Tadej Pogačar upbeat despite narrow defeat in opening Giro d’Italia stage

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

‘Unfortunately it was not our day but we still did a good job’ says Slovenian Champion

Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar competes in the stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia 2024 cycling race, 140 km between Venaria Reale and Torino on May 4, 2024. The 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia, with a total of 3400,8 km, departs from Veneria Reale near Turin on May 4, 2024 and will finish in Rome on May 26, 2024. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
A focused Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 1 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar may not have seized the pink jersey on the first day of the 2024 Giro d’Italia, but the number-one GC favourite nonetheless still managed to make a significant statement of intent with a searing late attack and third place behind stage winner Jhonathan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) and runner-up Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

As widely predicted, the organisers' decision this spring to insert the steep, unclassified ascent of the Bivio di San Vito into stage 1 proved critical in Pogačar’s master plan, as the Slovenian star blasted off from the foot of the climb and was all but clear by the summit.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.