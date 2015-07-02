Video: Tony Martin's Specialized TT bike for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tony Martin onboard his time trial rig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the German time trial title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) wins the stage 6 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The last time the Tour de France started in the Netherlands in 2010, Tony Martin was second to Fabian Cancellara by 10 seconds but five years on and the Etixx-Quick Step rider will start as a firm favourite. Having won two out of the last three time trials at the Tour, Martin will start the 13.8km test against the clock in Utrecht in prime position to claim stage honours and the first yellow jersey of 2015.

Martin won the German national time trial title for a record fifth time last weekend, adding to his Tour de Romandie and Volta ao Algarve time trial wins this season.

"The special thing about Tony's TT bike is the saddle. If you ever look at it you can see the anti-slip surface that stops him moving backs and fords. Obviously it destroys a lot of suits so its questionable whether if that is good use for normal people but it really connects him to his bike," Etixx-Quick Step's mechanic explained.

Martin runs a Vision Metron 58 tooth front chain ring on his Specialized Shiv with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 providing for his the shifting needs.

