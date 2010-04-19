Trending

Results

Pro 1/2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
2Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
3Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
4Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
5Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
6Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte)
7Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
8Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
9Juan Pablo (Aerocat Cycling Team)
10Daniel Holt (Team Type A)
11Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
12Matthew Howe (the happy tooth p/b Inside-Out)
13Jim Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
14Michael Lanham (Warp9Bikes.com/Tristar)
15Yannig Roth (Loire&Sillon Cyclisme)
16Andy Scarano (Team Ion-United Healtcare)
17Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
18Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
19Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
20Rob White (Team KENDA)
21Scott Kuppersmith (herring gas cycling)
22Chris Monteleone (Team Kenda)
23Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
24David Jordan (Triangle Velo)
25Brent Mahan (NashvilleCyclist.com)
26Kent Wheeler (Velo Voodoo)
27Chris Chotas (LITESPEED-BMW)
28Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team/Herri)
29Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Cycling Team)
30Stuart Lamp (Tria Cycling/ Donohoo Auto)
31Brian Lark (Pro Chain Cycling/Turner)
32Taylor Gaines (Pro Chain Cycling/Team Turner)
33Rich Harper (Kenda Pro Cycling P/b Spinergy)
34Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)
35Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
36Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)
37Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
38A.J. Meyer (Gary Fishes - Suberu)
39Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
40Will Mcginnis (warp9bikes.com/tristar)
41Tyler Karnes
42Frank Moak
43Jan Kolar (Birmingham Bicycle Company)
44Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
45Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
46Colby Millen (LITESPEED-BMW)
47Alder Martz (DLP Racing)
48Stradford Helms (Unattached)
49Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Team)
50Travis Sherman (warp9bikes.com - TriStar)
51Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
52Unknown
53Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
54Nathaniel Beams (Pro Chain)
55Timothy Carbonneau (TSC Subaru Cyclones)
56Ryan Boudreaux (herring gas cycling)
57John Waggoner (Nashvill Cyclist.com)
58Jeb Falgout (Herring Gas Cycling)
59Paul Tower (Tria Cyling p/b DonohooAuto.co)
60Brandon Stone (Hincapie Development)
DQAlexey Shmidt (Team Type A)
DQDaniel Karnes (Iron Data Racing)

Pro 1/2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Vangilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Marie Rosado
3Anna Young (MVP Health Care Cycling)
4Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
5Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
6Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
7Nicole Vincent Jordan (Performance Bicycle Racing)
8Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
9Ashley James (Team Kenda)
10Dana Martin (Performance Bicycle Racing)
11Kate Veronneau (Mellow Mushroom)
12Melissa Petty (Team Krystal Elite)
13Priscilla Cazer (Carve)
14Colleen Paine (Pedal Right)
15Jennifer Schuble
16Deb Whitmore (BMW/Bianchi)

Masters Men 35-99
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Terry O'toole (Outspokin-Strenflex)
2William Watkins (west point cycling team)
3Joe Ruf (sccc/madison cycles)
4Igor Rudelev (Peachtree Bikes)
5Gw Wenzel (Velo Voodoo)
6Jim Brock (Alabama Masters)
7Tony Scott
8Ryan Pumpian (Outspokin / StrenFlex)
9Carlos Matias Mendigochea (HERBALIFE-LA GRANGE)
10John Seehafer (Team Type A)
11Mike Schmid (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
12Hardwick Gregg
13Keith Wright (unattached)
14Greg Hanson (Frazier Cycling)
15Charles Moore (Herring Gas Cycling)
16Grant Baldwin (NGCA p/b ATLRoof.com)
17Matthew Lovoy
18Destry Lebrun (Gulf Coast Racing)
19Christopher Cundiff (SCCC/Madison Cyclist)
20Doug Schroeder (Gulf Coast Bicycle Racing)
21Travis Neumuller (NGCA-Atlroof.com)

22
#Rider Name (Country) Team
23Jay Mcelroy
24John Dement (Magnolia Cyclist)
25Greg Mccreless (Alabama Masters Cycling)
26Steve Carnell (Peachtree Bikes)
27Terry Duran (Tria/Donohoo Auto)
28John Fillyaw (Bike Warehouse/Velo Voodoo)
29Miroslav Novak
30Stephen Sperry (Team Globalbike)
31David Turbyfill (TSC Subaru Cyclones)
32Thomas Gates (Team Gran Fondo)
33Xavier Cortez
34Chris Stoll (team gran fondo)
35Elton Reed
36Patrick Cooper

Cat 3/4 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1William Santana (Velo Voodoo)
2Mathew Meunier (NashvilleCyclist.com)
3Travis Turner (Velo Voodoo)
4Allen Mcdonald
5David Hicks (Aaron's p/b New England Financ)
6Edward Whitehorn (Velo City Pro Cycle)
7Tim Cornett (Team Bling Bling)
8John Brizzard (Weber Sports Racing)
9Gavin Lansden
10Daniel Wisner (TCF/Wampold Companies Racing)
11Matt Corse (ROUND HERE RACING)
12Brad Ahrens (Delta Racing p/b Raising Cane')
13Tony Robinson (FFCC/Toyota Forklift of Atlant)
14Chris Lessing
15Tony Esposito (Birmingham Bicycle Company)
16Damien Dunn (CycleSport Concepts)
17Marcus Mcmillan (Round Here Racing)
18Wes Rhoads
19Preston Beasley (U of Alabama)
20David Ansel (S3 Racing Team)
21Dustin Greer (Wood-N-Wave/Maxxis)
22Daniel Rudalev
23Bryan Holloway (NGCA p/b ATLroof.com)
24Joseph Brew (Scenic City Velo)
25Francis Asprodites (Wampold Companies Racing)
26Scott Solomon (Aarons Cycling p/b New England)
27Chad Strickland (Aarons p/b New England Financia)
28Timothy Killelea (Krystal / SLV)
29David Bell (Aarons p/b New England Financi)
30Danny Hollingsworth (VeloCity Pro Cycle)
31Dustin Flint (Tiger Cycling Foundation/Wampo)
32Frank Martin (VeloCity Pro Cycles)
33Neil Fronheiser (NashvilleCyclist.com)
34Joseph Greenway (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
35Bradley Wormer (Harpeth Racing)

36
#Rider Name (Country) Team
37Philip Armbrust (SCV/Krystal)
38Jim Bilotto (Aaron's p/b New England Financ)
39S. Alan Laytham (CCR/Digital ERA Bank)

40
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41David Marbut (FFCC - Toyota Forklifts)
42Brad Parkerson (Loganville bikes)
43Jay Martin (SCV/Krystal)
44Trey Crisp (TBB Sports)
45Matthew Johnson (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
46Anthony Draho (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
47Mitch Evans
48Dale Holsombeck (Moontoast/Tristar)

Cat 4/5 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wes Blair
2Tracy Honeycutt
3Dalford England (Georgia cycle sport concepts)
4Austin Starnes (University of Alabama)
5Jason Smitherman (ROUND-HERE RACING)
6Justin Bynum (Mellow Mushroom)
7Stewart Alford (Aaron's p/b New England Financ)
8Jing-Yuan Ma (Steel City Cycling)
9Andrew Parks (North Georgia Cycling Associat)
10Stephen Hyde

11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
12Matthew Burks (NA)
13Daniel Burton (University of Alabama)
14Ryan Jones (SCCC/Madison Cycles)
15Talty Shannon (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
16Brett Laggan
17John Adams
18Joseph Damaso (Subaru TSCyclones)
19Cody Brooke (Subaru TSCyclones)
20Bill Bray (Terrapin / The Hub)
21James Cullinan (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
22Greg Tant (Absolute Racing)
23Tyler Hutchinson (MERCURY RACING)
24Bryan Sloan (Mellow Mushroom)
25Mark Miller (Bike Link Racing)
26Kyle Sharow (Cumberland Transit)
27Ryan Couture
28Russell Thompson (steel city cycling)
29Broderick Hartley (Fulton Flyers)
30Max Gander (Moontoast/Tristar Cycling Team)
31Daniel Busch
32John Newton (TBB/Cycle Sport Concepts)
33Porter Rooney (Moontoast/TriStar)
34Matt Karzen (TBB Sports)
35W. Nathan Greene (Mellow Mushroom)
36Jeffrey Licciardello (NGCA p/b ATLROOF.COM)
37Drew Anthony
38David Sanders (steel city cycling)
39Scott Morris (Loganville Bikes)
40Doug Goodwin (Red Mountain Wheelmen)
41Mitchell Moses
42Joseph Carley (Steel City Cycling)
43Brandt Vandergaart
44Charlie Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
45Andrew Chapman
46Tim Haskew (VeloCity Pro Cycle)
47Charles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
48Chad Brown (daddymart.com)
49Kevin Cleveland (Cumberland Transit)
50Andrew Baldes (Spring City Cycling Club)
51Robert Saverino
52Mark Tucker
53Daniel Thorogood (ROUND HERE RACING)
54Chad Bozeman (Fulton Flyers Devo)
55Prentiss Berry
56Steven George (Moontoast/Tristar)
57Dave Crain (velo city)
58Lewis Ford (Spring City Cycling Club)

Cat 3/4 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Melissa Coombes (Subaru-TSC Cycling)
2Nichole Tower (Tria Cycle Donohoo Auto)
3Amy Floyd (BayCity Breakers)
4Stacey Davis (CCR)
5Susan Lipscomb
6Marsha White (NashvilleCyclist.com)
7Jennifer Walz (Colavita Racing)
8Elizabeth Brady (Headstrong)
9Alli Greening (NashvilleCyclist.com)
10Jenn Young (Greenville Women's Cycling Tea)
11Cassi Carmichael (Fulton Flyers Women's Cycling)
12Natalie Smith (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
13Janice Eirich
14Laura Reinert (NashvilleCyclist.com)
15Deanna Steele (Velocity Pro Cycle)

