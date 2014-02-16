Meeusen triumphs at GP Stad Eeklo
Vanthourenhout and Van Aert round out podium
Elite Men: -
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|5
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|7
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|8
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|11
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|12
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|13
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|14
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|15
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|16
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|17
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|18
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|19
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Vistamedia Hamme
|20
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|21
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|22
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
|23
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|24
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|25
|Stef Claeys (Bel)
|26
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel) CT Keukens Buysse Knessel
|27
|Camille Dubois (Fra) UC/FS-Herouville
|28
|Nick Both (Aus)
|29
|Teemu Viholainen (Fin)
