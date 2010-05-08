Shpilevsky sprints to stage win
Reshetko remains in race lead
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|2:37:20
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia
|4
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|5
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|6
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
|7
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
|8
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|9
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
|10
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|11
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|12
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|13
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|14
|Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
|15
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|16
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|17
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|18
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|19
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|20
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|21
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|22
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|23
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|24
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|25
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|26
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|27
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|28
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|29
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|30
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|31
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
|32
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|33
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|35
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|36
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|37
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|38
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|39
|Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
|40
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
|41
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|42
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|43
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|44
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|45
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|46
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|47
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|48
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|49
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|50
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|51
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|52
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|53
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|54
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|55
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|56
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
|57
|Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|58
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
|59
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|60
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|61
|Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)
|62
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|63
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|64
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|65
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
|66
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|67
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|68
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
|69
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|70
|Maksim Razumov (Rus)
|71
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|72
|Maxim Makarov (Rus)
|73
|Roman Klimov (Rus)
|74
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)
|75
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|76
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|77
|Alexander Erofeev (Rus)
|78
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|79
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|80
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|81
|Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
|82
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|83
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|84
|Andrei Minachkine (Rus)
|85
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|86
|Sergey Valynin (Rus)
|87
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|88
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:00:49
|89
|Anton Ivanov (Rus)
|0:00:52
|90
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|0:01:07
|91
|Alexey Belov (Rus)
|0:02:35
|92
|Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)
|0:08:42
|1
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
|6:05:10
|2
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|0:00:10
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:04
|4
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
|0:02:09
|5
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:10
|6
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:11
|7
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:13
|8
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|9
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:02:14
|10
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:15
|11
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:02:16
|12
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|13
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:20
|14
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
|0:02:21
|15
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:22
|17
|Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
|0:02:24
|18
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|0:02:26
|19
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|0:02:29
|21
|Roman Klimov (Rus)
|0:02:31
|22
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
|0:02:32
|23
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
|0:02:33
|24
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|25
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:02:34
|26
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
|27
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:35
|28
|Maksim Razumov (Rus)
|29
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|30
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:02:37
|31
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:02:40
|32
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:02:43
|33
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:44
|34
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|0:02:45
|35
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|36
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|37
|Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)
|0:02:46
|38
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|39
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|0:02:47
|40
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
|0:02:48
|41
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|42
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|0:02:49
|43
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|44
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|0:02:53
|45
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:02:55
|46
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:02:56
|47
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:02:57
|48
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|0:02:58
|49
|Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
|0:02:59
|50
|Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
|0:03:11
|51
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|52
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
|0:03:15
|53
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
|54
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:03:19
|55
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
|56
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|57
|Alexander Erofeev (Rus)
|0:03:26
|58
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:03:34
|59
|Sergey Valynin (Rus)
|0:04:44
|60
|Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
|0:05:44
|61
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
|0:05:53
|62
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
|0:07:49
|63
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|64
|Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
|0:09:03
|65
|Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
|0:09:10
|66
|Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|67
|Eyal Rahat (Isr)
|0:11:11
|68
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:11:38
|69
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
|0:11:39
|70
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
|0:11:40
|71
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|0:11:42
|72
|Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:11:45
|73
|Anton Afonin (Rus)
|0:12:16
|74
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:12:37
|75
|Artem Vavilov (Rus)
|0:12:48
|76
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|0:12:49
|77
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:13:00
|78
|Maxim Makarov (Rus)
|0:14:15
|79
|Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:15:29
|80
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|81
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|0:17:27
|82
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:17:51
|83
|Dor Dviri (Isr)
|0:18:07
|84
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|0:21:29
|85
|Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
|0:23:36
|86
|Alexey Belov (Rus)
|0:26:43
|87
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
|0:27:06
|88
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)
|0:27:13
|89
|Anton Ivanov (Rus)
|0:27:33
|90
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:28:08
|91
|Andrei Minachkine (Rus)
|0:30:53
|92
|Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)
|0:37:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy