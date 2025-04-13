2025 Paris-Roubaix: heavy overnight rain causes wet, slippery cobblestone sectors

Weather and route expected to get drier, but some sectors could still be affected by riskier conditions

2025 Paris-Roubaix: Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) heads for the start (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the warm, dry Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday,  very different weather conditions could have an effect on Sunday's race, after overnight rain rendered several of the 55 kilometres of cobbled sectors slippery and with some notably large puddles also on the course.

Barring the odd rain shower, weather conditions are expected to stay dry and overcast on Sunday for the 2025 edition of the Hell of the North, although wind gusts of up to 50kmh are expected at times.

