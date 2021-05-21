Trek-Segafredo: Coffee maker renews as co-title sponsor through 2023

Segafredo have extended their co-title sponsorship of the Trek-Segafredo team for a further two years. The partnership that kicked off in 2016 with the men’s team and then broadened to include a women’s squad in 2019, will continue until 2023.

The team announced the news via an amusing video, where team manager Luca Guercilena called Segafredo for a new supply of coffee. They delivered fresh supplies asking it it was enough for two years.

The men’s and women’s WorldTeams, which is home to riders such as Vincenzo Nibali, Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan, have delivered victories in some of the biggest races, with stage wins across the Grand Tours, victory at Milan-San Remo and La Course.

"It's been a great partnership between two great brands and we're really happy to see that it will continue,” John Burke, President of Trek Bikes, said.

“Professional cycling is an incredible sport that requires long-term vision and that's exactly why having committed partners from outside the sport like Segafredo is so important for its growth.

“Between the success of the men's team, and the launch and incredible success of our amazing women's team, we've accomplished a lot and I’m very excited to see what is still to come."

The men’s Trek-Segafredo team has spent most of its existence in the top-ten of the UCI team rankings, with fifth its highest position, while the women’s squad last year climbed to the top of the rankings.

“We have invested and sowed the seeds to create a recognizable partnership, with our own style,” said Luca Guercilena, General Manager of Trek-Segafredo.

“We are proud that the results, both in terms of sport and image, are rewarding us. But, above all, we are very happy to be able to share again with Segafredo also for the next two years. The enthusiasm and ambition of Trek and Segafredo in supporting the team will allow us to raise the bar even higher.”

The Italian coffee company, which forms part of the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, said that it is an association that has brought it great satisfaction.

“The passion I have for sport, and for cycling in particular, has been with me since I was a child and I am really proud to support Trek-Segafredo in its successes,” said Massimo Zanetti, CEO and Chairman of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group.

“I hope that in the coming years we can achieve more important goals together.”