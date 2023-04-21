Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 11 preview
Stage 11: Camaiore - Tortona, 219 km - Hilly
The Giro begins its trek north towards the Alps with this run up the Tyrrhenian coast and into Fausto Coppi country.
After a flat start from Camaiore, the terrain turns more rugged as the race crosses into Liguria, taking in the Passo del Bracco before passing through Chiavari, where Coppi and Gino Bartali famously agreed their pact with Italian national coach Alfredo Binda before the 1949 Tour de France.
The Colla di Boasi follows before the race climbs into Piedmont by way of the category 4 Passo della Castagnola. From there, the gruppo trips along a downhill run through the gently rolling vineyards of Gavi en route to the finish line in Tortona. Even with a head-start, the escapees will do well to fend off the sprinters here.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 11 previewStage 11: Camaiore - Tortona, 219 km - Hilly
-
Deignan impressed by British talent but Women's Tour cancellation disappointsOlympic medallist and former world champion says 'under pressure' from new generation of talent coming through ranks
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 10 previewStage 10: Scandiano - Viareggio, 196 km - Hilly
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9 previewStage 9: Savignano sul Rubicone - Cesena (Technogym Village) Tudor ITT, 35.0 km - Time trial