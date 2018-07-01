Trending

Lippert wins German women's road championship

Sunweb rider tops Riffel, Lechner

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women3:18:42
2Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
4Beate Zanner (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
6Katharina Venjakob (Ger) FSV Köln
7Tatjana Paller (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
8Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:14
9Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Stuttgart
10Daniela Gaß (Ger) TWC Maaslandster Zuid-Limburg
11Lisa Küllmer (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
12Anna Knauer (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
13Inga Rodieck (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
14Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
16Jasmin Rebmann (Ger) Team BELLE Stahlbau
17Carolin Schiff (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
18Michaela Ebert (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
19Jenny Hofmann (Ger) Wheel Divas
20Anna Giesen (Ger) RSG Placeworkers
21Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Team Stuttgart
22Vanessa Wolfram (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
23Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
24Annika Teschke (Ger) Team-Gesundshop24.de - Frauen-BL-Team
25Naima Madle Diesner (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
26Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
27Lisa Olbrich (Ger) RSC Aschaffenburg
28Lea Feder (Ger) Team Stuttgart
29Corinna König (Ger) Team-Gesundshop24.de - Frauen-BL-Team
30Eva Luca (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
31Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
33Jo Ellen Look (Ger) Wheel Divas0:00:21
34Carmen Burmeister (Ger) FSV Köln
35Anne Wilke (Ger) RSV Seerose Friedrichshafen
36Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:25
37Eleonora Schütz (Ger) LV Berlin
38Gudrun Stock (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
39Kerstin Genderjahn (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling team
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
41Kristin Endres (Ger) SSG Bensheim
42Kerstin Pöhl (Ger) RSV Stuttgart-Vaihingen 1901
43Sandra Klotz (Ger) Wheel Divas
44Laura Neumann (Ger) Team Stuttgart
45Niccola Hansen (Ger) Harvestehder RV
46Hannah Fandel (Ger) RV Pfeil Tübingen
47Lisamarie Hoffmann (Ger) Velo Ladies Leipzig
48Larissa Luttuschka (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies
49Antje Thamm (Ger) RIG Freiburg
50Christina Koep (Ger) d.velop - cycle cafe ladies0:00:40
51Lisa Fischer (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling0:00:54
52Kersti Brachtendorf (Ger) BPRSV0:00:56
53Stefanie Wendt (Ger) Team Starbikewear0:01:03
54Eike Liefke (Ger) Landesmeisterin MEV!!0:01:14
55Carolin Dietmann (Ger) RSC Kempten0:01:37
56Luisa Beck (Ger) maxx-solar LINDIG women cycling0:03:08
57Maria Woll (Ger) SSG Bensheim0:08:51
58Nicola Stöhr (Ger) Velo-Club Rheinhessen0:09:43
59Johanna Peters (Ger) Velo Ladies Leipzig
60Maren Sostmann (Ger) ESV Lingen
61Luisa Sophie Werner (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:15:29
62Claudia Marek (Ger) Team Baden-Forchheim
63Nora Schulz (Ger) Velo Ladies Leipzig

