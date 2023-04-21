Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 11 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 11 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 11 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Giro begins its trek north towards the Alps with this run up the Tyrrhenian coast and into Fausto Coppi country.

After a flat start from Camaiore, the terrain turns more rugged as the race crosses into Liguria, taking in the Passo del Bracco before passing through Chiavari, where Coppi and Gino Bartali famously agreed their pact with Italian national coach Alfredo Binda before the 1949 Tour de France.

The Colla di Boasi follows before the race climbs into Piedmont by way of the category 4 Passo della Castagnola. From there, the gruppo trips along a downhill run through the gently rolling vineyards of Gavi en route to the finish line in Tortona. Even with a head-start, the escapees will do well to fend off the sprinters here.