Gent-Wevelgem 2014 race preview
Can anyone stop Sagan winning again?
The cycling world will again focus its attention on Belgium and the roads between Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday as the spring Classics continue. It is a busy weekend with Criterium International, the final stage at the Volta a Catalunya and the women’s World Cup in Cittiglio, Italy but the pièce de résistance comes in the form of 76th edition of one of Belgium’s most treasured one day races and the debate about if anyone can stop Peter Sagan (Cannondale) winning for a second consecutive year.
