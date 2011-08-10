Image 1 of 5 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) takes out stage two of the tour and finds himself in the overall lead. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 5 Stage winner Steele Von Hoff explains his victory to his Genesys Wealth Advisers teammates atop the You Yangs. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 5 The peloton rolls over the finish atop the You Yangs on stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 5 The Tour on skinny roads near Lara during stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 5 The stage two podium (l-r): Benjamin Hill (2nd,Jayco/2XU), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Nathan Haas (3rd,Genensys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) put in a signature sprint to take yet another National Road Series stage win. Von Hoff edged new Jayco-2XU recruit Ben Hill, while Nathan Haas (Genesys) completed the podium. Today's victory continues a successful month for Von Hoff who took five stage wins in the Tour of Gippsland.

The wet and windy conditions from the morning's opening criterium continued in the afternoon as the peloton navigated the 79.6km road race from Lara to You Yangs.

Promising Queenslander Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) hit the bitumen again in the 79.6km afternoon stage from Lara to the You Yangs, via Anakie, which saw 25 riders fall in one of the worst crashes in the Scody Cup's 16-year history. There were chaotic scenes about 20kms into the race on a straight stretch while ambulance and paramedic personnel attended the injured and police and officials endeavored to clear the road. Victoria's Fergus MacLachlan sustained suspected lower back injuries while Shannon O'Brien was treated for a likely broken collarbone. Both were taken to hospital.

Earlier, on the start line at Lara Sports Club, Queensland's Ben Cutajar sought medical assistance for a cardiac problem and was also transported to hospital.

As officials worked feverishly to restore order to the event, with riders spread out over 20 kilometres, last year's runner-up, Ballarat's Patrick Shaw (Genesys) Queensland's Peter Herzig (Budget) and Victorian Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) escaped the peleton and established a 50-second lead as the fog-shrouded You Yangs loomed.

With 250 metres remaining of the 2km category 4 climb, Von Hoff swooped and won comfortably by about 20 metres.

"I think I am too lean at the moment," Von Hoff smiled as he stood shivering in the You Yangs mist."It was so cold towards the finish but our Genesys team planned this stage really well and Pat (Shaw) did a great job."

Von Hoff and Shaw were tied on general classification but the Melbournian was awarded the leader's yellow jersey because of his stage victory. Haas was a further three seconds back in third.

A total of 19 riders withdrew from the tour through injury, fatigue, and mechanical failure.

Tomorrow's (Thursday) third stage will be a 63km criterium at Grovedale Primary School, starting at 12 noon.

Results

Stage 2 results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:49:20 2 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:03 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:04 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 7 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 8 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 9 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 10 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 12 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 13 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 14 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 15 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 16 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 17 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 18 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 19 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 20 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 21 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 24 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 25 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 26 Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 27 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 28 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 29 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 30 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 31 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com) 0:00:12 32 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 33 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 34 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 35 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com) 36 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 37 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 38 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 39 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 40 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 41 Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 42 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 43 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 44 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 45 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 46 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 47 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 48 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 49 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:00:18 50 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 0:00:21 51 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:00:23 52 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 53 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 54 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 55 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com) 0:00:26 56 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com) 0:00:28 57 Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 58 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 0:00:33 59 Casey Munro (Vicroads) 60 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:00:37 61 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 0:00:38 62 Nick Woods (Team Down Under TDU) 63 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 64 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:00:40 65 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:44 66 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:00:49 67 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 68 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 69 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 70 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 71 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 72 Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire) 73 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:54 74 Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) 75 Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) 0:00:59 76 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:01 77 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:01:05 78 Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) 0:01:17 79 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:22 80 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:01:26 81 Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 82 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:01:27 83 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 84 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 85 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:30 86 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:01:34 87 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 88 Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com) 0:01:58 89 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:02 90 James Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:40 91 Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts) 0:03:13 92 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 0:07:24 93 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 0:07:25 94 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:07:27 95 Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com) 0:09:01 96 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:47 97 John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) 0:13:49 98 Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) 0:14:22 99 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:15:03 100 Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) 101 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) 102 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) 0:15:05 103 Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) 104 Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) 105 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 106 Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) 107 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 108 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 109 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 110 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 0:16:34 111 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) 112 Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) 113 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 0:24:26 114 Duncan Houston (V Australia) 115 Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) 0:24:28 DNF James Boal (Search2Retain) DNF Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling) DNF Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling) DNF Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling) DNF Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com) DNF Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads) DNF James Herd (The Carrington Hotel) DNF Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire) DNS James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com) DNS Rico Rogers (Vicroads) DNS Ben Cutajar (Vicroads) DNS Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 3 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 3 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 pts

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2:53:30 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:03 4 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:19 5 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:26 6 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:27 7 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 8 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:29 11 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 0:00:30 12 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:00:31 13 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 14 Blake Hose (John West Cycling) 0:00:33 15 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 16 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 17 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:37 18 Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts) 19 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:38 20 Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:39 21 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 0:00:40 22 Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU) 0:00:41 23 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 24 Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 25 Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS) 26 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU) 27 Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com) 28 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 29 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 30 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling) 31 Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com) 32 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:00:43 33 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:46 34 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 35 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 0:00:49 36 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 37 Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling) 38 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:00:52 39 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:54 40 Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling) 41 Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com) 0:00:57 42 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:00:58 43 James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes) 44 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:00:59 45 Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU) 0:01:00 46 William Lind (Suzuki/Trek) 47 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:02 48 Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com) 0:01:03 49 Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire) 50 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:01:04 51 Casey Munro (Vicroads) 0:01:10 52 Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel) 0:01:17 53 Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 54 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 0:01:18 55 Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel) 0:01:19 56 James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:21 57 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:01:26 58 Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU) 0:01:27 59 Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing) 0:01:31 60 Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads) 0:01:32 61 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:01:34 62 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:41 63 Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:43 64 David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes) 0:01:47 65 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:51 66 Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU) 0:01:52 67 Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing) 0:01:53 68 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:11 69 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:02:20 70 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:03:05 71 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:25 72 Nick Woods (Team Down Under TDU) 73 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:38 74 Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes) 0:03:54 75 Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:04:04 76 Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing) 0:04:11 77 Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes) 0:04:13 78 David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel) 0:04:14 79 Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:17 80 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:04:21 81 James Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:04:58 82 Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com) 0:05:08 83 Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:05:24 84 Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes) 0:05:45 85 Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU) 0:05:50 86 Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com) 0:06:54 87 Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:07:09 88 Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo) 0:07:17 89 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 0:07:41 90 Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire) 0:07:54 91 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 0:08:04 92 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:08:49 93 Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com) 0:11:38 94 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:12:17 95 Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts) 0:14:36 96 Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing) 0:15:57 97 Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com) 98 Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing) 0:16:18 99 John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts) 0:16:36 100 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:17:42 101 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:17:52 102 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling) 0:19:21 103 Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire) 0:19:59 104 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel) 0:20:01 105 Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com) 106 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling) 107 Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes) 108 Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) 0:20:52 109 Josh Aldridge (Vicroads) 0:21:30 110 Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire) 111 Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel) 0:22:10 112 Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing) 113 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 0:24:52 114 Duncan Houston (V Australia) 0:31:31 115 Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU) 0:31:33

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 14 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 4 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 8 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 6 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 5 7 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 8 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 4 9 Scott Law (V Australia) 3 10 Nicholas Walker (V Australia) 3 11 Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing) 3 12 Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com) 3 13 James Oram (Pure Black Racing) 3 14 Cameron Bayly (V Australia) 3 15 Michael England (Budget Forklifts) 2 16 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling) 1

Criterium championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (V Australia) 10 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 3 Benjamin Kersten (V Australia) 8 4 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 5 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 6 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 4 8 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 3 9 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 2 10 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 1

Hill classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 4 Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU) 3 5 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2 6 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 7 Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing) 1 8 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 9 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing) 2 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Genesys Wealth Advisers 8:41:46 2 Pure Black Racing 0:00:11 3 Jayco 2XU 0:00:26 4 Budget Forklifts 0:00:27 5 Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:41 6 Team SASI Cycling 0:00:46 7 BIKEBUG.COM 0:00:47 8 search2retain 0:00:55 9 V Australia 0:00:56 10 Suzuki/Trek 0:00:58 11 Plan B 0:01:13 12 Lawson Homes Cycling 0:01:53 13 Tineli Racing 0:02:57 14 Team Downunder TDU 0:04:36 15 Quinlan Cranes 0:04:55 16 The Carrington Hotel 0:05:34 17 John West Cycling 0:15:36 18 Jayco VIS/Apollo 0:18:34 19 VicRoads 0:18:42 20 Independent Crane Hire 0:23:12 21 LSDsports.com 0:44:01