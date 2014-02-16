Trending

Meeusen triumphs at GP Stad Eeklo

Vanthourenhout and Van Aert round out podium

Elite Men: -

Elite men's podium at 2014 GP Stad Eeklo (L-R): Michael Vanthourenhout, Tom Meeusen and Wout Van Aert

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) takes one last look back to make sure he had victory wrapped up at GP Stad Eeklo

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) en route to victory at GP Stad Eeklo

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) would finish 6th at GP Stad Eeklo

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
One day after winning the Superprestige finale in Middelkerke, Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) triumphed at GP Stad Eeklo

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Results
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
4Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
5Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
6Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
7Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
8Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
12Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
13Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
14Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
15Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
16Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
17Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
18Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
19Jonas Degroote (Bel) Vistamedia Hamme
20Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
21Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
22Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
23Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
24Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
25Stef Claeys (Bel)
26Tim De Schuyter (Bel) CT Keukens Buysse Knessel
27Camille Dubois (Fra) UC/FS-Herouville
28Nick Both (Aus)
29Teemu Viholainen (Fin)

