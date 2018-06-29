Trending

Tony Martin adds seventh consecutive German TT title

Sütterlin is second, followed by Arndt

Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial

Tony Martin (Katusha Alpecin) at the Giro d'Italia opening time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:23
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:02
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:31
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:56
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:06
6Justin Wolf (Ger)0:02:12
7Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:41
8Jason Osborne (Ger)0:03:40
9Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus0:04:08
10Jonas Schmeiser (Ger)0:04:28
11Richard Stockhausen (Ger)0:04:35
12Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:46
13Mario Vogt (Ger) Team Sapura Cycling0:05:46
14Raphael Bertschinger (Ger)0:05:47
15Christian Thomas (Ger)0:06:13
16Dr. Ricardo Mariense-Wickert (Ger)0:07:14
17Yannick Mayer (Ger)0:07:17
18Timon Loderer (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang0:07:41
19Fabian Danner (Ger)0:08:14
20Robin Fischer (Ger)0:09:45
21Nico Ensinger (Ger)0:22:19
DNFTjorden Delfs (Ger)
DNSMichael Schuffels (Ger)

