Russia's Gorodnichev claims two man sprint
Sintsov solos to third place
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|4:07:00
|2
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz)
|3
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:00:26
|4
|Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)
|0:00:43
|5
|Romain Beney (Swi)
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita)
|7
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CMO
|8
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)
|9
|Giuseppe Rufo (Ita)
|10
|Gabriele Graziani (Ita)
|11
|Luca Santimaria (Ita)
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) LOB
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol)
|14
|Andrea Concini (Ita)
|0:01:00
|15
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|17
|Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
|0:01:10
|18
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
|19
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|20
|Cristian Falcioni (Ita)
|0:02:13
|21
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|22
|Silvio Satini (Ita)
|23
|Davide Fichera Mariano (Ita)
|0:03:08
|24
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|0:03:45
|25
|Corrado Lampa (Ita)
|26
|Daniele Troian (Ita)
|27
|Giovanni Gaia (Ita)
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|29
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
|30
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
|31
|Sergey Alekhin (Rus)
|0:06:25
|32
|Frantisek Padour (Cze)
|33
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus)
|34
|Erick Rowsell (GBr)
|35
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
|36
|Lorenzo Rossi (Swi)
|37
|Giuseppe Conversano (Ita)
|38
|Stefano Di Carlo (Ita)
|39
|Nicola Martinello (Ita)
|40
|Massimo D'elpidio (Ita)
|41
|Yauhen Ivanou (Blr)
|42
|Nicola Testi (Ita)
|43
|Marco Da Castagnori (Ita)
|44
|Marco Zamparella (Ita)
|45
|Alessio Taliani (Ita)
