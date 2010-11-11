Trending

Wyman takes Jaarmarktcross

British champion holds off Dutch challenge

Image 1 of 12

Helen Wyman (Kona) wins the Jaarmarktcross, her second win in Belgium in two weeks.

Helen Wyman (Kona) wins the Jaarmarktcross, her second win in Belgium in two weeks.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 12

Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl-Destil) finished third at the Jaarmarktcross.

Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl-Destil) finished third at the Jaarmarktcross.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 12

Women's podium (l-r): Daphny van den Brand, 2nd; Helen Wyman, 1st; Sophie de Boer, 3rd.

Women's podium (l-r): Daphny van den Brand, 2nd; Helen Wyman, 1st; Sophie de Boer, 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 12

An ecstatic Helen Wyman (Kona) atop the Jaarmarktcross podium.

An ecstatic Helen Wyman (Kona) atop the Jaarmarktcross podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 12

Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) on the podium for second place.

Dutch champion Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) on the podium for second place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 12

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) had plenty of time to celebrate her victory.

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) had plenty of time to celebrate her victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 12

Helen Wyman (Kona) mastered the muddy conditions.

Helen Wyman (Kona) mastered the muddy conditions.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 12

Great Britain's Gabriella Day (The ChainStay-RENNER)

Great Britain's Gabriella Day (The ChainStay-RENNER)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 12

Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) powers through the mud.

Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) powers through the mud.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 12

Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl-Destil) en route to a podium finish in Niel.

Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl-Destil) en route to a podium finish in Niel.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 12

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) rides alone in the lead.

British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) rides alone in the lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 12

Helen Wyman (Kona) revelled in the rainy, muddy conditions.

Helen Wyman (Kona) revelled in the rainy, muddy conditions.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Helen Wyman (Kona) won a stormy edition of the Jaarmarktcross in Niel, Belgium, part of the Fidea Cyclo-cross Classics. The British champion clearly dealt best with the mud and rain near the Rupel river as she finished solo ahead of Dutch riders Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl) and Sophie de Boer (ZZPR.nl). The Dutch teammates held off another strong British performance from Nicki Harris who finished fourth.

For Wyman, who finished third in the European championships and won the Koppenbergcross, the good results just keep flowing. "It's like waiting for a bus. You're waiting for hours and suddenly they all come at once," a delighted Wyman told Cyclingnews after her second big win in two weeks' time. "I just love this weather. There was so much mud and you simply had to ride you own pace. In the first lap some girls passed me on the off-camber section where I was messing it up. But from then on I went full throttle forward."

The foul weather and the rough course quickly separated the strong women from the rest of the pack. Wyman led the peloton through the first corners but on the dike she was passed by Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus), Daphny van den Brand and a surprising Nicki Harris. Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) led this group of four for the remainder of the first lap, with only Sophie de Boer being able to join the leaders.

During the second lap Wyman moved forward with De Boer marking her wheel. The Dutchwoman, however, could not keep pace with the British champion and dropped back. "Helen went too hard for me," De Boer said.

Behind Wyman it was compatriot Harris who moved into second place, riding solo behind the leader. "It helped me that I had a front row position. Then everything is a bit easier early on. It saves you a lot of energy," Harris told Cyclingnews.

Halfway through the race Harris was joined by De Boer, and during the last lap Van den Brand also got into the mix for second place.

Meanwhile, Wyman steadily worked her way through the mud and the British champion won by a huge margin over her rivals. In the battle for the remaining podium spots De Boer had a gap on her rivals but when exiting the mud she suffered a mechanical. "My chain fell off and I feared that I would lose out on the podium," De Boer told Cyclingnews.

Van den Brand and Harris vied for second place honours but then Harris, too, ran into troubles. "I was heading for third place but on the road to the finish I didn't get my chain on the big ring. By the time I got my chain back on the others were gone," Harris said.

Due to the troubles of her rivals Van den Brand was handed second place. De Boer recovered to finish third, just ahead of Harris. "I'm happy that I was able to confirm my latest results," said De Boer, who also lauded the performance of Harris. "It was also surprising to see that Nicki Harris is getting back to her [previous] level."

Full Results
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:36:33
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil0:00:42
3Sophie de Boer (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil0:00:44
4Nikki Harris (GBr) APB Cycling Team0:00:51
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:22
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) APB Cycling Team0:01:26
7Gabriella Day (GBr) The ChainStay-RENNER0:01:35
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil0:03:03
9Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:03:27
10Linda van Rijen (Ned)0:03:36
11Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel) APB Cycling Team0:03:42
12Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:47
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:57
14Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:05:01
15Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:05:24
16Céline Wittek (Fra)0:05:54
17Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:05:57
18Katrien Aerts (Bel)0:06:50
19Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.0:07:08
20Cynthia Huygens (Fra)0:07:14
21Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:07:29
22Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:08:50
23Lisa Bogaert (Bel)0:09:12
24Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:09:39
25Vicki Thomas (Can) Disasterrecovery.Com0:10:08
26Marijke De Pauw (Bel)0:10:54
27Laure Werner (Bel)
28Marta Garcia (Spa)
29Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke

Latest on Cyclingnews