04
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep
6Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
9Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
10Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
11Samuel Dumoulin (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
15Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni
17Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
18Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep
19Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
21Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenuc
22Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
23Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas - Doimo
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
26David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
29Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenuc
30Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
33Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
34Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
35Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:18
37Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:26
38Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
39Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:43
40Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
41Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - Farnese Vini
42Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:49
45Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:52
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:00:56
48Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:01:02
50Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:01:17
51Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
52Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:01:28
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas - Doimo
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
56Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quickstep0:01:41
57Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:47
58André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:14
59Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
61Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep
63Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:22
64Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quickstep
65Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quickstep
66Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
67Damiano Margutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Diquigiovanni0:06:21
68Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:49
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo0:08:50
70Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
72Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
73Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Astana
75Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
76Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
77Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
78Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Cervelo Test Team
80Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenuc
81Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
82Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
83David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
85Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
87Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
88Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenuc0:08:58
91Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone d'Angelo Antenuc

Latest on Cyclingnews