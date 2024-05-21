Geraint Thomas grovels in the rain as teammate Arensman creates Giro d’Italia tactical dilemma for Ineos Grenadiers

By
published

‘Tomorrow is another day’ Thomas says after slipping to third overall behind Dani Martínez

Tough day for Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who lost time and dropped one spot to third overall
Tough day for Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who lost time and dropped one spot to third overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas had a fatigued, pain-riddle, thousand-yard stare after crossing the finish line on the steep slopes of Monte Pana above Santa Cristina Val Gardena.

Like everyone in the Giro d’Italia peloton, Thomas had suffered in the cold rain, despite the stage being reduced, but also had to endure a bad day. He lost 33 seconds to podium rival Dani Martínez, slipping to third overall, 22 seconds down on the Colombian.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.