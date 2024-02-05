Gent-Wevelgem 2024 route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gent-Wevelgem route summary Distance 253.1 kilometres Start Menin Gate, Ypres Finish Wevelgem Start time 10:40 CET Finish time 16:20 CET

The 2024 edition of Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields will once again start from the Menin Gate in Ypres, a memorial to the victims of World War I, and end on Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem.

This year's route at 253.1 kilometres is 7km shorter than in 2023 and consists of a large loop heading toward the North Sea to Veurne with the famous Moeren before heading for Heuvelland. The final 100 kilometres contain nine major climbs: the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedère), Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedère), Scherpenberg, Baneberg and lastly, the Kemmelberg (Ossuaire).

The race's second half also includes three sections of dirt and grass farm roads, namely Hill 63, Christmas Truce, and the Catacombs, coined the Plugstreets by British soldiers during WWI.

Following the third and final ascent of the Kemmelberg, which is taken from its steeper western side, all that remained was the final 34km run-in westwards to the finish in Wevelgem.

Gent-Wevelgem 2024 Climbs