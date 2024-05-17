Wout van Aert confirms return to racing at the Tour of Norway

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike confirm Belgian's return to racing after severe Dwars crash

KUURNE BELGIUM FEBRUARY 25 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease A Bike competes in the breakaway during the 76th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2024 a 1964km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on February 25 2024 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert will return to racing at next week’s Tour of Norway for the first time since breaking his collarbone, ribs and sternum at Dwars door Vlaanderen on March 27.

The Belgian star saw his Spring Classics campaign and planned debut at the Giro d’Italia derailed when he crashed at high speed in the one-day Classic just four days before his big goal of the Tour of Flanders.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.