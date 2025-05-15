Recommended reading

'Everything is possible' or 'Genuinely impossible'? – The Giro d'Italia could start in Australia in 2027

Australian journalist reports that discussions have taken place, as RCS refuse to deny the possibility of the furthest-flung Grande Partenza in history

Rumours are afoot that the Giro d'Italia could start in Australia as soon as 2027, in what would be the furthest-flung start for a Grand Tour ever, as foreign departs become more and more ambitious.

After this year's start in Albania, talks of where the Giro could be heading next have already been going on, but the possibility of a visit to Australia was first touted three days ago by Australian cycling broadcaster Michael Tomalaris.

