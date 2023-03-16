Gent-Wevelgem 2023 route
|Distance
|260.9 kilometres
|Start
|Menin Gate, Ypres
|Finish
|Wevelgem
|Start time
|10:50 CET
|Finish time
|16:48 CET
The 2023 edition of Gent-Wevelgem will keep to recent tradition in starting from the Menin Gate in Ypres, a memorial to the victims of World War I, and conclude on Vanackerestraat in Wevelgem.
This year's route is shorter than in 2022 at 260.9 kilometres, with the large loop heading toward the North Sea to Veurne then circling back toward the bergs around Mesen.
The first 140 kilometres are mostly flat but subject to strong crosswinds, while the final 120 kilometres contain nine major climbs: the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedère), Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedere), Scherpenberg, Baneberg and lastly, the Kemmelberg (Ossuaire).
Also in the second half of the race are three sections of dirt and grass farm roads coined the Plugstreets by British soldiers during WWI.
Following third and final ascent of the Kemmelberg, which is taken from its steeper western side, all that remained was the final 34km run-in westwards to the finish in Wevelgem.
Gent-Wevelgem 2023 Climbs
- Scherpenberg, km. 166
- Baneberg, km. 170.7
- Monteberg, km. 176.7
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère), km. 178.5
- Monteberg, km. 207.3
- Kemmelberg (Belvedère), km. 209.1
- Scherpenberg, km. 216.6
- Baneberg, km. 221.3
- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), km. 226.6
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
