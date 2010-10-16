Trending

Kananen claims men's championship

Lindström solos to women's title

Elite men
1Kimmo Kananen (Fin)0:59:12
2Pasi Willman (Fin)0:01:04
3Samuel Halme (Fin)0:01:18
4Tommi Tuikka (Fin)0:02:29
5Ilari Kahila (Fin)0:04:40
6Mika Vilen (Fin)0:04:54
7Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)0:05:07
8Marko Leppämäki (Fin)0:05:36
9Sami Eloluoto (Fin)0:06:11
10Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)
11Petri Hietanen (Fin)
12Sampo Koistinen (Fin)
13Jarkko Pakkanen (Fin)
14Joonas Haapala (Fin)
15Jari Nieminen (Fin)
16Pasi Pyykönen (Fin)

Elite women
1Anna Lindström (Fin)0:52:02
2Sari Puumala (Fin)0:01:51
3Helja Korhonen (Fin)0:02:19
4Pia Pensaari (Fin)
5Mari Marttinen (Fin)
6Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
7Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
8Hanna Konttinen (Fin)

Junior men
1Artturi Pensasmaa (Fin)0:46:27
2Juho Hänninen (Fin)0:00:09
3Vili Leppänen (Fin)0:05:26
4Max Puttonen (Fin)0:06:58

