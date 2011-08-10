Trending

Von Hoff takes win number nine into You Yangs

Genesys rider becomes new leader

Image 1 of 5

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out stage two of the tour and finds himself in the overall lead.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 5

Stage winner Steele Von Hoff explains his victory to his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates atop the You Yangs.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 5

The peloton rolls over the finish atop the You Yangs on stage two.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 5

The Tour on skinny roads near Lara during stage two.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 5

The stage two podium (l-r): Benjamin Hill (2nd,Jayco/2XU), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Nathan Haas (3rd,Genensys Wealth Advisers).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) put in a signature sprint to take yet another National Road Series stage win. Von Hoff edged new Jayco-2XU recruit Ben Hill, while Nathan Haas (Genesys) completed the podium. Today's victory continues a successful month for Von Hoff who took five stage wins in the Tour of Gippsland.

The wet and windy conditions from the morning's opening criterium continued in the afternoon as the peloton navigated the 79.6km road race from Lara to You Yangs.

Promising Queenslander Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) hit the bitumen again in the 79.6km afternoon stage from Lara to the You Yangs, via Anakie, which saw 25 riders fall in one of the worst crashes in the Scody Cup's 16-year history. There were chaotic scenes about 20kms into the race on a straight stretch while ambulance and paramedic personnel attended the injured and police and officials endeavored to clear the road. Victoria's Fergus MacLachlan sustained suspected lower back injuries while Shannon O'Brien was treated for a likely broken collarbone. Both were taken to hospital.

Earlier, on the start line at Lara Sports Club, Queensland's Ben Cutajar sought medical assistance for a cardiac problem and was also transported to hospital.

As officials worked feverishly to restore order to the event, with riders spread out over 20 kilometres, last year's runner-up, Ballarat's Patrick Shaw (Genesys) Queensland's Peter Herzig (Budget) and Victorian Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) escaped the peleton and established a 50-second lead as the fog-shrouded You Yangs loomed.

With 250 metres remaining of the 2km category 4 climb, Von Hoff swooped and won comfortably by about 20 metres.

"I think I am too lean at the moment," Von Hoff smiled as he stood shivering in the You Yangs mist."It was so cold towards the finish but our Genesys team planned this stage really well and Pat (Shaw) did a great job."

Von Hoff and Shaw were tied on general classification but the Melbournian was awarded the leader's yellow jersey because of his stage victory. Haas was a further three seconds back in third.

A total of 19 riders withdrew from the tour through injury, fatigue, and mechanical failure.

Tomorrow's (Thursday) third stage will be a 63km criterium at Grovedale Primary School, starting at 12 noon.

Results

Stage 2 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:49:20
2Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:00:03
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:04
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
7Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
8Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
9Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
10Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
12Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
13Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
14Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
15Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
16Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
17Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
18Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
19James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
20Samuel Davis (Plan B)
21Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
22Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
24James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
25James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
26Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
27Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
28Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
29Andrew Martin (Plan B)
30Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
31Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:12
32Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
33Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
34Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
35Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
36Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
37Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
38Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
39Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
40Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
41Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
42Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
43Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
44Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
45William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
46Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
47Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
48Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
49Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:00:18
50Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)0:00:21
51Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:00:23
52Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
53Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
54Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
55Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:26
56Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:28
57Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
58Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)0:00:33
59Casey Munro (Vicroads)
60Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:00:37
61Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)0:00:38
62Nick Woods (Team Down Under TDU)
63Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
64Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:00:40
65Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:00:44
66Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:49
67Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
68Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
69Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
70Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
71Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
72Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
73George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:54
74Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
75Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)0:00:59
76Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:01
77David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:01:05
78Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)0:01:17
79Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:01:22
80Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:01:26
81Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
82Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:01:27
83Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
84David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
85Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:30
86Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:01:34
87Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
88Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)0:01:58
89Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:02:02
90James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:02:40
91Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)0:03:13
92Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:07:24
93Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:07:25
94Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:07:27
95Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)0:09:01
96Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:13:47
97John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)0:13:49
98Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:14:22
99Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:15:03
100Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
101Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
102Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)0:15:05
103Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
104Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
105Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
106Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
107Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
108Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
109Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
110Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)0:16:34
111Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
112Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
113James Oram (Pure Black Racing)0:24:26
114Duncan Houston (V Australia)
115Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)0:24:28
DNFJames Boal (Search2Retain)
DNFMatthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
DNFDean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
DNFShannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
DNFLucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
DNFFergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
DNFJames Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
DNFBen Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
DNSJames Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
DNSRico Rogers (Vicroads)
DNSBen Cutajar (Vicroads)
DNSKel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
3Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2
3Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
3Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)2
3Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2pts

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2:53:30
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:03
4Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)0:00:19
5Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:26
6Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:27
7Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
8James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
9Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
10Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:29
11Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:30
12Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:31
13Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
14Blake Hose (John West Cycling)0:00:33
15Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
16Samuel Davis (Plan B)
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:37
18Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
19Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)0:00:38
20Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)0:00:39
21Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)0:00:40
22Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)0:00:41
23Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
24Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
25Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
26Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
27Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
28Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
30Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
31Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
32Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:00:43
33Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:46
34Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
35Cameron Bayly (V Australia)0:00:49
36Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
37Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
38Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:00:52
39Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:54
40Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
41Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)0:00:57
42Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:00:58
43James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
44Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:59
45Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)0:01:00
46William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
47Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:02
48Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)0:01:03
49Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
50Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:01:04
51Casey Munro (Vicroads)0:01:10
52Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)0:01:17
53Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
54Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)0:01:18
55Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)0:01:19
56James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)0:01:21
57Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:01:26
58Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)0:01:27
59Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)0:01:31
60Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)0:01:32
61Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:01:34
62Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:41
63Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:43
64David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)0:01:47
65Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:01:51
66Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)0:01:52
67Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)0:01:53
68Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)0:02:11
69Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:02:20
70Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:03:05
71Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:25
72Nick Woods (Team Down Under TDU)
73Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:38
74Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)0:03:54
75Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:04:04
76Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)0:04:11
77Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)0:04:13
78David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)0:04:14
79Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:17
80Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:04:21
81James Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:04:58
82Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)0:05:08
83Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:05:24
84Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)0:05:45
85Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)0:05:50
86Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)0:06:54
87Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:07:09
88Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)0:07:17
89Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)0:07:41
90Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)0:07:54
91Nicholas Walker (V Australia)0:08:04
92Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:08:49
93Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)0:11:38
94George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:12:17
95Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)0:14:36
96Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)0:15:57
97Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
98Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)0:16:18
99John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)0:16:36
100Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:17:42
101Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:17:52
102Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:19:21
103Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)0:19:59
104Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)0:20:01
105Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
106Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
107Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
108Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)0:20:52
109Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)0:21:30
110Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
111Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)0:22:10
112Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
113James Oram (Pure Black Racing)0:24:52
114Duncan Houston (V Australia)0:31:31
115Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)0:31:33

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)21pts
2Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)14
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
4Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)8
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
6Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)5
7Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
8Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)4
9Scott Law (V Australia)3
10Nicholas Walker (V Australia)3
11Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)3
12Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)3
13James Oram (Pure Black Racing)3
14Cameron Bayly (V Australia)3
15Michael England (Budget Forklifts)2
16Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)1

Criterium championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (V Australia)10pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)9
3Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)8
4Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
5Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
6Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)4
8James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)3
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)2
10Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)1

Hill classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
4Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)3
5Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2
6Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
7Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)1
8Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2
9Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)2pts
2Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers8:41:46
2Pure Black Racing0:00:11
3Jayco 2XU0:00:26
4Budget Forklifts0:00:27
5Team Jayco - AIS0:00:41
6Team SASI Cycling0:00:46
7BIKEBUG.COM0:00:47
8search2retain0:00:55
9V Australia0:00:56
10Suzuki/Trek0:00:58
11Plan B0:01:13
12Lawson Homes Cycling0:01:53
13Tineli Racing0:02:57
14Team Downunder TDU0:04:36
15Quinlan Cranes0:04:55
16The Carrington Hotel0:05:34
17John West Cycling0:15:36
18Jayco VIS/Apollo0:18:34
19VicRoads0:18:42
20Independent Crane Hire0:23:12
21LSDsports.com0:44:01

Scody Cup leaders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)98pts
2Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)62
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)57
4Rico Rogers (Vicroads)53
5Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)47
6Bradley Lindfield43
7Nicholas Schulz39
8Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)39
9Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)39
10Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)38

