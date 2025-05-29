Recommended reading

Juan Ayuso abandons Giro d'Italia stage 18 after bee sting compounds knee injury woes

UAE Team Emirates-XRG contender drops back and quits after 30 kilometres

UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso rides in the ascent of Monte Grappa during the 15th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 219kms from Fiume Veneto to Asiago on May 25, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG pre-race GC contender Juan Ayuso has abandoned the Giro d'Italia, after injuries first left him out the battle for the overall and then on stage 18 a bee sting from the previous day finally rendered racing on completely impossible.

Third in the 2022 Vuelta a España and with strong form during the spring, Ayuso had started the Giro as one of the top favourites alongside Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and he won the opening mountaintop finish stage at Tagliacozzo

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

