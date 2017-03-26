Image 1 of 43 A tangle at the rear of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 43 Chantal Blaak (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 43 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) remains the WorldTour leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 43 Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) made a late flyer (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 43 (Boles Dolmans) leading a late move (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 43 The final sprint at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Anna van der Breggen (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 43 Floortjej Mackaij (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 43 Marie Vilmann (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 43 Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) puts the hammer down (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 43 Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 43 Anna van der Breggen (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 43 Team Sunweb control the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 43 Audrey Cordon and Kat Garfoot try to sneak away with Floortjej Mackaij (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 43 Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM Racing) finished in 100th place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 43 Olympic and European champion Anna van der Breggen (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 43 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 43 Jessie Daams (otto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 43 Anna Potokina (Servetto Giusta) picks her self up from a crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 43 Anna van der Breggen (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 43 Jess Allen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 43 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 43 World champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 43 Anna van der Breggen (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 43 A beautiful day for Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 43 Champagne time on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) and Women's WorldTour leader Elisa Longo Borghini debrief (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 The 2017 Gent-Wevelgem podium: Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5), Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Gent-Wevelgem winner Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Kat Garfoot (Orica-Scott) pushing the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Celebration time for the top three on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Lisa Brennauer at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Lisa Brennauer and Trixi Worrack injecting the pace at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Hannah Barnes and Jessia Allen at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Hannah Barnes at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 A hard tempo on the front at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Jessica Allen at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 The women's peloton traverses the fields of Flanders at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 The final sprint at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo-Bigla) sprinted to victory in Wevelgem on Sunday to win the fourth round of the UCI Women's WorldTour. The Finnish champion bested Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) and Trofeo Binda winner Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) for the top step of the Gent-Wevelgem podium.

"This race was my goal," said Lepistö. "I was focused on winning it. It's a race that suits me and last year I was close but made a mistake. I told myself that won't happen again, so today I made sure I was in the front. Flanders is Flanders, and anything can happen but this was my goal. We agreed to target today and I got it. I am really satisfied."

The one-day Belgian classic, running over many of the same roads used by the men's race, ended in a bunch kick of more than 40 riders. The group formed over the hilly middle section of the 146km day. Despite relentless attacks during the final 40 kilometres, the reduced peloton remained tightly grouped.

The race, now in its fourth running, had never ended in more than a three-rider move prior to Sunday.

"We had five girls in the front group," noted Lepistö. "They did an amazing job. Stephie [Pohl] did the lead outs to the Kemmelberg, Marie [Vilmann] our climber here in Flanders, attacked after the climbs to put pressure on the group, Cecilie [Uttrup Ludwig] waited for me in the climbs and brought me to the front because I wanted to ride them at my own pace. She covered a million attacks.

"Lisa [Klein] is my tandem, she is always with me," Lepistö continued. "Ashleigh [Moolman Paiso] coming back from injury and being in all the attacks and keeping me calm. She always has the right things to say, telling me to relax, it's not my turn to go into a group. [Team manager] Thomas [Campana] in the car had a really good tactic and believed in us. This is another team victory."

While Lepistö won Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, her victory on Sunday is a historic win for her Swiss-registered squad. The rejuvenated Cérvelo-Bigla team, launched three years ago under the direction of Campana, had never won a World Cup or Women's WorldTour race – until today.

"The success is overwhelming for me and the staff," said Campana. "We're very happy that the riders we've developed over the years are winning and our talent scouting is working. For us it's important to develop step by step. The talent we signed three years ago is starting to win big now, in front of some big riders."

How it unfolded

The fourth edition of Gent-Wevelgem started under sunny skies in Ieper. The peloton was relatively inactive during the four opening laps, and an intact bunch headed for the hills that were grouped together mid-race.

The first ascent of the Kemmelberg split the peloton slightly. The descent toward the Monteberg did further damage. Up and over the second climb of the day, three distinct groups had formed with 20 seconds separating the first two.

The splits were small enough for a re-grouping to occur before the Baneberg, the day's third climb. Around 50 riders hit the bottom of the second trip up the Kemmelberg together.

Although a few riders were unable to maintain contact over the Kemmelberg-Monteberg combination, the group largely stayed together. With the hills finished, the reduced bunch had only flat roads and some wind to contend with en route to Wevelgem.

Marie Villman, Lepistö's teammate, launched an attack with 25 kilometres remaining. She gained a maximum of 10 seconds before the peloton brought her back. Next, a group of six tried to slip away. They too were neutralised by the peloton.

Former winner Floortjej Mackaij (Team Sunweb) then escaped with Alice Barnes (Drops). Olympic road champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) were the next to go up the road. Neither pairing could gain more than 400 metres.

Fifteen kilometres from the finish, Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) initiated a move that included UCI Women's WorldTour leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) and Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott). The quartet succeeded in gaining 10-seconds over the bunch.

When Arlenis Sierra (Astana) and Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) bridged across, Majerus was told to stop working. As the Luxembourgish champion skipped pulls, the others did, too, quickly spelling the end of the move.

Janneke Ensing (Alé Cipollini) jumped four kilometres from the finish. Olga Zabelinskaya (BePink Cogeas) marked the move. The pair were caught with two kilometres still to race, and the reduced bunch readied for the sprint. Lepistö bided her time to come away with the win.

"The finish was hectic. There was headwind, and I was waiting, waiting, waiting," said Lepistö. "In the final 100 metres, I was just pushing as hard as I could. It hurt my lungs, my legs, everywhere."

The Women's WorldTour continues next weekend with the Tour of Flanders.

