'Going fast is part of cycling' - breakaway artist Taco van der Hoorn against gear restrictions for safety

Intermarché-Wanty rider back from long concussion recovery: 'It feels almost like I never left'

2024 Tour of Guangxi stage 4: Taco van der Hoorn (l) in a mid-race break (Image credit: Getty Images)

The topic of safety in professional cycling has been a hot topic at the Tour Down Under, with several UCI rules already newly put into place for 2025 and further regulations designed to reduce speeds in the peloton also under consideration.

Having suffered a severe concussion that kept him out of competition for 502 days, safety is also important to Intermarché-Wanty's Taco van der Hoorn. But he drew the line at the discussion of restricting riders to certain gear ratios.

