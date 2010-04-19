Itay's Bazzana beats Grajales
Van Gilder takes mellow victory
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|4
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|5
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|6
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte)
|7
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|8
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|9
|Juan Pablo (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|10
|Daniel Holt (Team Type A)
|11
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|12
|Matthew Howe (the happy tooth p/b Inside-Out)
|13
|Jim Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|14
|Michael Lanham (Warp9Bikes.com/Tristar)
|15
|Yannig Roth (Loire&Sillon Cyclisme)
|16
|Andy Scarano (Team Ion-United Healtcare)
|17
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|18
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|19
|Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|20
|Rob White (Team KENDA)
|21
|Scott Kuppersmith (herring gas cycling)
|22
|Chris Monteleone (Team Kenda)
|23
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|24
|David Jordan (Triangle Velo)
|25
|Brent Mahan (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|26
|Kent Wheeler (Velo Voodoo)
|27
|Chris Chotas (LITESPEED-BMW)
|28
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team/Herri)
|29
|Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|Stuart Lamp (Tria Cycling/ Donohoo Auto)
|31
|Brian Lark (Pro Chain Cycling/Turner)
|32
|Taylor Gaines (Pro Chain Cycling/Team Turner)
|33
|Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/b Spinergy)
|34
|Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)
|35
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|36
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)
|37
|Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|38
|A.J. Meyer (Gary Fishes - Suberu)
|39
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|40
|Will Mcginnis (warp9bikes.com/tristar)
|41
|Tyler Karnes
|42
|Frank Moak
|43
|Jan Kolar (Birmingham Bicycle Company)
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|45
|Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
|46
|Colby Millen (LITESPEED-BMW)
|47
|Alder Martz (DLP Racing)
|48
|Stradford Helms (Unattached)
|49
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Team)
|50
|Travis Sherman (warp9bikes.com - TriStar)
|51
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|52
|Unknown
|53
|Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|54
|Nathaniel Beams (Pro Chain)
|55
|Timothy Carbonneau (TSC Subaru Cyclones)
|56
|Ryan Boudreaux (herring gas cycling)
|57
|John Waggoner (Nashvill Cyclist.com)
|58
|Jeb Falgout (Herring Gas Cycling)
|59
|Paul Tower (Tria Cyling p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|60
|Brandon Stone (Hincapie Development)
|DQ
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type A)
|DQ
|Daniel Karnes (Iron Data Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Vangilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|2
|Marie Rosado
|3
|Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|4
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|5
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|6
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
|7
|Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|8
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|9
|Ashley James (Team Kenda)
|10
|Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|11
|Kate Veronneau (Mellow Mushroom)
|12
|Melissa Petty (Team Krystal Elite)
|13
|Priscilla Cazer (Carve)
|14
|Colleen Paine (Pedal Right)
|15
|Jennifer Schuble
|16
|Deb Whitmore (BMW/Bianchi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Terry O'toole (Outspokin-Strenflex)
|2
|William Watkins (west point cycling team)
|3
|Joe Ruf (sccc/madison cycles)
|4
|Igor Rudelev (Peachtree Bikes)
|5
|Gw Wenzel (Velo Voodoo)
|6
|Jim Brock (Alabama Masters)
|7
|Tony Scott
|8
|Ryan Pumpian (Outspokin / StrenFlex)
|9
|Carlos Matias Mendigochea (HERBALIFE-LA GRANGE)
|10
|John Seehafer (Team Type A)
|11
|Mike Schmid (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
|12
|Hardwick Gregg
|13
|Keith Wright (unattached)
|14
|Greg Hanson (Frazier Cycling)
|15
|Charles Moore (Herring Gas Cycling)
|16
|Grant Baldwin (NGCA p/b ATLRoof.com)
|17
|Matthew Lovoy
|18
|Destry Lebrun (Gulf Coast Racing)
|19
|Christopher Cundiff (SCCC/Madison Cyclist)
|20
|Doug Schroeder (Gulf Coast Bicycle Racing)
|21
|Travis Neumuller (NGCA-Atlroof.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|23
|Jay Mcelroy
|24
|John Dement (Magnolia Cyclist)
|25
|Greg Mccreless (Alabama Masters Cycling)
|26
|Steve Carnell (Peachtree Bikes)
|27
|Terry Duran (Tria/Donohoo Auto)
|28
|John Fillyaw (Bike Warehouse/Velo Voodoo)
|29
|Miroslav Novak
|30
|Stephen Sperry (Team Globalbike)
|31
|David Turbyfill (TSC Subaru Cyclones)
|32
|Thomas Gates (Team Gran Fondo)
|33
|Xavier Cortez
|34
|Chris Stoll (team gran fondo)
|35
|Elton Reed
|36
|Patrick Cooper
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|William Santana (Velo Voodoo)
|2
|Mathew Meunier (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|3
|Travis Turner (Velo Voodoo)
|4
|Allen Mcdonald
|5
|David Hicks (Aaron's p/b New England Financ)
|6
|Edward Whitehorn (Velo City Pro Cycle)
|7
|Tim Cornett (Team Bling Bling)
|8
|John Brizzard (Weber Sports Racing)
|9
|Gavin Lansden
|10
|Daniel Wisner (TCF/Wampold Companies Racing)
|11
|Matt Corse (ROUND HERE RACING)
|12
|Brad Ahrens (Delta Racing p/b Raising Cane')
|13
|Tony Robinson (FFCC/Toyota Forklift of Atlant)
|14
|Chris Lessing
|15
|Tony Esposito (Birmingham Bicycle Company)
|16
|Damien Dunn (CycleSport Concepts)
|17
|Marcus Mcmillan (Round Here Racing)
|18
|Wes Rhoads
|19
|Preston Beasley (U of Alabama)
|20
|David Ansel (S3 Racing Team)
|21
|Dustin Greer (Wood-N-Wave/Maxxis)
|22
|Daniel Rudalev
|23
|Bryan Holloway (NGCA p/b ATLroof.com)
|24
|Joseph Brew (Scenic City Velo)
|25
|Francis Asprodites (Wampold Companies Racing)
|26
|Scott Solomon (Aarons Cycling p/b New England)
|27
|Chad Strickland (Aarons p/b New England Financia)
|28
|Timothy Killelea (Krystal / SLV)
|29
|David Bell (Aarons p/b New England Financi)
|30
|Danny Hollingsworth (VeloCity Pro Cycle)
|31
|Dustin Flint (Tiger Cycling Foundation/Wampo)
|32
|Frank Martin (VeloCity Pro Cycles)
|33
|Neil Fronheiser (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|34
|Joseph Greenway (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
|35
|Bradley Wormer (Harpeth Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|37
|Philip Armbrust (SCV/Krystal)
|38
|Jim Bilotto (Aaron's p/b New England Financ)
|39
|S. Alan Laytham (CCR/Digital ERA Bank)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|David Marbut (FFCC - Toyota Forklifts)
|42
|Brad Parkerson (Loganville bikes)
|43
|Jay Martin (SCV/Krystal)
|44
|Trey Crisp (TBB Sports)
|45
|Matthew Johnson (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|46
|Anthony Draho (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
|47
|Mitch Evans
|48
|Dale Holsombeck (Moontoast/Tristar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wes Blair
|2
|Tracy Honeycutt
|3
|Dalford England (Georgia cycle sport concepts)
|4
|Austin Starnes (University of Alabama)
|5
|Jason Smitherman (ROUND-HERE RACING)
|6
|Justin Bynum (Mellow Mushroom)
|7
|Stewart Alford (Aaron's p/b New England Financ)
|8
|Jing-Yuan Ma (Steel City Cycling)
|9
|Andrew Parks (North Georgia Cycling Associat)
|10
|Stephen Hyde
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|12
|Matthew Burks (NA)
|13
|Daniel Burton (University of Alabama)
|14
|Ryan Jones (SCCC/Madison Cycles)
|15
|Talty Shannon (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
|16
|Brett Laggan
|17
|John Adams
|18
|Joseph Damaso (Subaru TSCyclones)
|19
|Cody Brooke (Subaru TSCyclones)
|20
|Bill Bray (Terrapin / The Hub)
|21
|James Cullinan (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
|22
|Greg Tant (Absolute Racing)
|23
|Tyler Hutchinson (MERCURY RACING)
|24
|Bryan Sloan (Mellow Mushroom)
|25
|Mark Miller (Bike Link Racing)
|26
|Kyle Sharow (Cumberland Transit)
|27
|Ryan Couture
|28
|Russell Thompson (steel city cycling)
|29
|Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers)
|30
|Max Gander (Moontoast/Tristar Cycling Team)
|31
|Daniel Busch
|32
|John Newton (TBB/Cycle Sport Concepts)
|33
|Porter Rooney (Moontoast/TriStar)
|34
|Matt Karzen (TBB Sports)
|35
|W. Nathan Greene (Mellow Mushroom)
|36
|Jeffrey Licciardello (NGCA p/b ATLROOF.COM)
|37
|Drew Anthony
|38
|David Sanders (steel city cycling)
|39
|Scott Morris (Loganville Bikes)
|40
|Doug Goodwin (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
|41
|Mitchell Moses
|42
|Joseph Carley (Steel City Cycling)
|43
|Brandt Vandergaart
|44
|Charlie Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
|45
|Andrew Chapman
|46
|Tim Haskew (VeloCity Pro Cycle)
|47
|Charles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
|48
|Chad Brown (daddymart.com)
|49
|Kevin Cleveland (Cumberland Transit)
|50
|Andrew Baldes (Spring City Cycling Club)
|51
|Robert Saverino
|52
|Mark Tucker
|53
|Daniel Thorogood (ROUND HERE RACING)
|54
|Chad Bozeman (Fulton Flyers Devo)
|55
|Prentiss Berry
|56
|Steven George (Moontoast/Tristar)
|57
|Dave Crain (velo city)
|58
|Lewis Ford (Spring City Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Melissa Coombes (Subaru-TSC Cycling)
|2
|Nichole Tower (Tria Cycle Donohoo Auto)
|3
|Amy Floyd (BayCity Breakers)
|4
|Stacey Davis (CCR)
|5
|Susan Lipscomb
|6
|Marsha White (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|7
|Jennifer Walz (Colavita Racing)
|8
|Elizabeth Brady (Headstrong)
|9
|Alli Greening (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|10
|Jenn Young (Greenville Women's Cycling Tea)
|11
|Cassi Carmichael (Fulton Flyers Women's Cycling)
|12
|Natalie Smith (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|13
|Janice Eirich
|14
|Laura Reinert (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|15
|Deanna Steele (Velocity Pro Cycle)
