2023 Giro d'Italia could visit Slovenia, Zoncolan to attract Pogacar

While the Giro d'Italia made a brief visit to Slovenia on Friday during the mountain stage to Castelmonte, race director Mauro Vegni is already hoping that Slovenia will play a far bigger role in the 2023 and that Tadej Pogačar will target the maglia rosa.

The two-time Tour de France winner will try for a third yellow jersey in July and then probably ride the Vuelta a España in the later summer, riding two Grand Tours in the same season for the first time.

Pogačar often raced in Italy before turning professional and always seems keen to return with UAE Team Emirates. He won last year's Il Lombardia and Tirreno-Adriatico in 2021 and 2022 and Strade Bianche this year.

Pogačar could be the first rider since Marco Pantani in 1998 to pull off the rare Giro-Tour double. He has hinted he is keen to ride the Giro d'Italia after securing a third Tour de France victory.

Cyclingnews understands that Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates wants to consider how his 2022 season and the Tour-Vuelta double go before committing to any 2023 Grand Tour goals but Vegni appears optimistic and hopeful.

"It's possible we'll see Pogačar at the 2023 Giro, why not? Never say never," Vegni admitted to Cyclingnews.

"He's going for the Tour de France for a third time this year and then will perhaps ride the Vuelta. I hope he shows a little respect for the Giro d'Italia in the future. He's said that he wants to ride the Giro d'Italia some time in his career: we just have to wait to see if he confirms it for 2023. I hope so."

Vegni reminded Cyclingnews that most of the great riders of the past rode and won the Giro d'Italia while also riding and winning the Tour de France. Fausto Coppi, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Marco Pantani all won both races.

"In the past lots of riders have first shown their Grand Tour talents at the Giro and then gone on to ride the Tour. I hope that Pogačar does the opposite," Vegni suggested.

"[Chris] Froome focused on the Tour for many years and had never targeted the Giro when he was successful. Then in 2018 he realised what was missing from his palmares and rode the Giro. He won it and now he's proud to have the Giro on his palmares."

Vegni is in charge of this year's as it nears conclusion in Verona but is already thinking of the 2023 race route.

The 2023 Corsa rosa is rumoured to start in Pescara on the Adriatic coast and could visit Slovenia and climb the nearby Monte Zoncolan in Italy on the final Saturday before finishing in Udine or Trieste.

That, perhaps with a significant fee to Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates, could be enough to tempt him to ride the 2023 Giro d'Italia.

"For sure the 2023 Giro will start in Italy and finish in Italy," Vegni revealed to Cyclingnews.

"There are a few different options for the Grande Partenza and for the Grande Finale as we call it. I know that people are talking about Udine and Trieste. We can think about visiting Slovenia, we have done in the past and it's an important cycling nation now.

"Who knows? It could be enough to tempt Pogačar to ride. We'd be happy if he does."