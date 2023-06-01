Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 - Stage 1 preview

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Friday, June 30 - Stage 1: Chianciano to Chianciano, 4.4km (ITT)

Image 1 of 1
Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 Map
Giro d'Italia Donne 2023 Map - Stage 1 (Image credit: PMG Sport/Starlight)

Stage 1: Chianciano to Chianciano (ITT)

Date: June 30, 2023

Distance: 4.4km

Stage timing:

Stage type: Flat

The opening stage will offer the field a 4.4km individual time trial in Chianciano Terme that will suit the powerful time trial specialists looking to take the event's first maglia rosa.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

