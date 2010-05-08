Trending

Shpilevsky sprints to stage win

Reshetko remains in race lead

Full Results
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team2:37:20
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
3Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia
4Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
5Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia
6Andrey Klyuev (Rus)
7Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow
8Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
9Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
10Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
11Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)
12Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
13Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
14Egor Lutskovich (Rus)
15Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
16Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
17Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
18Artem Vavilov (Rus)
19Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
20Igor Boev (Rus)
21Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
22Eyal Rahat (Isr)
23Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
24Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
25Igor Frolov (Rus)
26Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
27Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
28Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
29Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
30Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
31Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)
32Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
33Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
35Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
36Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
37Toms Skujins (Lat)
38Andrey Shmigun (Rus)
39Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)
40Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
41Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
42Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
43Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
44Janis Keišs (Lat)
45Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
46Denis Berezkin (Rus)
47Dor Dviri (Isr)
48Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
49Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
50Roman Katyrin (Rus)
51Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
52Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
53Anton Afonin (Rus)
54Anton Vorobev (Rus)
55Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
56Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia
57Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
58Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
59Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
60Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
61Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)
62Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)
63Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
64Armands Becis (Lat)
65Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)
66Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
67Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
68Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
69Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
70Maksim Razumov (Rus)
71Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia
72Maxim Makarov (Rus)
73Roman Klimov (Rus)
74Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)
75Alexander Borodulin (Rus)
76Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
77Alexander Erofeev (Rus)
78Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
79Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
80Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
81Alexander Chemakin (Rus)
82Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)
83Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)
84Andrei Minachkine (Rus)
85Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
86Sergey Valynin (Rus)
87Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
88Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:00:49
89Anton Ivanov (Rus)0:00:52
90Artem Ivannikov (Rus)0:01:07
91Alexey Belov (Rus)0:02:35
92Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)0:08:42

General classification after stage 2
1Evgeny Reshetko (Rus)6:05:10
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus)0:00:10
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:04
4Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Moscow0:02:09
5Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:10
6Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:11
7Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:13
8Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
9Matvey Zubov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:02:14
10Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Russia0:02:15
11Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)0:02:16
12Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
13Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:20
14Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russia0:02:21
15Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Russia0:02:22
17Egor Lutskovich (Rus)0:02:24
18Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow0:02:26
19Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:27
20Toms Skujins (Lat)0:02:29
21Roman Klimov (Rus)0:02:31
22Andrey Klyuev (Rus)0:02:32
23Yury Yurchanka (Blr)0:02:33
24Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Moscow
25Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:02:34
26Alexander Budaragin (Rus)
27Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:35
28Maksim Razumov (Rus)
29Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
30Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:02:37
31Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:02:40
32Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:02:43
33Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:44
34Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija0:02:45
35Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
36Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
37Denis Lozinskiy (Rus)0:02:46
38Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
39Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)0:02:47
40Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus)0:02:48
41Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
42Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)0:02:49
43Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:52
44Janis Keišs (Lat)0:02:53
45Igor Boev (Rus)0:02:55
46Igor Frolov (Rus)0:02:56
47Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:02:57
48Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)0:02:58
49Alexander Chemakin (Rus)0:02:59
50Andrey Shmigun (Rus)0:03:11
51Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:13
52Kirill Baranov (Rus) Moscow0:03:15
53Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
54Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:03:19
55Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Russia
56Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
57Alexander Erofeev (Rus)0:03:26
58Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:03:34
59Sergey Valynin (Rus)0:04:44
60Vasily Neustroev (Rus) Russia0:05:44
61Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)0:05:53
62Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)0:07:49
63Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:08:38
64Maxim Toporishcev (Rus)0:09:03
65Pavel Ptashkin (Rus)0:09:10
66Sergiy Umnov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:53
67Eyal Rahat (Isr)0:11:11
68Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:11:38
69Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Moscow0:11:39
70Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus)0:11:40
71Armands Becis (Lat)0:11:42
72Konstantin Kuperasov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:11:45
73Anton Afonin (Rus)0:12:16
74Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:12:37
75Artem Vavilov (Rus)0:12:48
76Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)0:12:49
77Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:13:00
78Maxim Makarov (Rus)0:14:15
79Ivan Pylypenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:15:29
80Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:15:36
81Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)0:17:27
82Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:17:51
83Dor Dviri (Isr)0:18:07
84Artem Ivannikov (Rus)0:21:29
85Alexander Borodulin (Rus)0:23:36
86Alexey Belov (Rus)0:26:43
87Roman Krasilnikov (Rus)0:27:06
88Sergey Kudentsov (Rus)0:27:13
89Anton Ivanov (Rus)0:27:33
90Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:28:08
91Andrei Minachkine (Rus)0:30:53
92Dmitry Nekrasov (Rus)0:37:52

Latest on Cyclingnews