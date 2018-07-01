Lippert wins German women's road championship
Sunweb rider tops Riffel, Lechner
Road Race - Women: Einhausen -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3:18:42
|2
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|Beate Zanner (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|6
|Katharina Venjakob (Ger) FSV Köln
|7
|Tatjana Paller (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|8
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:14
|9
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|10
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) TWC Maaslandster Zuid-Limburg
|11
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|12
|Anna Knauer (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|13
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|14
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|16
|Jasmin Rebmann (Ger) Team BELLE Stahlbau
|17
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|18
|Michaela Ebert (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|19
|Jenny Hofmann (Ger) Wheel Divas
|20
|Anna Giesen (Ger) RSG Placeworkers
|21
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|22
|Vanessa Wolfram (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|23
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|24
|Annika Teschke (Ger) Team-Gesundshop24.de - Frauen-BL-Team
|25
|Naima Madle Diesner (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|26
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|27
|Lisa Olbrich (Ger) RSC Aschaffenburg
|28
|Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|29
|Corinna König (Ger) Team-Gesundshop24.de - Frauen-BL-Team
|30
|Eva Luca (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|31
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jo Ellen Look (Ger) Wheel Divas
|0:00:21
|34
|Carmen Burmeister (Ger) FSV Köln
|35
|Anne Wilke (Ger) RSV Seerose Friedrichshafen
|36
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:25
|37
|Eleonora Schütz (Ger) LV Berlin
|38
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|39
|Kerstin Genderjahn (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|41
|Kristin Endres (Ger) SSG Bensheim
|42
|Kerstin Pöhl (Ger) RSV Stuttgart-Vaihingen 1901
|43
|Sandra Klotz (Ger) Wheel Divas
|44
|Laura Neumann (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|45
|Niccola Hansen (Ger) Harvestehder RV
|46
|Hannah Fandel (Ger) RV Pfeil Tübingen
|47
|Lisamarie Hoffmann (Ger) Velo Ladies Leipzig
|48
|Larissa Luttuschka (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|49
|Antje Thamm (Ger) RIG Freiburg
|50
|Christina Koep (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
|0:00:40
|51
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling
|0:00:54
|52
|Kersti Brachtendorf (Ger) BPRSV
|0:00:56
|53
|Stefanie Wendt (Ger) Team Starbikewear
|0:01:03
|54
|Eike Liefke (Ger) Landesmeisterin MEV!!
|0:01:14
|55
|Carolin Dietmann (Ger) RSC Kempten
|0:01:37
|56
|Luisa Beck (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling
|0:03:08
|57
|Maria Woll (Ger) SSG Bensheim
|0:08:51
|58
|Nicola Stöhr (Ger) Velo-Club Rheinhessen
|0:09:43
|59
|Johanna Peters (Ger) Velo Ladies Leipzig
|60
|Maren Sostmann (Ger) ESV Lingen
|61
|Luisa Sophie Werner (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:15:29
|62
|Claudia Marek (Ger) Team Baden-Forchheim
|63
|Nora Schulz (Ger) Velo Ladies Leipzig
