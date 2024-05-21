Geraint Thomas grovels in the rain as teammate Arensman creates Giro d’Italia tactical dilemma for Ineos Grenadiers

Tough day for Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who lost time and dropped one spot to third overall

Geraint Thomas had a fatigued, pain-riddle, thousand-yard stare after crossing the finish line on the steep slopes of Monte Pana above Santa Cristina Val Gardena.

Like everyone in the Giro d’Italia peloton, Thomas had suffered in the cold rain, despite the stage being reduced, but also had to endure a bad day. He lost 33 seconds to podium rival Dani Martínez, slipping to third overall, 22 seconds down on the Colombian.

There was some kind of misunderstanding or tactical difference with teammate Thymen Arensman, who charged off in pursuit of white jersey rival Antonio Tiberi, finishing 11 seconds ahead of his team leader Thomas.

Ineos Grenadiers directeur sportif Zak Dempster admitted that the post-stage debrief could be ‘spicy’ but explained that a lack of radio communications and television signal made it difficult for him to inform and direct the riders.

Arensman said he was told to go as fast as possible from bottom to top.

“I’m just really happy that as riders we agreed on something and we were all united. But we’ll learn from this situation and it can be better in the future,” he said cryptically.

He finished five seconds behind Tiberi but is only 24 seconds down on the young Italian so has a real shot at winning the jersey in Rome. He is also sixth overall, giving Ineos Grenadiers two cards to play in the final mountain stages but also some major tactical decisions to make.

When Thomas reached the finish he looked terribly fatigued and white after suffering in the rain. He just wanted to pull on some warm clothing and then head back down the climb to the team bus. He admitted to Cyclingnews and other media at the finish that it had been a day of suffering.

“I just didn’t feel I had anything today,” he said. “The last climb was just a big grovel to the top basically.”

Thomas could only watch and hope as Movistar chased the breakaway on the long valley road and then UAE Team Emirates set up a for his late solo charge to victory.

“I was quite surprised Movistar took it up so early and they were controlling the break as well, fair play to them, they gave it a good go. Obviously, it then came back and Pogačar went.”

Thomas had seen Martínez ride away from him on the 12% gradients of Monte Pana but could only try to limit his losses. He lost the battle on stage 16 but not the war for second place in Rome as the best of the mere mortals behind Pogačar.

“Dani would have passed me but still in there I guess,” Thomas said, finding some determination.

“Tomorrow is another day.”

Dempster admitted that Ineos Grenadiers will have to carefully manage their ambitions with Thomas and Arensman.

“It's tricky, you have two guys there. You need to manage their awareness in the final. On a steep climb like that, maybe there was a moment that there could have been a bit better communication, but it was nothing disastrous,” he suggested.

“Contrary to popular belief, being the sports director is not like playing Playstation. In the car, we had no (radio or television) connection. I had a coach at home on the phone updating me.”

“Normally we watch the race on the way home (to the hotel), and we have a hot debrief, and things are said. Today there's not a whole heap to unpack.

“I think Geraint was as strong as Martinez at times. But it wasn't anything disastrous even if it’s not ideal to lose time at any point. But we'll refocus and get back to it.

“On a short climb like that there's not a whole heap tactically you can do. You can just get from the bottom to the top as fast as you can, and that's what they did.

“Given the longer climbs of tomorrow and later in the week, we can be confident that the guys will be able to get a tactical advantage with those two in the top six.”