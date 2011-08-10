Von Hoff takes win number nine into You Yangs
Genesys rider becomes new leader
Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) put in a signature sprint to take yet another National Road Series stage win. Von Hoff edged new Jayco-2XU recruit Ben Hill, while Nathan Haas (Genesys) completed the podium. Today's victory continues a successful month for Von Hoff who took five stage wins in the Tour of Gippsland.
The wet and windy conditions from the morning's opening criterium continued in the afternoon as the peloton navigated the 79.6km road race from Lara to You Yangs.
Promising Queenslander Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts) hit the bitumen again in the 79.6km afternoon stage from Lara to the You Yangs, via Anakie, which saw 25 riders fall in one of the worst crashes in the Scody Cup's 16-year history. There were chaotic scenes about 20kms into the race on a straight stretch while ambulance and paramedic personnel attended the injured and police and officials endeavored to clear the road. Victoria's Fergus MacLachlan sustained suspected lower back injuries while Shannon O'Brien was treated for a likely broken collarbone. Both were taken to hospital.
Earlier, on the start line at Lara Sports Club, Queensland's Ben Cutajar sought medical assistance for a cardiac problem and was also transported to hospital.
As officials worked feverishly to restore order to the event, with riders spread out over 20 kilometres, last year's runner-up, Ballarat's Patrick Shaw (Genesys) Queensland's Peter Herzig (Budget) and Victorian Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) escaped the peleton and established a 50-second lead as the fog-shrouded You Yangs loomed.
With 250 metres remaining of the 2km category 4 climb, Von Hoff swooped and won comfortably by about 20 metres.
"I think I am too lean at the moment," Von Hoff smiled as he stood shivering in the You Yangs mist."It was so cold towards the finish but our Genesys team planned this stage really well and Pat (Shaw) did a great job."
Von Hoff and Shaw were tied on general classification but the Melbournian was awarded the leader's yellow jersey because of his stage victory. Haas was a further three seconds back in third.
A total of 19 riders withdrew from the tour through injury, fatigue, and mechanical failure.
Tomorrow's (Thursday) third stage will be a 63km criterium at Grovedale Primary School, starting at 12 noon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:49:20
|2
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:03
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:04
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|7
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|8
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|9
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|10
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|12
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|13
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|14
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|15
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|16
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|17
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|18
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|19
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|20
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|21
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|22
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|24
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|25
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|26
|Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|27
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|28
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|29
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|30
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|31
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:12
|32
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|33
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|34
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|35
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
|36
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|37
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|38
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|39
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|40
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|41
|Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|42
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|43
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|44
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|45
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|46
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|47
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|48
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|49
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|0:00:18
|50
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:00:21
|51
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|0:00:23
|52
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|53
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|54
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|55
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:26
|56
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:28
|57
|Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|58
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:00:33
|59
|Casey Munro (Vicroads)
|60
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:00:37
|61
|Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
|0:00:38
|62
|Nick Woods (Team Down Under TDU)
|63
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|64
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:00:40
|65
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:44
|66
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:49
|67
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|68
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|69
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|70
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
|71
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|72
|Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
|73
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:54
|74
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|75
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|0:00:59
|76
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:01
|77
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:01:05
|78
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:01:17
|79
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|0:01:22
|80
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|0:01:26
|81
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|82
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:01:27
|83
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|84
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|85
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:30
|86
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:01:34
|87
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|88
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:01:58
|89
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:02
|90
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:40
|91
|Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:13
|92
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|0:07:24
|93
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|0:07:25
|94
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|0:07:27
|95
|Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:09:01
|96
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|0:13:47
|97
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|0:13:49
|98
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|0:14:22
|99
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|0:15:03
|100
|Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
|101
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|102
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:15:05
|103
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|104
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|105
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|106
|Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
|107
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|108
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|109
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|110
|Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
|0:16:34
|111
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|112
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|113
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|0:24:26
|114
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|115
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:24:28
|DNF
|James Boal (Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Matthew Bishop (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Dean Sanfilippo (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Shannon O'brien (John West Cycling)
|DNF
|Lucas Renieris (Lsdsports.Com)
|DNF
|Fergus Maclachlan (Vicroads)
|DNF
|James Herd (The Carrington Hotel)
|DNF
|Ben Hilleard (Independent Crane Hire)
|DNS
|James Brosnahan (Lsdsports.Com)
|DNS
|Rico Rogers (Vicroads)
|DNS
|Ben Cutajar (Vicroads)
|DNS
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Quinlan Cranes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|3
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|3
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2:53:30
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:03
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:19
|5
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:26
|6
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:27
|7
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|8
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|Marc Williams (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:29
|11
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:30
|12
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|0:00:31
|13
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|14
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling)
|0:00:33
|15
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|16
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|17
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:37
|18
|Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
|19
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:38
|20
|Mark Jamieson (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:39
|21
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|0:00:40
|22
|Glenn O'shea (Jayco 2XU)
|0:00:41
|23
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|24
|Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|26
|Nicholas Dougall (Jayco 2XU)
|27
|Julian Hamill (BIKEBUG.com)
|28
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|30
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|31
|Andrew Crawley (BIKEBUG.com)
|32
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|0:00:43
|33
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:46
|34
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|35
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|0:00:49
|36
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|37
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|38
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|0:00:52
|39
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:54
|40
|Matthew Nicholson (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|41
|Caleb Jones (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:00:57
|42
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
|0:00:58
|43
|James Rendall (Quinlan Cranes)
|44
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:59
|45
|Matt Wheatcroft (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:01:00
|46
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|47
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:02
|48
|Joshua Taylor (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:01:03
|49
|Luca Giacomin (Independent Crane Hire)
|50
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|0:01:04
|51
|Casey Munro (Vicroads)
|0:01:10
|52
|Andrew Roe (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:01:17
|53
|Robbie Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|54
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:18
|55
|Brock Roberts (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:01:19
|56
|James Hepburn (Jayco 2XU)
|0:01:21
|57
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)
|0:01:26
|58
|Justin Vanstone (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:01:27
|59
|Michael Hosking (Tineli Racing)
|0:01:31
|60
|Lachlan Ambrose (Vicroads)
|0:01:32
|61
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:01:34
|62
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:41
|63
|Stephen Bomball (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:43
|64
|David Parsons (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:01:47
|65
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|0:01:51
|66
|Ryan Obst (Jayco 2XU)
|0:01:52
|67
|Hadleigh Milligan (Tineli Racing)
|0:01:53
|68
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|0:02:11
|69
|Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
|0:02:20
|70
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
|0:03:05
|71
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:03:25
|72
|Nick Woods (Team Down Under TDU)
|73
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:03:38
|74
|Glenn Scouller (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:03:54
|75
|Munro Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:04:04
|76
|Bevan Mason (Tineli Racing)
|0:04:11
|77
|Clement Boydell (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:04:13
|78
|David Mulhall (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:04:14
|79
|Mathew Marshall (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:04:17
|80
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:04:21
|81
|James Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:04:58
|82
|Sam Rutherford (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:05:08
|83
|Evan Hull (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:05:24
|84
|Kris Johnston (Quinlan Cranes)
|0:05:45
|85
|Luke Davison (Jayco 2XU)
|0:05:50
|86
|Jake Magee (BIKEBUG.com)
|0:06:54
|87
|Liam Dove (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:07:09
|88
|Stuart Smith (Jayco Vis/Apollo)
|0:07:17
|89
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|0:07:41
|90
|Liam Hill (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:07:54
|91
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|0:08:04
|92
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|0:08:49
|93
|Gabriel Carey (Lsdsports.Com)
|0:11:38
|94
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:12:17
|95
|Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
|0:14:36
|96
|Thomas Collier (Tineli Racing)
|0:15:57
|97
|Cameron Clamp (Lsdsports.Com)
|98
|Joel Lewis (Tineli Racing)
|0:16:18
|99
|John Freiberg (Budget Forklifts)
|0:16:36
|100
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:17:42
|101
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|0:17:52
|102
|Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:19:21
|103
|Kevin Hawes (Independent Crane Hire)
|0:19:59
|104
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:20:01
|105
|Benjamin Douglas (Lsdsports.Com)
|106
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling)
|107
|Travers Nuttal (Quinlan Cranes)
|108
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|0:20:52
|109
|Josh Aldridge (Vicroads)
|0:21:30
|110
|Ben Andrews (Independent Crane Hire)
|111
|Callam Douglas (The Carrington Hotel)
|0:22:10
|112
|Peter Spencer (Tineli Racing)
|113
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|0:24:52
|114
|Duncan Houston (V Australia)
|0:31:31
|115
|Matthew Werrell (Team Downunder TDU)
|0:31:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|21
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|14
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|4
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|8
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|5
|7
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|8
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|4
|9
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|3
|10
|Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
|3
|11
|Peter Thompson (Tineli Racing)
|3
|12
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|3
|13
|James Oram (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|14
|Cameron Bayly (V Australia)
|3
|15
|Michael England (Budget Forklifts)
|2
|16
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|10
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|3
|Benjamin Kersten (V Australia)
|8
|4
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|5
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|7
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|4
|8
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|3
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|2
|10
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|4
|Benjamin Hill (Jayco 2XU)
|3
|5
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|6
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|2
|7
|Dion Smith (Pure Black Racing)
|1
|8
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|9
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Ray (Pure Black Racing)
|2
|pts
|2
|Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|8:41:46
|2
|Pure Black Racing
|0:00:11
|3
|Jayco 2XU
|0:00:26
|4
|Budget Forklifts
|0:00:27
|5
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:41
|6
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:00:46
|7
|BIKEBUG.COM
|0:00:47
|8
|search2retain
|0:00:55
|9
|V Australia
|0:00:56
|10
|Suzuki/Trek
|0:00:58
|11
|Plan B
|0:01:13
|12
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|0:01:53
|13
|Tineli Racing
|0:02:57
|14
|Team Downunder TDU
|0:04:36
|15
|Quinlan Cranes
|0:04:55
|16
|The Carrington Hotel
|0:05:34
|17
|John West Cycling
|0:15:36
|18
|Jayco VIS/Apollo
|0:18:34
|19
|VicRoads
|0:18:42
|20
|Independent Crane Hire
|0:23:12
|21
|LSDsports.com
|0:44:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|98
|pts
|2
|Philip Grenfell (BIKEBUG.com)
|62
|3
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|57
|4
|Rico Rogers (Vicroads)
|53
|5
|Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
|47
|6
|Bradley Lindfield
|43
|7
|Nicholas Schulz
|39
|8
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|39
|9
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|39
|10
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
|38
