Kupfernagel crowned German 'cross national champion

Spitz wins battle for second ahea dof Schweizer

The elite women's podium at German 'cross nationals

(Image credit: Ralf Schäuble)

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Itera-Stevens)0:37:08
2Sabine Spitz0:00:39
3Sabrina Schweizer0:01:21
4Gesa Bruchmann0:03:30
5Martina Zwick0:04:01
6Birgit Hollmann0:04:46
7Elisabeth Brandau0:05:14
8Alexa Hüni0:05:39
9Helen Grobert0:05:49
10Agnes Naumann0:05:58
11Lisa Heckmann0:06:25
12Eva Böhrer0:07:06
13Jana Suess0:07:14
14Liv-Susanne Bachmann0:07:21
15Benita Wesselhoeft0:09:46
16Romy Schneider0:11:17
17Cindy Hoffmann0:12:30
18Mandy Platzdasch
19Stefanie Annika Wasmundt
20Julia Holzknecht

