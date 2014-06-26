Trending

Three in a row for Chavanel, Ferrand Prevot in French TT championships

Cordon and Biannic round out the podium

Image 1 of 4

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in action

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

French time trial national champion Sylvain Chavanel

French time trial national champion Sylvain Chavanel
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 4

French time trial national champion Sylvain Chavanel

French time trial national champion Sylvain Chavanel
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 4

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Women Cycling Team) celebrates her victory in the time trial

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Women Cycling Team) celebrates her victory in the time trial
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv) claimed their third consecutive national time trial titles at the French road championships on Thursday. 

For Chavanel who stopped the clock at 57:54 for the 47.8km test, it was the sixth title of his career, won this time over FDJ's Anthony Roux by 17 seconds. Maxime Bouet (AG2R-La Mondiale) was third at 1:17.

Ferrand-Prevot won on the 23.9km course in 33:29 minutes, beating Audrey Cordon (Hitec Products) by two seconds, for a third time. Aude Biannic (Lointek Team) came in third 1:13 minutes behind the winner's time.

Time trial title number six for Chavanel

Sylvain Chavanel of IAM Cycling added another TT national title to those he'd already won in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013, but this one had a special taste as it was acquired on home soil at the Futuroscope park where David Millar won the inaugural time trial of the 2000 Tour de France. Chavanel, who hails from the Poitou region, outclassed Anthony Roux of FDJ.fr and AG2R-La Mondiale's Maxime Bouet by 17 seconds and 1:17 respectively.

"I'm delighted," Chavanel said. "I may be in my 15th year as a professional, but this time, I really wanted to do well. I was all fired up when I woke up at 6:00 am. I didn't want to be over-confident. It was a strange feeling to race for the French title at home. I didn't have the impression of being at the national championship. Only when I saw the staging, the advertisements and so many people on the roadsides, I realized that I was really racing at home for something serious."

Chavanel didn't panic when a storm began as he was on his way while Roux got wet only after crossing the line and set an interesting time. But the favourite remained in the lead at all intermediate time checks with an advantage of 27 seconds at 13.8km and 37 seconds at 31.9km. As Roux finished strongly on the lumpy part of the course, the difference was only 17 seconds at the end, and Chavanel's average speed was 49.523km/h.

"Looking at the times in the last 15 kilometers, I've believed a little bit that I might be the winner," Roux said. "But had we had similar racing conditions, the gap would have been bigger at the end. Sylvain is definitely the number one time triallist in France."

"It's never nice to get a storm in a race," Chavanel said. "But I won't complain about that. The route wasn't very curvy so I didn't lose much time because of the rain. I didn't take any risk though. I almost stopped to take the curves."

Chavanel's confidence was boosted by his knowledge of preceding Jean-Christophe Péraud (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) after only five kilometers of racing. In his first year racing for IAM Cycling, he was coached by Eddy Seigneur, who was the record holder of French titles (four) for time trial before him. "The two of us, we have a nice record book in this race," Chavanel said. "It's great to be advised by someone who knows what he's talking about."

"I'm looking forward to see a big crowd here on Sunday," said Chavanel, who won the road race three years ago in Boulogne-sur-Mer in the north of France and finished second last year in Lannilis, Brittany. "I'll race with no pressure because there are top sprinters in France now [Arnaud Démare and Nacer Bouhanni for FDJ.fr, Bryan Coquard for Europcar, Adrien Petit for Cofidis], so I won't feel the responsibility of the race, but it might not be a bunch sprint finish, and I want to have more fun here at home."

 

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:57:54
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.Fr0:00:17
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
5Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:40
6Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.Fr0:01:41
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.Fr0:01:50
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:01:54
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.Fr0:02:04
10Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:13
12Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:02:26
13Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:33
14Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:36
15Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
16Romain Bacon (Fra) Team Vulco-VC Vaulx-En-Velin0:02:50
17Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U0:02:53
18Julien Loubet (Fra) Midi-Pyrenees0:02:59
19Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
20Sébastien Fournet-Fayard (Fra) Team Pro Immo Nicolas Roux0:03:13
21Bruno Armirail (Fra) Armee De Terre0:03:18
22Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:23
23Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Cr4C Roanne0:03:49
24Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Vorarlberg0:03:55
25Aurélien Moulin (Fra) Poitou-Charentes Oceane U Top 160:04:03
26Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:04:13
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:14
28Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:17
29Mathieu Dumont (Fra) Aquitaine0:04:48
30Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:04:56
31Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:57
32Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Normandie Ussa Pavilly Barentin0:05:01
33Anthony Perez (Fra) AVC Aix-En-Provence0:05:10
34David Le Lay (Fra) Brest Iroise Cyclisme 20000:05:12
35Alexis Guerin (Fra) Etixx
36Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:18
37Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Normandie Veloce Club Rouen 760:05:19
38Alexis Dulin (Fra) Auvergne0:05:22
39Marc Fournier (Fra) Cc Nogent-Sur-Oise0:05:27
40Samuel Plouhinec (Fra) Ile-De-France0:05:41
41Thomas Boudat (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:05:58
42Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:05
43Thibault Nuns (Fra) Poitou-Charentes0:06:11
44Samuel Leroux (Fra) Eseg Douai0:06:27
45Nans Peters (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:06:48
46Edouard Louyest (Fra) Normandie0:07:10
47Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Auvergne0:07:11
48Joey Wastiaux (Fra) Guidon Chalettois0:07:16
49Elie Gesbert (Fra) Bretagne0:07:55
50Thomas Demesy (Fra) Alsace0:08:45
51Jauffrey Betouigt-Suire (Fra) Poitou-Charentes0:08:47
52Boris Fillon-Maillet (Fra) Franche-Comte0:08:52
53Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh0:08:59
54David Michaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:09:04

Elite Women

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:33:29
2Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:00:02
3Aude Biannic (Fra) Lointek Team0:01:13
4Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized Lululemon0:01:14
5Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:26
6Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:01:39
7Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek Team0:01:40
8Lucie Pader (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:01:56
9Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) Rhone-Alpes0:02:15
10Severine Eraud (Fra) Pays De La Loire
11Annabelle Dreville (Fra) Picardie0:02:20
12Coralie Demay (Fra) Bretagne0:02:21
13Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:02:22
14Jeannie Longo (Fra) Rhone-Alpes0:02:23
15Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:02:47
16Magdalena De Saint Jean (Fra) Provence0:02:49
17Mathilde Favre (Fra) Rhone-Alpes0:02:54
18Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Franche Comte0:02:56
19Helene Gerard (Fra) Bretagne0:03:15
20Emilie Rochedy (Fra) Rhone-Alpes0:03:22
21Fanny Leleu (Fra) Picardie0:03:35
22Joanne Duval (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:03:46
23Ludivine Loze (Fra) Midi-Pyrenees0:04:01
24Noémie Dumas (Fra) Lorraine0:05:10
25Emilie Gousse (Fra) Lorraine0:06:46

 

