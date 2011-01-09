Trending

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot placed second

Caroline Mani gives an emphatic victory salute after winning the French championship

Caroline Mani runs on her way to the French title

Christel Ferrier Bruneau rides to the bronze medal

Caroline Mani celebrates her gold medal performance in the French 'cross championships

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (CC EtupES Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard)0:44:23
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (A C Bazancourt Reims)
3Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Beziers-Mediterranee Cycl)0:00:16
4Nadia Triquet Claude (UC Bassin Houiller)0:01:39
5Camille Darcel (EC Mayennaise)0:02:12
6Bénédicte Herve (ES Livarot)0:02:48
7Perrine Philippe (CM Aubervilliers 93)0:03:30
8Pauline Melaye (ASPTT RennES Cyclisme)0:04:07
9Sandrine Baldassarre (Evian Velo)0:04:23
10Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Pedale Semuroise)0:04:46
11Aurélia Dupont (EC Château D`Olonne)0:05:19
12Cécile Delaire (AS Fondette)0:05:25
13Alna Burato (A C Bazancourt Reims)0:05:32
14Cynthia Huygens (Uv Fourmisienne)0:05:53
15Marlene Petit (Chambery C. Competition)0:06:20
16Laura Joubert (Annecy Cyc. Comp.)0:06:39
17Manuella Glon (Oust Lanvaux Vtt)0:07:30
18Eva Colin (Velo Club Ornans)0:07:41
19Karine Bonhomme (Evian Velo)0:08:14
20Audrey Perreon (UC Bellevilloise)0:09:12
21Céline Ondet (V.C Riom)0:09:52
22Louise Blot (Creuse Oxygene)0:10:18
23Camille Robert (Pedale Chalonnaise)0:10:23
24Fanny Stumpf (La Pedale Fertoise)0:10:27
25Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Velo Club Ornans)0:12:23
-1lapSandra Leaud (C Poitevin)
-1lapMarion Moulin (VV Savignolais)
-1lapAlexandra Borruto (Evian Velo)
-1lapJustine Morinaud (VC Sebastiennais)
DNFChristina Seiller (UC NantES Atlantique)
DNSJennifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)

