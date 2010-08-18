Trending

Russia's Gorodnichev claims two man sprint

Sintsov solos to third place

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)4:07:00
2Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz)
3Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:00:26
4Maurizio Anzalone (Ita)0:00:43
5Romain Beney (Swi)
6Moreno Moser (Ita)
7Luciano Barindelli (Ita) CMO
8Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)
9Giuseppe Rufo (Ita)
10Gabriele Graziani (Ita)
11Luca Santimaria (Ita)
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) LOB
13Rafal Majka (Pol)
14Andrea Concini (Ita)0:01:00
15Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
17Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)0:01:10
18Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
19Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
20Cristian Falcioni (Ita)0:02:13
21Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
22Silvio Satini (Ita)
23Davide Fichera Mariano (Ita)0:03:08
24Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)0:03:45
25Corrado Lampa (Ita)
26Daniele Troian (Ita)
27Giovanni Gaia (Ita)
28Davide Villella (Ita)
29Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
30Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col)
31Sergey Alekhin (Rus)0:06:25
32Frantisek Padour (Cze)
33Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus)
34Erick Rowsell (GBr)
35Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
36Lorenzo Rossi (Swi)
37Giuseppe Conversano (Ita)
38Stefano Di Carlo (Ita)
39Nicola Martinello (Ita)
40Massimo D'elpidio (Ita)
41Yauhen Ivanou (Blr)
42Nicola Testi (Ita)
43Marco Da Castagnori (Ita)
44Marco Zamparella (Ita)
45Alessio Taliani (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews