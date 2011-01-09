Mani wins French 'cross nationals just ahead of Ferrand Prevot
Ferrier Bruneau earns third place
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (CC EtupES Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard)
|0:44:23
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Beziers-Mediterranee Cycl)
|0:00:16
|4
|Nadia Triquet Claude (UC Bassin Houiller)
|0:01:39
|5
|Camille Darcel (EC Mayennaise)
|0:02:12
|6
|Bénédicte Herve (ES Livarot)
|0:02:48
|7
|Perrine Philippe (CM Aubervilliers 93)
|0:03:30
|8
|Pauline Melaye (ASPTT RennES Cyclisme)
|0:04:07
|9
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Evian Velo)
|0:04:23
|10
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Pedale Semuroise)
|0:04:46
|11
|Aurélia Dupont (EC Château D`Olonne)
|0:05:19
|12
|Cécile Delaire (AS Fondette)
|0:05:25
|13
|Alna Burato (A C Bazancourt Reims)
|0:05:32
|14
|Cynthia Huygens (Uv Fourmisienne)
|0:05:53
|15
|Marlene Petit (Chambery C. Competition)
|0:06:20
|16
|Laura Joubert (Annecy Cyc. Comp.)
|0:06:39
|17
|Manuella Glon (Oust Lanvaux Vtt)
|0:07:30
|18
|Eva Colin (Velo Club Ornans)
|0:07:41
|19
|Karine Bonhomme (Evian Velo)
|0:08:14
|20
|Audrey Perreon (UC Bellevilloise)
|0:09:12
|21
|Céline Ondet (V.C Riom)
|0:09:52
|22
|Louise Blot (Creuse Oxygene)
|0:10:18
|23
|Camille Robert (Pedale Chalonnaise)
|0:10:23
|24
|Fanny Stumpf (La Pedale Fertoise)
|0:10:27
|25
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Velo Club Ornans)
|0:12:23
|-1lap
|Sandra Leaud (C Poitevin)
|-1lap
|Marion Moulin (VV Savignolais)
|-1lap
|Alexandra Borruto (Evian Velo)
|-1lap
|Justine Morinaud (VC Sebastiennais)
|DNF
|Christina Seiller (UC NantES Atlantique)
|DNS
|Jennifer Letue (Vienne Futuroscope)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy